The same way some buildings can leave people in awe because of how impressive they are, others can shock them for all the wrong reasons. Poor planning, terrible choice of materials, or lack of windows – these are just a few features of what can really ruin an edifice, which might end up being ‘showcased’ on the ‘Urban Hell’ subreddit.

Today, that is what we’re focusing on – some of the worst examples of architecture, as shared by members of the ‘Urban Hell’ community. Scroll down to find pictures of some of the most “hideous places human beings built or inhabit”, as the community presents the content itself, and upvote the ones that resemble urban hell to you the most.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Danish Kurani, a designer and the founder of the Kurani architecture firm, who was kind enough to discuss what are some of the most important things to consider before constructing a building (so it doesn’t end up on the subreddit).