Homes are much more than just a few walls with a roof. They also have many little details, such as an intricate color scheme, a thoughtfully created floor plan, and eye-catching flower beds. Sadly, some contractors start looking for creative shortcuts for their projects. In the US, this was particularly popular during the 1980s, when mass-produced, cheaply made, mod-podge buildings started popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Their quick availability, high-end location, and spaciousness attracted many buyers from all over the country. These homes continued to be all the rage up until the 2007 housing crisis and eventually even earned themselves the title of McMansions.

A decade later, Kate Wagner created a whole subreddit where people could share pictures of these pseudo-luxurious structures. It's called 'McMansions Hell' and it has evolved into a virtual museum showcasing questionable decisions that probably should have stayed in the blueprints.

