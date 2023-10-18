“McMansion Hell”: 71 Puzzling Designs Of Pseudo-Luxurious Homes In The Suburbs
Homes are much more than just a few walls with a roof. They also have many little details, such as an intricate color scheme, a thoughtfully created floor plan, and eye-catching flower beds. Sadly, some contractors start looking for creative shortcuts for their projects. In the US, this was particularly popular during the 1980s, when mass-produced, cheaply made, mod-podge buildings started popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Their quick availability, high-end location, and spaciousness attracted many buyers from all over the country. These homes continued to be all the rage up until the 2007 housing crisis and eventually even earned themselves the title of McMansions.
A decade later, Kate Wagner created a whole subreddit where people could share pictures of these pseudo-luxurious structures. It's called 'McMansions Hell' and it has evolved into a virtual museum showcasing questionable decisions that probably should have stayed in the blueprints.
More info: mcmansionhell.com | Instagram
This May Be The Worst I've Ever Seen
Garage Mahal
I don't mind the design of the garage. It is the size ( way too big ) that bothers me. It overshadows the house. But hey - I hate the house anyway... too little colour, too much glass no personality, no plants, no curtains, ... so...
'slightly' Overdesigned House, Wildwood, Nj, Can This Be Mcmansion?
I am not sure this fits the definition of McMansion. It is so unique. And so very Greek.
Houses Like This Always Bugged Me And I Never Could Figure Out Why Until I Saw This
Is This House Pregante?
My First Attempt At This
Went Mcmansion Hunting On Zillow Because I Couldn't Fall Asleep And Found This In Texas
Has 10 Bedrooms And Costs $1 Mil, Somehow Still Manages To Look Like A Mobile Home
The Air Control Tower Is A Major Selling Point
Check Out This Monstrosity
I Shake My Head Every Single Time I Pass This Bad Boy
Mansion Needs A Chiropractor
Meanwhile In Germany
I Think This Qualifies!
10/10 Attempt To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable
Someone Is Building This. On Purpose
Love How They Put Windows On Everything But The Bump Out
Loganville Georgia. Spec Built, 19,000 Sf. Initially Listed By Builder For $2.6m, Foreclosed & Sold For $374,900
I Pass By This House Daily. It's So Gaudy It Makes Me Gag
“You Ever See One Of Those Ramada Inns? Yeah, Make It Look Like That”
Indian Ridge Failed Mcmansion Development Near Branson Missouri. Always Drove By This Pitiful Sight During Summers
Texas Never Disappoints
The Most Literal Example Of A Mcmansion I’ve Ever Seen - 1,122 Sq Ft
When You Defeat All The Other Mcmansions, Then You Have To Fight The End Boss
I wonder how many randos come banging on the door at 2 am thinking its a fancy mcd's
Abandoned $200 Million Mcmansion Hellscape In Turkey
Spotted On My Instagram Page By A Roofing Company Showing Off Their Work
If they can roof that nasty monstrosity, they can roof anything. They deserve their brag.
The Absolute Atrocity I Pass On The Bus On My Way To Work Every Day
The Saddest Castle In Florida
When I see no landscaping like this I’m always perplexed. Some may argue that landscaping costs money, but you know, so does watering, mowing, and maintaining a ton of grass… so why not pick the visually appealing option?
What Possible Reason? I Just Don’t Understand And I Have So Many Questions…
Russian Mafia "Palaces" In Rublyovka, Outside Moscow
They don't look so bad. Not sticking out like a sore thumb... there is an entire neighbourhood of them. NOt have a problem with these
"I Told The Developers To Go F**k Themselves"
Dormers? Yeah I Have Those
To Me, My X-Men
Lovely Backside Of A House, Found In A Nearby Suburb... Could It Be Any Less Inspiring?
When You Forget To Include The Fridge In The New Floorplan
When Pizza Hut Is Life
Why
Found While Aimlessly Browsing Home Listings In Kansas City. 19000sq Ft!
Ohio Mcmansion With Replica Oval Office
A Little Before And After. Demolished A Nice House For…
Lovely Sprawling Hellscape Being Built By A Couple Of Kardashians
Suburban Mcmansions!!!!!!!!!!! In Texas!!!!!!! No Privacy!!!!!
This House Upsets Me Deeply
So ugly. An entire side without windows and so many steps up to the front door!
Does Anyone Else Absolutely Loathe The Dugger Estate?
Finally Found One ! 5.7 Million In Nj. It's So Bad
I’d Like A Garage With A Side Of House Please
This
In Texas, Of Course
My Aunt And Uncle Built This House (And Sold It Like 4 Years Later). God Love Em, But It's Weird As F**k
I'd love that driveway for bikes and Rollerblades when I was a kid