Homes are much more than just a few walls with a roof. They also have many little details, such as an intricate color scheme, a thoughtfully created floor plan, and eye-catching flower beds. Sadly, some contractors start looking for creative shortcuts for their projects. In the US, this was particularly popular during the 1980s, when mass-produced, cheaply made, mod-podge buildings started popping up in suburban neighborhoods. Their quick availability, high-end location, and spaciousness attracted many buyers from all over the country. These homes continued to be all the rage up until the 2007 housing crisis and eventually even earned themselves the title of McMansions.

A decade later, Kate Wagner created a whole subreddit where people could share pictures of these pseudo-luxurious structures. It's called 'McMansions Hell' and it has evolved into a virtual museum showcasing questionable decisions that probably should have stayed in the blueprints.

More info: mcmansionhell.comInstagram

#1

This May Be The Worst I've Ever Seen

Clockmerk Report

#2

Garage Mahal

LardoftheFries Report

nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't mind the design of the garage. It is the size ( way too big ) that bothers me. It overshadows the house. But hey - I hate the house anyway... too little colour, too much glass no personality, no plants, no curtains, ... so...

#3

'slightly' Overdesigned House, Wildwood, Nj, Can This Be Mcmansion?

tanmaypendse63 Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am not sure this fits the definition of McMansion. It is so unique. And so very Greek.

#4

Houses Like This Always Bugged Me And I Never Could Figure Out Why Until I Saw This

brunnette-09 Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It like the house equivalent of the mullet: wealth in the front, poverty in the back

#5

Is This House Pregante?

oh_woah Report

#6

My First Attempt At This

caddy77040 Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah, this your typical all night motel but I appreciate the dig

#7

Went Mcmansion Hunting On Zillow Because I Couldn't Fall Asleep And Found This In Texas

TheLeftOutOne Report

#8

Has 10 Bedrooms And Costs $1 Mil, Somehow Still Manages To Look Like A Mobile Home

CrudeAsAButton Report

#9

The Air Control Tower Is A Major Selling Point

throwaway62379 Report

#10

Check Out This Monstrosity

fishchipslopez Report

#11

I Shake My Head Every Single Time I Pass This Bad Boy

Cheetodustinthewind Report

1 avatar
1
1
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you spend big money to update your facade but then forget you live on a corner lot.

#12

Mansion Needs A Chiropractor

fork_fork_fork Report

#13

Meanwhile In Germany

Kaeseschorle Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the Window Tax is abolished. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Window_tax

#14

I Think This Qualifies!

Barneythepup Report

robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice view from the house, especially as you won't be able to see the house whilst looking at the lake;

#15

10/10 Attempt To Make The Ugliest House Imaginable

BlindMuffin Report

pjhslkranyec avatar
hitex
hitex
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

WTF is with the tiny hexagon windows? Ran out of materials?

#16

Someone Is Building This. On Purpose

allfood_for_thought Report

#17

Love How They Put Windows On Everything But The Bump Out

strawberry_sluxt Report

#18

Loganville Georgia. Spec Built, 19,000 Sf. Initially Listed By Builder For $2.6m, Foreclosed & Sold For $374,900

chewedupbylife Report

#19

I Pass By This House Daily. It's So Gaudy It Makes Me Gag

rowstring Report

#20

“You Ever See One Of Those Ramada Inns? Yeah, Make It Look Like That”

bdd1001 Report

#21

Indian Ridge Failed Mcmansion Development Near Branson Missouri. Always Drove By This Pitiful Sight During Summers

Seagaulll Report

#22

Texas Never Disappoints

PissInTheCumBucket Report

#23

The Most Literal Example Of A Mcmansion I’ve Ever Seen - 1,122 Sq Ft

syzygialchaos Report

#24

When You Defeat All The Other Mcmansions, Then You Have To Fight The End Boss

AbstractBettaFish Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how many randos come banging on the door at 2 am thinking its a fancy mcd's

#25

Abandoned $200 Million Mcmansion Hellscape In Turkey

Cobi_Fox Report

libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is ludicrous and BTW doesn't Turkey have a huge middle east refugee problem? How about fixing some basic power and water issues and putting some refugees here for processing? I mean, what a freaking waste.

#26

Spotted On My Instagram Page By A Roofing Company Showing Off Their Work

theonlyiainever Report

charlottecottrell avatar
Nannychachi
Nannychachi
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they can roof that nasty monstrosity, they can roof anything. They deserve their brag.

#27

The Absolute Atrocity I Pass On The Bus On My Way To Work Every Day

smileyfacesticker Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Given the modest house next door, this didn't start it's life as an abomination just tasteless remodel. At least it's a reasonable size unlike most of the houses on this list (looking at you, Kardashians)

#28

The Saddest Castle In Florida

tortillapatch Report

annalynnekm avatar
GoldfishCrackers
GoldfishCrackers
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I see no landscaping like this I’m always perplexed. Some may argue that landscaping costs money, but you know, so does watering, mowing, and maintaining a ton of grass… so why not pick the visually appealing option?

#29

What Possible Reason? I Just Don’t Understand And I Have So Many Questions…

chewedupbylife Report

#30

Russian Mafia "Palaces" In Rublyovka, Outside Moscow

remove_pants Report

nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don't look so bad. Not sticking out like a sore thumb... there is an entire neighbourhood of them. NOt have a problem with these

#31

"I Told The Developers To Go F**k Themselves"

Rd28T Report

hmorizon avatar
John W
John W
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much space a so little bio diversity... Plant some freaking trees!

#32

Dormers? Yeah I Have Those

onkey11 Report

#33

To Me, My X-Men

zeromig Report

#34

Lovely Backside Of A House, Found In A Nearby Suburb... Could It Be Any Less Inspiring?

YakOrnery Report

#35

When You Forget To Include The Fridge In The New Floorplan

SwillFish Report

#36

When Pizza Hut Is Life

SkyeAuroline Report

#37

Why

ModeratelyExquisite Report

#38

Found While Aimlessly Browsing Home Listings In Kansas City. 19000sq Ft!

zeniq Report

#39

Ohio Mcmansion With Replica Oval Office

oof_magoof Report

#40

A Little Before And After. Demolished A Nice House For…

Blough28 Report

#41

Lovely Sprawling Hellscape Being Built By A Couple Of Kardashians

chopstickier Report

joaniebeam avatar
JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Man, I hope they get lost in there and never see the light of day again

#42

Suburban Mcmansions!!!!!!!!!!! In Texas!!!!!!! No Privacy!!!!!

reddit.com Report

#43

This House Upsets Me Deeply

informallory Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So ugly. An entire side without windows and so many steps up to the front door!

#44

Does Anyone Else Absolutely Loathe The Dugger Estate?

BlueOpal69 Report

ps3 avatar
TrdFrgsn
TrdFrgsn
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hypocrisy of that family, their tv show and their church is all represented in that skid mark of a home.

#45

Finally Found One ! 5.7 Million In Nj. It's So Bad

i8yourfoood Report

#46

I’d Like A Garage With A Side Of House Please

therealmagicmike Report

#47

This

Squeaky-shoppingcart Report

#48

In Texas, Of Course

marquitored Report

#49

My Aunt And Uncle Built This House (And Sold It Like 4 Years Later). God Love Em, But It's Weird As F**k

reddit.com Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd love that driveway for bikes and Rollerblades when I was a kid

#50

Has Been Under Construction For Years

stevebvoice Report

#51

The Turreted Terror (Lebanon, In)

jnadols1 Report

#52

Joel Osteen’s Horrendous Mess Of A Dupe-Cash Funded Mchellhole

TheRealAntiher0 Report

pjhslkranyec avatar
hitex
hitex
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May God have mercy on his soul - no true man of God lives in such a fashion

#53

Look At The Upper Left Corner Of The Bathroom

unperrubi Report

#54

Abandoned 64 Bedroom Monstrosity

