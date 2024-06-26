93 Chaotic And Dangerous Things Structural Inspectors Have Spotted (New Pics)
Alpha Structural Inc. has been one of Southern California’s go-to companies for hillside and foundation repairs for the last three decades. They’ve also been a resource for funny yet unsettling images of physical deterioration in homes and buildings.
The Alpha Structural Imgur page is a gift that keeps on giving. So, we’ve compiled a new collection featuring cracked walls, foundation issues, and entire houses on the brink of toppling.
Scroll through this list and see how these photos compare to the previous ones we’ve published.
This chaotic framing could be mistaken for abstract art.
The force of the landslide destroyed a back wall, allowing mud to find its way into almost every room. Including the bathroom… yikes.
These stalactites were found in a below-grade structure. Stalactites form gradually over time as water seeps through cracks in the ceiling, carrying dissolved minerals that accumulate and create these formations.
In our previous interview with the company, they explained the likely reason behind the crumbling houses. Apart from poor decisions during the building process, they also pinned some blame on the city’s land quality.
“They were often built with shallow footings that are prone to sink over time. Additionally, there is a lot of expansive soil in Los Angeles, which, due to its high clay content, expands and contracts. This leads to corners or sides of a home that sink."
This wall, intended to retain the hillside, consists only of framing and stucco, lacking the necessary elements for a retaining wall such as rebar, a proper footing, and concrete to provide adequate support for retaining soil.
As a result, the wall is now failing.
This photo from above the wall reveals the steps, which have also started to fail as they have lost the support they were resting on.
Another day, another landslide.
We also spoke with Alpha Structural representative Ben Reinhart, who detailed one of the worst homes they inspected in 1992. It was a three-story hillside home in the Playa del Rey neighborhood.
“The condition of the soil supporting the home was so bad that during our assessment, we found that the home was cracking and actually moving,” he revealed.
The heavy rains triggered a series of landslides in our area, prompting numerous calls for assistance.
That TV…
The landslides in Portuguese Bend—an area in Rancho Palos Verdes—have been occurring for over 30 years now. The area is notorious for its significant land movement issues.
This is an unconventional approach to a post and pier. Using bricks in replacement of a post and pier is merely a remedial repair to fill the gap. It can temporarily hold things together, but it doesn’t address the core issue as it lacks the proper support for the home.
Reinhart says it was the first time they had evacuated a home’s inhabitants due to the extent of structural damage. The following day, they immediately put temporary shoring in place to prevent a total collapse.
“The complexity of the repair required, getting a large rig on a steep hillside to excavate a 55’ deepened foundation, made this one of the worst and most challenging in our long history. Let’s just say if we were on a reality TV show, this episode would’ve been a season finale,” he explained.
This is going to be a massive cleanup effort.
You can see this wall is suffering from spall damage and the rebar has been exposed.
Spalling refers to areas of concrete that have cracked and delaminated from the underlying layer.
According to Sydney-based property inspector Fadi Keyrouz, not all cracks on a house’s walls are cause for concern. In an article published on LinkedIn, he identified three types of ruptures that could indicate structural failure.
“Interior wall cracks which occur in plasterboard or gyprock, exterior wall cracks such as cracks in the surface, brickwork, or in the rendering of external walls, and cracks in foundation walls.”
A landslide crashed into this home below.
Homes situated at the lower end of a hillside raise significant concerns due to their heightened vulnerability to various issues.
This retaining wall is suffering from significant hydrostatic pressure from the groundwater in the hillside that it's supporting.
There is now moss covering a majority of the retaining wall and the ground. Moss grows in environments with excessive moisture and needs it to survive. Therefore, the poor drainage in this area is the perfect breeding ground for it to thrive.
Keyrouz advises paying attention to the shapes of cracks, as well. Each one may suggest different problems.
“Stepped cracks tend to follow the lines of horizontal and vertical joints in buildings, such as beds of mortar between bricks or blocks, and may indicate structural movement.”
The landslide left the house susceptible to collapse so the need for temporary shoring was imminent. This shoring was put in by another company to support the roof from total collapse.
The bottom of the hillside reveals more of the aftermath from the landslide, which caused damage to this home. Despite some cleanup efforts, the car sustained severe damage.
Last week we highlighted the significant land movement issues in Portuguese Bend. These thick concrete pavers that were ripped apart in the area are more proof of that.
“Vertical cracks may indicate that structural components such as bricks or blocks have failed, and so can be a sign of significant stresses within the building structure,” he wrote.
“Cracks that are wider at the top or at the bottom may indicate that there has been foundation movement, with the direction of the widening giving an indication of the likely direction of the movement.”
Back in 1956, a road crew excavated sediment and dumped it on top of the ancient landslide zone. This rendered the area geologically unstable and has been causing issues to this day.
Here, we can see this concrete slab that is tearing apart due to the ongoing land shifts. As Portuguese Bend has experienced decades of extreme shifting, it has become one of the most studied landslide areas in the nation.
We're continuing to see numerous landslides stemming from the heavy rains earlier this year.
Well, at least that statue is there to save the day. All we can say is that’s definitely something you don’t see every day.
Keyrouz classified these damages into three categories, depending on severity. Category three is the worst, which is likely what happened in many of these photos.
They involve breakages ranging between 5 mm to 25 mm. Some causes include footing issues, rusting, moisture buildup in the walls, and impact damage.
Typically, a slab foundation rests directly on the earth with footings around the perimeter for support. Meanwhile, a post and pier foundation consists of concrete piers and wooden posts that provide support for the joists and girders.
This specific situation is uncommon as these are different types of foundations and can function effectively on their own if done properly.
This home is suffering from wood rot.
Removing and replacing wood rot with new framing is crucial as it can quickly spread and compromise the structural integrity of the building.
Here you can see the home is now showing other various signs of damage as well, such as misaligned doors and windows.
When dealing with such problems, Keyrouz advises seeking immediate professional assistance.
“The wall may need to be inspected by a structural engineer to determine what remediation work is required. There is a possibility that a section of a wall needs to be rebuilt.
“At the very least, an inspection by a professional and a plan of action needs to be determined – and acted upon as soon as possible.”
Mud bath anyone?
With the landslide coming down into the pool, all the pool water washed out and made a huge mess. It left not only the homeowners' backyard in disarray but also impacted neighboring properties.
Dealing with the aftermath of this rain has been horrifying for homeowners all over SoCal.
This retaining wall was built with the intention of supporting the hillside; however, it is visibly failing as it was not properly built to support the load.
The weight of the hill has caused the wall to split and lean, causing shifting in the sidewalk as well.
Problems within the structure’s foundation are also common in these photos. As John King of Illinois-based King Waterproofing & Foundation Solutions points out, usual signs include doors and windows that stick and don’t close properly. Uneven flooring and gaps between walls and ceilings are also key indicators.
It's imperative to take proactive steps, such as building a retaining wall for example, to mitigate the risk of potential landslides before they occur.
We often get called out to assess homes in the area and are met with the most disastrous structural damage.
When you really put it into perspective, the force needed to break apart these thick concrete pavers is extreme.
Besides water issues and poor construction, root systems from large trees can damage a house’s foundation. For this, King offered a valuable tip.
“It’s recommended to maintain a safe distance between trees and the foundation, and to regularly inspect and trim tree roots as necessary.”
Another home in RPV that is experiencing the consequences of the area's active landslides had its retaining wall ripped in half.
The recent scale and rate of movement has been monumental over the past few months, partly due to the unprecedented rains we've had.
This homeowner was wondering why their retaining wall was failing. Looks like we figured it out…
Instead of utilizing rebar for reinforcement, a chain link fence was used.
The failure of this wall can be attributed to improper drainage and the absence of weep holes to relieve the hydrostatic pressure.
Hydrostatic pressure refers to the force exerted by standing water against a surface. When soil surrounding an area becomes saturated with water, hydrostatic pressure builds up against the walls. This pressure can lead to cracks, bowing, and other forms of damage to structures over time.
Excessive moisture in the soil caused the failure of this pipe and board.
Additionally, the pipes were not embedded deep enough into the ground to adequately support the weight of the hillside and withstand the moisture.
The failure of this block wall is due to a combination of factors, including excessive moisture in the soil and an improper footing. Proper footings are essential as they distribute the weight of a structure evenly to prevent failure.
The recent heavy rains triggered a massive landslide on this extremely steep hillside, causing significant damage to this home.
You can really see how steep this hillside is in this photo. It is important to properly mitigate hillsides as they are prone to landslides and can cause significant risks to people and properties, as seen in the photos above.
Following the landslide, the hillside was tarped up for stabilization. This tarping was not done by us.
The failure of this unpermitted hillside retaining wall was triggered by the collapse of a tree in this location, which undermined the surrounding area. The remnants of the roots provide clear evidence of the tree's considerable size and its impact on the landscape.
Although the retaining wall was unpermitted and clearly not built to last, this picture shows us how plants and trees help stabilize hillsides by anchoring soil with their root systems, absorbing water to prevent saturation.
The failure of this retaining wall is likely due to inadequate footing embedments. It is leaning by over 12 inches and is nearly touching the adjacent building.
This substantial crack in the crawlspace was wide enough to fit this entire clipboard.
This huge crack was caused by clay soil. This type of soil can lead to significant cracking due to its tendency to expand when wet and contract when dry, causing substantial movement to occur.
A huge landslide swept through this hillside, resulting in damage to the area and the homes below.
An uprooted tree along the hillside. These pictures hardly capture the extent of the damage caused by the slide.
This homeowner was having issues with water intrusion.
Water intrusion can cause significant damage as well as pose risks to both the structural integrity of the building and the health of its occupants.
Not a single post in sight.
Post and piers are essential structural elements in a building's foundation, providing support to a structure and distributing the weight evenly to the ground below.
Different assessment, more spall damage.
Spalling is commonly caused by the corrosion of embedded steel reinforcement bars or steel sections, which weakens the concrete and leads to it breaking apart.
It must have been “Bring Your Own Post and Pier to Work Day” that day.
The interior stem wall exhibits a crack approximately half an inch wide, accompanied by a rotation of 5/8 to 3/4 of an inch, indicating significant structural movement.
This retaining wall is failing with severe cracks and signs of spall damage.
Spall damage refers to the deterioration or chipping away of concrete or masonry surfaces, often caused by factors such as water infiltration, freeze-thaw cycles, or corrosion of embedded steel reinforcement.
The steep vertical slope of the wall adds to the safety concerns, even more so now that it's failing, potentially leading to issues for the homes that are downslope.
Retaining walls are designed to retain soil, but when heavy rainfall adds extreme amounts of water weight to the equation, it can exert significant stress on the wall.
This gunite wall, meant as a remedial repair to mitigate debris, has aged and begun to fail.
This huge crack is a result of an exorbitant amount of stress pulling the house apart due to land movement in the area.
The severe spall damage in this building has been accumulating and progressively worsening over the past few years, posing significant structural concerns.
The framing of this detached garage is completely rotted, and the foundation supports are rotating out of square, possibly due to inadequately embedded footings on a steep slope.
This sagging beam was crushed due to water seepage that resulted in wood rot, leaving the beam to no longer provide the proper support needed for the structure.
Poor drainage from the street above led to slope failure in this area. Additionally, the deck and block wall were constructed without proper permits and lacked the footings capable of withstanding the elements.
This building has been severely undermined, leaving it with little to no support.
The caisson is now exposed and is beginning to be undermined as well, emphasizing the structural issues of the building.
A landslide caused this foundation to completely fail and become unattached from the home. Currently, the foundation is sitting under the plastic tarping.
The impact of the landslide has resulted in significant damage to all the homes in the area. This is the neighboring home. There are big cracks, huge separations in the structure, slanted windows, and more, all indicating extensive soil movement from the landslide.
We found mold growth in this home.
Dealing with mold can be a frustrating issue, as its damage extends beyond the structure itself to the health of the occupants. It's important to identify the source causing the mold and take appropriate steps to remediate it.
The footings of this patio have been exposed due to being undermined, which occurs when the soil beneath the structure is washed away or removed, weakening the area, and leaving it unsupported.
This retaining wall has split in several areas and is now bowing out. This is likely due to poor construction methods or inadequate materials used during its construction.
The foundation of this home is sinking, resulting in a gap between the foundation and the building above. This disconnect can lead to serious structural issues if not addressed promptly.
That rock is trying its best.
The backyard that was previously supported by the failed retaining wall is now beginning to collapse, posing significant safety risks for the homeowners.
Hairline cracks are generally considered normal wear and tear. However, cracks measuring a quarter of an inch or larger, such as this one, can indicate structural issues.
Basically, a finger should not be able to fit inside a crack.
The significant cracks and openings in this home suggest possible differential settlement.
Some debris that was left behind from a landslide. Implementing effective slope stabilization measures is recommended to minimize the impact of natural disasters and prevent potential damage.
Due to a landslide, this home is now severely undermined. The landslide spanned across three properties, causing extensive damage and posing safety risks to the affected area.
Differential settlement is where one part of the foundation settles more than another due to soil conditions or other factors.
The scale of this landslide was immense, affecting two commercial buildings.
SoCal showed us a great example of, "When it rains, it pours."
There used to be a staircase here, however, due to its substandard construction, it collapsed. This highlights the importance of adhering to proper building standards and ensuring structural integrity in projects of all scales.
This building exhibits severe spall damage caused by water deterioration of the concrete. It's imperative that all damaged areas are promptly removed and replaced to prevent further spread.
Getting proper support, such as an engineered retaining wall, can help prevent incidents like these. Retaining walls are engineered and built to support and hold back hills, which provides structural stability and reduces the risk of mudslides and soil runoff.
Due to the rains, landslides have been occurring all across Southern California, posing significant challenges for homeowners.
The force of this landslide was strong, bringing down a railroad-tie wall and leaving the backyard unsupported, giving it a cantilevered look.
This retaining wall originally sat at the top of the hill. The heavy rains triggered a landslide and sent it tumbling downhill.
Thankfully, the house didn’t follow.
An outside view of the home vividly showcases the magnitude of the landslide's impact as it found its way into the residence, leaving a trail of destruction.
The impact of hydrostatic pressure on retaining walls highlights the importance of proper design and drainage systems to prevent such failures.
Lateral tie plate galore…
If your foundation looks like this, call us.
This building has suffered from a fire incident that will require extensive restoration work.
A car crashed into this storefront, causing significant damage. This happens way more than you think it would.
Poor construction practices have resulted in multiple breaks and a garage wall that is bowing.
These homeowners tried to build a deck themselves without proper permits, resulting in a major safety hazard.
Please do not attempt a DIY approach for a deck.
In an attempt to reinforce the wall, steel straps were added, but their effectiveness is questionable. The underlying issues will definitely require a more comprehensive solution to ensure long-term stability.
Seriously though, floor joists are a crucial component of a building's structure as they provide support and stability to the flooring above. Ripping through them like this removes the support they were providing.
This landslide severely undermined this backyard, making it extremely unsafe. To make matters worse, the homeowner’s pool is dangerously close to the eroded area, increasing the risk of more failure.
Prior to our assessment, this crawlspace endured flooding. The prolonged exposure to moisture caused this wooden post to decay and absorb a ton of water that still remains inside.
This retaining wall has begun to fail and is leaning with a 17-inch rotation.
The extensive rotation indicates severe structural instability, posing risks to the surrounding area.
The repairs in this crawlspace appear makeshift and mickey mouse, lacking the proper work needed to maintain the structural integrity of the home.
A noticeable separation has developed between this wall and the adjacent walkway.
Guess it could be worse?