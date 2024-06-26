ADVERTISEMENT

Alpha Structural Inc. has been one of Southern California’s go-to companies for hillside and foundation repairs for the last three decades. They’ve also been a resource for funny yet unsettling images of physical deterioration in homes and buildings.

The Alpha Structural Imgur page is a gift that keeps on giving. So, we’ve compiled a new collection featuring cracked walls, foundation issues, and entire houses on the brink of toppling.

Scroll through this list and see how these photos compare to the previous ones we’ve published.