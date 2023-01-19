Are you ready for a journey through time — one that will take you back to the early days of photography, when capturing a moment on film was nothing short of magic and common folks still had to rely on paintings and drawings to depict the world around them? Buckle up, because we’re about to take you on a wild ride through the history of photography!

We’ve scoured the archives and dug up a series of photos that are not just pictures but genuine milestones in the evolution of photography. From the earliest daguerreotypes to the latest digital masterpieces, photography has evolved and grown in ways that the pioneers of the medium certainly could’ve never imagined.

Sure, they may be nothing special visually, compared to modern-day standards. Most of these are 1800s photos, so the quality is often barely decent and the subjects simple. But who needs crazy high definition when you know you’re making history? You’ll see the oldest photograph ever taken, the first photoshopped picture, the first digital representation of a president, the first solar eclipse on film, and even the first webcam!

When there’s a chance to share our passion for diving into the past with our fellow Pandas, we take it. Whether you’re a photography buff, a history connoisseur, or just someone who appreciates learning new things to pump up your brain with cool tidbits of knowledge, this is a list you won’t want to miss. There are many firsts in photography, so without further ado, let’s dive into this collection of authentic photography milestones!