Have you ever looked at your social media profile and thought, “Meh, this definitely needs some work”? It’s hard to get over that hump of feeling like every photo you post isn’t as good as it could be. And after all, we live in a world where everyone seems to be able to edit their photos like a pro — so why should it be any different for you?

We know how much time and effort goes into taking a perfect pic (and also how many failed attempts), so let’s make it worth it. While you may not have the tremendous skills of a professional photographer, you can definitely learn how to edit your photos like one. OK, almost like one.

The world of photo editing can be scary, especially if you’re not familiar with what all those buttons and settings mean (Exposure? Split toning? Hue?) or if you don’t know how to make them work for you. That’s why we’ve tried the best photo editing apps for you and rounded up our favorites in a complete list of image editors that will take your photos from good to great in no time! These editing apps are easy to learn, and many of their most valuable settings are free, so you have no excuse not to try your hand at professional-looking photos!

From editing your skin tone to adjusting the brightness and contrast of an image, these photo editing software services can really go above and beyond what you would expect from something that’s (mostly) free. Let us remind you that the order of the list is entirely up to you, fellow Pandas, so don’t forget to upvote your favorite editing apps to see them up top!