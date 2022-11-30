20 Photo Editing Apps You Can Try And Use For Free
Have you ever looked at your social media profile and thought, “Meh, this definitely needs some work”? It’s hard to get over that hump of feeling like every photo you post isn’t as good as it could be. And after all, we live in a world where everyone seems to be able to edit their photos like a pro — so why should it be any different for you?
We know how much time and effort goes into taking a perfect pic (and also how many failed attempts), so let’s make it worth it. While you may not have the tremendous skills of a professional photographer, you can definitely learn how to edit your photos like one. OK, almost like one.
The world of photo editing can be scary, especially if you’re not familiar with what all those buttons and settings mean (Exposure? Split toning? Hue?) or if you don’t know how to make them work for you. That’s why we’ve tried the best photo editing apps for you and rounded up our favorites in a complete list of image editors that will take your photos from good to great in no time! These editing apps are easy to learn, and many of their most valuable settings are free, so you have no excuse not to try your hand at professional-looking photos!
From editing your skin tone to adjusting the brightness and contrast of an image, these photo editing software services can really go above and beyond what you would expect from something that’s (mostly) free. Let us remind you that the order of the list is entirely up to you, fellow Pandas, so don’t forget to upvote your favorite editing apps to see them up top!
This post may include affiliate links.
Snapseed
Snapseed takes the spotlight among the best free photo editing apps — and we’ll tell you why. It’s easy to pick up but still has features that advanced users will appreciate. The best part? There are no subscriptions or in-app purchases, so you can enjoy its full range of options for free! If you’re looking for a beginner-friendly photo editor that can do pretty much anything, Snapseed is the app for you.
Lightroom
The free version of Lightroom works wonders as a starting point for photo editing and allows you to create presets, making the work much more manageable. While the premium upgrade will enable you to work across any device and access interesting features, the free version still stands as a fantastic tool for amateurs. Use all the capture, organization, and sharing features Lightroom has without paying a cent.
Photoshop Express
As you surely know, Adobe Photoshop is the industry standard. The number of features its mobile version, Photoshop Express, offers are endless: from the auto-fix option to the total control of retouching, plus some worth-checking features like stickers and collages, which make this photo editor even more fun to use! Just remember you need a (free) Adobe account to access it.
PicsArt Photo Editor
When talking about the best photo editing apps, we couldn’t leave PicsArt out. It has everything you need to give a creative touch to your photos and videos, plus you can make collages, stickers, and designs like a professional! You’ll find yourself scrolling through its endless library of filters for hours.
Pixlr
Pixlr is a versatile photo editing software service with all the essential features and tons of templates to make your photos look just the way you want them. No account is required; just download the app and start creating! You’ll see Pixlr offers in-app purchases, but the free version already has much to offer. Plus, there’s a browser version worth checking out if you prefer using your PC.
VSCO
Half photo editor, half social community, VSCO is “a place where expression matters most.” It offers 10 free presets plus essential editing tools like contrast and saturation. You can also save all your edits in “Recipes” to replicate them in all your photos. VSCO requires a free account, but other than that, you’re immediately free to explore its many features and connect with a creative community of photography enthusiasts.
Prisma Photo Editor
With more than 120 million users, Prisma is a popular image editor for the artsy soul in all of us. This editing app uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to turn photos into art inspired by some of the most significant artists in history. Among its most peculiar features, we find portrait segmentation and the possibility to edit the background to replace it with colorful templates — or really anything from your phone’s gallery. The sky’s the limit!
A Color Story
An all-in-one photo and video editor with trending editing styles designed by top influencers and photographers, plus customizable filters and effects. You can even use the grid feature to ensure that each picture you post looks good in your Instagram feed, or you can connect with your Instagram account for easy scheduling. This makes it an excellent tool for social media managers and photographers.
Photo Lab Picture Editor
Photo Lab has a lot of options for artsy and stylish filters and effects, whether you’re having fun or doing some serious work. Become a cartoon, swap faces, create collages: you have free rein to your creativity!
Photoshop Mix
Photoshop Mix works wonders if you want to cut out, combine, change colors, and enhance your photos in a matter of seconds. Get access with your Adobe account, and you’re ready to go! Like Photoshop Fix, Adobe announced in 2021 that the app would be removed from the Apple store, so it’s now available for Android users only.
Motionleap (Formerly Pixaloop)
Have you ever stumbled upon those animated pictures where everything looks still except for the hot steam coming out of a cup or the water descending from a waterfall? That’s Motionleap’s doing! Give life to your static pics, add filters and overlays, and get unique pieces of dynamic art. The free version is limited and won’t let you export your projects, which is only available after subscribing. But if you simply want to have fun and experiment, the free version will be a great entertainment source!
Canva
Canva has it all: photo editing, video editing, and graphic design. It revolutionized the industry by making design easy for everyone, to the point where companies have actively started using it for marketing purposes to create flyers, social media posts, cards, and even logos. Despite having a premium version, Canva works perfectly fine for free, and you’ll barely feel the need to upgrade because of how extensive its free features are. Like, really, what are you waiting for? Go for it!
Photoshop Fix
Photoshop Fix brought Photoshop CC’s most popular retouching and restoration tools to mobile. You’ll be able to work on your photos in almost the same way the full-scale software allows, but with an intuitive mobile-friendly interface. In 2021, Adobe announced the app would be removed from the Apple store, so it’s now available for Android users only. Like Photoshop Express, the app requires an Adobe account.
Afterlight Photo Editor
High-quality filters, real film textures, and precise editing tools: this is Afterlight! Great for beginners and advanced users as well, you’ll immediately notice how easy it is to explore its features. While some of Afterlight’s tools come at a cost, there are also plenty of free stunning effects to choose from.
Foodie
Specifically for food photography, Foodie has all the essential photo editing tools for the sociable gourmet in all of us. Even its filters are food themed: Fresh, BBQ, Yum, Crispy, and so much more! It’s the perfect app to transform a bland photo into a picture full of flavor and worth sharing.
Youcam Perfect
YouCam Perfect is an all-in-one image editor with all the bells and whistles you need to get the best out of your pictures. You can remove unwanted objects in the background, apply enhancing effects and filters, edit face shapes — and do all this with a single click!
Instasize
Other than letting you resize photos and videos for Instagram, Instasize offers a variety of filters, adjustment tools, text features, collages, and frames. While some of its best features are only available to premium users, it’s still a great option to ensure your content fits the required dimensions for social media without getting cropped.
BeFunky
Simple and easy-to-learn AI software, BeFunky makes photo editing much more fun. From photo-realistic textures to natural-looking brushstrokes and vibrant color palettes, BeFunky’s artsy effects will give your photos an artistic makeover! No ads or registration is necessary; download the app, and you can turn your photos into stunning paintings, cartoons, and sketches.
Facetune
Focused on face enhancement tools, Facetune is the most loyal companion for every selfie addict: smooth your skin, switch up backgrounds, remove unwanted objects, change your hair color, add studio lighting, and much more. The photo-editing app uses AI and provides a “how-to” for every feature, so users can learn as they go. A must-have editor in our opinion.
piZap
With PiZap, you can design everything you need to spice up your social media page. Thousands of templates, a background remover, a GIF and meme maker, collages, filters, stickers, unique fonts, an extensive library of stock images… Do you even need another app after this one?