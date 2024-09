Clarice also shared what she hopes the audience takes away from her comics.

“I did a personality test that said when I’m at my best I ‘express the personal and the universal, possibly in a work of art. Able to transform all their experiences into something valuable. Self-revealing and emotionally honest. Ironic view of self and life: can be serious and funny, vulnerable and emotionally strong.’ That’s all I really want. I’m just out here expressing myself and hoping someone who relates is comforted and entertained.

The test also said that when I’m at my worst I exhibit ‘delusional levels of self-hatred.’ Which is funny as hell and also evident in my art.”