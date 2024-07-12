This Artist's Medieval-Style Comics Hilariously Tackle Today's Dating Issues (17 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Clarice Tudor’s latest comic strip series, “Recognising The Ick,” uses medieval style with modern humor. Tudor is known for mixing historical looks with contemporary jokes, and her new work is no different, earning quite a few laughs and words of praise from fans all around the world.

The comic cleverly uses medieval manuscript-style drawings to highlight today’s relationship problems, like suddenly feeling turned off by a partner over small things (aka the ICK). Each panel, with its fancy borders and old-fashioned script, shows funny scenes, such as feeling the ick because “he did not thank the carriage driver.” That being said, we highly suggest you check out the images below to see Tudor’s latest series in full swing!

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

Image credits: claricetudor

