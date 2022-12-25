With the holidays fast approaching, moms and dads all over the world are struggling to create the perfect Christmas. Whether it is finding the newest toys, attending a festive recital, or creating a fairytale-like ambiance, it all falls on the shoulders of the parents. Needless to say, it might become tiresome at best.

In fact, according to a 2021 C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll, kids and parents themselves tend to create unrealistic expectations, which might be difficult to fulfill. That often increases stress; however, families still find a moment to giggle amid the chaos. And there are plenty of tweets that prove it.

In order to remind you that there is no perfect way of dealing with the holidays, we have gathered some of the funniest Christmas vs. Parenting struggles. Make yourself comfortable and enjoy these tweets!