118 Of The Funniest Dad Jokes From This Account Dedicated Entirely To Them (New Pics)
Stereotypically, dads are great at many things. They’re grill masters, excellent at teaching their little ones how to ride a bike or throw a baseball, and they’ve always got a cheesy joke hidden up their sleeve. From puns poking fun at their children to corny jokes that might make you roll your eyes, dad jokes are a style of humor that many people have a love-hate relationship with.
But if you’re a father looking for some new material or just a lover of clever puns, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to Dad Jokes on Instagram and compiled some of their silliest pics. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that your dad would definitely approve of!
This post may include affiliate links.
Now, just because a joke comes out of a dad’s mouth doesn’t automatically make it a dad joke. And fathers aren't the only ones capable of telling cheesy dad jokes. So if you’re wondering what exactly counts as a dad joke, Dictionary.com explains that the trademark quality is that it’s corny. And typically, the punch line will include a pun or some form of wordplay.
Another point Dictionary.com brings up is whether or not these “jokes” are actually intended to be funny. They explain that these jokes typically are considered funny, or at least amusing, to the teller. But part of why they enjoy the joke might be because they know what kind of reaction they’ll receive from their audience. If listeners groan, roll their eyes, or complain about how stupid it was, the joke has actually succeeded.
Regardless of how much you may dislike dad jokes, this kind of humor certainly isn’t a new thing. In fact, Honest History notes that it’s been around for at least 2,000 years. And William Shakespeare was a huge fan of puns when he was writing during the 16th century.
As far as when these kinds of jokes got the name “dad jokes,” it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the term was coined. But by the 1980s, it was being widely used. So if your father has a particularly corny sense of humor, don’t blame him. He’s just following in the footsteps of generations of dads before him!
You still might be wondering why exactly fathers are so inclined to tell these kinds of jokes. Well, according to Luke Benedictus at The Father Hood, these jokes serve a deeper purpose than simply amusing their kiddos. He suggests that these silly puns can “puncture the gravity of life and give its hair a playful ruffle.” Instead of taking life too seriously, make sure that there’s room for joy and whimsy in every day, even if that’s just telling a few dad jokes to break the tension.
The British Psychological Society notes that dads may be more inclined to tell their kids these kinds of jokes than moms because dads tend to tease their kids more than their spouses do.
“Men's greater aggressiveness and assertiveness than women may push them towards being more aggressive and teasing in their play and humor with their children, while women's greater agreeableness and anxiety may in turn impede them in this regard for fear of accidentally hurting their children physically or emotionally, hence their distinct styles of play and humor,” the experts explain.
Dad jokes might even serve a pedagogic function, the British Psychological Society notes. Apparently, when fathers push and challenge their kids, it supports their children’s physical and cognitive development. This can also help teach them how to regulate their emotions and behaviors. Meanwhile, teasing kids, without bullying them, can turn them into more resilient individuals.
Dad jokes can often be a bit embarrassing for kids as well. But it can be healthy for kids to experience embarrassment in small doses and in safe environments. It teaches them that being mortified is not the end of the world. And we’ve all been in embarrassing situations, so there’s no reason to be ashamed of it. The best way to deal with embarrassment is to simply laugh it off!
We hope you’re enjoying this list of silly dad jokes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that your father would definitely appreciate, and let us know in the comments below if you have any clever dad jokes of your own to share. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring the same Instagram account, look no further than right here!