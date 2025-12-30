ADVERTISEMENT

Stereotypically, dads are great at many things. They’re grill masters, excellent at teaching their little ones how to ride a bike or throw a baseball, and they’ve always got a cheesy joke hidden up their sleeve. From puns poking fun at their children to corny jokes that might make you roll your eyes, dad jokes are a style of humor that many people have a love-hate relationship with.

But if you’re a father looking for some new material or just a lover of clever puns, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to Dad Jokes on Instagram and compiled some of their silliest pics. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that your dad would definitely approve of!