Stereotypically, dads are great at many things. They’re grill masters, excellent at teaching their little ones how to ride a bike or throw a baseball, and they’ve always got a cheesy joke hidden up their sleeve. From puns poking fun at their children to corny jokes that might make you roll your eyes, dad jokes are a style of humor that many people have a love-hate relationship with.

But if you’re a father looking for some new material or just a lover of clever puns, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. We took a trip to Dad Jokes on Instagram and compiled some of their silliest pics. Enjoy scrolling through these photos, and be sure to upvote the ones that your dad would definitely approve of!

#1

Hand holding a pebble shaped like a guitar pick with a dad joke about rock music from a dad jokes account.

    #2

    Cow with quadruplets named Eeny, Meeny, Miney, and Moo featured in a collection of funniest dad jokes about animals.

    #3

    Athlete wearing Japan uniform at Olympic Games with humorous text, part of funniest dad jokes from dedicated account.

    Now, just because a joke comes out of a dad’s mouth doesn’t automatically make it a dad joke. And fathers aren't the only ones capable of telling cheesy dad jokes. So if you’re wondering what exactly counts as a dad joke, Dictionary.com explains that the trademark quality is that it’s corny. And typically, the punch line will include a pun or some form of wordplay.

    Another point Dictionary.com brings up is whether or not these “jokes” are actually intended to be funny. They explain that these jokes typically are considered funny, or at least amusing, to the teller. But part of why they enjoy the joke might be because they know what kind of reaction they’ll receive from their audience. If listeners groan, roll their eyes, or complain about how stupid it was, the joke has actually succeeded.  
    #4

    Cartoon stick figures humorously drawn on grid paper showing progress in Japanese learning, a funny dad jokes theme.

    #5

    Yellow caution wet floor sign placed inside an empty swimming pool, illustrating a funny dad joke scene.

    #6

    Group of people exercising on fitness balls with caption about a funny dad joke on bubble gum safety.

    Regardless of how much you may dislike dad jokes, this kind of humor certainly isn’t a new thing. In fact, Honest History notes that it’s been around for at least 2,000 years. And William Shakespeare was a huge fan of puns when he was writing during the 16th century. 

    As far as when these kinds of jokes got the name “dad jokes,” it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the term was coined. But by the 1980s, it was being widely used. So if your father has a particularly corny sense of humor, don’t blame him. He’s just following in the footsteps of generations of dads before him!  
    #7

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account sharing a funny dad joke about sleeping like a baby versus a cat, highlighting humor in dad jokes.

    #8

    Humorous dad joke showing a bilingual sign with incorrect Spanish translation on wooden planks at a construction site.

    #9

    Funny dad joke meme showing a baby with a fruit sticker on its head next to a kiwi fruit with a similar sticker.

    You still might be wondering why exactly fathers are so inclined to tell these kinds of jokes. Well, according to Luke Benedictus at The Father Hood, these jokes serve a deeper purpose than simply amusing their kiddos. He suggests that these silly puns can “puncture the gravity of life and give its hair a playful ruffle.” Instead of taking life too seriously, make sure that there’s room for joy and whimsy in every day, even if that’s just telling a few dad jokes to break the tension.  
    #10

    Doctor in scrubs holding a protest sign with unclear handwriting, illustrating a funny dad joke about strikes.

    #11

    Character dressed as Wolverine making a serious face, part of funniest dad jokes from this account dedicated entirely to them.

    #12

    Restaurant in Japan with giant stuffed animals to make dining alone less awkward, featuring a funny dad joke about being stuffed.

    The British Psychological Society notes that dads may be more inclined to tell their kids these kinds of jokes than moms because dads tend to tease their kids more than their spouses do. 

    “Men's greater aggressiveness and assertiveness than women may push them towards being more aggressive and teasing in their play and humor with their children, while women's greater agreeableness and anxiety may in turn impede them in this regard for fear of accidentally hurting their children physically or emotionally, hence their distinct styles of play and humor,” the experts explain.
    #13

    Man in yellow helmet with tablet shown in a dad joke meme featuring funny wordplay on the term engineer.

    #14

    View from airplane window showing a sea of human feet, illustrating a funny dad joke visual pun about flying over 20,000 feet.

    #15

    Screenshot of a dad joke tweet about quitting a job and traveling, highlighting funny dad jokes from a dedicated account.

    Dad jokes might even serve a pedagogic function, the British Psychological Society notes. Apparently, when fathers push and challenge their kids, it supports their children’s physical and cognitive development. This can also help teach them how to regulate their emotions and behaviors. Meanwhile, teasing kids, without bullying them, can turn them into more resilient individuals. 
    #16

    Humorous traffic sign joke about speeding tickets and raising your right foot, part of funniest dad jokes collection.

    #17

    Cow standing in ocean waves with a dad joke caption from a popular account dedicated to funny dad jokes.

    #18

    Pharmacy sign reading harmacist instead of pharmacist, humor from the funniest dad jokes account dedicated to them.

    Dad jokes can often be a bit embarrassing for kids as well. But it can be healthy for kids to experience embarrassment in small doses and in safe environments. It teaches them that being mortified is not the end of the world. And we’ve all been in embarrassing situations, so there’s no reason to be ashamed of it. The best way to deal with embarrassment is to simply laugh it off! 
    #19

    Car with a humorous license plate reading UMMMM NO, illustrating one of the funniest dad jokes about repeating the plate.

    #20

    A funny dad joke about baking shows a protractor in the oven, humorously questioning cake temperature at 120 degrees.

    #21

    Man sitting at a fish tank desk with aquarium fish inside illustrating one of the funniest dad jokes from this account

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of silly dad jokes, pandas. Keep upvoting the ones that your father would definitely appreciate, and let us know in the comments below if you have any clever dad jokes of your own to share. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda list featuring the same Instagram account, look no further than right here!
    #22

    A clear glass mug of hot chocolate topped with whipped cream and cinnamon alongside a funny dad joke caption.

    #23

    Man in a kitchen looking stressed over spilled beans on the floor, illustrating one of the funniest dad jokes.

    #24

    Man in formal attire with serious expression, illustrating one of the funniest dad jokes from a popular dad jokes account.

    #25

    Bench designed like a periodic table with a dad joke about it being unstable, showcasing funny dad jokes.

    #26

    Funny dad joke about a ninja student avoiding class, featuring a person dressed as a ninja holding a sword in action pose.

    #27

    Hand holding a heavy concrete block lighter than it looks, illustrating a funny dad joke about weight.

    #28

    The funniest dad joke showing a humorous incorrect alphabetical order of letters in a simple text format.

    #29

    Vintage black and white skeletons dancing illustration paired with a dad joke about a graveyard sign and missing letter g.

    #30

    Four people holding signs that say you will marry me in a funny dad jokes moment by a seaside walkway

    #31

    Sign outside a business reads for lease with navidad added, illustrating one of the funniest dad jokes from this account.

    #32

    Humorous altered Jumanji movie poster used to illustrate funniest dad jokes from dedicated joke account.

    #33

    Tweet showing a dad joke about the IKEA CEO becoming Prime Minister, featured in funniest dad jokes collection.

    #34

    A playful dad joke featuring a fish named Boops in a humor collection dedicated entirely to funny dad jokes.

    #35

    Woman laughing joyfully next to a toilet in a funny dad jokes meme about diarrhea and enjoyment.

    #36

    Tweet showing a funny dad joke about when a joke becomes a dad joke, featuring a crying emoji.

    #37

    Sign on door reading Dr. B. Gee, a pun related to dad jokes from a collection of the funniest dad jokes.

    #38

    Orange Fanta soda cans arranged in a C shape with text referencing funny dad jokes from a dedicated account.

    #39

    Man in hospital gown telling a funny dad joke about ICU, part of the funniest dad jokes collection on social media.

    #40

    Bookshelf made from wooden planks holding bricks with stacked books as side supports, showcasing a funny dad joke concept.

    #41

    Handwritten note on sandwich paper reads must let Tom pick onion, a dad joke about sandwich toppings and funny dad jokes.

    #42

    A toad sitting on a toy horse with a dad joke caption about laughing at silly things and country toads.

    #43

    Bag of pure granulated sugar with a funny label reading sugar free shown in a four-panel dad joke format.

    #44

    Tattoo of a cartoon calf on a man's leg illustrating a dad joke about cow and calf, part of funniest dad jokes collection.

    #45

    Orca whale jumping out of water paired with a funny dad joke about having a superior sense of humor and laughing at Wingardium Leviorca.

    #46

    Group of six men in suits with serious expressions illustrating a funny dad joke about job rejection on LinkedIn.

    #47

    Boat with funny dad joke name a Sea D Sea, playing on band AC/DC, perfect for dad jokes about fishing.

    #48

    Meme humor combining dad jokes with a pun featuring Alexander the Great and a cheese grater illustration.

    #49

    Hand holding a lemon with a g*****e pin, captioned with a dad joke about "a lemonade," from funniest dad jokes collection.

    #50

    Elderly man smiling while driving slowly in a car humorously delaying traffic in a funny dad jokes post.

    #51

    A funny dad joke showing a toy box for WWE's The Rock with a large rock inside as the action figure.

    #52

    Humorous dad joke listing different versions of Poland flags with playful and funny descriptions.

    #53

    Screenshot of a dad joke tweet about dreaming of work and calling in sick, featuring funny dad jokes content.

    #54

    Russell Crowe and family outside Colosseum in Rome, a funny dad jokes post from a dedicated dad jokes account.

    #55

    Man with a tattoo reading "You'll Never Walk" after leg amputation, featured in funniest dad jokes from dedicated account.

    #56

    A creative dad joke image showing a pumpkin person with muscular arms and a cap, representing funny dad jokes.

    #57

    Pyramid-shaped tiramisu dessert in desert with dad joke about AI picture generation and funny dad jokes theme.

    #58

    Funny dad joke tweet showing an axolotl on a classical bust with festive holiday decorations in the background.

    #59

    Fried chicken shaped like the letter A frying in a pan, illustrating a dad joke about "Thank God it's" day.

    #60

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account showing plain rice shaped like a cross as a funny dad joke.

    #61

    Dad joke post showing a pun with a leek under the sink, part of funniest dad jokes from a dedicated account.

    #62

    Bill Clinton playfully hiding between two statues of men in suits, a visual dad joke from a dad jokes account.

    #63

    Two tomatoes on a counter with a vine that looks like a walking figure in a funny dad joke about ketchup and friends.

    #64

    Map showing streets named That St, This St, and The Other St with a funny dad joke about confusing street names.

    #65

    Dad jokes post showing a gold plaque with a person sitting on a toilet and text saying everyone is a 3D printer.

    #66

    Skeleton and nervous system funny dad joke post from a popular account dedicated to the funniest dad jokes.

    #67

    Polished nails with red and white tips illustrating a dad joke about laughing and thinking of dad jokes.

    #68

    Nativity scene with baby Jesus replaced by a fluffy cat in a basket, featuring classic dad jokes humor.

    #69

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account comparing Miss Universe titles won by Earth versus rest of Universe with images of Earth and space.

    #70

    Car flipped upside down near a Target store sign with bystanders and a firefighter, illustrating a funny dad joke scene.

    #71

    Harry Potter meme with dad jokes caption telling Harry to bring a burger and fries, referencing dad jokes humor.

    #72

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account showing a velociraptor with a dad joke formula involving distance and time.

    #73

    Gold balloons shaped like numbers 2 and 0 celebrating a shared birthday in a funny dad jokes post.

    #74

    Two cheetahs lying on grass laughing at a funny dad joke about one being a cheetah during a race.

    #75

    Humorous dad joke with a car edited to look like an accordion, showcasing funny dad jokes and wordplay.

    #76

    Black and white humorous dad joke tweet with a vintage photo referencing Ozzy Osbourne and John Lennon from a dad jokes account.

    #77

    Fish with gold teeth and caption of a dad joke about grilled salmon, perfect for funniest dad jokes content.

    #78

    Dad joke from a popular account with a vintage photo of Karl Marx and a woman, featuring a pun on Olympic races.

    #79

    A dad joke tweet about Einstein's marriage as a relative pun, featuring a vintage black-and-white photo of Einstein.

    #80

    Funny dad jokes post featuring dragons with a pun on Radioactive by Imagine Dragons from a dad jokes account.

    #81

    Underwater naval mines with text about posting the funniest dad jokes from an account dedicated to them.

    #82

    Dad joke tweet about being hit by musical instruments, a pun on an orchestrated attack, from a popular dad jokes account.

    #83

    A humorous dad joke post from a popular account featuring a funny pick-up line about the appendix and stomach.

    #84

    Cow sitting like a human, illustrating a funny dad joke about how concentrated milk is made from this dad jokes account.

    #85

    Map of the United States made from pieces of steak, illustrating a dad joke about the United Steaks of America.

    #86

    Screenshot of a dad jokes social media post featuring a sunset with the text You Of a, showcasing funny dad jokes.

    #87

    Map humor showing a line between Iceland and Ireland with playful dad jokes altering their names.

    #88

    Image of a vintage portrait of Celine Dion with a dad joke about reading the vowels in her name aloud, highlighting funny dad jokes.

    #89

    Dad jokes tweet about installing a bar in the shower with bottles and glasses displayed above a bathtub.

    #90

    Dad jokes tweet humor shows missing 6th book found in a series with 9 green hardcover books arranged out of order.

    #91

    Dad jokes tweet with a funny astrology pun, showing a doctor talking to a patient in a hospital room.

    #92

    Police officer talking to a driver delivering a dad joke about speed being relative from a popular dad jokes account.

    #93

    Instagram post from Dad Jokes account showing a funny sign with a dad joke about a burger deal.

    #94

    Two-panel dad joke meme with a doctor asking for name and age, featuring a pun on the name Henry for funniest dad jokes.

    #95

    Chairs and tables made from road construction signs creating a funny dad joke scene about stealing signs at home.

    #96

    Comparison of British and American spelling paired with historical portraits in a dad joke format for funny dad jokes.

    #97

    World map made of green peas humorously illustrating a dad joke about "World Peas" for funniest dad jokes content.

    #98

    Man wearing a black shirt with a swoosh logo and text, related to funny dad jokes from a dedicated joke account.

    #99

    Grey car with unusual design shared on a dad jokes account featuring a funny conversation about its availability.

    #100

    Box filled with loose pine needles as a dad joke about IKEA selling Christmas trees, from a collection of funniest dad jokes.

    #101

    Dad joke tweet about having 5 inches of belly fat preventing bullets, shared by a popular account for funniest dad jokes.

    #102

    Airplane nose opening shown in stages with dad jokes caption highlighting funny and silly dad jokes humor.

    #103

    Aerial view of an asteroid crater in Arizona showing how close it came to hitting the visitor center dad jokes.

    #104

    Two reptiles side by side in water illustrating a funny dad joke about the difference between crocodiles and alligators.

    #105

    Dad jokes tweet showing a cemetery with a gravestone labeled Waldo, illustrating a funny dad joke.

    #106

    Tweet from Dad Jokes account with a pun about wind turbines saying they are a huge metal fan, showcasing funny dad jokes.

    #107

    Wooden car parked on a dirt road illustrating a dad joke about a vehicle that wouldn't start, highlighting funny dad jokes.

    #108

    Humorous dad joke about a giant burger called a failed salad attempt, part of funniest dad jokes collection.

    #109

    Soldier Karl in full combat gear standing in desert terrain illustrating a dad joke from a humor account.

    #110

    Ingredients for a cake laid out, illustrating a dad joke about sending a cake to a retiring IKEA manager.

    #111

    Black and white photo of Mount Rushmore with a dad joke about its natural beauty being unpresidented before carving.

    #112

    Cows walking on a high bridge over highway with caption referencing funny dad jokes about steaks.

    #113

    Dad joke tweet about dogs named Calvin and Klein with a pun on underwear brand and boxer dogs.

    #114

    Screenshot of a dad jokes tweet showing a pun on Justin Timberlake with a log in a lake, highlighting funny dad jokes.

    #115

    Text meme showing a dad joke about doorbells using the letters D and G, related to funny dad jokes.

    #116

    Branching tree with small leaves under clear blue sky illustrating a funny dad joke about a chemistree.

    #117

    Hand holding a realistic ear-shaped eraser in a box labeled earaser, a funny dad joke about museum gift shops.

    #118

    Two people dressed as Stormtroopers making pew sounds in church pews, a funny dad joke from the account.

