Happy holidays, Pandas! We spoke to Santa recently and he told us that you’ve all been brilliant this year. He honestly can’t wait to reward you all with what you deserve.

As for us, the best gift that we can offer is to bring a bit of joy, laughter, and (like the young’uns would say) good vibes into your lives. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable Christmas memes to make you chuckle and smile, and to bring a bit more festive cheer into your lives.

We hope you love ‘em! Scroll down, upvote your fave memes, and let us know which of these pics you enjoyed the most and why.

Pssst, Pandas, there’s something else in the stocking for you. When you’ve enjoyed this post, check out our earlier list featuring funny Xmas memes right over here.

Bored Panda wanted to get some advice on surviving the holidays and enjoying everything amid the hustle and bustle, so we got in touch with parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers.' Check out what she told us about letting go of imagined expectations!

#1

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

toddwallacetx Report

12points
Samantha, who runs the witty and hilarious 'Walking Outside in Slippers' blog, was kind enough to share what the holiday marathon looks like. She also gave some advice on how to survive the mad rush by slowing down and focusing on the essentials.

"I feel like at the height of the pandemic, many of us realized the value of slowing down a bit and doing fewer activities. That said, these past few weeks have been some of my most crazy busy ever. So I guess a lot of us are back into the grind!" the parenting blogger revealed to Bored Panda. She pointed out that we all have to focus on our priorities so we're not completely overwhelmed.
#2

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

ozziecollectables Report

12points
#3

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

AngelaBishop Report

11points
"When it comes to my family and activities, I try to prioritize what's most important and what can be let go of. Shopping for family members is important to us, and helps my kids see the value of generosity and giving to others. We took part in holiday parades, joined in work potlucks, and did the darn school dress-up days," she shared.

However, this meant that the family had to set some other fun activities aside. "But we didn't take pictures with Santa this year, and we are not sending out holiday cards. There will be no fancy, Pinterest-worthy holiday crafts or baking in my house. I would say letting go of the (often imagined!) expectations of others is the best way to unload some of that holiday stress," Samantha told Bored Panda.
#4

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

deodoranting Report

10points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

This happened to me without me knowing it was sharp and I cut me tongue.Killer candy canes! Beware!

2
2points
#5

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

campelectric Report

10points
#6

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

iheartmoissanites Report

10points
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Look, you know what happened, I know what happened. Let's just move on already.

1
1point
reply
We were curious to find out what Samantha's favorite part of the holidays is. "I really love that extra time to spend with family around the holidays," the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers.'

"Once the crazy hustle and bustle of Christmas morning and Hankukkah is behind us, we hopefully have some time to linger in our pajamas and just be together."
#7

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

william-snekspeare Report

9points
#8

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

laurenncarterr Report

9points
#9

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

64_lolly Report

9points
For us, the holiday season is a time of taking stock, giving thanks, and eating way, waaay too many gingerbread-themed snacks.

The year is coming to a close, and we remember what our priorities truly are. Visiting family. Reconnecting with friends. Laughing with glee, surrounded by loved ones, in front of a roaring fire. Hallmark movies might be cheesy, but they get these things right.

For a moment, issues like the state of the economy, our troubles at work, and all the relationship drama we might have in our lives take a back seat. They patiently wait outside, in the deep snow (probably waiting till we fail our New Year’s resolutions).

For now—there’s peace… or there would be if there wasn’t such a massive rush to get everything done!
#10

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

Mean_Bicycle3526191 Report

9points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

FRESH PREY! NOM NOM NOM *squid eating noises *

3
3points
#11

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

evansusually902 Report

8points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Omg yessss and when u get the perfect angle and they just GLIDE through the paper 😌

4
4points
#12

Merry Prochristmasation

shauraa Report

8points
Look, the fact of the matter is that the holidays can be an extremely stressful time for everyone. Especially if you’re a parent. Not only do you have to work, cook, clean, and take care of the pre-holiday chaos at school, you also have a festive marathon to take part in.

Put up the Christmas tree. Decorate your house. Create a landing strip for Santa to safely land his sleigh in your neighborhood. Take part in your kids’ school festivals, fairs, and concerts. There’s a seemingly endless list of tasks to be done. And among all of that running about, you might forget why you’re doing it all.
#13

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

unknown Report

8points
#14

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

SabrinaAnnLynn Report

7points
#15

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

kieran.freemantle Report

7points
Like it or not, there’s a lot of social pressure during the holidays. ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ is as apt now as it was a century ago: people compete with each other to celebrate Christmas ‘better.’

That might mean putting up more impressive decorations or cooking a more impressive festive meal. Or having your kid win the Xmas talent show.

Or just plain getting everyone fancier gifts than they got you… naturally, wrapped in the most overcomplicated and impressive way (thank you, Pinterest and YouTube). Humans are social beings and we naturally want to impress others because reputation and standing are important in communities. We want to be liked.
#16

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

candycanes_and_eggnog Report

7points
TrashPanda
TrashPanda
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I feel elite when this happens

1
1point
#17

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

atheist_spider Report

7points
Niki A
Niki A
Community Member
2 minutes ago

My cat would never do this. Mostly because he knows he is all that is evil. And he's ok with that.

0
0points
#18

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

yourjourneythrough , Alyssa Wolff Report

7points
The main drawback of this need to be liked and to impress others, however, is that we often do things that run counter to how we’d rather do them.

For instance, if you had nobody to compare yourself to, you might not ‘deck the halls’ with two football fields worth of tinsel and a thousand fairy lights. A modest Christmas tree with some stylish ornaments might be what you actually prefer.

Similarly, in the mad rush to survive the holidays, we might forget that it’s usually not the gift itself that we appreciate the most, but the act of giving.

Spending time with your loved ones, baking cookies together, and getting a hug is often far more important than getting a massively expensive gadget, a handful of medium-sized gifts, and a whole bunch of tiny presents.
#19

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

yellerzz Report

6points
Violet Jensen
Violet Jensen
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Me and my bff and then I spent $107 anyway 🫠

-1
-1point
#20

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

wowbe Report

6points
#21

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

lewisa95 Report

6points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Leave them alone, they're having sexy time

1
1point
Sure, it’s nice to get stuff. But if we’re really honest with ourselves, most of us would much rather just spend quality time together. A small symbolic gift or a nice card, given with love, is worth far more than anything a millionaire could ever get you.

(Unless we’re talking about books. That’s an entirely separate question. Feel free to give us books! The more, the merrier!! Our giant library demands more residents. Also, send help, our book backlog is growing out of control.)
#22

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

LindaS4810 Report

6points
#23

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

ajt55 Report

6points
Kat O.
Kat O.
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Every year. I miss my mom.

2
2points
#24

Tradition Is Just Another Excuse For Doing Things The Dumb Way!

FareonMoist Report

6points
Bored Panda has written before how it’s completely normal to want to feel ‘special’ on occasions like your birthday or on Christmas. However, it becomes an issue if someone starts to feel like they’re entitled to expensive gifts and constant adoration.

Parents can counter this by helping their children learn about the importance of generosity, charity, and kindness. Family traditions can help shape a child’s priorities and keep them humble, and less focused on the material side of things.
#25

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

jennifercwood Report

6points
Im_ya_girl
Im_ya_girl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is anyone ever ready for today?

2
2points
#26

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

kooshykids Report

6points
#27

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

kuhlschranko Report

6points
SH Holmes
SH Holmes
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I think people stopped being happy when they turned nine.

0
0points
How are you celebrating the holidays this year, dear Pandas? How festive are you feeling? What did you ask Santa to bring you? And how do you deal with the whole holiday rush? We’d love to hear all about it, so don’t be shy, drop by the comments.
#28

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

Faptimus_Prime16 Report

6points
#29

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

moonstruckowl Report

5points
Niki A
Niki A
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Yes? And? I see nothing but myself here?

0
0points
#30

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

christmastreeworld Report

5points
#31

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

JohnLyonTweets Report

5points
#32

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

FinalGuys Report

5points
#33

We Also Call This Cyber Monday. Ha!

uknown Report

5points
#34

Won’t Lie- This One Is Gorgeous. A Tad Uncomfortable, But Still…

uknown Report

5points
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
27 minutes ago

Hope she checked for squirrels before putting it on.

1
1point
#35

All I Want For Christmas Is You

lolmang101 Report

5points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some might disagree but I think that that song isn't that good. Maybe it's because it's been blasted into my eardrums for the past month, ;)

3
3points
#36

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

christmas_halloween_holidays Report

5points
SH Holmes
SH Holmes
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Blink once of this is you, blink twice if it isn't.

0
0points
#37

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

cherrybomb8888 Report

5points
#38

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

britneybriannetaylor Report

5points
#39

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

hammerlanelegends Report

5points
JB
JB
Community Member
27 minutes ago

and nobody slows down anyway

0
0points
#40

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

a_benjamin Report

4points
#41

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

sanityau Report

4points
#42

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

sanityau Report

4points
Im_ya_girl
Im_ya_girl
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Omg Christmas should be about more than just buying other people things. You should be able to but yourself stuff without feeling bad

0
0points
#43

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

california_meming Report

4points
#44

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

CiaranJDC Report

3points
#45

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

hillaryclinton Report

3points
#46

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

prokopetz Report

3points
#47

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

PopCulture2000s Report

3points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Meanwhile me stuffing my face full of candy, too hangry to care

1
1point
#48

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

bobscredits Report

3points
#49

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

KeetPotato Report

3points
#50

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

annadrezen Report

3points
#51

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

Book_Krazy Report

3points
#52

No Thanks, Cart Won't Be Necessary

VPM1991 Report

3points
#53

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

LifeOfEdgar Report

3points
#54

Weird, But Okay

CardinalBowtie Report

3points
#55

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

eddyburback Report

3points
Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

or "santa pls bang me 😍😍" (sorry xD)

2
2points
#56

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

shannon.algeo Report

3points
#57

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

keeperstopgk Report

3points
#58

Family Gift Exchanges

reddit.com Report

3points
#59

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

projectpidgeon Report

3points
#60

Timmy’s Going On The Naughty List

smdifansmfjsmsnd Report

3points
#61

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

momwithaboysname Report

3points
#62

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

tij-d Report

3points
#63

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

rat_liker Report

2points
SH Holmes
SH Holmes
Community Member
31 minutes ago

As a zoomer, I resent this and think that Santa is a disgusting person. However, if he ever wanted to meet up...

0
0points
#64

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

MichaelStahlke Report

2points
#65

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

dilemmalord Report

2points
#66

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

_Myrarose_ Report

2points
#67

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

alysha_share Report

2points
#68

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes

Malcontent79 Report

2points
#69

Hilarious-Christmas-Memes