Happy holidays, Pandas! We spoke to Santa recently and he told us that you’ve all been brilliant this year. He honestly can’t wait to reward you all with what you deserve.

As for us, the best gift that we can offer is to bring a bit of joy, laughter, and (like the young’uns would say) good vibes into your lives. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable Christmas memes to make you chuckle and smile, and to bring a bit more festive cheer into your lives.

We hope you love ‘em! Scroll down, upvote your fave memes, and let us know which of these pics you enjoyed the most and why.

Bored Panda wanted to get some advice on surviving the holidays and enjoying everything amid the hustle and bustle, so we got in touch with parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers.' Check out what she told us about letting go of imagined expectations!