87 Hilarious Christmas Memes (New Pics)
Happy holidays, Pandas! We spoke to Santa recently and he told us that you’ve all been brilliant this year. He honestly can’t wait to reward you all with what you deserve.
As for us, the best gift that we can offer is to bring a bit of joy, laughter, and (like the young’uns would say) good vibes into your lives. Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest and most relatable Christmas memes to make you chuckle and smile, and to bring a bit more festive cheer into your lives.
We hope you love 'em!

Bored Panda wanted to get some advice on surviving the holidays and enjoying everything amid the hustle and bustle, so we got in touch with parenting blogger Samantha Scroggin, the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers.' Check out what she told us about letting go of imagined expectations!
Samantha, who runs the witty and hilarious 'Walking Outside in Slippers' blog, was kind enough to share what the holiday marathon looks like. She also gave some advice on how to survive the mad rush by slowing down and focusing on the essentials.
"I feel like at the height of the pandemic, many of us realized the value of slowing down a bit and doing fewer activities. That said, these past few weeks have been some of my most crazy busy ever. So I guess a lot of us are back into the grind!" the parenting blogger revealed to Bored Panda. She pointed out that we all have to focus on our priorities so we're not completely overwhelmed.
"When it comes to my family and activities, I try to prioritize what's most important and what can be let go of. Shopping for family members is important to us, and helps my kids see the value of generosity and giving to others. We took part in holiday parades, joined in work potlucks, and did the darn school dress-up days," she shared.
However, this meant that the family had to set some other fun activities aside. "But we didn't take pictures with Santa this year, and we are not sending out holiday cards. There will be no fancy, Pinterest-worthy holiday crafts or baking in my house. I would say letting go of the (often imagined!) expectations of others is the best way to unload some of that holiday stress," Samantha told Bored Panda.
This happened to me without me knowing it was sharp and I cut me tongue.Killer candy canes! Beware!
Look, you know what happened, I know what happened. Let's just move on already.
We were curious to find out what Samantha's favorite part of the holidays is. "I really love that extra time to spend with family around the holidays," the founder of 'Walking Outside in Slippers.'
"Once the crazy hustle and bustle of Christmas morning and Hankukkah is behind us, we hopefully have some time to linger in our pajamas and just be together."
For us, the holiday season is a time of taking stock, giving thanks, and eating way, waaay too many gingerbread-themed snacks.
The year is coming to a close, and we remember what our priorities truly are. Visiting family. Reconnecting with friends. Laughing with glee, surrounded by loved ones, in front of a roaring fire. Hallmark movies might be cheesy, but they get these things right.
For a moment, issues like the state of the economy, our troubles at work, and all the relationship drama we might have in our lives take a back seat. They patiently wait outside, in the deep snow (probably waiting till we fail our New Year’s resolutions).
For now—there’s peace… or there would be if there wasn’t such a massive rush to get everything done!
Omg yessss and when u get the perfect angle and they just GLIDE through the paper 😌
Look, the fact of the matter is that the holidays can be an extremely stressful time for everyone. Especially if you’re a parent. Not only do you have to work, cook, clean, and take care of the pre-holiday chaos at school, you also have a festive marathon to take part in.
Put up the Christmas tree. Decorate your house. Create a landing strip for Santa to safely land his sleigh in your neighborhood. Take part in your kids’ school festivals, fairs, and concerts. There’s a seemingly endless list of tasks to be done. And among all of that running about, you might forget why you’re doing it all.
Like it or not, there’s a lot of social pressure during the holidays. ‘Keeping up with the Joneses’ is as apt now as it was a century ago: people compete with each other to celebrate Christmas ‘better.’
That might mean putting up more impressive decorations or cooking a more impressive festive meal. Or having your kid win the Xmas talent show.
Or just plain getting everyone fancier gifts than they got you… naturally, wrapped in the most overcomplicated and impressive way (thank you, Pinterest and YouTube). Humans are social beings and we naturally want to impress others because reputation and standing are important in communities. We want to be liked.
The main drawback of this need to be liked and to impress others, however, is that we often do things that run counter to how we’d rather do them.
For instance, if you had nobody to compare yourself to, you might not ‘deck the halls’ with two football fields worth of tinsel and a thousand fairy lights. A modest Christmas tree with some stylish ornaments might be what you actually prefer.
Similarly, in the mad rush to survive the holidays, we might forget that it’s usually not the gift itself that we appreciate the most, but the act of giving.
Spending time with your loved ones, baking cookies together, and getting a hug is often far more important than getting a massively expensive gadget, a handful of medium-sized gifts, and a whole bunch of tiny presents.
Sure, it’s nice to get stuff. But if we’re really honest with ourselves, most of us would much rather just spend quality time together. A small symbolic gift or a nice card, given with love, is worth far more than anything a millionaire could ever get you.
(Unless we’re talking about books. That’s an entirely separate question. Feel free to give us books! The more, the merrier!! Our giant library demands more residents. Also, send help, our book backlog is growing out of control.)
Bored Panda has written before how it’s completely normal to want to feel ‘special’ on occasions like your birthday or on Christmas. However, it becomes an issue if someone starts to feel like they’re entitled to expensive gifts and constant adoration.
Parents can counter this by helping their children learn about the importance of generosity, charity, and kindness. Family traditions can help shape a child’s priorities and keep them humble, and less focused on the material side of things.
How are you celebrating the holidays this year, dear Pandas? How festive are you feeling? What did you ask Santa to bring you? And how do you deal with the whole holiday rush? We’d love to hear all about it, so don’t be shy, drop by the comments.
Some might disagree but I think that that song isn’t that good. Maybe it’s because it’s been blasted into my eardrums for the past month, ;)
Omg Christmas should be about more than just buying other people things. You should be able to but yourself stuff without feeling bad
Meanwhile me stuffing my face full of candy, too hangry to care