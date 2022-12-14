If you want to seriously impress Santa Claus this year, you might be in need of a dollop of inspiration. There’s really nothing quite like making your own Christmas decorations and ornaments. They’re unique. They’re truly personal. And we’re pretty sure you’re one-upping your neighbors!

Cute and witty, adorable and beautiful—our team here at Bored Panda has found something to impress and inspire everyone. Scroll down for some of the most imaginative DIY Xmas decorations that you’ve ever seen. Hats off to these people, they’ve seriously raised the bar!

When you’re done upvoting and enjoying the gorgeous photos in this list, we cordially invite you to take a peek at our earlier articles about creative holiday decorations right here and over here. We’d also love to hear about how you’re decking your halls this year, so be sure to swing by the comments and paint us a word picture.

#1

DIY Christmas Tree For Minature Houses

DIY Christmas Tree For Minature Houses

That’s so pretty that I wish I had the shrinking pill by Vekotiitus Vappunen so I could shrink myself and move in there.

#2

My Wife Wanted A Christmas Gnome Door. So I Made One

My Wife Wanted A Christmas Gnome Door. So I Made One

This is so cute!! You could have a new business!

#3

Another Christmas Tree In The Process. Can't Stop Making Them

Another Christmas Tree In The Process. Can't Stop Making Them

Imitation is the best form of flattery, so don’t feel shy about taking a tad of inspiration from some of these photos this year, dear Pandas. There’s nothing like witnessing a dash of out-of-the-box thinking to get your creative juices flowing.

What’s most important is that you and your nearest and dearest love how your home looks. There’s really not much sense to put a ton of pressure on yourself and cater to others just for the sake of likes on social media. You do you, no matter how refined or quirky your sense of style.
#4

My Sister’s Cozy Christmas Corner

My Sister’s Cozy Christmas Corner

#5

Well, The Wreath Is Ready. It's My Tradition That I Always Make Wreaths Myself For Christmas

Well, The Wreath Is Ready. It's My Tradition That I Always Make Wreaths Myself For Christmas

#6

I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, CA To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year

I Made A Scale Model Of Downtown Truckee, CA To Place Under Our Christmas Tree This Year

"Instead of scratch building every single detail of the other buildings, I opted for modular facades from woodland scenics for the windows and doors. These were pretty close to downtown Truckee. Everything is made of styrene. I bought styrene sheets in flat and brick molds for walls and other little details. I had to kitbash the white building with styrene brick sheets that I cut to match the modular pieces of the other buildings. After I cut out the "Cafe" wording on some red sticker tape that came included, I simply plugged it into a battery source and it lit up. I installed a smoke unit in the rex hotel chimney. Looks pretty real."

At the end of the day, you really won’t be able to please everybody with how you decorate your home. Someone might have an issue with the fact that you’ve chopped down an Xmas tree and propped it up in your living room.

Someone else might find your color choice for your baubles not to be in line with what’s stylish this year. And others might take issue with your hand-made ornaments because they value a different aesthetic.
#7

I'm An Ink Illustrator, And Recently I Tried Making Some Christmas Ornaments

I'm An Ink Illustrator, And Recently I Tried Making Some Christmas Ornaments

#8

I Made Watermelephant Ornaments For This Christmas

I Made Watermelephant Ornaments For This Christmas

#9

I Made Christmas Ornament For My Sister - Say Hello To Blaze

I Made Christmas Ornament For My Sister - Say Hello To Blaze

In short, if you try to please everyone, you’ll end up pleasing nobody. Cater to your own tastes. Make decorations that will bring a smile to your parents’, partner’s, and kids’ faces. Set your inner Santa’s Workshop elf loose!

The beauty of it all is that there are so many different ways to be creative. The sky’s the limit (and if you’ve got access to Santa’s sleigh, you might go even higher). You can use a very wide range of materials for your Xmas ideas: from cloth and wire to cardboard and wood and beyond. It all comes down to how imaginative you are… and how dextrous your hands are.
#10

I Made This Up As I Went Along, Never Made One Before But So Pleased With The Result. Such A Christmassy Welcome Home When You Pull Onto The Driveway

I Made This Up As I Went Along, Never Made One Before But So Pleased With The Result. Such A Christmassy Welcome Home When You Pull Onto The Driveway

#11

Gingerbread Houses As Far As The Eye Can See

Gingerbread Houses As Far As The Eye Can See

#12

The Elves Are Busy At Our House. I Saw A Picture Of A DIY Christmas Decorated Tent, And I Said We Have To Do That

The Elves Are Busy At Our House. I Saw A Picture Of A DIY Christmas Decorated Tent, And I Said We Have To Do That

You might not be able to get the result you imagined the very first time you sit down to do some DIY, but it’s important to keep at it. Watch some how-to videos on YouTube, search the internet for some guides, and come back to the challenge well-rested and raring to go.

Failure is temporary. Unique Xmas thingamajigs are forever.
#13

My Home-Made Reindeer, Made From Chicken Wire, Metal Rods, Cable Ties And About 50 Hot Glue Sticks

My Home-Made Reindeer, Made From Chicken Wire, Metal Rods, Cable Ties And About 50 Hot Glue Sticks

#14

A Christmas Chandelier Made From Fallen Pine Boughs. I Love It

A Christmas Chandelier Made From Fallen Pine Boughs. I Love It

#15

My Christmas Sloth Ornaments Are Ready. What Do You Think? Pattern Made By Me

My Christmas Sloth Ornaments Are Ready. What Do You Think? Pattern Made By Me

Of course, decorations are great, but they’re just the surface. The holiday season is about more than aesthetics—though a feast for the eyes can boost our mood.

Kindness, hope, charity, family, and love—this is what the holidays are all about. Human beings are hardwired for socializing, helping others, and even gift-giving: our brains reward us for these behaviors. However, it’s not just our biology that’s at play. How we’re raised also impacts how we view altruism and empathy.
#16

Well, I Don't Craft Often Or Well, This Took Me A Solid Hour, But My Husband Loved It And I Feel So Accomplished. Merry Christmas

Well, I Don't Craft Often Or Well, This Took Me A Solid Hour, But My Husband Loved It And I Feel So Accomplished. Merry Christmas

I took a strip of cardboard off an old amazon box and covered it in tin foil after pre-folding it into 4 equal lengths. Taped it together and I had a square-shaped tube. Then I put the pic in the back, adjusted it to perfection way too long and taped it in place. Cut out the hand on another copy of the pic and taped it to a tiny piece of thicker paper junk mail with a long tale that goes under the pic and is taped behind him. Next I took a pen and poked a hole in between McClane and his hand and shoved a Christmas light into it. When I was all done I noticed the light was sneaking in above and below the picture. It really bothered me so I made an additional square for the back, covered it in a tin fold and taped it on. The last step was shoving a paperclip into the top to hang it from the tree.

#17

Hand-Painted For A Grinch-Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh Well. Still Need To Seal So No Ribbon Yet

Hand-Painted For A Grinch-Loving Family Member. I Wish My Paint Pen Set Had A Better Green Color To Work With, But Oh Well. Still Need To Seal So No Ribbon Yet

#18

Made These Two For The Coming Christmas. I Wish You All Warm Sweaters And Cozy Evenings

Made These Two For The Coming Christmas. I Wish You All Warm Sweaters And Cozy Evenings

"Many of us are raised to believe it is the 'right thing to do.' Basically, all spiritual belief systems have a version of the 'Golden Rule, 'Do unto others as you would have them do unto you,'" Professor Suzanne Degges-White, from Northern Illinois University, explained to Bored Panda where our instinct for kindness springs from, during an interview a while back.
#19

I Made A Christmas Tree Garland

I Made A Christmas Tree Garland

#20

Early Christmas Tree Decorations I've Made

Early Christmas Tree Decorations I've Made

#21

Some Of My Hand-Carved Christmas Ornaments

Some Of My Hand-Carved Christmas Ornaments

"We also do good turns because we know that one day we may be in need of a little 'generosity from the universe,' so it's like putting 'money' into a karma account. Lastly, humans are wired so that when we do something kind for another, we feel good about ourselves and neurotransmitters like endorphins and oxytocin have been shown to get a boost when we do something good for another,” she said.
#22

My New Passion Discovered At The End Of Last Year. What Do You Think?

My New Passion Discovered At The End Of Last Year. What Do You Think?

#23

I Made A Little Christmas Gnome/Elf Door

I Made A Little Christmas Gnome/Elf Door

The door is approximately 20-25 centimeters tall. The stone parts were sculpted from Finnfoam and the door was from foam rubber, window frames are ice cream sticks. There is a piece of hardboard on the backside for support. The cat, doorknob and plant pot are silk clay and Fimo clay. The little pine tree and Christmas wreath I made of artificial flower parts. Painted the view in the window with acrylics.

#24

I Made Charlie. She Passed Away A While Ago, But She’s In Our Hearts, And Now Also On Christmas Tree

I Made Charlie. She Passed Away A While Ago, But She’s In Our Hearts, And Now Also On Christmas Tree

“It is through cooperation that society functions, so the survival of the human race depends on being willing to help others. Family values, spiritual beliefs, and biology all play a part in this motivation," the professor told us previously.

"Many of us take pride in being of service to others as it is culturally valued and we want to hold significance in our worlds. So when we do good deeds, we show others our willingness to help those in distress/need; we live out faith-based encouragement to treat others the way we would like to be treated, we uphold family values, and our brains get a positive jolt of happiness when we help others.”
#25

I Made Minimalist Christmas Trees To Celebrate The Holidays

I Made Minimalist Christmas Trees To Celebrate The Holidays

#26

Home-Made Garlands

Home-Made Garlands

#27

Swirl Pearl Christmas Tree

Swirl Pearl Christmas Tree

So while it’s great that we want to make our homes beautiful and feel full of the holiday spirit, we also shouldn’t forget what it’s all really about. The decorations we make and put up are more than just pretty things to admire—they’re a symbol of our values.
#28

I Know It Isn’t Much Compared To Many Of You, But I Proudly Made This For A Friend's Daughter For Christmas. It’s Made From Repurposed Wood

I Know It Isn’t Much Compared To Many Of You, But I Proudly Made This For A Friend's Daughter For Christmas. It’s Made From Repurposed Wood

#29

Hand-Made Christmas Decoration

Hand-Made Christmas Decoration

#30

I Finished My Christmas Ornaments Surprisingly Early This Year

I Finished My Christmas Ornaments Surprisingly Early This Year

Which of these decorations impressed you the most, dear Pandas? Did any of them make your jaws drop (quite a few of them completely stunned us)? Were there any ornaments that you can’t wait to adapt to your own home’s atmosphere? How are you enjoying the holiday season so far? Drop us a line, share your experience with DIY, or just compliment all the creators in this list—it’s always a pleasure hearing from you.
#31

Last Christmas I Made A Some Reindeers Out Of Branches And Stuff

Last Christmas I Made A Some Reindeers Out Of Branches And Stuff

#32

Hail Santa Wreath I Made

Hail Santa Wreath I Made

#33

This Year I Recycled Some Old Plastic Balls I Found In The Attic. With The Help Of Chalk Paint, Watercolors, And A Little Imagination, I Made Them Into Unique Decorations

This Year I Recycled Some Old Plastic Balls I Found In The Attic. With The Help Of Chalk Paint, Watercolors, And A Little Imagination, I Made Them Into Unique Decorations

#34

I Am Losing My Mind Over How Great This Turned Out. This Is An Ornament I Made With All Of The Books I’ve Read So Far In 2021 Inside

I Am Losing My Mind Over How Great This Turned Out. This Is An Ornament I Made With All Of The Books I’ve Read So Far In 2021 Inside

#35

Christmas Ornament

Christmas Ornament

#36

I Made Some Christmas Ornaments

I Made Some Christmas Ornaments

#37

DIY Ski Village Wreath I Made

DIY Ski Village Wreath I Made

#38

I Made These Cross-Stitches For Christmas. What Do You Think About Them?

I Made These Cross-Stitches For Christmas. What Do You Think About Them?

#39

DIY Project Christmas Wreath

DIY Project Christmas Wreath

#40

A Starry Sky For Your Home

A Starry Sky For Your Home

#41

I Really Like Paper Ornaments, And Today I'm Going To Add Some Color

I Really Like Paper Ornaments, And Today I'm Going To Add Some Color

#42

My Little Boys Were Concerned That Santa May Not Come Since We Don't Have A Chimney/Fireplace In Our House. So I Decided To Build One For Them This Week

My Little Boys Were Concerned That Santa May Not Come Since We Don't Have A Chimney/Fireplace In Our House. So I Decided To Build One For Them This Week

Complete with a mount for a TV running the yule log video. I can't wait to see their reaction in the morning.

#43

Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Competition In Our Office. I Went A Different Route

Annual Christmas Tree Decorating Competition In Our Office. I Went A Different Route

#44

Wife And I Worked On A Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath, What Do You Guys Think?

Wife And I Worked On A Nightmare Before Christmas Wreath, What Do You Guys Think?

#45

I Sewed Some New Stockings This Year

I Sewed Some New Stockings This Year

#46

We Wish You A Nice Santa Claus

We Wish You A Nice Santa Claus

#47

Made Some DIY Ornaments This Year For The Tree. Loved How They Came Out

Made Some DIY Ornaments This Year For The Tree. Loved How They Came Out

I just used some air dry clay. I rolled out a slab and went crazy with the stamping.

#48

Just Love Painting People's Pets For Them For Christmas

Just Love Painting People's Pets For Them For Christmas

#49

Christmas 2020

Christmas 2020

#50

I Know It’s Only The Beginning Of November, But Here Are Some Embroidered Christmas Ornaments I Made

I Know It’s Only The Beginning Of November, But Here Are Some Embroidered Christmas Ornaments I Made

#51

Just Made This 80's Christmas Wreath With Toys From My Childhood. All Materials (Wreath, Ball Ornaments And Vintage Toys) Were Thrifted For $1.49 Per Pound At Goodwill

Just Made This 80's Christmas Wreath With Toys From My Childhood. All Materials (Wreath, Ball Ornaments And Vintage Toys) Were Thrifted For $1.49 Per Pound At Goodwill

#52

Made A Reindeer For Christmas From Wire. Please Rate

Made A Reindeer For Christmas From Wire. Please Rate

#53

Mini Embroidery Cat Christmas Ornaments

Mini Embroidery Cat Christmas Ornaments

#54

Winter Wreath

Winter Wreath

#55

Couldn’t Find The Right Wreath So I Made My Own

Couldn’t Find The Right Wreath So I Made My Own

#56

I Made It For Christmas And I Will Put It In Front Of The Christmas Tree

I Made It For Christmas And I Will Put It In Front Of The Christmas Tree

#57

Finished Some Ornaments In Time For Christmas

Finished Some Ornaments In Time For Christmas

#58

My 12-Year-Old Loves Christmas. She Didn’t Want To Spend The Money On Countdown Blocks So Made Her Own

My 12-Year-Old Loves Christmas. She Didn’t Want To Spend The Money On Countdown Blocks So Made Her Own

#59

Today We Have A Cute Little Snowy Landscape For You

Today We Have A Cute Little Snowy Landscape For You

#60

My LEGO Christmas Wreath

My LEGO Christmas Wreath

