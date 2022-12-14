If you want to seriously impress Santa Claus this year, you might be in need of a dollop of inspiration. There’s really nothing quite like making your own Christmas decorations and ornaments. They’re unique. They’re truly personal. And we’re pretty sure you’re one-upping your neighbors!

Cute and witty, adorable and beautiful—our team here at Bored Panda has found something to impress and inspire everyone. Scroll down for some of the most imaginative DIY Xmas decorations that you’ve ever seen. Hats off to these people, they’ve seriously raised the bar!

When you’re done upvoting and enjoying the gorgeous photos in this list, we cordially invite you to take a peek at our earlier articles about creative holiday decorations right here and over here. We’d also love to hear about how you’re decking your halls this year, so be sure to swing by the comments and paint us a word picture.