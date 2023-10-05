ADVERTISEMENT

Kids aren't for everyone. Some people simply have different priorities and goals that do not align with raising children. To be specific, a 2022 Michigan State University study found that 21.64% of American adults are choosing to be childfree.

Instead of condemning them, like many like to do, and saying that they will regret this after some time, let's try to understand this group instead. For that, the subreddit 'Childfree' is the perfect resource.

Created back in 2009, it now unites 1.5 million members whose posts provide a better understanding of what happens after you make this life decision.