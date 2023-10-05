ADVERTISEMENT

Kids aren't for everyone. Some people simply have different priorities and goals that do not align with raising children. To be specific, a 2022 Michigan State University study found that 21.64% of American adults are choosing to be childfree.

Instead of condemning them, like many like to do, and saying that they will regret this after some time, let's try to understand this group instead. For that, the subreddit 'Childfree' is the perfect resource.

Created back in 2009, it now unites 1.5 million members whose posts provide a better understanding of what happens after you make this life decision.

#1

Childfree Memes

molly7anne Report

#2

After Years Of Thinking I Didn't Want A Child, I Changed My Mind. So That's It, I'm Sorry To Disappoint You All. I Present To You My Baby

Cup_mug Report

But do people later regret not having children? They might not.

"[We] found no evidence that older childfree adults experience any more life regret than older parents,” Jennifer Watling Neal, the co-author of the aformentioned Michigan State University study, said.

“In fact, older parents were slightly more likely to want to change something about their life.”
#3

Brag (Xpost)

greyghost6 Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen some tradwife post something like "I feel bad for girls in their 20s who are single and childless while I'm married with two kids at 21" and the whole Tumblr agreed her life sounds like hell.

#4

Childfree Memes

goldengateblond Report

malk_frath avatar
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
23 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My next door neighbor has a kid with a mental disorder. The kid likes to jump and howl. Starts at 6 am. I kinda got used already.

#5

Childfree Memes

slackmistress Report

Sometimes the other party might doubt their course, too. YouGov data from 2021 found that 1 in 12 British parents (8%) currently regret having kids.

Younger parents aged 25 to 34 (one imagines the most sleep-deprived group) were the most likely to feel his way, while those aged 55 and over were the least regretful.
#6

Childfree Memes

OhNoSheTwitnt Report

indainbadger avatar
Victoria
Victoria
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NGL, this got me good. I'm cackling sitting in the train during morning commute.

#7

Holy S**t This Is Good

Peter_Parkingmeter Report

ymhelms74 avatar
CaliCoast
CaliCoast
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stopping a suicide is always a very good thing. That said, this is a very good reason!

#8

Childfree Memes

molly7anne Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Technically speaking, both can be removed using a laser.

#9

Childfree Memes

sauteslut Report

Similarly, a 2013 Gallup survey found that around 7% of American parents older than 45 wouldn’t have any kids if they “had to do it over again.”

Parents in Germany seem exceptionally unhappy: a study discovered that 19% of German mothers and 20% of fathers say that if they could decide again, they would not want to have any more children.
#10

Childfree Memes

NatashaMLee Report

melaniediane avatar
CanadianDimes
CanadianDimes
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg yes, I hate that! I'm single and have no kids and I still have a family! Just because they don't live with me doesn't mean they are not my family.

#11

Childfree Memes

Vynse Report

#12

Anytime They Ask

Affectionate-Age-597 Report

#13

My Mom Asked For Grandchildren. I Told Her This Is The Best I Can Do

LaunchesKayaks Report

The ultimate takeaway from all this could be that having kids isn't good or bad per se. It’s that there is more than one way to live a happy and fulfilling life.

Parenthood should be a choice. Not an inevitable duty. As my colleague Jonas wrote in our earlier publication on the subreddit 'Childfree', the grown-up thing to do is to respect each other, even if we might do things differently.
#14

So Good

grrlindz Report

katar13 avatar
Elio
Elio
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh look, parenting advice from the dude in charge of the religious institution that has frequent scandals for protecting pedophiles and giving them access to victims.

#15

Democracy

reddit.com Report

luke-branwen avatar
Luke Branwen
Luke Branwen
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"This is how liberty dies... with a thunderous scream of a newborn."

#16

Childfree Memes

ohnoNOTFEMINISM Report

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am reaching the age when they don't ask anymore. Glorious.

#17

Yeet

momomcsherbbles Report

#18

We Need This

notafraidSketpic Report

#19

Atleast 3 Money

grrlindz Report

#20

Marriage? Yes. Kids? Hell No

JessicaMurawski Report

#21

Accurate

Affectionate-Age-597 Report

#22

They Are Irritating

reddit.com Report

jessicacooney avatar
Jessica Cooney
Jessica Cooney
Community Member
17 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So very true. I hate all the screeching and screaming for no reason.

#23

Witty Title Here =)

Professor_Retro Report

#24

Needed This One Today

autistictheory Report

#25

Saw This In Suspiciouslyspecific. Thought It Belonged Here

EmmaStonewallJackson Report

#26

Best Costume Year Round

alpinewandern Report

tdurden537paperst avatar
Dumpster Fire
Dumpster Fire
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I read that wrong. I read it as -SEX WHENEVER YOU WANT (DOES NOT INCLUDE S****Y F*****G KIDS), one sentence.

#27

I Made This! I Wish More People Around Me Were Having Cats Instead Of Human Children!

AvatarMew Report

#28

"Enjoy The Remainder Of Your Lonely Existence."

reddit.com Report

fnc122431 avatar
whodunnitfan2013
whodunnitfan2013
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Since my hysterectomy, I laugh when going past the baby needs, family planning, and pad/tampon aisles.

#29

Childfree Memes

FirstGentleman Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every once in a while I look around and I just can't believe people are still having children.

#30

*tokyo Drift Starts Playing*

trapford-stretch Report

hogeterprose avatar
Wild weather weekend
Wild weather weekend
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My neighbors have a "kids and pets playing" sign. I slow down for the good girls and boys of the neighborhood. Dogs.

#31

It Stops With You

reddit.com Report

katar13 avatar
Elio
Elio
Community Member
20 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay, I'm not making more bipolar alcoholic drug addicts! But even if that was a non-isssue, still wouldn't want kids.

#32

Yeeterus

Female_urinary_maze Report

#33

One Of My Favourites

skiezer Report

#34

And Then You Proceed To Fling It Out The Window

-PsychedelicSloth- Report

malk_frath avatar
Malfar
Malfar
Community Member
23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's still a difference between "I am not planning on being a parent" and "I hate kids with a passion".

Vote comment up
37
37points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Hilarious

devBowman Report

sonjahackel avatar
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I call them glue kids if the parents try to fix their broken relationship by having a baby. They seldom work. I know some one who is trying for glue kid #2 ... at this point I am taking bets.

#36

Every Time

autistictheory Report

indainbadger avatar
Victoria
Victoria
Community Member
18 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good to see a meme that shows Guys are also childfree by choice.

#37

Me Irl Af 😂

BEZthePEZ Report

#38

I'll Just Remove The Whole Damn Thing Then!

IBIDTBOLTBOF Report

#39

I Don’t Dislike Children, But…

Scarlet109 Report

301eliriv avatar
Dynamite Samurai Koala
Dynamite Samurai Koala
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Annoying child karens: *breathe loudly* me: IM ABOUT TO END THIS DIDES WHOLE CARRER

#40

Mom Is Going To Be A Little Dissapointed

PublicMail5 Report

jon_steensen avatar
Jon Steensen
Jon Steensen
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Noted, now we have heard your opinion, go on and move along. Getting a child, only to please your parents' needs a couple of times each month is a really stupid idea, when you will pay the price of putting in a lot of hard work each day. The cost benefit analysis is simply too scewed in this context, and it surprice me how many "grandparents" completely fail to notice this when they put up their demands. Children or no children, that is entirely your decition to make and it is none of their business. Trying to get their will by pressuring/guilting you is a nasty move to make.

