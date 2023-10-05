No Kids, No Problem: 40 Hilariously Spot-On Memes And Jokes About The Childfree Life (New Pics)
Kids aren't for everyone. Some people simply have different priorities and goals that do not align with raising children. To be specific, a 2022 Michigan State University study found that 21.64% of American adults are choosing to be childfree.
Instead of condemning them, like many like to do, and saying that they will regret this after some time, let's try to understand this group instead. For that, the subreddit 'Childfree' is the perfect resource.
Created back in 2009, it now unites 1.5 million members whose posts provide a better understanding of what happens after you make this life decision.
Childfree Memes
After Years Of Thinking I Didn't Want A Child, I Changed My Mind. So That's It, I'm Sorry To Disappoint You All. I Present To You My Baby
But do people later regret not having children? They might not.
"[We] found no evidence that older childfree adults experience any more life regret than older parents,” Jennifer Watling Neal, the co-author of the aformentioned Michigan State University study, said.
“In fact, older parents were slightly more likely to want to change something about their life.”
Brag (Xpost)
I've seen some tradwife post something like "I feel bad for girls in their 20s who are single and childless while I'm married with two kids at 21" and the whole Tumblr agreed her life sounds like hell.
Childfree Memes
Childfree Memes
Sometimes the other party might doubt their course, too. YouGov data from 2021 found that 1 in 12 British parents (8%) currently regret having kids.
Younger parents aged 25 to 34 (one imagines the most sleep-deprived group) were the most likely to feel his way, while those aged 55 and over were the least regretful.
Childfree Memes
Holy S**t This Is Good
Childfree Memes
Technically speaking, both can be removed using a laser.
Childfree Memes
Similarly, a 2013 Gallup survey found that around 7% of American parents older than 45 wouldn’t have any kids if they “had to do it over again.”
Parents in Germany seem exceptionally unhappy: a study discovered that 19% of German mothers and 20% of fathers say that if they could decide again, they would not want to have any more children.
Childfree Memes
Omg yes, I hate that! I'm single and have no kids and I still have a family! Just because they don't live with me doesn't mean they are not my family.
Childfree Memes
Anytime They Ask
My Mom Asked For Grandchildren. I Told Her This Is The Best I Can Do
The ultimate takeaway from all this could be that having kids isn't good or bad per se. It’s that there is more than one way to live a happy and fulfilling life.
Parenthood should be a choice. Not an inevitable duty. As my colleague Jonas wrote in our earlier publication on the subreddit 'Childfree', the grown-up thing to do is to respect each other, even if we might do things differently.
So Good
Democracy
"This is how liberty dies... with a thunderous scream of a newborn."
Childfree Memes
I am reaching the age when they don't ask anymore. Glorious.
Yeet
We Need This
Atleast 3 Money
Marriage? Yes. Kids? Hell No
Accurate
They Are Irritating
So very true. I hate all the screeching and screaming for no reason.
Witty Title Here =)
Needed This One Today
Saw This In Suspiciouslyspecific. Thought It Belonged Here
Best Costume Year Round
I read that wrong. I read it as -SEX WHENEVER YOU WANT (DOES NOT INCLUDE S****Y F*****G KIDS), one sentence.
I Made This! I Wish More People Around Me Were Having Cats Instead Of Human Children!
"Enjoy The Remainder Of Your Lonely Existence."
Since my hysterectomy, I laugh when going past the baby needs, family planning, and pad/tampon aisles.
Childfree Memes
Every once in a while I look around and I just can't believe people are still having children.
*tokyo Drift Starts Playing*
My neighbors have a "kids and pets playing" sign. I slow down for the good girls and boys of the neighborhood. Dogs.
It Stops With You
Yeeterus
One Of My Favourites
And Then You Proceed To Fling It Out The Window
Hilarious
I call them glue kids if the parents try to fix their broken relationship by having a baby. They seldom work. I know some one who is trying for glue kid #2 ... at this point I am taking bets.
Every Time
Me Irl Af 😂
I'll Just Remove The Whole Damn Thing Then!
I Don’t Dislike Children, But…
Annoying child karens: *breathe loudly* me: IM ABOUT TO END THIS DIDES WHOLE CARRER
Mom Is Going To Be A Little Dissapointed
Noted, now we have heard your opinion, go on and move along. Getting a child, only to please your parents' needs a couple of times each month is a really stupid idea, when you will pay the price of putting in a lot of hard work each day. The cost benefit analysis is simply too scewed in this context, and it surprice me how many "grandparents" completely fail to notice this when they put up their demands. Children or no children, that is entirely your decition to make and it is none of their business. Trying to get their will by pressuring/guilting you is a nasty move to make.
I (63F) have no regrets. And btw, none of my 3 sibs have kids either. After what we put our parents through why would we want to do that to ourselves?
its just personal opinions. i love children and babies, but i dont want any of my own. do what you want, thats all
I love a good non children joke even though I have them. However, I think threatening to to ‘throw rocks’ at a being making noise should be considered offensive. The ‘joke’ specifically singles out a being as less than another (‘I would throw rocks but I don’t want to hit the dog [who is also making noise]). This joke is currently #2 on the list so it’s a popular sentiment. Is it really okay to joke about child violence just because someone is ‘child free’? There can be some funny non children jokes - having more money, more sleep, etc. Even better if those telling the jokes understand those are just stereotypes. However, looking at the comments of these articles can be quite scary. The sentiment boils down to intolerance and even violence towards a subgroup of vulnerable people.
Absolutely, and then there is no need to spread disdain and to shame people with children. But I guess that kind of civil discourse is not what the internet is made for
Which one do you think specifically is shaming people with children? Or are you mad that it is not about you? Any "shaming" I see seems to be reserved for people who are bad parents.
I think it's the ones joking about harming OTHER PEOPLE'S children that cross the line. "I'd throw a rock or something but I might hit the dog," "speed up so we might run over a child," etc.... disgusting.
