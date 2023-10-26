Bored Panda got in touch with the person behind “Brainy Memes” and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions. We were curious to hear if there was any story behind the page's creation. “I want to manage a meme group where the posts are approved based on what I find funny and relatable and also what I think would be funny and relatable for most people. I wanted a meme group where the posts don’t feel forced, or like spam, that’s why I created Brainy Memes.”

Naturally, we were curious to hear their insight into the content's popularity. “It doesn’t contain posts that are approved just for engagement and reach. The content in Brainy Memes is approved because it genuinely made me laugh as the Admin. It’s not generic and isn’t intended to ride the bandwagon or mainstream topic just for the attention.”