46 Funny Memes That Sum Up What It’s Like To Live In The US (New Pics)
Oh say can you seeee, by the dawn’s early light, what so proudly we hailed at the twilight’s last gleaming…
Are you feeling that freedom pulsing through your veins?
Ah, the United States of America. Land of the free, home of the brave and inspiration for some hilarious memes. We love the good ole USA here at Bored Panda, as many of our favorite readers are from there. (As am I! Shoutout to you, Texas!) But as pandas, we're also great at poking fun at ourselves and making light of our quirks, so if you’re in the mood for some down home American jokes, buckle up and enjoy this list!
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the American Memes Facebook page, which is dedicated to sharing hilarious and painfully true jokes about the land of stars and stripes. Keep reading to also find an interview with travel blogger Victoria B, or Pommie Travels, to hear her thoughts on the United States. Be sure to upvote the pics you can relate to, and let us know in the comments below what you love most about that glorious country. Then if you’re looking for even more funny posts that might help you channer your inner bald eagle, you can find our last article featuring memes about ‘Merica right here!
As the fourth largest country in the world in terms of landmass and the third largest country in the world by population, the United States is a pretty well known place. But we haven't all had the chance to spend some time there ourselves, so to gain more insight on this fascinating place, we reached out to someone who does have experience in the land of red, white and blue. We spoke with Victoria B, or Pommie Travels, a blogger and experienced traveler originally from Manchester, England. First, we wanted to know how she eventually ended up in the United States.
"I had always dreamed of moving to the United States ever since I was a kid," Victoria told Bored Panda. "I'd watch Hollywood movies and dream of visiting places like New York and LA... It seemed so glamorous compared to my life back home in the Manchester suburbs. Eventually, in my 20s, I finally traveled to the US and fell in love with the country. One day some travel blogger friends posted that they were approved for the O1 visa so I contacted them and they put me in touch with their immigration lawyer. He conducted a Skype interview with me to discuss my options and helped me to get both my O1 visa and eventually the EB-1 green card."
We also asked Victoria about some of the cultural differences she observed after moving from England to the United States. "There are a lot of words I'd say back home that people don't use here, so I've had to adapt my language," she shared. "For example 'bin' is 'trash', 'flat' is 'apartment', 'holiday' is 'vacation'. Another obvious cultural difference is football - in the UK, we have soccer whereas in the US the main sport is American football."
"One of the biggest cultural differences I've noticed is portion sizes - the food portions are just so much bigger over here and people often take the leftovers to go," Victoria told Bored Panda. "Back home, people don't usually take food home they'll just leave it on their plate. You also have to tip all the time in the US, whereas tipping isn't expected in the UK. In London, some restaurants will add a gratuity charge to the bill, but it's just not as common. In the UK, tipping is only reserved for restaurants, whereas in the US you have to tip at the hairdressers and for all manner of services."
They told us not to believe everything on tv, now we have to tell them not to believe everything online and on tv
Fun fact: Cyclone/Hurricane is not a language thing. Cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons are named differently to distinguish their forming location (N Atlantic + NE Pacific / Indian + S Pacific/ NW Pacific respectively)
We were also curious what Victoria's favorite things about the United States are. "I love how friendly the people are in the US, and if you go to restaurants or stores, people usually greet you with a smile. In the UK, people can be quite reserved and love to complain about things, especially the weather!" Victoria shared. "I found it quite difficult to make friends in London, whereas I made friends very quickly in New York. People over here just seem to be more outgoing and down for an adventure."
"I also love that it's so easy to rack up air miles in the US," she added. "Credit cards usually come with big sign up bonuses, and you can easily earn points through eating out or shopping. There are air miles credit cards in the UK, but there are fewer options and the bonuses aren't great."
Darn Germans, now my son cannot walk 20km to school in deep snow.
The one bragging about the US going to the moon probably hasn't even been to another country
And when it comes to things Victoria doesn't love about the United States, she says, "Groceries here are SO expensive compared to the UK and Europe. Paying $8 for a block of cheese seems ludicrous to me. Things like car insurance and cell phone plans are also crazy expensive in the US compared to back home. I used to pay around £30 per month for car insurance. Here I pay around $110 per month."
One story goes: A Norwegian engineer who had moved to California (or there about) and built a villa. He built according to North-European standards at a relatively high cost. With all the winter isolation and such. Of course he was ridiculed. Then: Huge forest fire. All the neighbouring houses burned to the ground. His winter isolated house was only scorched on the outside (besides smoke damage, of course). Nobody laughed. (Not US bashing, could have happened anywhere in warm areas)
But despite the high prices for food and interesting vocabulary, Victoria has no plans of leaving the US any time soon. "I like the fact that the summers are usually pretty hot and sunny here, and it's so easy to make friends. I also just love how there's always stuff going on in New York, and the city has an energy like no other place on earth. Maybe eventually I'll move to a different city within the US, but I don't plan on moving to a different country."
If you'd like to keep up with Victoria's adventures in the US and all over the world, be sure to visit her site Pommie Travels right here!
As an American who has lived abroad for a couple of years now, in a few different places, I feel thankful that I’ve been able to put my Americanism into perspective. For example, I love the fact that I have been able to get around perfectly fine without a car since I moved out of the United States, as I drove one almost every single day between the ages of 16 and 23. I also am so grateful to have a job with excellent healthcare. After spending a week in a European hospital last summer, my total bill was less than 2,000 euros, and I was immediately reimbursed for all of it from my insurance company. If I decide to have a child, I’ll be provided 2 years of maternity leave and be able to return to my job after that. There are plenty of luxuries that I now have access to living in another country, but that does not mean there’s nothing I miss about the United States.
Bonus points for calling it the same name as a globally-popular sport you're bad at
When it comes to the things I miss most about the United States, I have to admit that a lot of them revolve around food. First of all, the grocery stores are massive, and I miss being overwhelmed with choice. There are some “big” stores where I live, but not super close to me, and they still pail in comparison to an American HEB, Walmart, Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods. After my last trip back to the states, I left with a suitcase full of 8 cartons of coffee creamer (If you’re American, no it’s not a thing in Europe. And if you’re not American, it’s the best thing ever.), 2 jars of the world’s best peanut butter (Trader Joe’s creamy salted, if you know you know), and various bags of snacks, including some Costco sized bags because it’s just not as easy to find huge packages here. These may seem like silly things to miss, but they just make me feel like home. (And don’t even get me started on how it’s impossible to find corn tortillas or authentic Tex-Mex where I live!)
On my last trip to Texas, I was also taken aback by how friendly everyone was. I know that’s a stereotype Texans have, but it really takes living in a different place to fully appreciate that Southern hospitality. Servers at restaurants tell you their name and ask how your day is going. The person ringing up your groceries will strike up a conversation, and customers passing by will say, “Excuse me” when they weren’t actually in your way at all. People passing by at the park will say hello and compliment your dog on how cute she is, and nobody is afraid to start a conversation. I can see how this friendliness would be exhausting for someone coming from a country where you don’t acknowledge strangers, but I actually really enjoyed it. It’s nice to engage with the people around you.
American late night talk shows joke about Biden being old literally every time they air. I don't think Charles' age is on anyone's mind, because no-one even talks about Charles, period.
Sorry, but there are places here in the SE USA that are so fricken hot and humid that AC is desperately needed. I lived in Washington State most of my life with 96 degree temps and no AC...but just about when you hit Kansas, there is a wall of humidity that just makes you sweat constantly. So grateful for AC.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Yes, because WW2 didn't happen, right...?
No nation is perfect, and believe me, I can recognize the flaws that the United States has. It still has a very long way to go in terms of equality, access to healthcare, infrastructure like public transportation and making healthy lifestyles more accessible to its citizens. I find these memes just as funny as the next person, but I’m not here to bash on the good ole USA. It’s still a very young country, and I’m sure it will do lots of growing up as time goes on. (Well, I’m hopeful it will. All of those friendly people deserve healthcare and an excellent quality of life!)
The temperature of the conversation immediately went up 50F
Whatever your opinions on the United States may be, I understand. I’m sure you have a right to feel that way. But as we all know, bad publicity tends to gain much more traction than good news these days. So if the first things that come to your mind when you think of the US are Donald Trump and guns, I urge you to try to think of something positive. Do you enjoy films and music from American artists? Have you ever seen the Grand Canyon or Yellowstone National Park? Do you love chowing down on Tex-Mex or American BBQ? Or perhaps it’s the friendly people that you love the most. Whatever it is, feel free to share your favorite thing about ‘Merica in the comments down below. Then if you’re looking for our last article featuring American Memes, you can find that right here!
If it's a solar farm, can't they just plant some seeds and grow a crop of new suns?
what is wrong with you, you risked your sanity to challenge their hockey supremacy, and if it went on into the winter, you would be toast. just imagine an entire army skating towards you, swinging axes, with the children riding moose, and swinging hockey sticks. that is enough to make a russian drink even more than they normally do.
No, actually most of the plot of civil war was about the s**t they had done on Sacovia ( made up country ) and South África, and Avengers 2 is set in Korea or Taiwan ( don't recall now )
I laughed and I cringed alternately. Aren't we roasting the US a bit too much? Just sayin'
Yes and yes.
Much of these seem like it's America roasting themselves how they see other countries roasting them. Which may explain the extremities of some of the "jokes".
Yeah…but sometimes we do that ourselves.
Another day, another U.S-bashing post.
In before the endless "why pick on America, Bored Panda?" comments. The answer is simple. It makes people click - including you! In my experience there is a big difference between actual America and the America as seen through the lens of news, entertainment and politics. Never met an American I didn't like regardless of their political leaning, their home town or the colour of their skin. Visited and travelled extensively and I found the people warm and friendly, the food great and the country breath taking in it's beauty. Every country has it's quirks and problems.
