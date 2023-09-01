Have you ever used a phrase that you think is perfectly normal, but other people have never heard? Languages are weird, and there are so many random sayings that never see the light of day. What are some fun sayings that you use?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

"Where is it?" "Up your bum, second shelf to your right."

Report

5points
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
POST
Happy crow dragon (they/any)
Happy crow dragon (they/any)
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my dad says up your butt and around the corner lol

2
2points
reply

#2

Well there's the classic...burnt cereal bowl!
I say a lotta random things. I say fancy a lot which people generally think is pretty funny.

Report

4points
Madally
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Not exactly a phrase but I always call the bathroom/restroom/toilet a “washroom”. Where I live I have never heard anyone refer to it using that word, so I guess I’m just the odd one out!

Report

4points
Lex <3 (they/them)
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this too! You are not alone. I am from Canada, where they say washroom all the time, and here in the Midwest that is weird.🤣

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

When my (mostly) teenage coworkers make a goofy mistake, I sometime say that they “pulled a boner”. Very oldschool. I also enjoy calling our hot dogs “wieners”.

Report

3points
SeaLouse
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in my country a boner is an erection so...

1
1point
reply
#5

"OHMIGOSH"(pronounced literally like oh-me-gosh lol) and "eezus jesus"

Report

3points
shanila.pheonix_
POST
#6

Jesus Christ on a crutch! Made a cop do a double take with that one. Adding the words “or no” at the end of questions.
“Are you going to the store or no?”

Report

2points
LadyVischuss
POST
#7

Snufflebutt. Used in place of ‘b******t’ or whenever I feel like annoying my mom :D

Report

2points
polar bear panda
POST
#8

“Oh well that’s nice” in response to anything violent or disgusting and “that’s pleasant” in response to anything at all and like a bunch of others too haha

Report

2points
Happy crow dragon (they/any)
POST
#9

I've always used the term "Normaloid" to describe anyone normal, (as in not Punk/ Goth/ Metalhead/ Hippie/ Autistic/ Depressed/ Queer/ Trans.... And any other assorted freaks and outsiders.) I've haven't been normal since 1984, so "normal society" has always been pretty alien to me.... Thus "Normaloids" ( some type of alien...)

Report

2points
K- THULU
POST
#10

I have tons of these. I was highly offended the other day however because I saw someone else use one of mine in print. Anyway, so here's a cute one. Randelas. Meaning our currency notes. Because our currency is Rand and the notes have Mandela on them.

Report

1point
censorshipsucks
POST
#11

Bunghole

Report

0points
DP(main)
POST
Arik
Arik
Community Member
1 week ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For anyone who wonders how to use it in a sentence: I am the great Cornholio, I need TP for me bunghole!

1
1point
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish