Have you ever used a phrase that you think is perfectly normal, but other people have never heard? Languages are weird, and there are so many random sayings that never see the light of day. What are some fun sayings that you use?

#1 "Where is it?" "Up your bum, second shelf to your right."

#2 Well there's the classic...burnt cereal bowl!

I say a lotta random things. I say fancy a lot which people generally think is pretty funny.

#3 Not exactly a phrase but I always call the bathroom/restroom/toilet a “washroom”. Where I live I have never heard anyone refer to it using that word, so I guess I’m just the odd one out!

#4 When my (mostly) teenage coworkers make a goofy mistake, I sometime say that they “pulled a boner”. Very oldschool. I also enjoy calling our hot dogs “wieners”.

#5 "OHMIGOSH"(pronounced literally like oh-me-gosh lol) and "eezus jesus"

#6 Jesus Christ on a crutch! Made a cop do a double take with that one. Adding the words “or no” at the end of questions.

“Are you going to the store or no?”

#7 Snufflebutt. Used in place of ‘b******t’ or whenever I feel like annoying my mom :D

#8 “Oh well that’s nice” in response to anything violent or disgusting and “that’s pleasant” in response to anything at all and like a bunch of others too haha

#9 I've always used the term "Normaloid" to describe anyone normal, (as in not Punk/ Goth/ Metalhead/ Hippie/ Autistic/ Depressed/ Queer/ Trans.... And any other assorted freaks and outsiders.) I've haven't been normal since 1984, so "normal society" has always been pretty alien to me.... Thus "Normaloids" ( some type of alien...)

#10 I have tons of these. I was highly offended the other day however because I saw someone else use one of mine in print. Anyway, so here's a cute one. Randelas. Meaning our currency notes. Because our currency is Rand and the notes have Mandela on them.