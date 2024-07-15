ADVERTISEMENT

We all wait for those satisfying "I-told-you-so" moments, and sometimes, they do arrive...Mine started roughly 1.5 years ago. I was working as a chef de partie in one of the hotels in my town. It's a kitchen job where you're supposed to be responsible just for your special field (like saucier, entremetier, garde-manger, or desserts). Instead, after about 6 months at this new workplace, I found myself responsible for the whole kitchen whenever the kitchen chef was on holidays or called in sick (which happened every month for at least 4-5 days). I had to handle orders from our delivery companies, manage the administration for paying invoices, and deal with suppliers—all this for a chef de partie wage.To be honest, this included 1.5 years of Covid time when we were not so overwhelmed. But anyway, it started to annoy me. Then I got a medical problem and was out of work for a good month, returning for 3-4 months first with a take-it-easy doctor note. I'm in Germany, where doctor notes are taken seriously.But I found out (it wasn't really difficult) that my then-kitchen chef released an opening for a sous-chef position while I was still in the hospital, in intensive care. Remember, I was officially a chef de partie, paid less than a sous-chef, but doing more. Anyway, I got back and found a new "sous-chef" colleague. That guy messed up everything one can in his first 5 months. I can go into details, but for someone not in professional gastronomy, it would be boring. Enough to say, my other colleague, who had been there for 6 years at that point, quit during this "sous-chef's" third month.I gave him and the workplace 2 more months of patience (there were a lot of professional discussions in-between, of course), but finally gave up myself 2 months later. When I left, I told my ex-kitchen chef, "From now, in 1 year, you won't have à la carte anymore, sticking with this guy. You will have just buffets for groups, and you'll be stuck with him alone. Viel Spaß!"Four days ago, I met that "sous-chef" guy passing by on the street. After I left, they got a new cook who lasted about 8 months. The bar personnel left, the breakfast cook left (they managed to find someone, but...). Essentially, there is no kitchen in that hotel anymore, just some buffets for groups and two guys stuck together.Exactly how I TOLD YOU SO!