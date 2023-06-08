0submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is A Movie Idea You Have?
Some random ideas for movies you have. One that I have is a scripted movie entirely about someone’s daily life, no action at all, just waking up and living life. Another key part of this movie is that ALL of the parts are played by celebrities; minor parts, lead roles. Just so they know what it’s like to rehearse every single day and put a ton of effort into the show (especially backstage) for a ten minute role.
This post may include affiliate links.