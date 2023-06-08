Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, What Is A Movie Idea You Have?
Ask Pandas, Community

Hey Pandas, What Is A Movie Idea You Have?

MaybeTomorrowMaybeTomorrow
Community member
Some random ideas for movies you have. One that I have is a scripted movie entirely about someone's daily life, no action at all, just waking up and living life. Another key part of this movie is that ALL of the parts are played by celebrities; minor parts, lead roles. Just so they know what it's like to rehearse every single day and put a ton of effort into the show (especially backstage) for a ten minute role.

MaybeTomorrow
MaybeTomorrow
Author, Community member

Nikola (any pronouns) ~ Yes I'm a theater kid

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

