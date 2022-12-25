It can be good, bad, funny, or sad. Let’s see what you got!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

I Got The One Ring But In Black 😁

I Got The One Ring But In Black 😁

Report

0points
Unnamed Hooman
POST
#2

My Sister Got Me This Cute Little Vase

My Sister Got Me This Cute Little Vase

Report

0points
Amy Bindokas
POST
#3

This Chunky Sweater! (Sorry For Bad Quality Lol)

This Chunky Sweater! (Sorry For Bad Quality Lol)

Report

0points
Zara the squid! 🦑
POST
#4

Earrings And A Bracelet Plus A Hamper Full Of Goodies

Earrings And A Bracelet Plus A Hamper Full Of Goodies

Report

0points
F.A.T.
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish