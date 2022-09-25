Personally, my camera roll is filled with pictures of sunsets and sunrises, and clouds

I'm just hoping that's not just me!

The sky is always different, always something new, so show us one of its moments you've gotten on a camera (Please no internet pictures, we want to see what you've got!)

#1

Sky On Fire. Ive Always Loved The Color Contrast In This Photograph

14points
michaela hahn
#2

Red Sky Because Of Sahara Dust

13points
Mrs. Dearly Regret
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
21 hours ago

Whoa, those colors look surreal! This is a beautiful photo, too--I love the silhouettes of the buildings.

3
3points
#3

I Simply Can't Decide, I Have So Many, Too Many...

10points
Jelena
#4

Ky, On My Way Home!

10points
Lynn Fitzpatrick
#5

A Colorado Sunrise

10points
Amanda Rose
#6

Slovenia

10points
suskaa
#7

I Like Big Fat Clouds!

9points
Birgit M
#8

Genova ❤️

9points
Chiara C
#9

Sunrise On A Summer Morning

9points
Mary Stallings
#10

Sunset Lake Wallenpaupack Pa

9points
Bonesko
Veronica Rabbit
Veronica Rabbit
Community Member
21 hours ago

I used to live in PA, and this lake was one of my favorite places to go :) truly magical!

2
2points
#11

Just Today 26. September

8points
Mighty Toastress
Mighty Toastress (Submission author)
Mighty Toastress
Community Member
1 day ago

When the sky looks this beautiful, we tell our kids that the angels are baking cookies for christmas. The red in the sky comes from the ovens.

1
1point
#12

And A Beautiful Picture From My Best Friend

7points
Jelena
#13

Sunset At Palolem Beach - Goa

7points
Paul Harris
D Stone
D Stone
Community Member
13 hours ago

I have almost the same shot from 2013. Awesome place.

1
1point
#14

Before The Rain

7points
BlackAdder
#15

Strunjan Beach, Slovenia

7points
suskaa
#16

5:30 Am Right After Thunder Storm Quamba Minnesota

7points
L Johnson
#17

There Are So Many. But This One Comes To Mind. Isle Of Skye This Summer

7points
Ban-One
#18

Maui

7points
AnnaB
#19

Clearwater, Fl, After A Storm

7points
Veronica Rabbit
#20

Fog

6points
Monica Michelle
#21

Gold And Black

6points
ElusiveIntrovert
#22

Just Checking My Mail One Morning

5points
Teresa C.
#23

Rainbow Of Fog Ocean Shores, Wa

5points
Elvee K
#24

The View Outside My Home

5points
Anonymous
#25

No Title

5points
Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse (Submission author)
Katy McMouse
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm trying to figure out digital editing and was messing around trying to make the depth of the clouds more obvious. This would have been easier and more successful in a darkroom but I need to accept I won't have one in the near future. Anyway, this was my latest attempt - I mostly got some of the depth I was looking for.

0
0points
#26

There Was Only One Visible Cloud In The Sky

4points
Liney Knotley
#27

September Morning In Delaware County, Pa

4points
Susan Atkinson
#28

One Of My Favorites

4points
Rachel Connot
#29

Behold! The Sun! We Strike At Midnight

4points
Bob D. Lin Quint
#30

Just Another Lovely Evening

3points
Little Lion
#31

Isle Of Palms, Sc

3points
Tim Cox
#32

Winter Morning, Northern Germany

3points
H.M. V.
#33

Guess Where

3points
Seow Wei Tan
#34

Purple New Mexico Sunset

3points
Evan Barton
#35

From Earlier This Week Over A Bay

3points
Torrey Walters
#36

The Sky On My Way To School The Other Day

3points
Black Pearl
#37

Arizona. Monsoon Rain Coming In

2points
West Hermans
#38

Arizona Sunrise

2points
Gothic_Hippie
#39

Prague, Czech Republic

2points
Trentin Quarantino
#40

Just This Morning!

2points
Little Lion
#41

I Captured Red Moon Near Jasper, Ab, Canada

2points
aom
#42

Sunset With Cloud Shadows, St. Maartens

2points
Mark Brown
#43

Sunset In The Pocono Mountains Of Pennsylvania, USA

2points
Philly Bob Squires
#44

The Submarine My Dad Bought Back To Australia In Fremantle Western Australia

1point
Yoli Lawrence
#45

A Random Picture Of The Appalachian Mountains I Took

1point
Joerct Drew
#46

Double Rainbow Seen Near A Motel Six In Wyoming

1point
Freya the Wanderer
#47

Captured This Rainbow That Wal All They Across The Sky From My Driveway

1point
Tiffi
#48

Indiana

1point
Baby&Booby
Shayne Randlett
Shayne Randlett
Community Member
9 hours ago

I love this - I wish I was there right now...

0
0points
#49

Goa, India. Sunset

1point
D Stone
#50

View From My Kitchen Window

1point
Flisey
#51

Fishing In Nh At Sunset

1point
Shayne Randlett
#52

The View From My S.o.'s Workplace - A 40 Storeys Up

1point
Martina Moreau
#53

San Diego Rainfest . . Literally Found This From My Front Yard

1point
Jonathan Tirabassi
#54

Storm Coming In - Route 903 Coming Up From Jim Thorpe, Pa, USA

1point
Philly Bob Squires
#55

Shimla, India

1point
Shiven Chaudhary
#56

Jaipur, India

1point
Shiven Chaudhary
#57

Kelowna, Bc

0points
Aunt Messy
#58

Summer Sky '22

0points
aniramx
#59

From Pike's Peek

0points
Glenn Davis
#60

A Wispy Sunset Over Baseball Fields In Arizona

0points
Martin Kaine
#61

Took This On My Android. Turned Out Great!

0points
Maria
