Or derpy. Derpy pets are excellent too.

Show me a picture of your royal fur- feather- or scale-baby looking like a royal.

#1

I Can’t Believe He Actually Uses The Castle I Made Him!

3points
and_a_touch_of_the_’tism
Amy Bindokas
Amy Bindokas
Community Member
3 hours ago

Has his own castle very majestic 😺🏰

1
1point
reply
#2

Not The Very Best Picture Because Resizing Made It Weird, But Still Very Regal

3points
waddles
#3

He’s Normally A Goof So I Guess This Is The Most Majestic Looking Photo I Have Of Him

2points
Amy Bindokas
#4

Definitely A Queen. Lilly

1point
Rena
#5

Nacho On A Spring Walk

0points
Oli Fong
