AITA posts are funny, but fake ones are even funnier. Write an AITA post from a fictional character's perspective and let others guess.

Hey Reddit: AITA?
I (M57) am a high school professor teaching chemistry, and I have a favorite student. He is very hardworking, intelligent, and he buys me my fave snack (sugared pineapple slices) all the time. However, recently he asked me how to become immortal, and I told him that he must murder someone. But he won’t do it, right? Right???
Then my favorite student proceeded to become a serial killer, organize a cult, and I retired immediately in case someone finds out and kills me. So, AITA?

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
