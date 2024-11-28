Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”
Friends, Relationships

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Gossiping is a skill that has proven to be crucial to our social lives. As long as it’s not inherently bad, it can be a great way to pass on information about one another, which helps us stay connected. However, when gossiping becomes mean-spirited, it can become quite harmful, often breaking the trustworthiness of relationships. 

Just like what happened to these two friends when one of them accidentally sent a text saying that she secretly dislikes the other. This broke the original poster’s heart, and she turned online for advice on what to do, or at least she hoped to get a few encouraging words that could help her deal better.

Talking about other people behind their backs doesn’t always have to be mean-spirited

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

However, in this case, it was and it broke this woman’s heart

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

Image source: Ok_Preparation_4384

“You always need to be careful about what you put in writing… because that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be private”

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

When a person finds out that their friend was talking behind their back, honesty can help smooth things over, says Kendra Knight, an assistant professor of communication studies. However, it should be only kept at a necessary level, as going overboard with frankness can cause even more damage. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone knows that everybody [gossips],” she said. “But you can’t say that.” Instead, she recommends swiftly apologizing, admitting the fault, and not fueling the flame further. The friend who was the gossiping target will likely be hurt by such a situation, notes Knight, so it’s also important to relieve their doubts about the friendship (if friends decide to preserve it). 

Etiquette expert Bonnie Tsai agrees that the most important thing to do after getting caught red-handed is to own up to it right away. Denying it can further create miscommunication and only make things worse. 

Additionally, such a mistake can be a great chance to discuss any underlying conflict or resentment in the relationship. “See it as an opportunity to learn and an opportunity to deepen your relationship as well,” Tsai said. “It does take a lot of courage to be vulnerable.”

Conversely, the person who found out that they were talked about behind their back can be the first to say something about it and honestly discuss the things that were said about them, says Irene S. Levine, a psychologist and friendship expert. “The person might have been reasonable in what they were saying, even though it might have been something that was better said to your face rather than to your back,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the opportunity to resolve things in friendship, Levine warns that it’s best to avoid similar situations from happening again. “You always need to be careful about what you put in writing… because that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be private.”

Losing a friend can be just as, if not more, hurtful than a romantic breakup

“My Best Friend Accidentally Sent Me A Text About Secretly Hating Me”

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, not all friends might make up after such an incident. And losing a friend can be just as, if not more, hurtful than a romantic breakup. That’s why coping with the end of a friendship often requires time and empathy for oneself. 

The first step towards healing and getting over such a relationship is to acknowledge that going through feelings of anger, sadness, or confusion is normal and valid. After that, the person should allow themselves to grieve the person who was once dear to them. 

As with any other kind of loss, it’s also important to take care of yourself. Even though it might be easier to mop all day, getting your nails done, socializing, listening to music, taking a walk outside, or reading can be healthy outlets that make you feel better. Anything that brings you joy and satisfaction is self-care and can help recover from the breakup pain.

ADVERTISEMENT

It might be tempting to reminisce and examine what went wrong with the friendship, but it may be best to refrain from letting such thoughts consume you. Constantly looking at photos or texts that remind you of them can make moving on harder. Some individuals might even benefit from deleting or boxing up the memories, but it’s important to keep in mind that the emotions that came with the friendship breakup should be processed instead of completely ignored or repressed somewhere deep down. 

The author provided more information in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers questioned friend’s weird behavior

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some even shared similar stories

Hateful Text Word Search Hateful Text Word Search

Hateful Text Word Search

Explore the letter grid to find hidden words in all directions!

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Austeja Zokaite

Austeja Zokaite

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I’m a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I’m interested in all aspects of language. Being fresh out of university, my mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I’ve covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I’m not on my laptop, you’ll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Steve Harvey once said, "Loyalty has an expiration date." This friendship has expired. Some people are only supposed to be in your life for a season. Eventually, the season changes, the chapter ends. It's hard to experience it, but there it is. It's a part of growing up and developing one's character. You move on, find new friends and interests, and live your best life. It gives you the opportunity to see things from a different perspective, and note the red flags that may have been so cleverly disguised.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
BrownEyedPanda
BrownEyedPanda
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Steve Harvey once said, "Loyalty has an expiration date." This friendship has expired. Some people are only supposed to be in your life for a season. Eventually, the season changes, the chapter ends. It's hard to experience it, but there it is. It's a part of growing up and developing one's character. You move on, find new friends and interests, and live your best life. It gives you the opportunity to see things from a different perspective, and note the red flags that may have been so cleverly disguised.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda