Breakups can be tough, leaving us with a lot of emotions to process—especially if things didn’t end well. Most of us cope by cutting off contact, confiding in friends, or drowning our sorrows in sad playlists. But for some people, moving on wasn’t enough. Instead, they decided to get a little payback. In a popular Reddit thread , users shared the pettiest things they’ve done to get back at their exes. From harmless pranks to downright hilarious schemes, these stories show how creative people can get when revenge is on their mind. Scroll through and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Not an ex but we went on four or five dates. He broke it off with a post it on my front door. I saw him a few years later at a party and introduced myself when he came over and pretended I’d never seen him before, when he clearly remembered me. Nothing hurts an ego more than to be forgotten by someone you remember.

#2 Outed his lying a*s at his family reunion in front of everyone. Then left, went back to our apartment where my father was waiting with a moving van and never saw him again.

#3 I dropped him off at his mom's house and didn't tell him I wasn't coming back. Changed my locks and phone number.

#4 My ex cheated on me several times while i was pregnant with his child, while we lived in MY parents’ home.



i broke up with him and kicked him out. when i was able to get my own apartment, i took him back and he moved all of our furniture from my parents’ house in one city into the apartment in another city. and then i broke up with him again.

#5 After the breakup she said the towels belonged to her. There were 4 of them and they were really nice fluffy bath towels. I sprayed them with 3m scotchgard to make them waterproof before she came by to pick them up.

#6 I took all the lightbulbs out of fixtures and took all the labels off the canned food. Good luck getting peaches or ravioli for dinner.

#7 We had moved 1,200 miles away from home and after I caught him cheating I couldn’t pack up much in the compact car I’d be driving home. I took all of the knobs and handles off of everything. TV, dresser, stereo (etc), packed up the remote as well.

#8 My ex put his hands on me one night. That was it for me. He left for work the next morning and I moved out. I scratched every CD he owned, took everything from the house including shower curtain, toilet paper and soap. I left the waterbed, but I poked a large hole in it before I left. Never talked to him again.

#9 So, back in the day when we used flip phones, you could set it to show a little message every time you turned on your phone. When my geeky programmer ex wasn't looking, I set his phone to display "STARTUP ERROR 54EDGT4" (or some alphanumeric gibberish) whenever he turned it on.



He spent several weeks trying to diagnose the problem.

#10 I guessed my exes password and cancelled his flight to Europe, but let him get half way there. He [ended] my cat, he deserved much worse.

#11 Not my breakup, my daughter's break up. Her ex threatened to keep the kids after a visitation one weekend and she was scared and upset. I told her that he didn't want them full time. He worked out of town, and he was a big on going to the bar and drinking. I insisted she go camping, out of cell phone reach for a couple of days. The next day he was calling me and demanding that I take the kids so he could get to work, he had to leave that night. I refused. After a couple of days, I did take them, but he missed a week of work. And he never did it again.

#12 Added a new college class to his current semester without telling him.

#13 Way back in the day, my fiancé got himself a side piece. So, I got mad and then I got packing. I had time to think while I was packing and decided to place an ad in the newspaper that I knew his grandmother read religiously with a photo of him and the girl he cheated on me with and everything I knew about the affair. His grandmother called me to apologize and called him a disgrace.



Best part? I charged the ad to his credit card.

#14 I caught my ex husband cheating. Lovely. He was obsessed with his band T-shirt collection. He kept them in a glass cabinet. I neatly placed them in a large bin bag, then popped in the massage oil bottle he’d been using with his girlfriend. With the lid off. Tied it up and passed it on to him to collect. He was devastated haha.

#15 He was cheating with someone he met on WoW and was then trying to pass me off to his friends. I took everything I owned out of his apartment, all the towels, sheets, and cookware. I then logged into his WoW account and gave away all his gold and items to random people in the starter zone and deleted all his characters.

#16 I got dumped about two months before Christmas (years ago).



As we were talking, my mind was jumping all over and I said "I guess I’m going to return the Christmas presents I already bought you then."



I didn’t even mean anything by the comment, I was just thinking out loud.



But then she asked me what I got her - and I said "No, they’re being returned and we’re not together so I’m not going to tell you."



Anyway, I heard later from mutual friends that this drove her crazy for awhile wondering what the gifts could have been.



Very small, very petty, and very unintentional revenge. But it did warm my heart to hear it drove her crazy lol.

#17 My ex lived with me and was on the lease. Despite me paying virtually all the bills, I couldn't legally kick her out since her name was on the lease.



I am a good cook and also did most of the cooking around the house, especially dinners.



I decided to make her miserable. I put locks on the master bedroom and bought a s****y twin mattress off Craigslist for her to sleep on. No sheets or pillows or anything. Then I bought a hand truck from home depot and moved the fridge into my bedroom. I cooked delicious meals every day for 2 weeks and kept the leftovers in my bedroom where she couldn't have them. The only things I left in the pantry was s**t like rice and instant noodles (the only things she knew how to cook).



I changed the wifi password and Netflix and all other things I paid for and refused to tell her. Her windows, adobe, amd multiple other software subscriptions were tied to my accounts as I worked, at the time, for Microsoft and got them all at discounted or free pricing. Canceled all those.



After about 2 weeks of this she finally left on her own.

#18 My ex girlfriend from many years ago came home drunk one night and started a fight. She ended up punching me in the face about 10 times and I picked her up and threw her out of the house.



I invited her to talk the next day but got no response. I came home to a completely empty house; she'd come over with her family and taken everything out. It was mostly her stuff, I moved countries to live with her, but I didn't even have a pillow to rest my head on.



So the next day I went to the police to file an assault charge that got her teaching license revoked.

#19 Took a stitch pick to his fav suit along every other seam and cleaned the toilet with his toothbrush ..,for a while.

#20 She cheated, we broke up and went to move out of the house we were renting. Before she came to collect her things, I removed a very small piece out of her computer id helped her build so that it would no longer work next time she switched it on. (Hard drive pin if anyone cares). Cue an angry call a few weeks later and me going gee I have no idea what's wrong with it sorry :D.

#21 My mom found out her husband was cheating with the babysitter and washed his underwear with pieces of fiberglass in the wash. Just his underwear, then put it all back in the drawers. He itched for MONTHS but thought he caught something and took antibiotics and kept itching.



She also signed him up for every "bill me later" magazine sub she could get her hands on (it was the 90s). He was dealing with that for years.

#22 Sold our house and everything I’d bought while he was away for work

Transferred the money he’d paid back to him as soon as it cleared.

He came home from being away for a month to me and all my stuff gone and a notice of sale.

The house was in my name and he wasn’t on the mortgage but we had an account that we paid into every month for the bill so I knew how much he’d transferred in so I was gonna repay him.

#23 Brought my ex to court for not paying her part of a loan I cosigned. My lawyer said it wouldn't do much because "you can't get blood from a stone". Between my lawyer, her lawyer, family/friends, few randos, and the judge I provided evidence she was cheating on me while coercing me to cosign the loan. Now it's on public record she's a cheating, gold digging b***h. Still didn't get what I wanted but vindication felt good.

#24 We both played French horn in the high school band and he really wanted to make the all city band, so I practiced the music they wanted us to perform in tryouts for hours every night for months to take his spot from him. I ended up getting last chair and he got first alternate.

#25 My ex was cheating, and I found out right before a destination wedding (one of her friends, not a weddingI was invited to). Left her in the airport when she went to the toilet. Went to the seaside resort I'd booked last minute for a week and changed my flight home. Had a great time on holiday by myself and went on with my life.



Best part? In this girls culture, the bride and groom choose an unmarried couple to present as the next to tie the knot. She got humiliated in that moment. Couldn't have happened to a nicer person.

#26 Locked the slide bolt that could only be opened from the inside, then went out the window, which locked when I closed it behind me. Never found out how she got back in, but I'm sure it wasn't easy.

#27 I placed 2 litter covered cat turds in one of his winter flannel breast pockets and waited patiently till I got the text regarding in winter. Had totally forgotten about it but gave me a good laugh.

#28 Posted a picture on social media of the time he got so drunk he p**sed the bed. He was in his late 40's at the time. All our friends and family could totally see his silo-wet (deliberate misspell that was put on my post by a co-worker).

#29 Mine isn't super clever but we fought in our divorce over 3 material things- the dining room table, a TV from our bedroom, and a wok he got in China that heats more evenly than any other cookware I've ever owned. I won all 3 but he wouldn't easily give over the wok. I made my daughter steal it when I went to pick her up from a sitter at his place one day. I still smile at that when I use it lol.

#30 Gave his calling card number out to my cousin and my friends who then spread it around. International calls,etc. No limits. Final bill was 5 digits .

#31 Mailed her a photocopy of the front row tickets to the concert she was dieing to see. She dumped me for a guy with upper level c**p tickets. I traded them for a nice dirt bike and it was a lot more fun to ride! Even better......traded to her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

#32 My ex was abusive, controlling and a cheater. When I moved out, all the bills were in my name. He asked about transferring the power, gas and internet into his name. I told him that's fine, I can do that. He also said that he would use the gift voucher to an electronics store I gave him for his birthday months prior to buy a modem (side note: when I gave him this voucher, he made a big deal out of it, trying to give me the money back, bc he was being self pitying and trying to make me feel bad about not having much to spend for his birthday at the time, even though I also said I'd take him out for a nice dinner which he told me he didn't want to go out to dinner with me)



So, when I'm moving out, he says he's leaving for the weekend to "make it easier for [me]" but really he was a coward. I had the power and internet transferred to my new house and the gas cut off on the Sunday, day after I moved out ( the services were connected at my new house though) and the gift voucher? I spent $99 of it, leaving $1. He didn't come home til the Monday, no internet, no gas, no electricity and he said he tried to use the voucher for a modem and there was no money left on it. I said "there's money on it" and blocked him.

#33 When I called the house he was sharing with coworkers overseas, and the woman who answered the phone identified herself as his live-in girlfriend, I called the bank and canceled the credid card he had on my account by declaring it stollen. Then I called the airline I worked for and removed his benefits. He got stranded very, very, very far away with no return ticket to mommy's and had to spend the night in jail for using a stolen credit card. I met my husband two months later and married him within a year. The ex called and called until hubby told him to have some dignity. It's been 25 years. No regrets.

#34 Had my bff who lived in the same house as him leave my abusive ex's precious freezer open when she moved out and he was out of town for a few days. Not really big but I hope you enjoyed all your thawed, spoiled food Chris

#35 I caught my ex cheating on me about 10 years ago. After I caught her in the act, she tried to deny it while standing naked in front of me, then left for a week because I was “acting crazy” by not buying her bs.



In that week I emptied our rented house (almost everything was mine). I’m talking the beds, dining room table and chairs, nearly everything in the kitchen, etc. put it all in storage and arranged for a transfer to another state.



I left her a single bare mattress, one each of a plate, bowl, cup, fork, knife, and spoon.



She came back a day early to try to reconcile. When she came in, the color stained from her face and she asked where “her” stuff was. I just laughed, reminded her that she brought literally nothing to our relationship, waked out the door, got in my car, and left a day earlier than planned.

#36 We used to have 360° performance reviews - which means every quarter you get reviewed not just by your manager but also the team that reported to you.



I casually informed my COO and the HR Head - over drinks, at an office party that he was cheating on me with a girl in my own team - so neither of their reviews would be objective and I would not be giving the performance reviews of this girl.



I was very good friends with the COO.

#37 My ex was on crutches and called me to help her carry somethings across campus. I was still in the “I will make this work as a friendship” phase and I agreed to help her. She spent the first half of the walk across campus informing how awful I was that I had started dating someone else. When she insulted my new girlfriend directly. I calmly set the boxes I was carrying down on a bench and walked away from her. She had a total meltdown and screamed every foul thing she could think of at me. I just kept on walking.

#38 I broke up with a live-in boyfriend who promised to move out Jan 2. Fine.



I told him I didn’t want to do a big fuss at Christmas so I was going to take my dog and go hiking, stay in a hotel, eat room service, and watch Hallmark movies. He somehow convinced me to stay home, so I ended up making my traditional Christmas dinner - a small standing rib roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, asparagus, home made bread and pie. Not for him, for me, because that is what I wanted to eat. He was doing something in the basement so I gave him a thirty minute warning, a fifteen minute warning, and then told him dinner was ready.



“I’ll be right up!”



This dude was king of passive aggressive b******t, so I fixed my plate, ate my dinner, drank my wine, and then swept the leftovers into the trash. All of it, including the bread and pie. By the time he came up, expecting me to be fuming and the food to be cold, I was nearly done with the dishes. “Wow, smells great! When do we eat?” “Oh, I already ate.” Opens the fridge. “Where are the leftovers?” “In the trash.” “What am I supposed to eat?” “I don’t know! There was food available an hour ago but you needed to play s****y games. Well, you won a s****y prize. I think Denny’s is open today. McDonald’s if you can’t afford that.” He grabbed his keys in a huff and left.



After he left, I called his step-mom, the only family he had in town, and let her know he might be showing up, what he did, and that he didn’t deserve a peanut butter sandwich. Apparently she chewed him out for being an a*s and didn’t feed him either. 🥰



Maybe you should learn to cook, baby bird.

#39 When I was a senior in high school, I was dating a senior in college. I was not sexually active yet, but working my way towards it rapidly. We’d been dating for a year when I heard from a classmate that the friend who had introduced us had visited him at college and slept with him. She was telling our mutual friends and made them promise not to tell me. One girl felt I should know, thank goodness. I was in love with him and was devastated.



The petty part? He was coming home for the weekend. I let him ride his motorcycle the 4 1/2 hours home for our date (which left him exhausted) in bad weather just to coldly break up with him about 10 minutes after he picked me up. I told him never to speak to me again.



He regretted it. Oh my god, did he regret it. 😄 He was still trying to get me back 5 years later, and asked a classmate of mine to find out if I was still married at my 15 year high school reunion!

#40 My dumb ex-fiancé charged my engagement ring & I had to co-sign for it due to his bad credit. I had kicked him out & broken up, but we continued to talk. He was trying to win me back. During this time, I got a phone call from the credit card company that the ring hadn’t been paid & they were asking for a payment!! I called him, acted sweet & said I was thinking about the ring. Did he still have it? Yes, was his answer. I said come over later & bring the ring, giving him false hope that I would take him back. He came in, I asked to see the ring, put it on my finger & kicked him the f**k out. If I was going to have to pay for the ring (he was supposed to return it & didn’t), I would be wearing it. But, I kicked that guy out & didn’t ever speak to him again!

#41 We've been divorced for 13 years (he was cheating basically the whole time we were together) and married the last side piece. I've had 2 creditors call me as his wife asking for him.



I've given them his phone number each time, I explained the divorce to the last one and he was so apologetic, turns out her info was on there as well so I told them to try her too.



He also made the point of telling everyone we were divorcing because he wasn't happy. I've made the point of correcting them all every time.

#42 I was contributing to his mortgage and taking care of his son. He still didn’t think I was doing enough.



I left him 3 years ago and still use his Amazon account (he added me as a family member, so he can’t see my purchases) and changed his Costco membership address, so I’d get his annual rewards check.



He’s too lazy to check any of these things.

#43 Dated a girl for a year and did so much for her busting my a*s off after her house flooded. Dated a year and she asked if I could help her install her new floor which I did. Weeks of resto work and as soon as we finished she decided she was going to hook up with her ex. I found this out and I didn't get to upset but I did get one petty revenge on my way out. She absolutely went mad when fruit flies would show up. She would spend an hour or 2 a day going around squishing them, catching them. Cleaning any food so they wouldn't come back. Pouring bleach down drains to kill any in the sinks. Just drove her mad. I was at her house when I confronted her about her ex I saw them driving together earlier and knew. She admitted but said they just talked, sure ya I bet. Well when she wasn't looking I threw a banana behind her kitchen stove so fruit flies could breed for at least a few weeks and she wouldn't know where they were coming from. I hope they infuckingfested her a*s. I am not usually petty but was slightly annoyed she had me busting my a*s off after a flood and then went back to the guy. All good, she was a little crazy. I did feel a little bad, never told her but did rescue her from a broke down car a couple months after she called. I don't hold any hard feelings s**t happens in life.

#44 After telling my ex I was going fishing for 3 days (not) I confirmed she was sleeping with a good friend. I went home and spent the night drinking tequila and piling her stuff in the middle of the driveway in front of the house. Had the locks changed and cut her wedding dress into little pieces and put our frozen piece of wedding cake on top. I waited until they showed up about mid morning. He was afraid to get out of the car. Best decision I ever made!

#45 Told his family the truth. He's not clean and sober. He wanted the divorce and told all his creditors exactly how to find him.

#46 Mine is small potatoes. Ex had c***py credit, I did not. In the six months before we split, he started charging up my credit cards by buying s**t he wanted, not stuff we needed.



When he left, I was able to successfully get him off all the accounts but one MC and one Visa because "we used both your incomes to determine whether to give you an account. Every charge on both cards were his. He promised to pay, but that was an empty promise.



I couldn't afford to keep paying his bills, and those two got neglected because he said he'd pay them.



About a year and a half after the split, I had moved 150 miles away and had NOTHING in my name, was using a PO box because I didn't want the ex to find me (abusive narcissist). A process server showed up on my door because the credit card companies filed judgments against both of us.



I signed for my papers because I was stupid enough to think my(soon to be ex) spouse would be fiscally responsible AND fulfill his promises. Guy asks me if I happen to know where ex is.



I tell him to give me a moment. Back into my apartment, over to my desk and find the address that was sent to me. Bring it back outside and have the guy write down the address.



He commented to me that I must really dislike the guy. "oh, you have no idea the damage he left in his wake."



The reason I even had the address is because I begged a family friend out of state for his new address so I could have divorce papers served. The divorce papers and process server both hit him up on Christmas Eve.



Merry f*****g Christmas, a*****e!

#47 Not me, but I had a buddy that was cheated on by his longtime partner. They lived together, and she decided that she and her new boyfriend (the person she cheated on him with) were going to move in together and he needed to move out as soon as possible. He was devastated but wanted to remove himself from this clusterf**k as quickly as possible so he agreed.



His now former girlfriend went to stay with the boyfriend for a few days while my buddy packed. He found a small device on Amazon that makes random noises at inconsistent random intervals. He bought 12 of them and as he packed he hid them as well as he could throughout the house. Threw them inside air condition vents, unscrewed and hid them behind wall outlets, took off the bottom panel of the fridge and hid one deep inside it. Basically the most inconvenient places he could think of.



He moved out and never spoke to her again, so we never found out how her and the new boyfriend dealt with random noises going off in the house all the time with no idea where they were coming from. But I like to think it drove them crazy spending hours looking for the sources of the noises.

#48 It was the TV.



You see, my ex, and her whole family were competitive. So freaking competitive over nothing…like they would shoot down each other's idea for going out to dinner just so that their idea could be the one that wins. We would spend literal hours deciding where to go out, it was awful.



Anyway, she had gotten a perfectly fine 40” TV one day. Then, her brother got a 42” TV. It drove her mad, she spent weeks researching, looking for deals, and lucked out with a 45” cyber Monday deal and sold the “old” TV to a friend. Her brother couldn’t take it…he waited until after holidays January sale and got a 50” TV…and my ex was devastated…



Anyway, separate from the family drama, my ex and I had an ugly messy breakup. She had someone lined up to replace me and went and lived with him within 3 days of us splitting. She didn’t want any of her things, until she found out that I had a date coming up and insisted I return her TV to her as a means of making my evening hectic before my date.



So a few days later, here I am without a TV feeling mildly annoyed because I cannot play any console games. I go to the store, (fry’s electronics) and am looking at TVs balking at how expensive they were. I mentioned to a sales person the story about my ex and her competitiveness and her TV. He directed me to a new TV, but I didn’t like the price. He offered to sell me the floor model at half price, and I took it.



A few weeks later, my ex came by my house to grab the last her things. For a brief moment the impact that we were done set into her, and instead of meeting me with anger, she expressed sorrow over how roughly we split. She looked down at the floor and said that she needed to say something important. She looked towards me, not at me, but past me…directly at my new 60” TV and said “that’s a really nice TV”. It was in that moment I knew that I had “won” the breakup. .

#49 Dated a guy for 5 years and was engaged for 4 of those.. only to find out that he was having an affair, and he told his AP that I was "the roommate." She had no idea we shared a bed nor that him and I were raising a child together(not biological, but he was who my son called dad"). The day I left him, I took a whole gallon of milk and poured it over every square inch of our shared bed and made the bed up nice and neat after. I packed up every eating utensil, plate, pot, pan, and small appliance in my kitchen. The only TV we had was one that I had purchased, so I took that as well.



He also worked as an IT guy for an insurance place, and he thought I didn't know a thing or two about PC security. I put a password on his BIOS and then made the Admin account basically be the guest account and made it where everything he wanted to do required a password from the Admin account, which was the guest account. Three days after I left him, he sent me an email asking for the password..

#50 After we broke up he started dating Girl 2 pretty much immediately (maybe even before the breakup idk). Couple months later he threw her over for Girl 3. Girl 2 and I got together to talk s**t about him when she realized she still had a key to his place, so she went and grabbed the bottle of Dom Perignon he'd shown off to each of us and told us he was saving for his wedding day. We drank the whole bottle on her porch as a toast to our new friendship.

#51 I found out my boyfriend of seven years was cheating on me when his affair partners husband showed up on my front porch with two of his adult daughters. After I kicked him out, I called his boss and told him some of the finer details (he had been having sex at work among other things) and got him fired from the job I got him. Then I called and canceled his car insurance. Then I canceled his cell phone. Then I donated every scrap of clothing he couldn't fit into a backpack. Because I had paid for it all. That was about 8 hefty bags of clothes. Then I donated his DVD collection (mostly s****y horror movies and all the fast and the furious...I know....I know). Then I sold all the movie memorabilia and speakers I bought him. And now he lives in a trailer with his pedo father and neither one of them have a job.

#52 My husband cheated, then divorced me. A few months after it was final, I noticed I was still receiving his army reserve newsletter, which told me he had "forgotten" to update them on his new marital status. (Soldiers get paid more if they're married than if they're single.) I called the local office and gave them his forwarding address because "I wouldn't want him to miss any important communication from them just because we divorced."



Yes, it's petty, but you asked.

#53 I sold her TV to someone she hated for a dollar...

#54 Took everything I purchased from the house as I was moving out. Which included ex's toothbrush, the toilet paper, shampoo, etc. I did unroll a bit to give it to the three year old who was potty training. When I left they had their clothes in trash bags, and had two sleeping bags and one pillow for three people.



The three year old was my ex's "new" girlfriend's child. My ex moved her and her child into the house I paid all the bills on two days after we split. Logistically I couldn't leave for a month after the split, so I was stuck. And I couldn't let a 3 year old go hungry, so I was still buying groceries etc. Also, I was 19. And a doormat. This situation taught me how to not be going forward.



He actually had the gall to pull me aside and ask me why I was leaving as I was loading the uhaul. 🤦‍♀️.

#55 I turned him in for tax evasion.

#56 Alright. This has layers.



Post breakup, we agreed to pack together since we both owned stuff that was important to us. My ex (who I found out was cheating) came to the place with her friends while I was at work and packed everything up. Like, didn’t wait, just made her choice of what was hers. I felt this was unfair, so I WAS PETTY and dumped it all into the living room.



She came back angry, and same friends packed up everything this time, a good example of how thorough this was, she even took a John Butler Trio poster signed to me from the band I saw at Red Rocks - had “Happy Birthday [My Name]!



Ex and I shared a Jeep, under her name, but I made the payments and had proof, and out of the $11,000 total, only $2,000 remained. Long story short, her and her new boyfriend decided it was hers too, and came and stole the Jeep with a spare key I didn’t know she had. Cops said I couldnt do anything about it since it was in her name but since I had receipts I could take “anything I paid for”.



My friend and I came by while she was at work and left that jeep on cinder blocks. No tires, rotors, brakes, steering wheel, seats, soft top, spark plugs, radiator, etc. Jeep owners, were notorious for self modding. That car was a shell. I left her with a vehicle that required so much money to fix, she had to pay almost what I had put into the loan if not more.

#57 I was actually happy single and it pained him. I know that's tiny potatoes, but he punished himself and is having trouble living with it. I found out he was basically cheating on me despite supposedly being engaged to me. He very quickly managed to get pregnant the side piece. He then rapidly married the side piece and didn't get to have a lovely wedding, more like at the courthouse in a hurry. She didn't have a green card yet and had hopped the border illegally. He is clearly unhappy and it was extremely obvious when I saw them in passing at the grocery store. I smiled and waved and was too polite. I think he wanted to [end] me right there in the checkout line.

#58 I took my cheating boyfriends memory card from whatever gaming system used them in the early 2000s. Not exactly scorched earth, but dude was basically begging for it back.

#59 He cheated and lied about it numerous times. A few months after he moved out, I was getting warm weather clothes out of the attic and realized he left a bunch of stuff up there. He left a trunk full of baseball cards. Sold them to a pen shop. He left a lot of personal photos of his family. Went to a shredding event. He also left a poster sized headshot of his high school graduation. My brothers and I used it for target practice with a recurve bow. My littles bro hit it smack in the face. After numerous arrows to the poster, we left one in the face, cut off the point, and dropped it off at his new place along with a paper describing his cheating. It was an apartment building of about 300 apartments. His boss lived there….

#60 I moved out while he was at work one day.



I took all the groceries I bought with me, including the bleu cheese dressing in the fridge. He said years later he was most mad about the dressing; he went to get it that night and it wasn't there. 🙄.