ADVERTISEMENT

Hamsters are endearing creatures because of their inherently funny antics, adorable cartoon-like faces, and quirky behavior. These tiny furballs with big personalities and cheeks full of nutty snacks are perfect meme material.

We’ve hopped onto the hamster wheel to gather 30 of the funniest hamster memes we could find. These delightful images showcase hamsters at their most entertaining and will have you squealing with joy. Whether you’re a devoted hamster parent or just find these adorable little furballs utterly charming, these memes will surely lift your spirits.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hamster at Work

A hamster meme showing four stages of a hamster's expressions throughout a workday: excitement, shock, panic while eating, and tired relief.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    “My Hamster When I'm Stressed”

    A hamster meme showing a small, sleepy hamster being held in a hand. The text above reads, "me: ughhh I'm so stressed... my hamster that I suck on when I'm stressed:"

    @b0nk9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Nibbling Up “Your Love and Affection”

    A hamster meme featuring a hamster holding a pink wafer in its mouth. The text on the image reads, "your love and affection" on the wafer and "me" on the hamster. The background is filled with pink heart emojis.

    @w.holesomeegf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Why Your Pet Hamster Is More Active When It Gets Dark

    If you own a hamster, you have probably noticed that your pet is a night owl — rummaging around and burrowing in its cage shavings through the night. According to a 2008 research published in Biology Letters, hamsters kept in captivity or in the laboratory are observed to be highly nocturnal (1). However, the tiny creatures are a bit different in the wild.

    Hamsters usually live in burrows underground during the day and are crepuscular, which means they come out at twilight to feed. Some species have also been observed to be diurnal, meaning they are active during the day. This suggests that hamster habits can vary, and breeding in captivity has further shifted their circadian rhythms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More often than not, you likely took home a hamster already bred in captivity, so your pet would have a circadian rhythm that makes it nocturnal.
    #4

    Hamster Pact

    A hamster meme showing a hamster touching a person's finger through a glass enclosure. The text above reads, "The pact has now been made."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Screaming for Food

    A hamster meme showing a blurry, panicked hamster. The text above reads, "Back when I worked at Petsmart... this hamster screamed every time I tried to feed him."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hamster, The Hoarder

    Your hamster’s cute cheeks are more functional than you think. According to the Journal of Aging and Biological Rhythms, the hamsters’ name is derived from the German word “hamstern,” which means “hoard,” and their cheeks are their built-in sacks for holding their hoards (2).

    Hamsters have pouches in their cute cheeks that they stuff as much food as possible. Then, they carry their stash back to their burrows so they can save the food to eat later.

    Even though pet hamsters no longer need to hoard food since they receive a guaranteed daily supply in their cages, they still engage in this behavior, filling their cheeks with food and often storing it beneath their bedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hamster is a Human Need

    A hamster meme with text that reads, "Basic Human Needs: 1. Water 2. Breath 3." Below the text is an image of a small hamster with puffed cheeks.

    @mimi.hamstery Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Subtle Reminder

    A hamster meme showing a hamster climbing up window blinds. The text above reads, "This is how she likes to let me know I left the top open." The hamster's cage is visible below.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    How to Build Your Hamster a Proper Home

    Giving your hamster a proper home involves more than just grabbing an itty-bitty cage from the pet store. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), cages sold at pet stores are sadly inadequate to meet a hamster’s unique needs (3).

    PETA warns that if the cage is too small, your pet can develop “cage rage,” a condition caused by stress that can lead to various behavioral issues, including biting, excessive urinating, and incessant cage-bar biting that can cause your beloved pet serious harm.

    Giving your hamsters enough space to explore and roam is best; a larger space would make them healthier and happier. Big hamsters should have a minimum of 800 square inches of floor space, and dwarf hamsters should have at least 640. You can also DIY with a 75-gallon (or larger) aquarium fitted with a mesh lid.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Also, make sure any barred cage doesn’t have spaces larger than half an inch (for large hamsters) or a quarter-inch (for dwarf hamsters), as hamsters have the unique ability to flatten their bodies and squeeze through tiny holes and crevices. If the bars are too widely spaced, your hamster pets can get easily lost and difficult to find, often getting them injured or worse while on the loose.
    #8

    Hamster Reactions

    A hamster meme showing a panicked, blurry hamster. The text above reads, "Airport worker: sorry, but liquids aren't allowed. Me: drinking a bottle of shampoo in one gulp Airport worker:"

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Adult Pride

    A hamster meme showing a small hamster pushing a miniature shopping cart with an egg inside. The text above reads, "Me accomplishing basic adult responsibilities and being proud of myself for doing my best."

    aristhought Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #10

    True Crime Win 

    A hamster meme showing a hamster next to earbuds and a screen displaying "Criminal Minds." The text above reads, "My brain: you need to do your work. My heart:"

    @crimminds_confessions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    “Hamster Pancakes”

    A hamster meme showing several flat, sleeping hamsters under a wooden shelter. The text above reads, "Take a moment to appreciate these sleeping hamster pancakes."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katy_malinowski avatar
    Katy McMouse
    Katy McMouse
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That one squished between the houses marches to the beat of a different hamster.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    A Bed Plate

    A hamster meme showing a hamster sitting inside its food dish while eating. The text above reads, "He's eating and sitting IN his food dish."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    theonlyplueschopossum avatar
    The only Plueschopossum
    The only Plueschopossum
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had degus some years ago and they had light tin bowls as food dishes. One of them liked to carefully drag the bowl from the 1st floor of the cage to the 2nd floor because there was their hamster wheel. Then she put the bowl in front of the wheel and climbed IN the wheel so she could reach for her food with her hands and dine while resting comfortably. I'm pretty sure her ancestors were some ancient Romans... romans-671...8d-png.jpg romans-671a1e689b18d-png.jpg

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    “Learn from the Pain”

    A hamster meme showing two images of a hamster. The first is a panicked expression, and the second is the hamster posing confidently. The text above reads, "learned from the pain n turned out amazin!"

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Scared Hamster Meme

    A hamster meme showing a blurry, panicked hamster. The text above reads, "Me: I'm trying to get over my fear of ghosts. Therapist: That's the spirit. Me:"

    MemeDaddy925 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Thinking of Hamsters

    A hamster meme featuring a confused-looking white cat illustration. The text reads, "What's the most random thing you're thinking of right now?" followed by, "Where tf do hamsters live outside of pet stores?"

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    “Ooops! Miscall!”

    A hamster meme showing a blurry close-up of a hamster on a FaceTime call. The text above reads, "tfw you accidentally FaceTime your teacher and he answers." Inset shows a shocked hamster.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    The Preacher

    A hamster meme showing a hamster standing on a green roof with its paws raised, appearing to "preach" to three other hamsters below. The text above reads, "Hamster preaching to his people."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A Tiny Cast

    A hamster meme showing a small hamster being held, with a tiny cast on its arm. The text above reads, "This little hamster broke his arm and got a tiny cast."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Before and After Coffee

    A hamster meme showing two images. The first is a hamster yawning with the text, "Me before my morning coffee." The second is a wide-eyed hamster with the text, "Immediately after my coffee."

    @pawsclawsprotectors Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    The Tent Bag

    A hamster meme showing a hamster biting a banana. The text on the hamster reads, "The tent bag," and the text on the banana reads, "The tent."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Hamster Schedule

    A hamster meme using a SpongeBob scene. Squidward is in bed with text reading, "Me at 2:00 AM," while SpongeBob, outside the window, is labeled "My hamster."

    @happpyhamster Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    The Hamster Sacrifice

    A hamster meme comic where one character says, "Internet gods, I offer this hamster as a sacrifice." Another character responds, "Roger, what the hell are you doing?" In the next panel, Roger explains, "WiFi's down," as he places candles around the hamster.

    Safely Endangered Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Sad Hamster Meme

    A hamster meme showing a small hamster standing upright, looking confused. The text above reads, "Me at parties watching people eat salt through their nose."

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Anticipation

    A hamster meme showing a blurry close-up of a hamster on a FaceTime call. The text above reads, "Me waiting for mom to answer FaceTime so I can tell her I switched my phone to Japanese and can't change it back."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    “Fire at Will!”

    A hamster meme featuring a blurry hamster wearing a soldier's helmet. The text above reads, "Commander: Fire at will! The soldier named Will:"

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    “When Your Friend Accepts That You’re Different”

    A hamster meme showing three cats on a couch with a hamster sitting among them. The text above reads, "When you're a little different, but your friends still accept you the way you are."

    crashdaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Hamster Hoodie

    A hamster meme showing a hamster wrapped in a tiny blue hoodie with pom-poms. The text above reads, "Made my hamster a hoodie."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Petting Attempt

    A hamster meme showing two people running in a hallway. The text on the person in the front reads, "My hamster," and the text on the person behind reads, "My hand trying to pet him."

    ghostwolf1989 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Bright Lights

    A hamster meme featuring a man with a squinting, confused expression while lying in bed. The text above reads, "Hamsters when you lift their little igloo."

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    “Hampter”

    A hamster meme showing a close-up of a chubby hamster being held. The text at the bottom reads, "HAMPTER" in bold letters.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    References


    1. R. Gattermann et al. "Golden hamsters are nocturnal in captivity but diurnal in nature." Biology Letters, June 23, 2008. | https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18397863/
    2. Milton Stetson. “Circadian Organization and Female Reproductive Cyclicity”. Journal of Aging and Biological Rhythms, 1978. | https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-1-4757-4460-6_11
    3. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. "What You Need to Know Before Considering a ‘Pet’ Hamster." PETA, September 27, 2024. | https://www.peta.org/living/animal-companions/pet-hamster-facts/

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!