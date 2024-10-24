Why Your Pet Hamster Is More Active When It Gets Dark

If you own a hamster, you have probably noticed that your pet is a night owl — rummaging around and burrowing in its cage shavings through the night. According to a 2008 research published in Biology Letters, hamsters kept in captivity or in the laboratory are observed to be highly nocturnal (1). However, the tiny creatures are a bit different in the wild.

Hamsters usually live in burrows underground during the day and are crepuscular, which means they come out at twilight to feed. Some species have also been observed to be diurnal, meaning they are active during the day. This suggests that hamster habits can vary, and breeding in captivity has further shifted their circadian rhythms.

More often than not, you likely took home a hamster already bred in captivity, so your pet would have a circadian rhythm that makes it nocturnal.