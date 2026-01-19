ADVERTISEMENT

We've seen our fair share of glow-ups. The dramatic transformations from what was to what is, whether someone started shining after leaving high school, breaking up with a partner or just because. But what glows up must glow down.

TikTok has flipped the script to bring us an unexpected but refreshing viral glow-down trend. It has people posting their best polished, put-together, living-their-best-life pics, followed by the raw, unfiltered reality showing what really happened after the break-up, after the burnout, after the graduation, after the child, or simply after all the adult responsibilities started piling up.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for anyone who needs a reminder that there can't be peaks without valleys. It's a chaotic and relatable gallery of "this is who I was, then life happened and it shows." So sit back, don't bother brushing your hair, and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.