67 People Get Vulnerable By Sharing How They’ve Glowed Down Since They ‘Peaked’
We've seen our fair share of glow-ups. The dramatic transformations from what was to what is, whether someone started shining after leaving high school, breaking up with a partner or just because. But what glows up must glow down.
TikTok has flipped the script to bring us an unexpected but refreshing viral glow-down trend. It has people posting their best polished, put-together, living-their-best-life pics, followed by the raw, unfiltered reality showing what really happened after the break-up, after the burnout, after the graduation, after the child, or simply after all the adult responsibilities started piling up.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for anyone who needs a reminder that there can't be peaks without valleys. It's a chaotic and relatable gallery of "this is who I was, then life happened and it shows." So sit back, don't bother brushing your hair, and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
Is this the same person? Nothing wrong with pic #2 but the nose, teeth, eyebrows ... not the same. Or maybe ... angle, hair color, photo edits, makeup ... this is just good pic vs not so great.
She's still cute in second pic. Just gained a bit of weight.
Nothing wrong with the second pic. Just doing what needs to be done.
Beautiful in every picture. You were supposed to post a glow down
Me 10 years ago vs me today is kinda a glow down because man, menopause sure does change things. But like a lot of these people I think it's just a different phase of life with different goals and different sources of self-esteem. I never want to be like my MiL who mourned her former beauty like it took away her worth. That's baloney. Cliche, but looks aren't everything and often it's the least thing. Be a great person.
Kind of lovely to see real people living real life - so much more wholesome than people pouring all their energies into looking "perfect". At some stage you're going to be middle aged, and then old. At some stage you're going to experience grief, divorce, serious health issues, maybe add-action, poverty, homelessness. Find yourself something more lasting than selfies to hold onto as you go through life: hiking, books, birdwatching, friends, art, music. These are the things that really count in the end
Me 10 years ago vs me today is kinda a glow down because man, menopause sure does change things. But like a lot of these people I think it's just a different phase of life with different goals and different sources of self-esteem. I never want to be like my MiL who mourned her former beauty like it took away her worth. That's baloney. Cliche, but looks aren't everything and often it's the least thing. Be a great person.
Kind of lovely to see real people living real life - so much more wholesome than people pouring all their energies into looking "perfect". At some stage you're going to be middle aged, and then old. At some stage you're going to experience grief, divorce, serious health issues, maybe add-action, poverty, homelessness. Find yourself something more lasting than selfies to hold onto as you go through life: hiking, books, birdwatching, friends, art, music. These are the things that really count in the end