We've seen our fair share of glow-ups. The dramatic transformations from what was to what is, whether someone started shining after leaving high school, breaking up with a partner or just because. But what glows up must glow down.

TikTok has flipped the script to bring us an unexpected but refreshing viral glow-down trend. It has people posting their best polished, put-together, living-their-best-life pics, followed by the raw, unfiltered reality showing what really happened after the break-up, after the burnout, after the graduation, after the child, or simply after all the adult responsibilities started piling up.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for anyone who needs a reminder that there can't be peaks without valleys. It's a chaotic and relatable gallery of "this is who I was, then life happened and it shows." So sit back, don't bother brushing your hair, and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Side-by-side photos showing a man before and after a glow down, illustrating a breakup glow down transformation.

juniorsjourney Report

    #2

    Side-by-side photos of a young man showing effects of depression and personal glow down transformation.

    elim.doc Report

    #3

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow down transformation and sharing personal vulnerability.

    yvette_m6 Report

    Is this the same person? Nothing wrong with pic #2 but the nose, teeth, eyebrows ... not the same. Or maybe ... angle, hair color, photo edits, makeup ... this is just good pic vs not so great.

    #4

    Side-by-side photos showing a person’s glow down transformation highlighting how they’ve changed since their peak.

    thes_files Report

    She's still cute in second pic. Just gained a bit of weight.

    #5

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman reflecting on her glow down since her teenage peak appearance.

    2poundsdown Report

    #6

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman participating in the glow down challenge before and after her peak.

    swadeforbes Report

    #7

    Before and after photos showing a man's glowed down transformation with noticeable weight gain over time.

    berkan_getfit Report

    #8

    Side-by-side photos showing a man before and after engineering, illustrating a glow down vulnerability transformation.

    azryd2/ Report

    #9

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after a glow down, illustrating vulnerability and personal transformation.

    lydie.dr Report

    #10

    Before and after photos showing a glow down transformation with changes in weight and fitness from 2017 to 2021.

    arek_furaha_stare_konto/ Report

    #11

    Woman showing glow down transformation over time, wearing a blue zip sweater and a black Pennsylvania sweatshirt indoors.

    kieraldridge Report

    #12

    Two young men showing vulnerable moments about glowing down after disappearing for two years at college.

    metta.aurelio Report

    #13

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation since her beauty pageant peak.

    hey.its.me.chelsea Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still pretty with a cutie pie of a kid!

    #14

    Two women smiling confidently, illustrating personal stories of glowing down since their peak moments.

    taylormounttidwell Report

    wagnerdiego1 avatar
    Wagner
    Wagner
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    where's the glow down?

    #15

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a glow down transformation, illustrating changes since her peak.

    dalifegoal/ Report

    #16

    Two men in side-by-side photos illustrating personal glow down transformations over time.

    hisiskarim/ Report

    #17

    Young woman showing a glow down transformation from 2022 to 2024 with long dark hair and varied expressions.

    isabellatjandra Report

    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing a glow down transformation since his peak.

    matildakarim_off Report

    #19

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation, illustrating changes since she peaked with a dog by her side.

    livship8 Report

    #20

    Side-by-side photos showing personal glow down transformation over 4 years shared by people being vulnerable online.

    lyssyb123 Report

    #21

    Young man showing a glow down transformation with acne and changed appearance over a two-year period.

    edncare/ Report

    #22

    Side-by-side photos showing a young girl and a grown woman illustrating a personal glow down since their peak.

    swagsack Report

    #23

    Woman shown before and after kids, illustrating a glow down with candid photos capturing changes over time.

    mrs.caitlin_fought Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing wrong with the second pic. Just doing what needs to be done.

    #24

    Side by side photos showing a person’s glow down transformation, illustrating the concept of glowing down since they peaked.

    ktdawsonn Report

    #25

    Before and after glow down transformation showing vulnerability and change in appearance over time.

    danidease Report

    eileenryan avatar
    Eileen Ryan
    Eileen Ryan
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful in every picture. You were supposed to post a glow down

    #26

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow down transformation since she peaked, illustrating a vulnerable moment.

    miniatureadn Report

    #27

    Side-by-side images showing a glow down transformation, highlighting personal changes since their peak moment.

    bcharmed4sure Report

    #28

    Side-by-side images showing a woman’s glow down transformation with natural and shaved hairstyles in different lighting.

    eisleybean Report

    #29

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation from ages 17-18 to 19-20 at the beach and in a car.

    coraexplorer Report

    #30

    Two women in a gym showing a vulnerable moment about how they’ve glowed down since they peaked with weightlifting equipment.

    shaneenkl Report

    #31

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing her glow down transformation from vibrant to vulnerable with a baby in her arms.

    tararockette Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos of two women showing differences in appearance illustrating glow down since their peak moments.

    amphibiumxo Report

    #33

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation highlighting people who have glowed down since their peak.

    helencooper98 Report

    #34

    Side-by-side images showing individuals sharing their personal glow down transformations since their peaked moments.

    janaya_mata1 Report

    #35

    Two women posing side by side showing personal glow down transformation stories since they peaked in confidence and appearance.

    aisingherandme Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Going out vs staying in! No glow down.

    #36

    Two women sharing personal stories about stress and health challenges related to glowing down since they peaked.

    therjmedit Report

    #37

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation over several years in bedroom selfies

    nancygfitness_ Report

    #38

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing her glow down transformation with a tired expression at work and a confident pose before.

    caspertheghostyyyy Report

    #39

    Two images showing a young woman expressing a glow down with casual and family moments.

    chloepaigebeattie Report

    #40

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a glow down transformation with contrasting outfits and expressions.

    taboosilly Report

    #41

    Before and after photos showing a glow down transformation highlighting how people have changed since they peaked.

    kerrijudith Report

    #42

    Two women sharing glow down transformations, showing vulnerabilities and changes since their personal peak moments.

    isahochart2 Report

    #43

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a glowing down transformation with visible tattoos and glasses.

    eron1186 Report

    #44

    Before and after photos of a woman sharing her glow down transformation since she peaked, highlighting real-life changes.

    nataliemaree93 Report

    #45

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation with before and after casual and dressy looks.

    mvpisland Report

    #46

    Side-by-side photos showing a young woman in casual wear and a joyful couple on their wedding day, illustrating glow down stories.

    dem0litionlover27 Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like she found the glow up of happiness to me!

    #47

    Side-by-side images showing two men illustrating examples of how people have glowed down since their peak moments.

    mrcrackin Report

    #48

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman showing a glow down transformation shared by people since they peaked.

    ashleeperrone Report

    #49

    Before and after photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation as part of people sharing their glow down stories.

    _theprincess Report

    #50

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman's glow down transformation shared by people reflecting on how they’ve changed since their peak.

    mik_the64mech Report

    #51

    Side-by-side comparison of a person before and after a glow down, showing changes in style and appearance over time.

    hardlyhuman2 Report

    #52

    Side-by-side images of a woman showing a glow down transformation from youthful school photo to a casual recent look wearing glasses.

    smithfamfarm Report

    #53

    Two side-by-side photos showing personal glow down transformation with candid expressions and casual settings.

    fricthat95 Report

    #54

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman before and after a glow down transformation, illustrating personal change.

    taylor.hubbard.homes Report

    #55

    Side-by-side images of a man showing a glowing down transformation, illustrating how people have changed since their peak.

    kevinwho Report

    #56

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down journey with visible changes between 2019 and 2020.

    elliesunakawa Report

    #57

    Side-by-side photos showing a personal glow down transformation with vulnerability shared by 67 people.

    niiiiknakk Report

    #58

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a glow down transformation, highlighting vulnerability and personal change.

    jayceerose17/ Report

    #59

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a glow down transformation over time for a glow down story.

    chellbell420 Report

    #60

    Side-by-side photos showing a person's glow down transformation with casual outdoor settings and relaxed poses.

    dovahkiinbeauty Report

    #61

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation with a younger and older image, highlighting personal change.

    uglgqkqej Report

    #62

    Two young women outdoors, one with purple hair and the other in a hoodie, sharing personal stories about glow downs.

    veggietaleshentvi Report

    #63

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation highlighting how people have changed since they peaked.

    ellehunny Report

    #64

    Woman with glasses in foreground looking away, with an edited image of her younger self in the background, showing a glow down effect.

    namsisi Report

    #65

    Two women on a boat posing for a selfie, illustrating people sharing how they’ve glowed down since they peaked.

    crystalreay Report

    #66

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow down transformation with vulnerable expressions and natural settings.

    julesishome Report

    #67

    Person showing glow down transformation in casual outfit and red hair, sharing vulnerability and personal glow down experience.

    gayalexio Report

