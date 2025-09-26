71 Of The Best Glow-Ups That Might Make You SmileInterview With Expert
Everyone’s glow-up journey is different. For some, it’s sparked by a health scare, a breakup, or just the desire for a fresh start. For others, it’s inspired by seeing motivational transformations online—yes, those before-and-after photos really can light a fire. The reasons may vary, but the importance of taking that first step toward change is universal.
Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best glow-up photos from r/mademesmile, where people proudly share their transformations. From physical changes to emotional growth, these stories show that with determination, self-love, and a little patience, anyone can rewrite their own story. Keep scrolling to see the incredible journeys people have taken and get inspired to start or continue your own transformation.
Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own
(Oc) I Was Petting Kittens At The Park When One Tried To Climb My Leg. Second Photo Is Her Now. 🐱
(Oc) I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years
If you’ve ever been on a glow-up or transformation journey, you know the thrill of seeing small changes add up. It’s not just about physical improvements; your mental health benefits too. Each milestone, no matter how tiny, brings a sense of accomplishment and confidence. The process teaches patience, persistence, and self-love, showing that progress is about more than just the number on the scale.
Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous
After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Mademesmile!
Glow Me Up, Scotty
To learn more about effective transformations, we spoke with celebrity coach Abhijeet Poojary, who specializes in fat loss. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he takes pride in seeing the joy and happiness on his clients’ faces when they realize what they’re capable of. For him, the glow-up isn’t just physical—it’s about boosting confidence and mental well-being too.
I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey
Recently Celebrated Her 2nd Gotcha Day. This Glow Up Makes Me Smile. She Wasn't Supposed To Live More Than 2 Months Max And Is Now Over 2 Years Old!
(Oc) My Stray Dog Perseus Who I Adopted Because Otherwise She Would Have Been Euthanized
“When clients first join, many feel unsure or insecure,” Abhijeet explained. “They hesitate to start because they think change won’t happen, but that’s not true. You just need to start somewhere. Every journey begins with a single step, and progress will follow if you stay consistent.”
Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful! 💕
I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life
[oc] 16 Yo Eggs Before And After A Little Love
He emphasizes that faith in yourself is key. “I always tell my clients to trust in their own abilities and, of course, in me as their coach,” he said with a smile. “There’s a common misconception that working out excessively is the best approach. But nutrition plays a huge role too. Exercise alone won’t get the results you want; it’s the combination that matters.”
Cat Glow Up
Our Rescue Dog’s Glow-Up
Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart... Before And After Adoption
Deprivation isn’t the answer either. “Treat yourself from time to time,” Abhijeet advises. “No matter where you’re starting, everyone deserves a cheat day. It could be your favorite snack or a piece of chocolate. Don’t make your fitness journey a punishment. Enjoying life is part of maintaining a healthy relationship with food.”
My BFF Sent Me These Glow Up Photos Of Her Ducks, Janet And Samuel L. Quackson, And I Had To Share Them With You
[oc] 6 Weeks Of Friendship, Food And Some Meds. I Have Never Been More Happy
From The Day I Knew I Had To Leave To Official Divorce Day!
Nutrition is a cornerstone of any transformation journey. “Always do what works best for you,” he said. “Focus on improving your relationship with food, understanding your body, and finding balance. When you know why you want this change for yourself, that reason becomes your driving force. Motivation comes from within.”
Its Not Just A Phase, Mom
Update: Before And After 9 And A Half Years Clean From Substances
(Oc) I Beat Second Stage Obesity, Reversed My Pre-Diabetes, And Lost 100 Lb!
Understanding your “why” is crucial. Abhijeet encourages clients to reflect on their goals and reasons for change. Whether it’s health, confidence, or overall well-being, keeping that personal reason at the forefront helps maintain consistency and focus, even when the process feels challenging.
Finding the right guide can make a huge difference. “It may seem like a big investment initially, but your health is priceless,” Abhijeet explained. “Having someone to guide you ensures you’re on the right track, avoids common mistakes, and accelerates progress. The right coach can help you achieve sustainable results safely.”
Progress From Adoption Day, To Current Day (8 Month Mark)!
Learning To Take Care Of Myself
1 Year Sober From Alcohol. I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Post This. But Here It Is! Life Isn’t Perfect, But Holy S**t Is It So Much Better!
Weight training is often overlooked but is vital. “Don’t just focus on cardio,” he emphasized. “Weight training helps you lose fat, retain muscle, and build strength. It not only reshapes your body but also improves metabolism, posture, and overall functional fitness.”
Combining smart training, proper nutrition, and regular guidance sets the stage for success. Abhijeet insists that transformation isn’t about extremes, it’s about balance. Small, consistent steps, along with patience and self-compassion, lead to long-lasting results that improve both physical and mental health.
Before And After Picture Of Dental Patient With New Set Of Teeth
After Plateauing A Bit, I Finally Lost 200 Pounds!
Frida's Glow-Up
Well, these posts are definitely proof that hard work pays off! Did any of these transformations inspire you? Or maybe you’ve been on your own glow-up journey? We’d love to hear your story—share it with us in the comments!
4.5 Years On Estrogen And I Could Never Be Happier
Was Gifted The Gift Of Smile And Mental Health Thru Donated Dental Services Of Michigan
This Lady’s Before And After Limb Lengthening 💙
Pictures Of A Dogs Growth Before And After His Owner Returns From Deployment
Two Years Ago, I Watched My Brothers Graduate. Yesterday, They Watched Me. They Wanted To Coordinate Colors And Everything :)
Happy Fat Tuesday! Three Years And 90lbs Between Photos. Slow And Steady!
From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40)
Today I’m 4 Months Sober! Every Day I Wake Up And I’m Grateful That I Never Have To Be That Sick Again
Anorexia Recovery Face Gains!
My New Puppy Before And After Coming Home From The Shelter
From First Time Trying On Scrubs, To Going To Take My Last Exam. Beating Mental Illness And Taking Care Of My Body With Love
My Wife's Rehab Photo vs. Today - 11 Years, 3 Months Sober
Prom vs. Wedding
I Lost Over 20 Kilos And Got My Health Back After An Horrible Relationship !
If We're Sharing Glow UPS Today, 220 > 170 With Notable Muscle Gain
My Tiel's First Picture vs. Her Most Recent ^-^ What A Glow Up
Thought You Guys Might Like The Glow Up. 1 Week To 1 Year Old. These Three Are The Best Cats Ever. Zero (Black And White Tabby), Tabitha (Brown And White Tabby), And Smokey (Grey Tabby)
From Mugshot (2017) To Beauty Shot (2021). 8 Months Sober & Turned 25 Today! Never Thought I Could Be This Happy
Today I’m Four Year Sober From Alcohol! (Timelapse)
Before And After I Got Clean
My Husband Before And After Dental Implants
Stormy’s Glow Up
I Started Working Out And I Feel Good, Not Just A 120lb Twig Anymore
First Day Of University vs. Last Day Of University
Six Months Without A Drink! Still Sad And Depressed And Irritable - But At Least I Can Feel My Feelings Clearly Now!
After Years Of Joking That I Was Working On My "Before" Picture, As My Weight And Health Spiralled, I Finally Used 2020 To Go Sober And Become My Very Own "After"!
[oc] Before And After Weightloss
Was Browsing My Gallery. I Went From Maui To This. Im A Little Proud. 2 Year Difference
1yr And 6 Months Sober
Today Is My Dad’s One Year Anniversary From Weight Loss Surgery. Depending On The Starting Line, He Lost 85-100 Lbs. Today Is His Day
I’m Below 140 Pounds For The First Time Since 5 Years Ago, And I’ve Never Thought I’d See This Progress In My Life. I’ve Never Felt Happier With Myself :))
5 Years Later... Same Wall, Same Person, Much More Flair. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How Far I’ve Come
Before And After.. My Ex Took My Kids Away 6 Yrs Ago.. I Let Myself Go
Before; In 2012 As A Substance User And After; 2018 As A College Graduate (Major In Chemistry). You Can Do It!
Geoff Ramsey Before And After Going Sober. I’m Glad To See He’s Pulled Himself Together After The Divorce
(Oc) Glow Up! This Is My 16 Year Old Autistic Son!
From Prom To Our Wedding Day, The Best Glow Up. 11 Amazing Years And A Beautiful Baby Boy With This Guy
[oc] Me Before And After Getting Sober
Finally Proud Of Myself! I Lost 20 Kg In Less Than A Year (Right Pic Sept. '20 - Left Pic Jul. '21) And I Feel Amazing
April 2024 vs. August 2025
Here's Another Prom vs. Wedding For You Guys. Same Location, 3 Years Apart
(Oc) I Lost 35 Pounds, I Am Very Proud Of Myself. (First Pic Is After And Second Is Before!)
I Lost 85 Pounds (38.5 Kgs) In 11 Months! From 210 - 125lb (95.2 - 56.6 Kgs) [oc]
(Oc) Just A Glow Up From Elementary School To H**h School :) (I’m From Jenison And The 2nd Picture Is When We Won Regionals In 2022)
