Everyone’s glow-up journey is different. For some, it’s sparked by a health scare, a breakup, or just the desire for a fresh start. For others, it’s inspired by seeing motivational transformations online—yes, those before-and-after photos really can light a fire. The reasons may vary, but the importance of taking that first step toward change is universal.

Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best glow-up photos from r/mademesmile, where people proudly share their transformations. From physical changes to emotional growth, these stories show that with determination, self-love, and a little patience, anyone can rewrite their own story. Keep scrolling to see the incredible journeys people have taken and get inspired to start or continue your own transformation.

#1

Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own

Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s glow-up transformation with natural lighting and a joyful expression.

nutterfluffs Report

    #2

    (Oc) I Was Petting Kittens At The Park When One Tried To Climb My Leg. Second Photo Is Her Now. 🐱

    Before and after glow-up of a cat, showing dramatic transformation from dirty to clean and healthy appearance.

    ncoronabeer Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I AM coming home with you and you ARE going to be my human! (And so glad her determination paid off. Well done.)

    #3

    (Oc) I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years

    Before and after glow-up showing significant weight loss and transformation, highlighting inspiring glow-ups that might make you smile.

    ItsGamerPops Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well done! That must have taken considerable determination and self will.

    If you’ve ever been on a glow-up or transformation journey, you know the thrill of seeing small changes add up. It’s not just about physical improvements; your mental health benefits too. Each milestone, no matter how tiny, brings a sense of accomplishment and confidence. The process teaches patience, persistence, and self-love, showing that progress is about more than just the number on the scale.

    #4

    Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous

    Before and after glow-up of a dog showing a remarkable transformation and improved health in a comfortable home setting.

    PM_ME_IRONIC_ Report

    #5

    After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Mademesmile!

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a young man smiling showcasing one of the best glow-ups with improved confidence and appearance

    VernalPathOG Report

    #6

    Glow Me Up, Scotty

    Man's inspiring glow-up after cancer, dressed in Star Trek uniform, showing impressive transformation and recovery.

    JediWithAnM4 Report

    To learn more about effective transformations, we spoke with celebrity coach Abhijeet Poojary, who specializes in fat loss. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he takes pride in seeing the joy and happiness on his clients’ faces when they realize what they’re capable of. For him, the glow-up isn’t just physical—it’s about boosting confidence and mental well-being too.

    #7

    I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a woman taking selfies in mirrors showing her weight loss progress.

    fatherkriss Report

    #8

    Recently Celebrated Her 2nd Gotcha Day. This Glow Up Makes Me Smile. She Wasn't Supposed To Live More Than 2 Months Max And Is Now Over 2 Years Old!

    Side-by-side glow-ups of a kitten growing into a fluffy adult cat with striking green eyes and a pink collar tag.

    BogFrog87 Report

    #9

    (Oc) My Stray Dog Perseus Who I Adopted Because Otherwise She Would Have Been Euthanized

    Side-by-side glow-up of a golden retriever puppy growing into a mature dog, showcasing an impressive transformation.

    GotMyAttenti0n Report

    “When clients first join, many feel unsure or insecure,” Abhijeet explained. “They hesitate to start because they think change won’t happen, but that’s not true. You just need to start somewhere. Every journey begins with a single step, and progress will follow if you stay consistent.”

    #10

    Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful! 💕

    Side-by-side glow-up of a dog showing before and after transformation with bright blue eyes and fluffy fur indoors and outdoors.

    LaurenZNe Report

    #11

    I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life

    Before and after photos of a young man showing one of the best glow-ups with a big smile and improved appearance.

    Rinesi Report

    #12

    [oc] 16 Yo Eggs Before And After A Little Love

    Before and after glow-up of a small dog with curly fur, showing a remarkable transformation and grooming improvement.

    pixxxilator Report

    He emphasizes that faith in yourself is key. “I always tell my clients to trust in their own abilities and, of course, in me as their coach,” he said with a smile. “There’s a common misconception that working out excessively is the best approach. But nutrition plays a huge role too. Exercise alone won’t get the results you want; it’s the combination that matters.”

    #13

    Cat Glow Up

    Before and after glow-up of a fluffy white cat showing a remarkable transformation and growth over time.

    Bmchris44 Report

    #14

    Our Rescue Dog’s Glow-Up

    Side-by-side images of a dog showing a remarkable glow-up transformation from tired to happy and healthy outdoors.

    SophiasPurse Report

    #15

    Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart... Before And After Adoption

    Two dogs showing a heartwarming glow-up from being in a shelter to happily riding in a car.

    Sans010394 Report

    Deprivation isn’t the answer either. “Treat yourself from time to time,” Abhijeet advises. “No matter where you’re starting, everyone deserves a cheat day. It could be your favorite snack or a piece of chocolate. Don’t make your fitness journey a punishment. Enjoying life is part of maintaining a healthy relationship with food.”

    #16

    My BFF Sent Me These Glow Up Photos Of Her Ducks, Janet And Samuel L. Quackson, And I Had To Share Them With You

    Two images showing the best glow-ups of ducks, from yellow ducklings to fully grown white ducks on grass.

    _OhayoSayonara_ Report

    #17

    [oc] 6 Weeks Of Friendship, Food And Some Meds. I Have Never Been More Happy

    Before and after glow-up of a dog on the beach showing an impressive transformation with improved fur and overall appearance.

    abis_2 Report

    #18

    From The Day I Knew I Had To Leave To Official Divorce Day!

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman showing one of the best glow-ups with improved hairstyle and brighter expression.

    PassageEastern Report

    Nutrition is a cornerstone of any transformation journey. “Always do what works best for you,” he said. “Focus on improving your relationship with food, understanding your body, and finding balance. When you know why you want this change for yourself, that reason becomes your driving force. Motivation comes from within.”

    #19

    Its Not Just A Phase, Mom

    Before and after glow-up showing a person’s transformation with makeup and style at a birthday celebration.

    Homunculus_316 Report

    #20

    Update: Before And After 9 And A Half Years Clean From Substances

    Before and after glow-up of a man with green hair transforming into a smiling man holding a dog outdoors.

    Substantial_Name3929 Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You look so happy now. I;m sure it wasn't easy but you've done well.

    #21

    (Oc) I Beat Second Stage Obesity, Reversed My Pre-Diabetes, And Lost 100 Lb!

    Before and after transformations showing impressive glow-ups with fitness progress and style changes in casual and activewear.

    Mori_Kettle_Tea_Love Report

    Understanding your “why” is crucial. Abhijeet encourages clients to reflect on their goals and reasons for change. Whether it’s health, confidence, or overall well-being, keeping that personal reason at the forefront helps maintain consistency and focus, even when the process feels challenging.

    Finding the right guide can make a huge difference. “It may seem like a big investment initially, but your health is priceless,” Abhijeet explained. “Having someone to guide you ensures you’re on the right track, avoids common mistakes, and accelerates progress. The right coach can help you achieve sustainable results safely.”
    #22

    Progress From Adoption Day, To Current Day (8 Month Mark)!

    Before and after glow-up of a small dog with curly fur, showing a dramatic grooming transformation and a blue sweater.

    Historical_Panic_465 Report

    #23

    Learning To Take Care Of Myself

    Side-by-side photos showing a man’s impressive glow-up with a trimmed beard and styled hair transformation.

    MetalJunkie101 Report

    #24

    1 Year Sober From Alcohol. I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Post This. But Here It Is! Life Isn’t Perfect, But Holy S**t Is It So Much Better!

    Side-by-side photos showing a man's impressive glow-up with a neater beard and sharper appearance indoors.

    Rjm1230 Report

    spilota avatar
    Ariom Dahl
    Ariom Dahl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it will get better. Well done. And all good wishes for your future.

    Weight training is often overlooked but is vital. “Don’t just focus on cardio,” he emphasized. “Weight training helps you lose fat, retain muscle, and build strength. It not only reshapes your body but also improves metabolism, posture, and overall functional fitness.”

    Combining smart training, proper nutrition, and regular guidance sets the stage for success. Abhijeet insists that transformation isn’t about extremes, it’s about balance. Small, consistent steps, along with patience and self-compassion, lead to long-lasting results that improve both physical and mental health.
    #25

    Before And After Picture Of Dental Patient With New Set Of Teeth

    Before and after dental glow-up transformation of a woman in a yellow top showing emotional reactions and smile.

    lisscc Report

    #26

    After Plateauing A Bit, I Finally Lost 200 Pounds!

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a man showing a dramatic change in style and confidence indoors.

    MetalJunkie101 Report

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And worked out how to change the aspect ration on the first photo for added effect. Do they think we won't notice the squashed/stretched glasses, nose, beard?

    #27

    Frida's Glow-Up

    Side-by-side glow-up of a black dog, showing its transformation from a small puppy to a happy adult pet.

    mrsboucher- Report

    Well, these posts are definitely proof that hard work pays off! Did any of these transformations inspire you? Or maybe you’ve been on your own glow-up journey? We’d love to hear your story—share it with us in the comments!
    #28

    4.5 Years On Estrogen And I Could Never Be Happier

    Side-by-side photo showcasing one of the best glow-ups with a smiling man and a woman in glasses outdoors.

    Rotang-Klan Report

    #29

    Was Gifted The Gift Of Smile And Mental Health Thru Donated Dental Services Of Michigan

    Before and after dental glow-ups showing dramatic smile transformation in three close-up photos.

    TokenOpalMooStinks Report

    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a lifelong friend that I watched go through d***s and rotted her teeth out, she finally got sober, had all her teeth pulled, and got on mental health program. She stopped drinking and actually looks healthy and has a lovely smile just like this lady.

    #30

    This Lady’s Before And After Limb Lengthening 💙

    Young woman showing inspiring glow-up transformation using walker and leg bandages, smiling with support behind her.

    jonstoneman Report

    #31

    Pictures Of A Dogs Growth Before And After His Owner Returns From Deployment

    Man in military uniform holding a small puppy and then the same man holding a large grown dog showing an impressive glow-up.

    reddit.com Report

    Two Years Ago, I Watched My Brothers Graduate. Yesterday, They Watched Me. They Wanted To Coordinate Colors And Everything :)

    Group of young adults showing impressive glow-ups in graduation gowns and casual attire with smiles outdoors.

    __TheBoulder__ Report

    #33

    Happy Fat Tuesday! Three Years And 90lbs Between Photos. Slow And Steady!

    Before and after photos showing impressive glow-ups with colorful outfits and joyful family moments indoors.

    Lobocop714 Report

    #34

    From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40)

    Before and after glow-up of a man showing impressive transformation and confidence in two side-by-side photos.

    Man-Tax Report

    dork2 avatar
    Bartlet for world domination
    Bartlet for world domination
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this the guy who stumbled upon open enrollment and was talked into participating when he was just looking to charge his phone?

    #35

    Today I’m 4 Months Sober! Every Day I Wake Up And I’m Grateful That I Never Have To Be That Sick Again

    Side-by-side glow-up photos showing transformation of a person with glasses and blonde hair to a shaved head and no glasses

    Disastrous-Bit-5828 Report

    #36

    Anorexia Recovery Face Gains!

    Before and after glow-ups showing confident young woman with natural and enhanced looks outdoors in sunlight.

    Misssticks04 Report

    #37

    My New Puppy Before And After Coming Home From The Shelter

    Before and after glow-up of a black and white dog, showing a striking transformation that might make you smile.

    Totally_Fubar_666 Report

    #38

    From First Time Trying On Scrubs, To Going To Take My Last Exam. Beating Mental Illness And Taking Care Of My Body With Love

    Before and after photo showing one of the best glow-ups with a person wearing different colored scrubs and smiling.

    whatthefuneral Report

    #39

    My Wife's Rehab Photo vs. Today - 11 Years, 3 Months Sober

    Before and after glow-up comparison of a woman smiling with updated hairstyle and makeup, showcasing best glow-ups.

    jjwinc68 Report

    #40

    Prom vs. Wedding

    Side-by-side images of a couple showing a glow-up from prom to wedding day outdoors with formal attire and bouquets.

    GallowBoob Report

    #41

    I Lost Over 20 Kilos And Got My Health Back After An Horrible Relationship !

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a young person smiling confidently in a black dress and casual shirt.

    PomegranateSure1628 Report

    #42

    If We're Sharing Glow UPS Today, 220 > 170 With Notable Muscle Gain

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a woman wearing a coral dress and later a teal dress taking a mirror selfie.

    rologies Report

    dork2 avatar
    Bartlet for world domination
    Bartlet for world domination
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought Wow, I'd never look that good @170 lbs, she must be 6'6", and then I saw the first pic again.

    #43

    My Tiel's First Picture vs. Her Most Recent ^-^ What A Glow Up

    Cockatiel bird perched on a finger showing a cute glow-up with fluffy feathers and bright yellow crest.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    Thought You Guys Might Like The Glow Up. 1 Week To 1 Year Old. These Three Are The Best Cats Ever. Zero (Black And White Tabby), Tabitha (Brown And White Tabby), And Smokey (Grey Tabby)

    Four kittens shown at birth and again grown up, showcasing adorable glow-ups that might make you smile.

    ThotimusPrime2002 Report

    #45

    From Mugshot (2017) To Beauty Shot (2021). 8 Months Sober & Turned 25 Today! Never Thought I Could Be This Happy

    Before and after glow-up of a woman showing makeup and hairstyle transformation for one of the best glow-ups.

    harold_the_cat Report

    #46

    Today I’m Four Year Sober From Alcohol! (Timelapse)

    Before and after glow-up transformation of a young man smiling outdoors by the water, showcasing impressive glow-ups.

    Sharkie_M Report

    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah man, you are glowing! The pride in your smile, the confidence.

    #47

    Before And After I Got Clean

    Man showing glow-up transformation with tattoos, smiling in casual wear and later in gym attire taking a mirror selfie.

    michael_mischief Report

    #48

    My Husband Before And After Dental Implants

    Side-by-side photos showing a man’s glow-up transformation, smiling and looking happier in the after picture.

    reddit.com Report

    Stormy’s Glow Up

    Before and after photos of a black fluffy dog showing a remarkable glow-up with a shinier, fuller coat.

    drgreenthumb12372 Report

    #50

    I Started Working Out And I Feel Good, Not Just A 120lb Twig Anymore

    Before and after glow-up photos of a young man showing physical transformation and improved muscle tone in bathroom selfies.

    tdawgg2018 Report

    #51

    First Day Of University vs. Last Day Of University

    Young woman showing impressive glow-up transformation between first and last day at university campus.

    ajfoucault Report

    #52

    Six Months Without A Drink! Still Sad And Depressed And Irritable - But At Least I Can Feel My Feelings Clearly Now!

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing one of the best glow-ups with a natural and radiant smile.

    calliecoping Report

    After Years Of Joking That I Was Working On My "Before" Picture, As My Weight And Health Spiralled, I Finally Used 2020 To Go Sober And Become My Very Own "After"!

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing significant weight loss and improved physique in a side mirror selfie.

    Ellen_Degenerates86 Report

    [oc] Before And After Weightloss

    Before and after glow-up transformation from 2021 to 2025 showing noticeable improvements and a brighter smile.

    Competitive-Order-42 Report

    #55

    Was Browsing My Gallery. I Went From Maui To This. Im A Little Proud. 2 Year Difference

    Before and after glow-up of a young man smiling outdoors and later styled with glasses and a casual jacket by a floral wall.

    Solrac_Loware Report

    #56

    1yr And 6 Months Sober

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s inspiring glow-up with confident smiles and casual outfits indoors.

    Thisbitchmik Report

    Today Is My Dad’s One Year Anniversary From Weight Loss Surgery. Depending On The Starting Line, He Lost 85-100 Lbs. Today Is His Day

    Before and after male glow-up showing weight loss and style transformation indoors and outdoors smiling confidently.

    jonnybuns55 Report

    I’m Below 140 Pounds For The First Time Since 5 Years Ago, And I’ve Never Thought I’d See This Progress In My Life. I’ve Never Felt Happier With Myself :))

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing a young woman roller skating and later taking a mirror selfie indoors.

    classicteenmistake Report

    #59

    5 Years Later... Same Wall, Same Person, Much More Flair. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How Far I’ve Come

    Side-by-side photos showing a dramatic glow-up transformation with improved hair and makeup details.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Before And After.. My Ex Took My Kids Away 6 Yrs Ago.. I Let Myself Go

    Before and after photos of a man showing one of the best glow-ups with improved teeth and a brighter smile outdoors.

    MyWifesHotAF Report

    Before; In 2012 As A Substance User And After; 2018 As A College Graduate (Major In Chemistry). You Can Do It!

    Side-by-side glow-up comparison of a young man before and after graduation, showcasing one of the best glow-ups.

    reddit.com Report

    Geoff Ramsey Before And After Going Sober. I’m Glad To See He’s Pulled Himself Together After The Divorce

    Side-by-side comparison of a man’s glow-up showing a healthier and happier appearance over two years.

    PinheadLarry240 Report

    #63

    (Oc) Glow Up! This Is My 16 Year Old Autistic Son!

    Side-by-side photos showing a young man before and after a stylish haircut glow-up transformation.

    johnsann12 Report

    #64

    From Prom To Our Wedding Day, The Best Glow Up. 11 Amazing Years And A Beautiful Baby Boy With This Guy

    Before and after glow-up of a couple, showing a transformation from casual to elegant wedding attire and style.

    megwobbes Report

    [oc] Me Before And After Getting Sober

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a young man showing one of the best glow-ups transformations.

    OwenSins Report

    Finally Proud Of Myself! I Lost 20 Kg In Less Than A Year (Right Pic Sept. '20 - Left Pic Jul. '21) And I Feel Amazing

    Before and after photos of a woman showing one of the best glow-ups in blue jeans and casual outfits.

    Darkyoko1408 Report

    #67

    April 2024 vs. August 2025

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing one of the best glow-ups with improved confidence and appearance.

    fuck_ruroc Report

    #68

    Here's Another Prom vs. Wedding For You Guys. Same Location, 3 Years Apart

    Couple showing impressive glow-up transformation with formal wear on the left and wedding attire on the right.

    ChandlerMeierarend Report

    (Oc) I Lost 35 Pounds, I Am Very Proud Of Myself. (First Pic Is After And Second Is Before!)

    Side-by-side photos of a young woman showing a glow-up with hair color and style changes, smiling in both images.

    reddit.com Report

    I Lost 85 Pounds (38.5 Kgs) In 11 Months! From 210 - 125lb (95.2 - 56.6 Kgs) [oc]

    Side-by-side photos showing a dramatic glow-up transformation with improved style and confidence in natural light.

    allisonovo Report

    #71

    (Oc) Just A Glow Up From Elementary School To H**h School :) (I’m From Jenison And The 2nd Picture Is When We Won Regionals In 2022)

    Side-by-side before and after glow-up showing a girl’s transformation with a medal in a green performance dress.

    Alternative-Age-5147 Report

