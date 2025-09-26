Today, we’ve rounded up some of the best glow-up photos from r/mademesmile , where people proudly share their transformations. From physical changes to emotional growth, these stories show that with determination, self-love, and a little patience, anyone can rewrite their own story. Keep scrolling to see the incredible journeys people have taken and get inspired to start or continue your own transformation.

Everyone’s glow-up journey is different. For some, it’s sparked by a health scare, a breakup, or just the desire for a fresh start. For others, it’s inspired by seeing motivational transformations online—yes, those before-and-after photos really can light a fire. The reasons may vary, but the importance of taking that first step toward change is universal.

#1 Around A Year Between These Photos. It Took Months In A Treatment Center, Three Relapses And Two More Near Death Experiences But I’ve Been Recovering From Anorexia On My Own Share icon

#2 (Oc) I Was Petting Kittens At The Park When One Tried To Climb My Leg. Second Photo Is Her Now. 🐱 Share icon

#3 (Oc) I Recently Lost 170 Pounds. Took Me Two In A Half Years Share icon

#4 Two Years Ago We Rescued The Dirtiest, Most Diseased And Starving Tripod Dog. Today He Is Gorgeous Share icon

#5 After Years Of Tooth Pain And Hiding My Smile, I Got Dentures! They Literally Mademesmile! Share icon

#6 Glow Me Up, Scotty Share icon

To learn more about effective transformations, we spoke with celebrity coach Abhijeet Poojary, who specializes in fat loss. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he takes pride in seeing the joy and happiness on his clients’ faces when they realize what they’re capable of. For him, the glow-up isn’t just physical—it’s about boosting confidence and mental well-being too. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Lost Weight! I’ve Lost 260 Lbs Throughout My Journey Share icon

#8 Recently Celebrated Her 2nd Gotcha Day. This Glow Up Makes Me Smile. She Wasn't Supposed To Live More Than 2 Months Max And Is Now Over 2 Years Old! Share icon

#9 (Oc) My Stray Dog Perseus Who I Adopted Because Otherwise She Would Have Been Euthanized Share icon

“When clients first join, many feel unsure or insecure,” Abhijeet explained. “They hesitate to start because they think change won’t happen, but that’s not true. You just need to start somewhere. Every journey begins with a single step, and progress will follow if you stay consistent.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Shiva’s Glow Up Before And After Rescue. She Is So Beautiful! 💕 Share icon

#11 I’ve Always Been Ashamed Of My Teeth, And For Our 7th Anniversary My Wife Completely Changed My Life Share icon

#12 [oc] 16 Yo Eggs Before And After A Little Love Share icon

He emphasizes that faith in yourself is key. "I always tell my clients to trust in their own abilities and, of course, in me as their coach," he said with a smile. "There's a common misconception that working out excessively is the best approach. But nutrition plays a huge role too. Exercise alone won't get the results you want; it's the combination that matters."

#13 Cat Glow Up Share icon

#14 Our Rescue Dog’s Glow-Up Share icon

#15 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart... Before And After Adoption Share icon

Deprivation isn't the answer either. "Treat yourself from time to time," Abhijeet advises. "No matter where you're starting, everyone deserves a cheat day. It could be your favorite snack or a piece of chocolate. Don't make your fitness journey a punishment. Enjoying life is part of maintaining a healthy relationship with food."

#16 My BFF Sent Me These Glow Up Photos Of Her Ducks, Janet And Samuel L. Quackson, And I Had To Share Them With You Share icon

#17 [oc] 6 Weeks Of Friendship, Food And Some Meds. I Have Never Been More Happy Share icon

#18 From The Day I Knew I Had To Leave To Official Divorce Day! Share icon

Nutrition is a cornerstone of any transformation journey. “Always do what works best for you,” he said. “Focus on improving your relationship with food, understanding your body, and finding balance. When you know why you want this change for yourself, that reason becomes your driving force. Motivation comes from within.” ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Its Not Just A Phase, Mom Share icon

#20 Update: Before And After 9 And A Half Years Clean From Substances Share icon

#21 (Oc) I Beat Second Stage Obesity, Reversed My Pre-Diabetes, And Lost 100 Lb! Share icon

Understanding your “why” is crucial. Abhijeet encourages clients to reflect on their goals and reasons for change. Whether it’s health, confidence, or overall well-being, keeping that personal reason at the forefront helps maintain consistency and focus, even when the process feels challenging. ADVERTISEMENT Finding the right guide can make a huge difference. “It may seem like a big investment initially, but your health is priceless,” Abhijeet explained. “Having someone to guide you ensures you’re on the right track, avoids common mistakes, and accelerates progress. The right coach can help you achieve sustainable results safely.”

#22 Progress From Adoption Day, To Current Day (8 Month Mark)! Share icon

#23 Learning To Take Care Of Myself Share icon

#24 1 Year Sober From Alcohol. I Never Thought I’d Be Able To Post This. But Here It Is! Life Isn’t Perfect, But Holy S**t Is It So Much Better! Share icon

Weight training is often overlooked but is vital. “Don’t just focus on cardio,” he emphasized. “Weight training helps you lose fat, retain muscle, and build strength. It not only reshapes your body but also improves metabolism, posture, and overall functional fitness.” Combining smart training, proper nutrition, and regular guidance sets the stage for success. Abhijeet insists that transformation isn’t about extremes, it’s about balance. Small, consistent steps, along with patience and self-compassion, lead to long-lasting results that improve both physical and mental health.

#25 Before And After Picture Of Dental Patient With New Set Of Teeth Share icon

#26 After Plateauing A Bit, I Finally Lost 200 Pounds! Share icon

Well, these posts are definitely proof that hard work pays off! Did any of these transformations inspire you? Or maybe you’ve been on your own glow-up journey? We’d love to hear your story—share it with us in the comments!

#28 4.5 Years On Estrogen And I Could Never Be Happier Share icon

#29 Was Gifted The Gift Of Smile And Mental Health Thru Donated Dental Services Of Michigan Share icon

#30 This Lady’s Before And After Limb Lengthening 💙 Share icon

#31 Pictures Of A Dogs Growth Before And After His Owner Returns From Deployment Share icon

#32 Two Years Ago, I Watched My Brothers Graduate. Yesterday, They Watched Me. They Wanted To Coordinate Colors And Everything :) Share icon

#33 Happy Fat Tuesday! Three Years And 90lbs Between Photos. Slow And Steady! Share icon

#34 From Homeless And Unemployed (26) To Surgical Assistant (40) Share icon

#35 Today I’m 4 Months Sober! Every Day I Wake Up And I’m Grateful That I Never Have To Be That Sick Again Share icon

#36 Anorexia Recovery Face Gains! Share icon

#37 My New Puppy Before And After Coming Home From The Shelter Share icon

#38 From First Time Trying On Scrubs, To Going To Take My Last Exam. Beating Mental Illness And Taking Care Of My Body With Love Share icon

#39 My Wife's Rehab Photo vs. Today - 11 Years, 3 Months Sober Share icon

#40 Prom vs. Wedding Share icon

#41 I Lost Over 20 Kilos And Got My Health Back After An Horrible Relationship ! Share icon

#42 If We're Sharing Glow UPS Today, 220 > 170 With Notable Muscle Gain Share icon

#43 My Tiel's First Picture vs. Her Most Recent ^-^ What A Glow Up Share icon

#44 Thought You Guys Might Like The Glow Up. 1 Week To 1 Year Old. These Three Are The Best Cats Ever. Zero (Black And White Tabby), Tabitha (Brown And White Tabby), And Smokey (Grey Tabby) Share icon

#45 From Mugshot (2017) To Beauty Shot (2021). 8 Months Sober & Turned 25 Today! Never Thought I Could Be This Happy Share icon

#46 Today I’m Four Year Sober From Alcohol! (Timelapse) Share icon

#47 Before And After I Got Clean Share icon

#48 My Husband Before And After Dental Implants Share icon

#49 Stormy’s Glow Up Share icon

#50 I Started Working Out And I Feel Good, Not Just A 120lb Twig Anymore Share icon

#51 First Day Of University vs. Last Day Of University Share icon

#52 Six Months Without A Drink! Still Sad And Depressed And Irritable - But At Least I Can Feel My Feelings Clearly Now! Share icon

#53 After Years Of Joking That I Was Working On My "Before" Picture, As My Weight And Health Spiralled, I Finally Used 2020 To Go Sober And Become My Very Own "After"! Share icon

#54 [oc] Before And After Weightloss Share icon

#55 Was Browsing My Gallery. I Went From Maui To This. Im A Little Proud. 2 Year Difference Share icon

#56 1yr And 6 Months Sober Share icon

#57 Today Is My Dad’s One Year Anniversary From Weight Loss Surgery. Depending On The Starting Line, He Lost 85-100 Lbs. Today Is His Day Share icon

#58 I’m Below 140 Pounds For The First Time Since 5 Years Ago, And I’ve Never Thought I’d See This Progress In My Life. I’ve Never Felt Happier With Myself :)) Share icon

#59 5 Years Later... Same Wall, Same Person, Much More Flair. I Couldn’t Be Happier With How Far I’ve Come Share icon

#60 Before And After.. My Ex Took My Kids Away 6 Yrs Ago.. I Let Myself Go Share icon

#61 Before; In 2012 As A Substance User And After; 2018 As A College Graduate (Major In Chemistry). You Can Do It! Share icon

#62 Geoff Ramsey Before And After Going Sober. I’m Glad To See He’s Pulled Himself Together After The Divorce Share icon

#63 (Oc) Glow Up! This Is My 16 Year Old Autistic Son! Share icon

#64 From Prom To Our Wedding Day, The Best Glow Up. 11 Amazing Years And A Beautiful Baby Boy With This Guy Share icon

#65 [oc] Me Before And After Getting Sober Share icon

#66 Finally Proud Of Myself! I Lost 20 Kg In Less Than A Year (Right Pic Sept. '20 - Left Pic Jul. '21) And I Feel Amazing Share icon

#67 April 2024 vs. August 2025 Share icon

#68 Here's Another Prom vs. Wedding For You Guys. Same Location, 3 Years Apart Share icon

#69 (Oc) I Lost 35 Pounds, I Am Very Proud Of Myself. (First Pic Is After And Second Is Before!) Share icon

#70 I Lost 85 Pounds (38.5 Kgs) In 11 Months! From 210 - 125lb (95.2 - 56.6 Kgs) [oc] Share icon