Just like with every new drop, Sabrina Carpenter’s fresh album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ has yet again inspired quite a few trends that have been recently circulating online. One of them is the husband glow-up, where women using Sabrina’s song “When Did You Get Hot?” are showing off the transformations their spouses went through during their marriage. 

To praise these men for taking the time to work on themselves both inside and out, our Bored Panda team gathered some of the most dramatic glow-ups in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Tia Brown, a stay-at-home mom sharing her lifestyle online, and lifestyle and home improvement creator Jen DeVita, who participated in the husband glow-up trend and kindly agreed to tell us more about it.

#1

Before and after husband glow-up comparison, showing a dramatic transformation with a guitar in both images.

madi_feeney Report

    #2

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation with significant weight loss and style change at a concert event.

    loseitwithliv Report

    #3

    Side-by-side husband glow-up comparison showing transformation from childhood to athletic adult in USA jersey.

    whitney_fredette Report

    Tia Brown, a stay-at-home mom who shares her lifestyle online, says she jumped on the husband glow-up trend because it was quick, easy, and exactly the kind of content she could share on her account.

    "I don’t post my kids online, so gotta post something, haha! But I love showing off my husband, I’m proud of him in every stage of life, and I just think he’s really hot!

    He was a runner and vegan when we first started dating, and then got into powerlifting our first year of marriage, and started eating 200 grams of protein a day. So his body has changed through the years. We’ve been together for almost 11 years now," Tia shared.
    #4

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing a man’s dramatic weight loss and styled appearance.

    sydneekingwrites Report

    #5

    Before and after husband glow-up photos showing a man with improved fitness and confidence at the beach and poolside.

    dollystartnsourdough Report

    #6

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing fitness progress and muscle gain in the gym.

    dani_breeding Report

    Similarly, the lifestyle and home improvement creator Jen DeVita wanted to participate in the husband glow-up trend so she could show off her spouse, too.

    "Honestly, I just think my husband is a total stud who’s only gotten better with age. When I saw the trend, I figured it was the perfect excuse to gush over him a little."
    #7

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing weight loss and improved style at a restaurant celebration.

    k.inleegrace Report

    #8

    Side-by-side photos showing a husband’s glow up transformation with a before and after comparison.

    andy.and.michelle Report

    #9

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation, one sitting indoors and the other standing by the ocean shore.

    nadiaatesreau Report

    We know that Tia and Jen were excited to jump on the trend, but we were curious if their husbands were too.

    "He’s not on TikTok or social media really, so he didn’t know about the trend, I showed him that day, and he thought it was funny. The “pre-glow up” photo was a photo of him right before we started dating, so I obviously thought he was still hot back then, he’s just getting even better with age and kids," Tia says.
    #10

    Man showing a husband glow-up wearing a muscle print shirt compared to a previous shirtless outdoor photo golfing.

    tswizzleog Report

    #11

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing a smiling man with a dog and fit in water outdoors.

    lexij.wellness Report

    #12

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a dramatic transformation with improved fitness and smiling at a restaurant.

    abbierector19 Report

    Meanwhile, Jen's husband had no idea he was participating in the trend until the post was shared.

    "Normally, as an overthinker, I’d spend way too much time planning and probably check with him first. But in an effort to think less and do more, it was my most spontaneous post yet. He didn’t even know until the next day when I said, “I made this post of you and it already has 4,000 views!” Little did I know how tiny that number would feel compared to the 11 million it’s at now."

    #13

    Before and after photos showing a husband glow-up transformation with improved style and confidence outdoors.

    wildassbih Report

    #14

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing impressive physical strength and fitness progress.

    savannahtennille Report

    #15

    Before and after husband glow-up showing transformation from casual teen to professional in racing team attire.

    sachasmith_ Report

    When asked if they think the trend carries some sort of message, both Tia and Jen agree that it's not that deep.

    "It’s a cheeky way to flirt with your spouse online," says Tia.

    "To me it’s just a fun, lighthearted trend," adds Jen. "Overall, it feels like a 'love who you love' kind of thing. My husband and I have been together since 2012, and I’ve always thought he was a hottie."
    #16

    Before and after husband glow-up comparison showing significant transformation and improved confidence outdoors and indoors.

    lifeonpromenade Report

    #17

    Side-by-side images showing a husband glow-up transformation from casual and youthful to confident and stylish.

    captainrafeman Report

    #18

    Side-by-side photos of a husband before and after his impressive husband glow-up transformation.

    talashatara Report

    Even though glow-up trends in the past have received some criticism and have even been called toxic by some, our interviewed online creators believe we shouldn't focus so much on the negativity and should keep these trends light-hearted and fun.

    "I think if you’re looking for something to be negative, you’ll find that. I’ve seen some other videos of the trend, and I just see a lot of hardworking people trying to better themselves for their partners and kids," Tia says.
    #19

    Young man before and after glow-up, showing a significant transformation that surprised people with his husband glow-ups.

    kinleebrookee Report

    #20

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a young man transforming from casual to racing suit look inside a car seat.

    maicyrenee Report

    #21

    Side-by-side images showing a husband’s 7-year glow-up transformation from boy to man by the water and in a store.

    lyssa.aimi Report

    "I’ve definitely seen the comment section split. Some people are lighthearted and joking, but others get more serious—and then you have people jumping in to argue back, basically throwing metaphorical hands," Jen notes.

    "Overall though, the trend is for entertainment. Can't control what others choose to make of it!"
    #22

    Before and after husband glow-up comparison, showing a casual indoor look versus a confident stadium appearance.

    ashliee_j Report

    #23

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing impressive fitness and weight loss progress at home.

    sutej_babe Report

    #24

    Before and after husband glow up comparison showing transformation from casual indoors to fit and confident outdoors by the water.

    lindseyyjo Report

    Lastly, Jen wanted to clarify some things about the video she posted.

    "I need to set the record straight: it is indeed the same man in the before and after, AND I am not responsible for my husband’s glow-up, no matter how much credit the comments want to give me.

    I was just a girl who fell in love with a boy. He’ll tell you I’ve motivated him indirectly, but really, it’s his own discipline and consistency. He wants to feel confident for himself, live a long and healthy life for our son, and be a good example. The man just happens to look good doing it—I can’t take the blame for that!"
    #25

    Side-by-side images showing a dramatic husband glow up transformation over the years in casual and dining settings.

    tiakbrown Report

    #26

    Before and after husband glow-up showing transformation from casual look to fit, tattooed man exercising in gym.

    xxlmari Report

    #27

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation, showing fitness and style improvement with kettlebells and casual wear.

    gracefullycaroline Report

    #28

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing muscular man at the beach and casual man in a car.

    victoria_8924 Report

    #29

    Before and after husband glow-up showing transformation attributed to the girlfriend effect during dining experiences.

    faith_ayyyy Report

    #30

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing improved fitness and confidence outdoors with safety gear.

    devita.haus Report

    #31

    Before and after husband glow-up showing transformation from casual to muscular and confident in a car.

    candiedyams55 Report

    #32

    Side-by-side photos of a husband showing a dramatic glow-up transformation at the gym, smiling confidently.

    sadiecampdesuner Report

    #33

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation, showing dramatic changes in appearance and style outdoors and indoors.

    vanessa_p_44 Report

    #34

    Side-by-side images showing a husband’s glow-up transformation from casual indoors to confident outdoors by the water.

    cappuccinocass Report

    #35

    Side-by-side husband glow-up transformation showing a younger look and a confident, tattooed appearance outdoors.

    maggiecarterrrrrr Report

    #36

    Young husband showing glow-up transformation holding a baby by treadmill, highlighting husband glow-ups that shocked people.

    brnflhrty Report

    #37

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a stylish transformation in different settings and outfits.

    chipoatle Report

    #38

    Side-by-side photos showing husband glow-up transformation from young man in leather jacket to bearded father holding baby.

    but1st_dessert Report

    #39

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation, showing impressive change in style and confidence at home.

    jessisbookcase Report

    #40

    Side-by-side photos of a young man showing a husband glow-up transformation with long hair before and short hair after.

    torbearrrrr Report

    #41

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation, showing significant style and confidence changes over three years.

    kairaleif Report

    #42

    Young man showing impressive husband glow-up transformation with visible muscle gain and fitness progress at the gym.

    ja640118 Report

    #43

    Man before and after a husband glow-up, showing a casual style with long hair and a more polished look with shorter hair and a mustache.

    kymortega Report

    #44

    Man showing boyfriend glow-up transformation outdoors and relaxing shirtless on a hammock on a sunny beach.

    nicolarrrghhh Report

    #45

    Before and after husband glow-up transformation showing a young man with glasses and later in a military uniform smiling.

    future.cool_mom Report

    #46

    Before and after husband glow-up comparison showing significant transformation and style improvement over time.

    kayleeshea2004 Report

    #47

    Before and after husband glow-up showing impressive physical transformation by the pool on a sunny day.

    minii_kayy Report

    #48

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a man in casual wear and then fit outdoors playing with a dog.

    alexismarley23 Report

    #49

    Side-by-side husband glow-up photos showing a dramatic transformation in style and confidence indoors and in a car.

    missbelle._ Report

    #50

    Side-by-side photos showing a husband's glow up transformation with noticeable style and confidence changes.

    em.bagley Report

    #51

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a casual young man and a rugged cowboy in outdoor settings.

    tpautsky Report

    #52

    Young man holding a soda can and the same man later showing a significant husband glow-up transformation.

    brennajean2.0 Report

    #53

    Before and after husband glow-up comparison showing a significant transformation in style and physique standing outside a store.

    beth.medlin.lewis Report

    #54

    Before and after husband glow-up photo showing dramatic style and confidence transformation in two indoor settings.

    saradobos12 Report

    #55

    Before and after husband glow-ups shown with casual and polished looks in indoor and outdoor settings.

    racduca Report

    #56

    Before and after husband glow-up showing a transformation from casual to fit and confident on a boat at sea.

    nicoletcorrales Report

