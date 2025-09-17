“Darn…Respectfully, Of Course”: 56 Husband Glow-Ups That Shocked PeopleInterview
Just like with every new drop, Sabrina Carpenter’s fresh album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ has yet again inspired quite a few trends that have been recently circulating online. One of them is the husband glow-up, where women using Sabrina’s song “When Did You Get Hot?” are showing off the transformations their spouses went through during their marriage.
To praise these men for taking the time to work on themselves both inside and out, our Bored Panda team gathered some of the most dramatic glow-ups in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!
While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Tia Brown, a stay-at-home mom sharing her lifestyle online, and lifestyle and home improvement creator Jen DeVita, who participated in the husband glow-up trend and kindly agreed to tell us more about it.
Tia Brown, a stay-at-home mom who shares her lifestyle online, says she jumped on the husband glow-up trend because it was quick, easy, and exactly the kind of content she could share on her account.
"I don’t post my kids online, so gotta post something, haha! But I love showing off my husband, I’m proud of him in every stage of life, and I just think he’s really hot!
He was a runner and vegan when we first started dating, and then got into powerlifting our first year of marriage, and started eating 200 grams of protein a day. So his body has changed through the years. We’ve been together for almost 11 years now," Tia shared.
Similarly, the lifestyle and home improvement creator Jen DeVita wanted to participate in the husband glow-up trend so she could show off her spouse, too.
"Honestly, I just think my husband is a total stud who’s only gotten better with age. When I saw the trend, I figured it was the perfect excuse to gush over him a little."
We know that Tia and Jen were excited to jump on the trend, but we were curious if their husbands were too.
"He’s not on TikTok or social media really, so he didn’t know about the trend, I showed him that day, and he thought it was funny. The “pre-glow up” photo was a photo of him right before we started dating, so I obviously thought he was still hot back then, he’s just getting even better with age and kids," Tia says.
Meanwhile, Jen's husband had no idea he was participating in the trend until the post was shared.
"Normally, as an overthinker, I’d spend way too much time planning and probably check with him first. But in an effort to think less and do more, it was my most spontaneous post yet. He didn’t even know until the next day when I said, “I made this post of you and it already has 4,000 views!” Little did I know how tiny that number would feel compared to the 11 million it’s at now."
When asked if they think the trend carries some sort of message, both Tia and Jen agree that it's not that deep.
"It’s a cheeky way to flirt with your spouse online," says Tia.
"To me it’s just a fun, lighthearted trend," adds Jen. "Overall, it feels like a 'love who you love' kind of thing. My husband and I have been together since 2012, and I’ve always thought he was a hottie."
Even though glow-up trends in the past have received some criticism and have even been called toxic by some, our interviewed online creators believe we shouldn't focus so much on the negativity and should keep these trends light-hearted and fun.
"I think if you’re looking for something to be negative, you’ll find that. I’ve seen some other videos of the trend, and I just see a lot of hardworking people trying to better themselves for their partners and kids," Tia says.
"I’ve definitely seen the comment section split. Some people are lighthearted and joking, but others get more serious—and then you have people jumping in to argue back, basically throwing metaphorical hands," Jen notes.
"Overall though, the trend is for entertainment. Can't control what others choose to make of it!"
Lastly, Jen wanted to clarify some things about the video she posted.
"I need to set the record straight: it is indeed the same man in the before and after, AND I am not responsible for my husband’s glow-up, no matter how much credit the comments want to give me.
I was just a girl who fell in love with a boy. He’ll tell you I’ve motivated him indirectly, but really, it’s his own discipline and consistency. He wants to feel confident for himself, live a long and healthy life for our son, and be a good example. The man just happens to look good doing it—I can’t take the blame for that!"