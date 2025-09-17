ADVERTISEMENT

Just like with every new drop, Sabrina Carpenter’s fresh album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ has yet again inspired quite a few trends that have been recently circulating online. One of them is the husband glow-up, where women using Sabrina’s song “When Did You Get Hot?” are showing off the transformations their spouses went through during their marriage.

To praise these men for taking the time to work on themselves both inside and out, our Bored Panda team gathered some of the most dramatic glow-ups in the list below. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down!

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with Tia Brown, a stay-at-home mom sharing her lifestyle online, and lifestyle and home improvement creator Jen DeVita, who participated in the husband glow-up trend and kindly agreed to tell us more about it.