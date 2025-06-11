ADVERTISEMENT

How we think we look has some bearing on our self-image (sounds like common sense, I know) but what’s often lost is that we can actually take steps to change what we don’t like and improve what we do like. But, like most things worth doing, this can take time and improvements might seem small and insignificant in the short term unless you actually take a moment to document things.

The “Ugly Duckling” internet group is dedicated to sharing people’s most impressive and wholesome glow-up photos. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

16-20. Does This Count?

Before and after glow-up photos of a young man showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings transformation.

DavidEntertains Report

    #2

    36>26

    Before and after photos of a woman showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with noticeable weight loss and style transformation.

    I am extremely proud of how much I have grown and changed as a person. The greatest gift you can give yourself is to love yourself enough to live.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    12 - 24 Even My Family Doesn't Recognize Me These Days, It's Nice

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring glow-up of a young woman from ugly duckling to confident beauty.

    asionahaya Report

    #4

    27-35 After O***id Addiction And Prison

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation of a man in casual wear.

    thejewthatreplacedu Report

    #5

    18 To 27, Can’t Believe This Is Only A 9 Year Difference! From Beginning Of College And Hating Myself To Nearly Done With Law School And Kinda Think I’m Pretty Damn Awesome :)

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up with dramatic weight loss and style transformation.

    brittneyacook Report

    #6

    14 -> 22 Never Thought I’d Be A Model 😭

    Before and after inspiring glow-up of a young man, showcasing a remarkable ugly ducklings transformation.

    Remyyin2nd Report

    #7

    17-21

    Side-by-side glow-up transformation of a young man, showcasing inspiring ugly ducklings before and after photos.

    Difficult_Grocery177 Report

    #8

    15 —> 37

    Before and after photos of an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up showing a dramatic transformation and increased confidence.

    Got sober this year after almost two decades of heavy drinking, subsequently dropped a lot of weight and started taking better care of myself in general; Ive been earnestly feeling myself for the first time ever. The girl in the first few pictures was so sensitive and wonderful and wanted to be so many things when she was older. I’d like to think I’ve done her proud.

    whyangelinawhy Report

    #9

    16 To 24!! Feeling Amazing

    Before and after photos of an inspiring glow-up showing transformation of an ugly duckling into confidence and style.

    Funny-Difficulty899 Report

    #10

    2 Years Sober From O***ids (Healthier And Willing To Live Finally) 29m

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring glow-up transformation of a young man, highlighting ugly ducklings change.

    Conscious-Paint3442 Report

    #11

    24 - 27

    Before and after photos of an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up showing confident transformation and improved appearance.

    The-Official-Miyabi Report

    #12

    Oh This Sub Was Made For Me 😂 12 To 24

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing a dramatic ugly ducklings glow-up transformation over time.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    26 vs. 28. Can’t Wait To See What Next Year Brings! 🥹

    Before and after photo showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with confident smiles and stylish outfits.

    ayytlien Report

    #14

    22 To 32 – Late Bloomer To Say The Least, But I'm Finally Happy With My Looks

    Before and after images of a man showcasing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation.

    washington_breadstix Report

    #15

    20yr Old Me vs. 35yr Old Me. What A Difference 60lbs Can Make

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing an inspiring glow-up transformation from youthful to bearded and confident.

    reddit.com Report

    #16

    14 & 26. My Teeth Straightened Themselves! I Was Bullied A Lot.

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation of a young woman smiling outdoors.

    Unlikely-Network9961 Report

    cathleen avatar
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You were still a cute kid, who would bully that face? Sorry you had to go through that.

    #17

    19-25! Got Treatment For My Autoimmune Issues And Developed Love For Cool Makeup!

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation.

    bunnyqueens Report

    #18

    15 To 22! Still Working On Confidence

    Side-by-side before and after photos of a woman showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation.

    BreakfastSquare4600 Report

    #19

    Me And My Little Brother, 13 & 18 / 23 & 28

    Before and after photos of inspiring ugly ducklings showing impressive glow-ups and personal transformations.

    joolzmcgoolz Report

    #20

    18 To 25

    Side-by-side comparison of an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up showing before and after transformations.

    Went from almost 150 lbs to 110ish, cut all my fried hair off and grew it out, and then learned how to do makeup. I don't have many pictures from back then because I was bullied and so self-conscious, I never thought I'd ever actually like my appearance. It's amazing what 7 years can do to your confidence!

    RevolutionarySyrup99 Report

    #21

    17 To 23: How Far Some Self Care Can Take You :)

    Before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with winter and night settings.

    KolaWolf Report

    #22

    12 To 21, Didn't Even Try To Change - It Just Happened :)

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation of a young woman outdoors.

    pathetisches Report

    #23

    Another Little Update From [21] To [22]. 6’4 330lbs -> 185lbs

    Young man showing inspiring glow-up transformation in before and after mirror selfies with different hairstyles and physiques.

    No_Angle_5488 Report

    #24

    9/10 — 22/23

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up with clear skin and styled hair transformation.

    Peachy_247 Report

    #25

    17 Yrs Old To 23 Yrs Old

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up with a major fitness transformation and muscle gain.

    Ok-Fish8890 Report

    #26

    18-24 (Almost 25)

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up with long dark hair and a confident smile.

    Went to emdr therapy to help with some childhood trauma, and it helped my chronic anxiety. left a toxic job and lost some weight, finally gained some self worth.

    happier than i have been since i was 14 :) mental health is everything! last few pics are me from the past 4-5 months!

    addstronaut Report

    #27

    Severely Bullied From The Ages Of 11-14. Now Cute 💁‍♀️

    Before and after photos of an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up showing significant transformation and confidence boost.

    throbbingeardrum Report

    #28

    15→22!

    Side-by-side glow-up photos showing a young woman’s inspiring ugly duckling transformation and confident smile.

    I’ve spent so many years hating myself, I’m finally to a point where I’m a little happier with my appearance. 🥹 Many posts here inspired me!

    Odd-Passenger3537 Report

    #29

    16 - 23

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation of a young man.

    CLOROX-INHALANT Report

    #30

    Middle School (Age 12) —> Senior Year Graduation Photo (Age 18) —> Now (Age 21)

    Before and after inspirational glow-up photos of a young man showing his transformation over time.

    I’m honestly just posting for an ego boost right now, I don’t use much traditional social media (insta, facebook, snap, etc.) or else I’d post there. But I feel pretty good about my weight and appearance now especially after reconstructive eye surgery.

    CONVICTGHOST Report

    #31

    From 12 And Crippled To 416 Pounds At 36 To 208lbs At 37!

    Side-by-side before and after glow-up photos of a man showcasing inspiring ugly ducklings transformation.

    Literally half the man I used to be! Only took 10 1/2 months. Still working on it! Lost first 50 by just changing my diet to proteins. Nuts, deli meats, grilled chicken, white rice, cheeses, crackers, quit soda, quit drinking, quit sugar. That gained me entry into the gastric bypass program because before I changed my diet I went into complete renal kidney failure.

    ...so I entered the Gastric Bypass program and at the first meeting they give you a checklist of 16 things you have to learn and be able to display and I'd already had 13 checked off. I lost so much weight so fast they were afraid if made myself anemic and anorexic...the whole point of the surgery is NOT eating as much plus ya physically CANT eat more than 3 bites afterwards.

    I started to say...gross excess skin. So for the first time in my life, I joined a gym this year and to my surprise? I DID get addicted to it!

    So if I can. PLEEEEEEASE BELIEVE in both me AND yourself...you CAN do it. Even if you're doing it out of your periphery, it's still better than the nothing you WERE doing yesterday!

    ImprovementDear7999 Report

    #32

    22-25

    Side-by-side comparison of a man before and after an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation showing clear grooming changes.

    Acehole99 Report

    #33

    19 To 30 (Homeless vs. Decent Life)

    Before and after photos showing a dramatic glow-up transformation of an inspiring ugly duckling.

    Wirerose13 Report

    #34

    From 23-27 Feeling More Like Myself Than Ever 🥹

    Before and after glow-up transformation showing inspiring ugly ducklings with significant positive change and confidence.

    marina724 Report

    #35

    25-30-35 And 42 These Days. Some Changes In Hairstyle, Makeup And Working Out Gave Me Confidence

    Before and after portraits showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with improved confidence and style.

    Xlina-and-the-sea Report

    #36

    24 To 31. Forever Grateful To My Younger Self For Making The Decisions That Made Me What I Am Now

    Side-by-side images showing an ugly duckling inspiring glow-up transformation of a man in casual then stylish apparel.

    OscarTheTiger Report

    #37

    380lbs At 36, 167lbs At 38

    Before and after glow-up of a man showing inspiring ugly ducklings transformation with improved fitness and confidence.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    15 -> 32 😂✨

    Before and after photos of an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up showing confidence and style transformation outdoors.

    kailakilwein Report

    #39

    Me (16) -> Me (18) Current

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring glow-up of a young man once seen as an ugly duckling.

    anon184917375927475 Report

    #40

    Then And Now. From 2018 With 3 Years Of Hard Work And 2 Years Maintaining 💪

    Before and after photos of inspiring ugly ducklings' glow-ups showing significant personal transformations and confidence.

    PrettyLardie Report

    #41

    13 vs. 15 vs. 18

    Side-by-side photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up with a significant transformation in facial features and style.

    Sad_Concern5504 Report

    #42

    16-21

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation with significant changes in appearance.

    Ragnar1591 Report

    #43

    21/31

    Before and after photos of a woman showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation with noticeable confidence and style.

    Yes that’s a spray tan and yes I’m still that pale without (I don’t sun tan)😂

    Xela_-_ Report

    #44

    16 To 33 I Grew Eyeballs!

    Before and after photos of a woman showcasing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation.

    thatoneweirdgoth Report

    #45

    9/10-32

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation with a bright smile.

    I was very sick as a child, I had my lymph nodes and adenoids removed when I was 2 due to a serious infection from ear surgeries. Grew up depressed and anxious. It took awhile but I found my light!

    reddit.com Report

    #46

    18-32. Went From Hating And Neglecting Myself To Loving And Nurturing Myself. Took A Long Time But I'm Glad To Be Here!

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up with a stylish haircut and makeup transformation.

    MakeMerkinsGr8Again Report

    #47

    29 To 32. 80 Lbs Lighter. But Still Gotta Shave!

    Before and after photos of a man showing an inspiring ugly duckling glow-up transformation with a beard and glasses.

    Vladicus92 Report

    #48

    18 - 32 Grew Up Weird And Nerdy. Started Working Out And It Changed My Life! :)

    Before and after photos of a man showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    13 To 27. Good Things Take Time

    Side-by-side glow-up comparison of a woman showing an inspiring ugly ducklings transformation with a bright smile.

    PopProfessional3318 Report

    #50

    18 ---> 30

    Side-by-side photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with noticeable changes in style and confidence.

    Pre t1d diagnosis and treatment----> post

    passenger369 Report

    #51

    M 18-22

    M 18-22

    Fit-Initiative2782 Report

    #52

    15-31

    Before and after photos of an inspiring glow-up showing transformation of an ugly duckling with makeup and styling changes.

    NewLoofa Report

    #53

    LOL 14 / 30

    Before and after photos showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up with tattoos and style transformation.

    Snart_attack Report

    #54

    16 To 34

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups transformation with a smiling young woman.

    New_Carry_9826 Report

    #55

    15-16-25

    Before and after photos of a young woman showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation.

    dizzymcmooch Report

    #56

    Age 13 vs. 38

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation with a bright smile.

    Mileys_Twerk_Coach Report

    #57

    27 To 34

    Before and after transformation of a man showing inspiring ugly duckling glow-up with weight loss and muscle gain.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    15➡️23

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation in natural settings.

    reddit.com Report

    #59

    13 To 16 To 24. High School Was Rough

    Before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with a dramatic transformation and confident style.

    oklittle Report

    #60

    15-20

    Side-by-side photos of a woman before and after her inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation.

    Flimsy-Purpose-7415 Report

    #61

    11 - 23 - 27 😁

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman’s inspiring glow-up from childhood to adulthood holding a pumpkin outdoors.

    odinsdaughterinlaw Report

    #62

    11->18->25. Gym & Therapy Works Y’all

    Before and after inspiring glow-up of a young man showing transformation from a softer face to muscular physique.

    Quiet_Airline76 Report

    #63

    18–>24 Started Taking Care Of Myself And Figured Out My Style:)

    Side-by-side images showing an inspiring glow-up of a young woman playing flute and posing with stylish accessories.

    tomatoat Report

    #64

    30-45. Also, 450 (Or So) To 260

    Before and after glow-up photos of a man showcasing an inspiring ugly ducklings transformation and new stylish look.

    We_Are_Ninja Report

    #65

    17 To 32, Or The Wonders Of Facial Hair

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with stylish looks and confidence.

    Comeoffit1992 Report

    #66

    20-21. Got Sober And Lost Some Weight

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing an inspiring glow-up transformation of an ugly duckling.

    reddit.com Report

    #67

    17 vs. 32

    Before and after glow-up photos of a young woman showcasing an inspiring ugly duckling transformation outdoors.

    People always ask me why I straighten my hair. THIS IS WHY.

    barbierabies Report

    #68

    Me At 9 vs. Me At 27

    Before and after photos showing an inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up with a young man smiling then flexing muscles outdoors.

    scarred4lif Report

    #69

    14/15 To 20

    Before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with noticeable style and confidence transformations.

    Rootitat Report

    #70

    18 To 47 To 55

    Before and after inspiring glow-up photos of men showcasing their ugly ducklings transformations.

    Redeemed-Loser Report

    #71

    13 vs. 21

    Side-by-side transformation photo showing a woman’s inspiring glow-up as part of ugly ducklings before and after images.

    Will post a longer comparison next year! I'm on a weight loss journey right now but still crazy how different I look now!
    I've had nothing done but considering plastic surgery when my frontal lobe develops perhaps haha

    Dlsagreed Report

    #72

    8>16>18>44…..to Be Fair, We Did Not Have Youtube Makeup/Skincare Tutorials In The 90’s 😂

    Before and after glow-up photos of a woman showing inspiring ugly ducklings transformation over time.

    InnerCranberry5072 Report

    estellaleighfranenberg avatar
    E2U&U2
    E2U&U2
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks the same to me. Not a diss, cute at each stage.

    #73

    15 —> 21

    Side-by-side photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with clear skin and confident smiles in natural light.

    SimonSaysSurvive Report

    #74

    In The Pits Of Depression And No Self Confidence (18) vs. Now (23)

    Side-by-side images showing inspiring glow-ups of an ugly duckling before and after transformation.

    Difficult_Jelly_6392 Report

    #75

    26 vs. 37

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-ups with confident smiles and stylish looks.

    sahipps Report

    #76

    15 To Now (20)! I Look So Different

    Before and after photos showing inspiring ugly ducklings glow-up transformation with clearer skin and styled hair.

    SaraisHamiltrash Report

    #77

    20 To 37

    Before and after glow-up of an ugly duckling showing a transformation from casual to bold and confident style.

    muaythaigrrrl Report

    lsgm2fw avatar
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Dog Mom to Zoe
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure about the after on this one but holy smokes, she does look BAD@$$.

