ADVERTISEMENT

How we think we look has some bearing on our self-image (sounds like common sense, I know) but what’s often lost is that we can actually take steps to change what we don’t like and improve what we do like. But, like most things worth doing, this can take time and improvements might seem small and insignificant in the short term unless you actually take a moment to document things.

The “Ugly Duckling” internet group is dedicated to sharing people’s most impressive and wholesome glow-up photos. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.