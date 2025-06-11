77 Times “Ugly Ducklings” Shared Their Inspiring Glow-Ups (New Pics)
How we think we look has some bearing on our self-image (sounds like common sense, I know) but what’s often lost is that we can actually take steps to change what we don’t like and improve what we do like. But, like most things worth doing, this can take time and improvements might seem small and insignificant in the short term unless you actually take a moment to document things.
The “Ugly Duckling” internet group is dedicated to sharing people’s most impressive and wholesome glow-up photos. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
16-20. Does This Count?
36>26
I am extremely proud of how much I have grown and changed as a person. The greatest gift you can give yourself is to love yourself enough to live.
12 - 24 Even My Family Doesn't Recognize Me These Days, It's Nice
27-35 After O***id Addiction And Prison
18 To 27, Can’t Believe This Is Only A 9 Year Difference! From Beginning Of College And Hating Myself To Nearly Done With Law School And Kinda Think I’m Pretty Damn Awesome :)
14 -> 22 Never Thought I’d Be A Model 😭
17-21
15 —> 37
Got sober this year after almost two decades of heavy drinking, subsequently dropped a lot of weight and started taking better care of myself in general; Ive been earnestly feeling myself for the first time ever. The girl in the first few pictures was so sensitive and wonderful and wanted to be so many things when she was older. I’d like to think I’ve done her proud.
16 To 24!! Feeling Amazing
2 Years Sober From O***ids (Healthier And Willing To Live Finally) 29m
24 - 27
26 vs. 28. Can’t Wait To See What Next Year Brings! 🥹
22 To 32 – Late Bloomer To Say The Least, But I'm Finally Happy With My Looks
20yr Old Me vs. 35yr Old Me. What A Difference 60lbs Can Make
14 & 26. My Teeth Straightened Themselves! I Was Bullied A Lot.
You were still a cute kid, who would bully that face? Sorry you had to go through that.
19-25! Got Treatment For My Autoimmune Issues And Developed Love For Cool Makeup!
15 To 22! Still Working On Confidence
Me And My Little Brother, 13 & 18 / 23 & 28
18 To 25
Went from almost 150 lbs to 110ish, cut all my fried hair off and grew it out, and then learned how to do makeup. I don't have many pictures from back then because I was bullied and so self-conscious, I never thought I'd ever actually like my appearance. It's amazing what 7 years can do to your confidence!
17 To 23: How Far Some Self Care Can Take You :)
12 To 21, Didn't Even Try To Change - It Just Happened :)
Another Little Update From [21] To [22]. 6’4 330lbs -> 185lbs
9/10 — 22/23
17 Yrs Old To 23 Yrs Old
18-24 (Almost 25)
Went to emdr therapy to help with some childhood trauma, and it helped my chronic anxiety. left a toxic job and lost some weight, finally gained some self worth.
happier than i have been since i was 14 :) mental health is everything! last few pics are me from the past 4-5 months!
Severely Bullied From The Ages Of 11-14. Now Cute 💁♀️
15→22!
I’ve spent so many years hating myself, I’m finally to a point where I’m a little happier with my appearance. 🥹 Many posts here inspired me!
16 - 23
Middle School (Age 12) —> Senior Year Graduation Photo (Age 18) —> Now (Age 21)
I’m honestly just posting for an ego boost right now, I don’t use much traditional social media (insta, facebook, snap, etc.) or else I’d post there. But I feel pretty good about my weight and appearance now especially after reconstructive eye surgery.
From 12 And Crippled To 416 Pounds At 36 To 208lbs At 37!
Literally half the man I used to be! Only took 10 1/2 months. Still working on it! Lost first 50 by just changing my diet to proteins. Nuts, deli meats, grilled chicken, white rice, cheeses, crackers, quit soda, quit drinking, quit sugar. That gained me entry into the gastric bypass program because before I changed my diet I went into complete renal kidney failure.
...so I entered the Gastric Bypass program and at the first meeting they give you a checklist of 16 things you have to learn and be able to display and I'd already had 13 checked off. I lost so much weight so fast they were afraid if made myself anemic and anorexic...the whole point of the surgery is NOT eating as much plus ya physically CANT eat more than 3 bites afterwards.
I started to say...gross excess skin. So for the first time in my life, I joined a gym this year and to my surprise? I DID get addicted to it!
So if I can. PLEEEEEEASE BELIEVE in both me AND yourself...you CAN do it. Even if you're doing it out of your periphery, it's still better than the nothing you WERE doing yesterday!
22-25
19 To 30 (Homeless vs. Decent Life)
From 23-27 Feeling More Like Myself Than Ever 🥹
25-30-35 And 42 These Days. Some Changes In Hairstyle, Makeup And Working Out Gave Me Confidence
24 To 31. Forever Grateful To My Younger Self For Making The Decisions That Made Me What I Am Now
380lbs At 36, 167lbs At 38
15 -> 32 😂✨
Me (16) -> Me (18) Current
Then And Now. From 2018 With 3 Years Of Hard Work And 2 Years Maintaining 💪
13 vs. 15 vs. 18
16-21
21/31
Yes that’s a spray tan and yes I’m still that pale without (I don’t sun tan)😂
16 To 33 I Grew Eyeballs!
9/10-32
I was very sick as a child, I had my lymph nodes and adenoids removed when I was 2 due to a serious infection from ear surgeries. Grew up depressed and anxious. It took awhile but I found my light!
18-32. Went From Hating And Neglecting Myself To Loving And Nurturing Myself. Took A Long Time But I'm Glad To Be Here!
29 To 32. 80 Lbs Lighter. But Still Gotta Shave!
18 - 32 Grew Up Weird And Nerdy. Started Working Out And It Changed My Life! :)
13 To 27. Good Things Take Time
18 ---> 30
Pre t1d diagnosis and treatment----> post
M 18-22
15-31
LOL 14 / 30
16 To 34
15-16-25
Age 13 vs. 38
27 To 34
15➡️23
13 To 16 To 24. High School Was Rough
15-20
11 - 23 - 27 😁
11->18->25. Gym & Therapy Works Y’all
18–>24 Started Taking Care Of Myself And Figured Out My Style:)
30-45. Also, 450 (Or So) To 260
17 To 32, Or The Wonders Of Facial Hair
20-21. Got Sober And Lost Some Weight
17 vs. 32
People always ask me why I straighten my hair. THIS IS WHY.
Me At 9 vs. Me At 27
14/15 To 20
18 To 47 To 55
13 vs. 21
Will post a longer comparison next year! I'm on a weight loss journey right now but still crazy how different I look now!
I've had nothing done but considering plastic surgery when my frontal lobe develops perhaps haha
8>16>18>44…..to Be Fair, We Did Not Have Youtube Makeup/Skincare Tutorials In The 90’s 😂
15 —> 21
In The Pits Of Depression And No Self Confidence (18) vs. Now (23)
26 vs. 37
15 To Now (20)! I Look So Different
20 To 37
Not sure about the after on this one but holy smokes, she does look BAD@$$.