40 Amazing Hair Transformations, As Shared By This Romanian Barber
There are very few experiences that feel as awesome as getting a haircut. When you go to a skilled and talented stylist, you can fully relax because you know that you’re in good hands. And you then leave the hair salon feeling fresh, confident, and full of energy.
A popular barber who is taking TikTok by storm is Iacob Tiberiu, based in Bucharest, Romania. We’re featuring some of his most impressive before-and-after male hair transformations to show you what’s possible. Scroll down for some awesome inspiration!
More info: TikTok | Instagram | Website
Tiberiu has a whopping 406.8k followers on TikTok and has amassed a jaw-dropping 32 million likes across all of his videos. Meanwhile, on Instagram, he has a further 44.6k followers.
If you happen to be in the Romanian capital Bucharest and want to reserve a haircut with him, you can either send him a direct message via TikTok or Instagram, or register on the Fresha site online.
Your lifestyle has a direct impact on your physical and mental health. If you eat a nutritious and balanced diet, avoid unhealthy habits, get plenty of sleep, take your vitamins and minerals, and stay hydrated, you’ll look and feel great.
On the other hand, if you party 24/7 and eat ultra-processed products and junk food all the time, it’s going to affect your body, including your hair, negatively.
According to Healthline, some of the main factors that affect your hair health, as well as its rate of growth, include your age, overall health, and genetics. Other important factors are environmental exposure, the medications you take, as well as your diet.
Naturally, some of these things are out of your control. However, you can change others, for instance, your diet.
The vitamins and minerals that you get from eating food play an important role in the hair follicle growth cycle and cellular turnover. Deficiencies in the following nutrients can lead to hair loss:
- Vitamin B12;
- Vitamin D;
- Biotin;
- Riboflavin;
- Iron.
Healthline explains that hair loss, commonly known as alopecia, has many known causes, including:
- Genetics;
- Hormonal dysregulation;
- Hypothyroidism;
- Tension on the hair;
- Trauma;
- Infection;
- Chemotherapy;
- Diet-related factors like nutrient deficiencies and supplement use.
What’s more, the cells that make up the hair bulb have a high turnover rate, meaning that they’re very sensitive to calorie and protein deficiencies.
Not only does your body need sufficient fuel, but it also needs plenty of amino acids.
In other words, sudden shifts toward a low-calorie and low-protein diet can result in hair thinning, brittle hair, or hair loss in some people.
Taking care of your health is a good thing, and this applies to your hair as well. However, some men believe that caring about what your hair looks like is unmasculine.
Caring about your appearance and the first impression you leave on other people is a good thing, so long as you don’t obsess just about your looks while ignoring essential things like empathy, character, etc.
When you look good, you feel good. And with that boost of confidence, you’re more likely to be more social and take advantage of the awesome opportunities that come your way.
The same goes for dressing in stylish and fresh clothes that fit your body type, picking colors and fabrics that complement your skin tone, and wearing cologne or perfume that suits you well.
All of these daily small choices that you make about your appearance can really boost your self-esteem.
Which of these hair transformations done by barber Tiberiu impressed you the most? Which of these before-and-after pics do you personally think show the biggest change?
What are some of the positive qualities that you look for in a hairstylist? Where did you get the best and worst haircuts that you’ve ever gotten? Let us know in the comments below!
Curious to see what the glasses wearing guys look like with their new cuts once they put their glasses back on.
