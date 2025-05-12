There are very few experiences that feel as awesome as getting a haircut. When you go to a skilled and talented stylist, you can fully relax because you know that you’re in good hands. And you then leave the hair salon feeling fresh, confident, and full of energy.

A popular barber who is taking TikTok by storm is Iacob Tiberiu, based in Bucharest, Romania. We’re featuring some of his most impressive before-and-after male hair transformations to show you what’s possible. Scroll down for some awesome inspiration!

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Website