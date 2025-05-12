There are very few experiences that feel as awesome as getting a haircut. When you go to a skilled and talented stylist, you can fully relax because you know that you’re in good hands. And you then leave the hair salon feeling fresh, confident, and full of energy.

A popular barber who is taking TikTok by storm is Iacob Tiberiu, based in Bucharest, Romania. We’re featuring some of his most impressive before-and-after male hair transformations to show you what’s possible. Scroll down for some awesome inspiration!

More info: TikTok | Instagram | Website

#1

Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing a dramatic haircut and styling change.

iacob.tiberiu

    #2

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man with long hair styled by a Romanian barber in a modern salon setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #3

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man in a barbershop, showcasing amazing hair transformations by a Romanian barber.

    iacob.tiberiu

    Tiberiu has a whopping 406.8k followers on TikTok and has amassed a jaw-dropping 32 million likes across all of his videos. Meanwhile, on Instagram, he has a further 44.6k followers.

    If you happen to be in the Romanian capital Bucharest and want to reserve a haircut with him, you can either send him a direct message via TikTok or Instagram, or register on the Fresha site online.

    #4

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber showing stylish haircut change in a modern barbershop setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #5

    Young man with long hair before and during amazing hair transformations by a Romanian barber in a modern barbershop.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #6

    Man with curly hair getting a haircut by a Romanian barber showing amazing hair transformations in a modern salon.

    iacob.tiberiu

    Your lifestyle has a direct impact on your physical and mental health. If you eat a nutritious and balanced diet, avoid unhealthy habits, get plenty of sleep, take your vitamins and minerals, and stay hydrated, you’ll look and feel great.

    On the other hand, if you party 24/7 and eat ultra-processed products and junk food all the time, it’s going to affect your body, including your hair, negatively.
    #7

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing stylish haircut and fresh new look on a young man.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #8

    Young man with medium-length hair sitting during a hair transformation by a Romanian barber in a modern salon.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #9

    Before and after hair transformations by Romanian barber showing long to styled medium haircut on young man.

    iacob.tiberiu

    According to Healthline, some of the main factors that affect your hair health, as well as its rate of growth, include your age, overall health, and genetics. Other important factors are environmental exposure, the medications you take, as well as your diet.

    Naturally, some of these things are out of your control. However, you can change others, for instance, your diet.
    #10

    Before and after image showing an amazing hair transformation by a Romanian barber with a stylish shorter haircut.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #11

    Before and after hair transformation by a Romanian barber showing a fresh, styled haircut on a young man.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #12

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber showing stylish medium-length haircut with textured layers.

    iacob.tiberiu

    The vitamins and minerals that you get from eating food play an important role in the hair follicle growth cycle and cellular turnover. Deficiencies in the following nutrients can lead to hair loss:

    1. Vitamin B12;
    2. Vitamin D;
    3. Biotin;
    4. Riboflavin;
    5. Iron.
    #13

    Side-by-side photos showing an amazing hair transformation by a Romanian barber on a young man with long to short hair.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #14

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, featuring a stylish new haircut and confident expression.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #15

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing long hair cut and styled into a modern short haircut.

    iacob.tiberiu

    Healthline explains that hair loss, commonly known as alopecia, has many known causes, including:

    1. Genetics;
    2. Hormonal dysregulation;
    3. Hypothyroidism;
    4. Tension on the hair;
    5. Trauma;
    6. Infection;
    7. Chemotherapy;
    8. Diet-related factors like nutrient deficiencies and supplement use.
    #16

    Young man showing amazing hair transformation with curly haircut, styled by Romanian barber in modern salon setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #17

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing major haircut and styling change on young man.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #18

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing a stylish haircut makeover on a male client.

    iacob.tiberiu

    What’s more, the cells that make up the hair bulb have a high turnover rate, meaning that they’re very sensitive to calorie and protein deficiencies.

    Not only does your body need sufficient fuel, but it also needs plenty of amino acids.

    In other words, sudden shifts toward a low-calorie and low-protein diet can result in hair thinning, brittle hair, or hair loss in some people.
    #19

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber showcasing a stylish modern haircut and makeover.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #20

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber showing curly hair styled into a modern, voluminous cut.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #21

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man with dark wavy hair by Romanian barber in a stylish barbershop.

    iacob.tiberiu

    Taking care of your health is a good thing, and this applies to your hair as well. However, some men believe that caring about what your hair looks like is unmasculine.

    Caring about your appearance and the first impression you leave on other people is a good thing, so long as you don’t obsess just about your looks while ignoring essential things like empathy, character, etc.
    #22

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man with long hair cut and styled by a Romanian barber.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #23

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man with curly hair styled by a Romanian barber in a modern salon setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #24

    Before and after hair transformations by a Romanian barber showing a young man’s stylish new haircut in a modern barbershop.

    iacob.tiberiu

    When you look good, you feel good. And with that boost of confidence, you’re more likely to be more social and take advantage of the awesome opportunities that come your way.

    The same goes for dressing in stylish and fresh clothes that fit your body type, picking colors and fabrics that complement your skin tone, and wearing cologne or perfume that suits you well.

    All of these daily small choices that you make about your appearance can really boost your self-esteem.
    #25

    Young man showing hair transformation at barber shop, styled by Romanian barber, smiling before and after haircut.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #26

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing a dramatic haircut from long hair to short styled hair.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #27

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber, showing a man with longer hair turned into a stylish short haircut.

    iacob.tiberiu

    Which of these hair transformations done by barber Tiberiu impressed you the most? Which of these before-and-after pics do you personally think show the biggest change?

    What are some of the positive qualities that you look for in a hairstylist? Where did you get the best and worst haircuts that you’ve ever gotten? Let us know in the comments below!
    #28

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man by Romanian barber showcasing amazing hair styling skills.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #29

    Before and after hair transformation by a Romanian barber, showcasing a stylish and polished haircut on blonde hair.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #30

    Romanian barber styling a young man’s blonde hair, showcasing amazing hair transformations in a modern salon setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #31

    Young man with long hair getting a haircut from a Romanian barber showing amazing hair transformations side by side.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #32

    Before and after shot of an amazing hair transformation by a Romanian barber in a modern barbershop setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #33

    Before and after hair transformation by Romanian barber showing a dramatic change in hairstyle and length.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #34

    Romanian barber styling a client's hair before and after, showcasing amazing hair transformations in a modern salon setting.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #35

    Before and after hair transformation by a Romanian barber, showing a stylish new haircut on a young man.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #36

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man sitting in a barber chair at a Romanian barbershop.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #37

    Young man smiling after hair transformation at Romanian barber shop with stylist standing behind him in striped interior.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #38

    Before and after hair transformation of a young man at a barber shop, showcasing amazing hair styling by a Romanian barber.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #39

    Before and after hair transformations by Romanian barber showing a long to short stylish haircut with smiling clients.

    iacob.tiberiu

    #40

    Young man getting a stylish haircut by a Romanian barber, showcasing one of the amazing hair transformations.

    iacob.tiberiu

