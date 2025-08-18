ADVERTISEMENT

Poor self esteem has a horrible way of making some folks feel like they should just give up forever, that the way they are now is permanent and change, if even possible, is meaningless. So sometimes it can be useful to see real life cases of people who endured the slow, incremental improvements until they actually achieved some impressive changes.

The “Pros/Cons of hating me” trend on TikTok is dedicated to people showing glow-ups and wholesome before and after pictures. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most impressive ones and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

#1

Comparison pics of people before and after transformation showing physical and motivational changes in a young man’s body and mindset.

donkafit Report

    #2

    Comparison pics showing transformation of a person before and after deciding they needed to change with pros and cons text.

    jackedgabe Report

    #3

    Before and after comparison pics showing personal transformation and decision to change for better confidence and lifestyle.

    miajaye_2222 Report

    #4

    Comparison pics of people before and after transformation, showing changes in appearance and confidence outdoors.

    bellanezzzz Report

    #5

    Comparison pics showing people before and after they decided they needed to change, highlighting transformation and confidence boosts.

    graceyisaverage Report

    #6

    Comparison pics of a man before and after weight loss showing transformation in fitness and body change journey.

    gymguychronicles01 Report

    #7

    Three comparison pics showing people before and after transformation, highlighting pros and cons of personal change.

    avaheppner Report

    #8

    Comparison pics of a woman before and after lifestyle change showing confidence and transformation at different outdoor locations.

    glizzychuzzmomma Report

    #9

    Comparison pics showing a young man's physical transformation highlighting people before and after they decided they needed to change.

    conomycookie Report

    #10

    Woman in pink dress showing pros and cons of self-image in before and after comparison pics of people change

    rosiegraham_ Report

    #11

    Comparison pics showing people before and after they decided to change, highlighting pros and cons of personal growth.

    rgrac3414 Report

    #12

    Comparison pics of people before and after transformation showing changes in confidence and appearance at the beach and indoors.

    ccallaaaa Report

    #13

    Comparison pics showing a person’s transformation before and after they decided they needed to change and improve themselves.

    noahryan46 Report

    #14

    Before and after comparison pics of man showing physical transformation after deciding he needed to change his lifestyle and appearance.

    maddoxambrosini Report

    #15

    Comparison pics of people showing before and after they decided they needed to change, highlighting personal transformation.

    michaelaotts Report

    #16

    Comparison pics of a woman showing transformation before and after deciding she needed to change her confidence and self-image.

    asia.hoxhaj Report

    #17

    Comparison pics of a man before and after body transformation showing weight loss and muscle gain progress.

    matthillfit Report

    #18

    Comparison pics showing personal change journey with pros and cons of bullying and self-transformation outdoors and indoors.

    aidennhull Report

    #19

    Comparison pics of people showing before and after transformation, highlighting physical and lifestyle changes over time.

    mhazziqj Report

    #20

    Before and after comparison of a man’s weight loss journey showing transformation and change in confidence.

    swolpapi Report

    #21

    Comparison pics of people before and after transformation showing pros and cons of personal change decisions.

    user3518629490 Report

    #22

    Comparison pics showing a man's transformation from overweight and balding to fit and confident after deciding to change.

    lifeaszeph Report

    #23

    Before and after comparison pics showing a man's fitness transformation and personal change journey in a gym setting.

    lcopperwheat Report

    #24

    Comparison pics of a man before and after change, showing confidence and reflecting on pros and cons of self-improvement.

    joaopinto__ Report

    #25

    Comparison pics of a woman before and after transformation showing self-confidence and mindset change for personal growth.

    _noratheexplora._ Report

    #26

    Comparison pics showing people before and after they decided they needed to change, highlighting personal transformations.

    presleymerritt Report

    #27

    Before and after comparison pics of a person showing transformation and change over four years with confidence and style shift.

    mayvampp Report

    #28

    Comparison pics of person before and after change showing transformation and self-improvement journey with pros and cons.

    iluvlexxx9 Report

    #29

    Comparison pics of a woman before and after fitness transformation showing changes in body and confidence.

    maja.mio Report

    #30

    Comparison pics showing a woman before and after personal change, highlighting confidence and self-improvement transformation.

    ggtalb Report

    #31

    Three comparison pics showing people before and after they decided to change, highlighting personal transformation and growth.

    klaryna_zimmer Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Hmmm, I suspect a touch of photoshop in the second photo? 😒

    #32

    Before and after comparison pics showing people deciding they needed to change with visible physical transformations.

    niickniick10 Report

    #33

    Comparison pics of people showing before and after changes in body image, confidence, and appearance transformation.

    lake_walton Report

    #34

    Comparison pics of a young man showing before and after personal transformation and style change.

    miketantillo Report

    #35

    Before and after comparison of a young man’s fitness transformation showing weight loss and improved confidence.

    collby.crisp Report

    #36

    Three comparison pics of a woman before and after, illustrating personal change and self-improvement transformation.

    secretlifeofrory Report

    #37

    Comparison pics of people before and after transformation showing physical and lifestyle changes for self-improvement and confidence boost

    oscargarcia21 Report

    #38

    Comparison pics of person showing before and after transformation with pros and cons of their change journey

    kmcc243 Report

    #39

    Before and after comparison of a woman showing personal transformation and confidence over time in multiple photos.

    isabella.milne Report

    #40

    Before and after comparison pics showing people’s changes in confidence and appearance after deciding they needed to change.

    kirbstomp05 Report

    #41

    Comparison pics showing a young man's transformation before and after deciding he needed to change with pros and cons captions.

    skylifts18 Report

    #42

    Comparison pics showing people before and after a lifestyle change highlighting personal transformation and self-acceptance.

    drina..lynn Report

