You've just ended things with your partner. Despite everything your friends are saying, the knot in your stomach isn't going away, and your mind can't produce a single thought about the future, only the past. Life sucks. But a new trend on TikTok suggests that all of this pain can actually be the best thing that has ever happened to you, if you channel it the right way.

In an attempt to inspire each other to get out of the rut, people are sharing before-and-after footage of their breakup glow-up.

Some heartbreak survivors got the bold hairstyle they always wanted but never dared to try, others dove into weight loss journeys or updated their wardrobe and picked up an exciting hobby... But the biggest change? Something deeper — a newfound confidence and genuine happiness shining through the wide smiles.