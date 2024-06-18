Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Karma Served Cold: Shy Student Exposes Bully’s Dangerous Prank At Ice Cream Shop
Social Issues

Karma Served Cold: Shy Student Exposes Bully’s Dangerous Prank At Ice Cream Shop

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Being bullied in school can spoil a student’s overall educational experience and negatively impact their emotional well-being. From physical intimidation to being completely ignored by peers in school, kids aren’t always capable of handling such circumstances. While schools, parents, and communities try their best to create a safer and more inclusive environment, at times children defend themselves and confront school bullies.

In this case, the author took to the r/pettyrevenge subreddit to share how they were relentlessly bullied by two girls in school. In fact, things were tricky as one of the girls was a teacher’s daughter. Keep reading to find all the details and to see how the student managed to get back at their bullies.

You May Also Like:

Bullying is a pervasive issue that affects millions of school students around the world

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author shared how they sought revenge on a bully from school

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Harry Cunningham / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: anonymous

Many people applauded the author’s courage to stand up for themselves

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is not revenge this is justice she could have killed you

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how this person recorder it without being seen. But still cool.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagined that they leaned on the counter with their hands resting on the ledge, with their phone standing upright, being held up by their index and thumb, so that the back camera was on level with the prep area. As long as the op acted casual and didn’t look at their phone, I think they could have captured it pretty easily. Sly filming, not insta style filming.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is not revenge this is justice she could have killed you

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
black-adder avatar
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder how this person recorder it without being seen. But still cool.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagined that they leaned on the counter with their hands resting on the ledge, with their phone standing upright, being held up by their index and thumb, so that the back camera was on level with the prep area. As long as the op acted casual and didn’t look at their phone, I think they could have captured it pretty easily. Sly filming, not insta style filming.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda