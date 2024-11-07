British Star Gary Barlow’s Son Sparks Flood Of Hilarious Memes Over Towering Height

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Barlow’s fans were in for a surprise when the Take That star shared a rare family photo, which quickly went viral thanks to his towering eldest son, Daniel.

The snapshot showcased the 24-year-old young man standing tall at 6’2”, making his father, who measures 5’7”, look noticeably shorter by comparison.

It wasn’t long before social media was abuzz with comments about the striking height difference between the pop icon and his firstborn.

The 'Take That' star shares son Daniel and daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15, with wife Dawn Andrews

Despite Gary’s music legacy, his two older children have opted for careers in medicine and physiology

In the photo, Daniel stood next to his famous father, while Gary’s wife and daughter Emily posed closely beside them.

Fans scrolling through their social media feeds did a double-take when they saw the youngster standing tall next to his famous father. Daniel’s height quickly became the subject of conversations online.

It didn’t take long for memes to flood social media, with fans humorously pointing out the dramatic height difference.

The 53-year-old singer shares Daniel, as well as daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15, with wife Dawn Andrews.

Dawn was a backup dancer on tour with Take That during the British band’s glory days. The couple dated for five years and have remained together since tying the knot in 2000.

Gary and Dawn were prepared to welcome their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy, in 2012. However, he announced in August, 2012, that she was stillborn.

I love spending time with my kids. Here’s Dan and I having a Father & Son training session. I’m very proud of my boy & his commitment to his fitness. Don’t look at the difference in weights. Don’t notice that I’m stood a little further forward to make the size gap smaller. Lol pic.twitter.com/R4IAgtMOlU — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) May 23, 2019

“Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we’ve lost our baby,” the singer said in a statement at the time.

“Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts,” he went on to say. “We’d ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected.”

Gary recently revealed that his children wouldn’t likely follow in his footsteps to become musicians.

“I don’t think they will follow in my music footsteps but I wouldn’t have discouraged them though if they did want to, it’s been a good business for me,” he told Mirror last week.

The former boybander revealed that his older two children are currently pursuing careers in medicine and physiology, while his youngest is still in school.

“The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife,” he told the outlet.

Although his children may not be musicians, the 90s heartthrob expressed gratitude for successfully carving out a name for himself in the industry.

“Every day I still enjoy what I do and when you realize you’re making a living from it, it’s a great, great place to be,” he said.

“Many roles in ‘showbiz’ are just wonderful, there’s definitely a much harder world out there than the one I’m in I think,” he continued.

