British Star Gary Barlow’s Son Sparks Flood Of Hilarious Memes Over Towering Height
British Star Gary Barlow’s Son Sparks Flood Of Hilarious Memes Over Towering Height

Gary Barlow’s fans were in for a surprise when the Take That star shared a rare family photo, which quickly went viral thanks to his towering eldest son, Daniel.

The snapshot showcased the 24-year-old young man standing tall at 6’2”, making his father, who measures 5’7”, look noticeably shorter by comparison.

It wasn’t long before social media was abuzz with comments about the striking height difference between the pop icon and his firstborn.

Highlights
  • Gary Barlow's recent family photo sparked a flood of memes over his son Daniel's height.
  • The picture showcased the 24-year-old young man standing tall at 6’2”, making his father look noticeably shorter.
  • The 'Take That' star shares son Daniel and daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15, with wife Dawn Andrews
  • Despite Gary’s music legacy, his two older children have opted for careers in medicine and physiology

Gary Barlow delighted fans by sharing a rare family photo, featuring his eldest son Daniel

Image credits: GaryBarlow

Image credits: GaryBarlow

In the photo, Daniel stood next to his famous father, while Gary’s wife and daughter Emily posed closely beside them.

Fans scrolling through their social media feeds did a double-take when they saw the youngster standing tall next to his famous father. Daniel’s height quickly became the subject of conversations online.

It didn’t take long for memes to flood social media, with fans humorously pointing out the dramatic height difference.

Daniel, 24, stood at an impressive 6’2″ and made his famous father look noticeably shorter at a height of 5’7″

Image credits: GaryBarlow

Image credits: cantseyy

The 53-year-old singer shares Daniel, as well as daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15, with wife Dawn Andrews.

Dawn was a backup dancer on tour with Take That during the British band’s glory days. The couple dated for five years and have remained together since tying the knot in 2000.

Gary and Dawn were prepared to welcome their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy, in 2012. However, he announced in August, 2012, that she was stillborn.

The Take That star shares son Daniel and daughters Emily, 22, and Daisy, 15, with his wife, Dawn Andrews

“Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we’ve lost our baby,” the singer said in a statement at the time.

“Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts,” he went on to say. “We’d ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected.”

Gary recently revealed that his children wouldn’t likely follow in his footsteps to become musicians.

Despite Gary’s music legacy, his older children, Daniel and Emily, have opted for careers in medicine and physiology

Image credits: GaryBarlow

“I don’t think they will follow in my music footsteps but I wouldn’t have discouraged them though if they did want to, it’s been a good business for me,” he told Mirror last week.

The former boybander revealed that his older two children are currently pursuing careers in medicine and physiology, while his youngest is still in school.

“The two oldest ones [Daniel and Emily] have kind of gone into medicine and physiology – studying strength and conditioning – and my youngest one, Daisy, I’m not too sure what she’s heading for but again, she’s very studious… unlike me and my wife,” he told the outlet.

“I don’t think they will follow in my music footsteps but I wouldn’t have discouraged them though if they did want to,” the British singer said

Image credits: GaryBarlow

Although his children may not be musicians, the 90s heartthrob expressed gratitude for successfully carving out a name for himself in the industry.

“Every day I still enjoy what I do and when you realize you’re making a living from it, it’s a great, great place to be,” he said.

“Many roles in ‘showbiz’ are just wonderful, there’s definitely a much harder world out there than the one I’m in I think,” he continued.

The unexpected height difference between father and son became an instant topic of conversation among fans online, sparking viral memes

Image credits: icrawford17

Image credits: Cablebow

Image credits: Daniel_W12

Image credits: Alcoholocaustic

Image credits: noel360

Image credits: BarrieGWhite

Image credits: DJ_Barc

Image credits: louis_soper

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
