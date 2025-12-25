ADVERTISEMENT

We’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover. If you meet someone new, you should take the time to get to know them, rather than making assumptions based on their physical appearance. And if you see a present under the Christmas tree that looks unassuming, it might actually have the most exciting gift hiding inside.

But if you want to take your gift wrapping to the next level this year, pandas, we’ve got a list of inspiration below. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most creative and hilarious ways people have ever wrapped holiday gifts. From disguising presents as completely different items to using the funniest wrapping paper, there’s no question that these gifts stood out on Christmas morning. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the presents that make you want to channel your inner elf and get wrapping!

#1

How My Mom Wrapped My Sister's Rug For Christmas

Tall gift wrapped in brown paper with a funny face and Santa hat among Christmas tree and wrapped presents.

    #2

    I Ran Out Of Wrapping Paper And Had To Improvise. It's Nearly Unnoticeable

    Creative and funny gift wraps showing a woven pattern of Santa and snowman images with a hidden hand-drawn design underneath.

    #3

    This Chinese Wrapping Paper

    Christmas gift wrapped in humorous paper with Santa faces and the word Satan under a decorated tree with lights and pinecones.

    If you’re the kind of person who struggles to wrap Christmas presents every single December, you might just buy a bag, stick the gift inside, and call it a day. But if you view your gifts as pieces of artwork, you might spend hours making sure that the wrapping is just as special as what’s hidden inside. And if you’re looking for some creative ideas for how to spice up your gift wrapping, you’ve come to the right place.

    Annie at Most Lovely Things has shared some tips on how to make your Christmas presents even more impressive looking. First, she recommends utilizing kraft wrap and rubber stamps. If you already have kraft paper lying around the house, it’s the perfect affordable and sustainable option for wrapping gifts. Plus, using a stamp to cover it in an adorable pattern will make it look extra special and unique. 
    #4

    I Got My Dad A Pair Of Skis For Christmas, To Scare And Confuse Him I Wrapped Them Like This

    Christmas tree next to a large gift wrap cross with red patterned wrapping paper inspiring funny gift wraps.

    #5

    Told My Boyfriend I Was Getting Him A Burger For Christmas

    Stack of gifts wrapped in funny gift wraps designed to look like sandwich ingredients for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #6

    My Dad Told Me To Get Creative When Wrapping My Mom's Present. Am I Doing This Right?

    Tall gift with creative wrapping made to look like a person, featuring funny gift wrap ideas for Christmas mischief.

    Another great tip Annie shares is making clay tags with initials. These cute little additions to a present are easy to make with air-dry clay, and they can be used time and time again. These can be tied onto gifts, napkin rings, stockings or even used as tree ornaments. 

    There’s nothing wrong with using stickers on your gifts, though. This is the classic option that never lets people down. But if you want to make them even more special, you can create custom stickers with photos of your family, your pets, or your Christmas tree. They can be used to seal envelopes, presents, lunch bags, and more. Or they can simply be handed out to loved ones as small holiday souvenirs. 
    #7

    My Husband Always Got Colored Pencils For His Birthday And Christmas Growing Up And He Hates Them Cause He’s Colorblind

    Crayola erasable colored pencils box concealing a wrapped smartphone, a funny gift wrap idea inspiring mischief this Christmas.

    He’s wanted an iPhone forever, so today I bought him one, and this is how I wrapped it.

    #8

    My Ten Year Old Didn't Have Paper, So She LEGO Wrapped My Christmas Gift

    Creative funny gift wraps made from colorful LEGO pieces forming unique patterns on box lids, inspiring playful Christmas mischief.

    #9

    How I Wrapped My Sister’s Present This Year. It’s A Wallet

    A creative gift wrap shaped like a dog using Christmas tree patterned paper, showcasing funny gift wraps for inspiration.

    If you want to add some decorations to your Christmas gifts that will make them really stand out, Annie suggests creating some twig stars to tie on top. This can easily be done by finding some thin, straight twigs from outside. Once you’ve cleaned and dried them, you can glue them into simple little stars. These are free, eco-friendly and sustainable decorations that will instantly make your presents catch the eye of anyone passing by the tree on Christmas morning.
    #10

    Each Year I Wrap A Custom Present For My Kids

    Creative and funny gift wraps shaped like animals including a pig, polar bears, and an owl by the Christmas tree.

    #11

    Our Family Has A 35+ Year Tradition Of Disguising Christmas Gifts. This Took Over 80 Hours To Build

    Cannon wrapped in colorful Christmas gift wrap, showcasing creative and funny gift wraps for holiday mischief inspiration.

    #12

    My Niece Wants To Be An Engineer Too. I Wrapped Some Of The Drafting Tools I Learned With Accordingly

    Gift wrapped boxes with hazard-style tags and red and green string, showcasing funny gift wraps for Christmas mischief.

    Not every Christmas gift can easily be wrapped in a box. If you prefer to give your friends and family members freshly baked cookies, homemade candy, or fresh peanut butter, you might want to wrap them up in jars instead. But even these don’t have to be boring. You can tie bows and gift tags on top, paint the outside of the jar to make it more festive, or even tie some Christmas ornaments on top. Any additional touches will make it clear that the gift was made with love and care, even if it didn’t cost much money.
    #13

    My American Dad Is A Big Fan Of Classic British Comedy. This Is How I Wrapped His Benny Hill Box Set

    Christmas gift wrapped with funny design using red, white, and blue paper for creative and playful gift wrap inspiration.

    #14

    This Wrapping Paper

    Gift wrapped box covered with printed paper that repeatedly says wrapping paper, a funny gift wrap idea for Christmas.

    #15

    Every Year I Try To Disguise My Sister's Christmas Present. This Year I Think I Went A Little Too Far

    Toilet wrapped in funny Christmas gift wrap with a red bow, blending holiday cheer and mischief inspiration.

    Now, if you don’t want to create your own wrapping paper or you don’t believe that you have the skills necessary to do so, don’t fret. Camille Styles notes on her blog that you can always opt for a tote bag instead. Giving a present inside of a reusable bag is like giving two gifts in one! Plus, you won’t have to worry about creating waste with the gift’s packaging. If you find a great bag that your loved one will definitely use for groceries, shopping, etc., don’t hesitate to pop their Christmas present inside.
    #16

    My Wife Asked Me To Wrap The Gifts This Year

    Christmas tree with colorful ornaments next to funny gift wraps featuring humorous drawings and messages for festive mischief.

    #17

    I Wrapped My Nephew’s Presents Like Super Mario Blocks

    Christmas presents wrapped with funny gift wrap featuring a Super Mario question block and brick pattern design.

    #18

    How My Japanese Girlfriend Wraps Our Gifts

    Gift wrap designed to look like a shirt with a blue tie, one of the funniest gift wraps inspiring Christmas mischief.

    If you want to avoid spending any money on Christmas wrapping, look no further than your own home. Do you have some paper shopping bags lying around from the grocery store? How about old newspapers or magazines? Cardboard boxes that haven’t made it to the recycle bin yet? If you take a few minutes to think outside the box, you might realize that you have everything you need for Christmas right in front of you at home. This season isn't supposed to be about spending money anyway. Remember, it truly is the thought that counts.

    #19

    My Friend Finished Wrapping His Wife's Presents. Left One A Perfume, Right One A Sweater

    A dresser, chair, and lamp completely covered in funny gift wraps, showcasing creative Christmas mischief ideas.

    #20

    This Took Me So Many Hours

    Gift wraps showcasing a giant piano and a headphones box, highlighting some of the funniest gift wrap ideas this Christmas.

    #21

    Worst Gift Wrapping Ever

    Hand holding a gift wrapped with tightly woven zip ties as a funny gift wrap idea this Christmas.

    Finally, if you don’t have any paper lying around to wrap presents in, you might want to do so with fabric. If you have a scarf that you believe your loved one will appreciate, or you have some extra cloth lying around from your last sewing creation, those can be the perfect vessels for presents too. Buying gifts for all of your friends and family members can be stressful enough. The last thing you should be worried about is stretching your paycheck even thinner to buy wrapping paper. Use what you have; I’m sure your loved ones will appreciate it.
    #22

    $100 In Singles Individually Wrapped For My Brother

    Rolled dollar bills and blue patterned paper rolls arranged on a dark surface as funny gift wraps for Christmas mischief.

    #23

    This Trend Is So Funny

    A pair of boots and a dog wrapped in colorful birthday-themed gift wrap as a funny gift wrap idea.

    #24

    I Wrapped My Brother's Present In Cement

    Concrete block wrapped with ribbon and a hammer as a funny gift wrap idea for Christmas mischief and humor.

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these creative and hilarious gift wrapping ideas, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below if you have any other tips for making Christmas gifts extra special. Then, if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda that might inspire you to channel your inner Christmas elf, look no further than right here!
    #25

    My Wife Accidentally Called Wrapping Paper “Rapper Paper” In The Car The Other Day. I Understood The Assignment

    Wrapped gifts featuring humorous celebrity photos, showcasing some of the funniest gift wraps for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #26

    The Christmas Moose, Contains 12 Gifts For My Wife. Head Is A Bit Small, But It Was All For Fun Anyhow

    Reindeer wrapped in colorful plaid wrapping paper as a funny gift wrap idea for Christmas decoration and mischief inspiration.

    #27

    I Present To You "What The Hell Is That Under Our Tree?" Gift. It's Gonna Drive My Wife Crazy

    Creative funny gift wraps with unique shapes and designs inspiring mischief this Christmas season.

    #28

    How My Mother Wrapped A Chipotle Gift Card

    Hand holding a funny gift wrap designed like a Chipotle burrito with foil and green paper, inspiring Christmas mischief.

    #29

    The Christmas Giraffe, A Collection Of 6 Gifts For My Wife

    Giraffe-shaped gift creatively wrapped in red patterned paper beside a decorated Christmas tree, showcasing funny gift wraps.

    #30

    We Had To Use Two Different Gift Wraps For Our Sons Birthday Present. So We Adjusted

    Tall gift wrapped with funny cartoon face and colorful patterned paper among other creative gift wraps for Christmas.

    #31

    Got A Little Creative Wrapping Gifts This Year. Rocket Complete With Launch Tower

    Creative funny gift wraps designed as USPS Priority Mail boxes and a rocket ship next to a Christmas tree.

    #32

    After 4 Attempts, Roommate Has Given Up On Wrapping Presents

    White plastic bag gift wrap labeled to Evan from Hobo Santa under a decorated Christmas tree, a funny gift wrap idea.

    #33

    Friend Turned 30 This Week. We Got Him A New Graphics Card. Made A Discreet Packaging

    Three stages of a guitar-shaped gift wrap creation showing cardboard frame, wrapped with box inside, and colorful fruit-patterned gift wrap.

    #34

    How To Properly Gift Wrap A Golf Club

    Large gift wrap shaped like a red and white polka dot lollipop with a stick, placed near poinsettias and holiday decor.

    #35

    When They Asked For Tools And You Give Them An Ironing Board

    Box wrapped as an ironing board as a funny gift wrap idea, perfect for creative and mischievous Christmas gift wraps.

    #36

    Ran Out Of Wrapping Paper For My Boyfriend's Presents Yesterday And Had To Get Creative

    Funny Christmas gift wrap with playful holiday lights and a cheeky handwritten message, perfect for inspiring some mischief.

    #37

    My Dad Is A Jehovah's Witness And Doesn't Celebrate Christmas. This Is How I Wrap His Presents Every Year

    Blue gift wrap with funny holiday text and decorative ribbon, showcasing creative and humorous gift wrap ideas for Christmas.

    #38

    I Have A Tendency To Wrap Misleading Presents

    Creative and funny gift wraps mimicking a power drill, inspiring mischief and holiday laughter this Christmas season.

    #39

    My Mom Spaced Out While Wrapping Gifts This Year. Guess I Know Where She Got This One

    Gift wrap with red bicycles and black trees, featuring a festive tag labeled from Target for Christmas gift wrapping inspiration.

    #40

    I Got My Brother A Spare Part For His Bike For Christmas. Only Spent About 4 Hours Wrapping It

    Person sitting on the floor next to a large, funny gift wrap shaped like a giant fish, perfect for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #41

    My Friend Said He Didn't Have Time To Wrap My Birthday Present, But Then Ran Off For A Minute, And Came Back With This

    Rolled funny gift wrap featuring a meme face with text close enough, tied with a rubber band on a wooden surface.

    #42

    My Family Makes Fun Of How I Wrap Presents. This Year I Decided To Wrap Them All As Sea Creatures

    Collage of creative and funny gift wraps using holiday paper designed to inspire mischief this Christmas season.

    #43

    “Wrapped” My Presents

    Wooden boxes disguised as wrapped gifts among Christmas presents, showcasing funny gift wraps inspiring holiday mischief.

    #44

    Had To Pretend It Was Heavy While Carrying It

    Lego set box and a vacuum cleaner wrapped in funny Christmas-themed gift wrap for mischievous holiday fun.

    #45

    Just Wrapped My Girlfriend's Present

    Bicycle wrapped entirely in red gift wrap with a blue bow, showcasing one of the funniest gift wraps for Christmas.

    #46

    A Lot Of People Have Posted Their Christmas Present Wrapping Disguises. But, This Is One You Can Hang Your Hat On

    Coat rack creatively covered with funny holiday gift wraps in a cozy living room setting for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #47

    Just Finished Wrapping My White Elephant Gift. Everyone Needs An Angle Grinder

    Humorous gift wrap resembling an angle grinder box, inspiring ideas for funny Christmas gift wraps and mischief.

    #48

    Mom Asked Me To Wrap A Couple Presents For Her. I Think I (S)nailed It

    Funny gift wrap shaped like a smiling snail, wrapped in red paper with white snowflakes and green bow decorations.

    #49

    My White Elephant Gift. Can You Guess What It Is?

    Hand holding a hanger creatively wrapped in funny Christmas gift wrap with colorful holiday patterns on tile floor.

    #50

    Reddit Inspired Me To Start Wrapping Presents In Misleading Shapes. This Is A Drone For My Dad In The Shape Of A Ten Gallon Hat

    Tall rectangular gift poorly wrapped with red dog-patterned paper on carpet, showcasing funny gift wraps inspiration for Christmas.

    #51

    Not The Best At Wrapping, But I Think This Present For My Parents Turned Out For The Better

    Hand holding a Christmas gift with funny wrapping that reveals a hidden face through the patterned paper.

    #52

    My Dad Is Going To Pretty Bummed When He Figures Out These Are Socks Wrapped Different Ways

    Four Christmas gifts wrapped with funny gift wrap featuring various decorated green Christmas trees on light green paper.

    #53

    Ran Out Of Christmas Wrapping Paper. But I Think I Hacked It Pretty Well

    Hand holding a funny gift wrap with colorful happy birthday text and "Jesus" written twice in purple marker.

    #54

    I Know This Is A Month Late, But I Got My Dad 94 VHS Star Trek Tapes For Christmas, So I Decided To Wrap Them Individually. It Took Me Three Hours, And I Only Got One Paper Cut

    Stack of neatly wrapped Christmas presents with colorful and festive funny gift wraps under a decorated tree.

    #55

    How I Wrapped A Fragrance Set For My Friend

    Two creative and funny gift wraps shaped like rifles, one in camouflage style and one wrapped in festive Christmas paper, placed indoors and in a car trunk.

    #56

    Decoy Gift Wrapping

    Various items creatively disguised with funny gift wraps that might inspire some mischief this Christmas season.

    #57

    “I Got U This Cuz U Said Ur Old Lamp Broke No?” Also Ok Last One For This Year LOL

    Funny Christmas gift wrap ideas including a humorous mug and creatively wrapped presents with festive designs and lights.

    #58

    My Sister Is Better Than Yours, Here Is Last Years Episode Of Wrapping Gifts As Things They Aren’t

    Woman holding giant hammer wrapped in funny Christmas gift wrap while a man opens oddly wrapped presents by fireplace.

    #59

    As Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I've Wrapped My Brother's Present In Concrete. Revenge Best Served Stone-Cold

    Gift wrapped present with safety glasses, hammer, and funny handwritten note for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #60

    When Dudes Wrap Presents For Other Dudes

    Two gifts wrapped in newspaper and secured with black tape, showcasing funny gift wraps for Christmas mischief.

    #62

    My Husbands Christmas Gift Wrapping Technique At Its Finest

    Tall gift box partially wrapped with Christmas paper at the bottom next to a decorated Christmas tree and cat tail.

    #63

    This One Was The Easiest One I’ve Done

    Hands wrapping a PlayStation Store card with shiny Christmas lights gift wrap in a funny gift wrap idea for holiday mischief.

    #64

    Don’t Be Suspicious, Nobody’s Gonna Know

    Funny gift wrap transforming a broken Yankee Candle box into a wrapped guitar shape with reindeer wrapping paper.

    #65

    The Effort

    Creative and funny gift wraps featuring a blanket box and a wrapped treadmill for Christmas mischief inspiration

    #66

    I Bought My Wife A Necklace For Christmas. The Guy Asked Me If I Would Like It Gift Wrapped

    Small book wrapped in duct tape with a white bow on pink and red tissue paper, a funny gift wrap idea for Christmas.

    I told him yes and asked him to make it look as horrible as possible. He pulled out a roll of tape and said "as you wish sir".

    #67

    Wrapping Done

    Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments surrounded by Amazon boxes, highlighting funny gift wraps inspiration.

    #68

    Took Longer Than I Care To Admit. But I Successfully Wrapped A Gift Card!

    Gift wrap creatively disguised as a snowflake-patterned wheelbarrow, showcasing funny Christmas gift wraps inspiration.

    #69

    I Tried To Wrap A Present Creativity, It's Supposed To Be A Cow

    Festive funny gift wrap shaped like an animal under a Christmas tree with lights, inspiring holiday mischief.

    #70

    The Wrapping Job I Did On My Mom’s Christmas Present

    Hand holding a fishing rod creatively made from funny gift wraps with Christmas-themed red and white paper.

    #71

    Baby Chair

    Chair completely wrapped in Christmas-themed gift wrap next to a hanging Alabama sweatshirt, showcasing funny gift wraps.

    #72

    Ingredients May Include: A Couple Hours, Lots Of Cardboard, Tape, And Tissue Paper. There Isnt A Stanley Inside

    Funny Christmas gift wrap designed as a giant Stanley cup, decorated with candy cane print and a white bow by Christmas tree.

    #73

    Wrapping Gifts In Different Shapes Than They Are

    Tire and toy gun wrapped in colorful Christmas gift wrap as a funny and creative holiday gift wrap idea.

    #74

    Wrapping Gifts

    Creative and funny gift wraps including a wrapped floor lamp and disguised items for Christmas mischief inspiration.

    #75

    I Was In Charge Of Wrapping Presents This Year

    Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments surrounded by various packages with gift wrap and shipping labels.

    #76

    Wrapped One Of My Kids Christmas Presents

    Christmas tree decorated with lights and ornaments next to gifts wrapped in funny gift wraps with Santa patterns.

    #77

    So My Friend Asked Her Husband To Wrap At Least One Shirt, This Is What She Got

    Sweater wrapped in funny Christmas gift wrap with snowmen on a wall near a decorated holiday tree.

    #78

    This Is How I Decided To Wrap His Fishing Rod

    Festively wrapped pole with "Happy Festivus" sign in a living room, showcasing funny gift wrap ideas for Christmas mischief.

    #79

    Funny Prank Bc The Christmas Wishlist Included An Electric Scooter

    Humorous gift wrap creating a scooter-shaped Christmas present in a festive living room with a decorated tree.

