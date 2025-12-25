But if you want to take your gift wrapping to the next level this year, pandas, we’ve got a list of inspiration below. Bored Panda has scoured the internet to find the most creative and hilarious ways people have ever wrapped holiday gifts. From disguising presents as completely different items to using the funniest wrapping paper, there’s no question that these gifts stood out on Christmas morning. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the presents that make you want to channel your inner elf and get wrapping!

We’re not supposed to judge a book by its cover. If you meet someone new, you should take the time to get to know them, rather than making assumptions based on their physical appearance. And if you see a present under the Christmas tree that looks unassuming, it might actually have the most exciting gift hiding inside.

#1 How My Mom Wrapped My Sister's Rug For Christmas

#2 I Ran Out Of Wrapping Paper And Had To Improvise. It's Nearly Unnoticeable

#3 This Chinese Wrapping Paper

If you’re the kind of person who struggles to wrap Christmas presents every single December, you might just buy a bag, stick the gift inside, and call it a day. But if you view your gifts as pieces of artwork, you might spend hours making sure that the wrapping is just as special as what’s hidden inside. And if you’re looking for some creative ideas for how to spice up your gift wrapping, you’ve come to the right place. ADVERTISEMENT Annie at Most Lovely Things has shared some tips on how to make your Christmas presents even more impressive looking. First, she recommends utilizing kraft wrap and rubber stamps. If you already have kraft paper lying around the house, it’s the perfect affordable and sustainable option for wrapping gifts. Plus, using a stamp to cover it in an adorable pattern will make it look extra special and unique.

#4 I Got My Dad A Pair Of Skis For Christmas, To Scare And Confuse Him I Wrapped Them Like This

#5 Told My Boyfriend I Was Getting Him A Burger For Christmas

#6 My Dad Told Me To Get Creative When Wrapping My Mom's Present. Am I Doing This Right?

Another great tip Annie shares is making clay tags with initials. These cute little additions to a present are easy to make with air-dry clay, and they can be used time and time again. These can be tied onto gifts, napkin rings, stockings or even used as tree ornaments. There’s nothing wrong with using stickers on your gifts, though. This is the classic option that never lets people down. But if you want to make them even more special, you can create custom stickers with photos of your family, your pets, or your Christmas tree. They can be used to seal envelopes, presents, lunch bags, and more. Or they can simply be handed out to loved ones as small holiday souvenirs.

#7 My Husband Always Got Colored Pencils For His Birthday And Christmas Growing Up And He Hates Them Cause He’s Colorblind He’s wanted an iPhone forever, so today I bought him one, and this is how I wrapped it.



#8 My Ten Year Old Didn't Have Paper, So She LEGO Wrapped My Christmas Gift

#9 How I Wrapped My Sister’s Present This Year. It’s A Wallet

If you want to add some decorations to your Christmas gifts that will make them really stand out, Annie suggests creating some twig stars to tie on top. This can easily be done by finding some thin, straight twigs from outside. Once you’ve cleaned and dried them, you can glue them into simple little stars. These are free, eco-friendly and sustainable decorations that will instantly make your presents catch the eye of anyone passing by the tree on Christmas morning.

#10 Each Year I Wrap A Custom Present For My Kids

#11 Our Family Has A 35+ Year Tradition Of Disguising Christmas Gifts. This Took Over 80 Hours To Build

#12 My Niece Wants To Be An Engineer Too. I Wrapped Some Of The Drafting Tools I Learned With Accordingly

Not every Christmas gift can easily be wrapped in a box. If you prefer to give your friends and family members freshly baked cookies, homemade candy, or fresh peanut butter, you might want to wrap them up in jars instead. But even these don’t have to be boring. You can tie bows and gift tags on top, paint the outside of the jar to make it more festive, or even tie some Christmas ornaments on top. Any additional touches will make it clear that the gift was made with love and care, even if it didn’t cost much money.

#13 My American Dad Is A Big Fan Of Classic British Comedy. This Is How I Wrapped His Benny Hill Box Set

#14 This Wrapping Paper

#15 Every Year I Try To Disguise My Sister's Christmas Present. This Year I Think I Went A Little Too Far

Now, if you don’t want to create your own wrapping paper or you don’t believe that you have the skills necessary to do so, don’t fret. Camille Styles notes on her blog that you can always opt for a tote bag instead. Giving a present inside of a reusable bag is like giving two gifts in one! Plus, you won’t have to worry about creating waste with the gift’s packaging. If you find a great bag that your loved one will definitely use for groceries, shopping, etc., don’t hesitate to pop their Christmas present inside.

#16 My Wife Asked Me To Wrap The Gifts This Year

#17 I Wrapped My Nephew’s Presents Like Super Mario Blocks

#18 How My Japanese Girlfriend Wraps Our Gifts

If you want to avoid spending any money on Christmas wrapping, look no further than your own home. Do you have some paper shopping bags lying around from the grocery store? How about old newspapers or magazines? Cardboard boxes that haven’t made it to the recycle bin yet? If you take a few minutes to think outside the box, you might realize that you have everything you need for Christmas right in front of you at home. This season isn't supposed to be about spending money anyway. Remember, it truly is the thought that counts. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Friend Finished Wrapping His Wife's Presents. Left One A Perfume, Right One A Sweater

#20 This Took Me So Many Hours

#21 Worst Gift Wrapping Ever

Finally, if you don’t have any paper lying around to wrap presents in, you might want to do so with fabric. If you have a scarf that you believe your loved one will appreciate, or you have some extra cloth lying around from your last sewing creation, those can be the perfect vessels for presents too. Buying gifts for all of your friends and family members can be stressful enough. The last thing you should be worried about is stretching your paycheck even thinner to buy wrapping paper. Use what you have; I’m sure your loved ones will appreciate it.

#22 $100 In Singles Individually Wrapped For My Brother

#23 This Trend Is So Funny

#24 I Wrapped My Brother's Present In Cement

Are you enjoying your scroll through these creative and hilarious gift wrapping ideas, pandas? Keep upvoting the photos that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below if you have any other tips for making Christmas gifts extra special. Then, if you’d like to check out another list from Bored Panda that might inspire you to channel your inner Christmas elf, look no further than right here!

#25 My Wife Accidentally Called Wrapping Paper “Rapper Paper” In The Car The Other Day. I Understood The Assignment

#26 The Christmas Moose, Contains 12 Gifts For My Wife. Head Is A Bit Small, But It Was All For Fun Anyhow

#27 I Present To You "What The Hell Is That Under Our Tree?" Gift. It's Gonna Drive My Wife Crazy

#28 How My Mother Wrapped A Chipotle Gift Card

#29 The Christmas Giraffe, A Collection Of 6 Gifts For My Wife

#30 We Had To Use Two Different Gift Wraps For Our Sons Birthday Present. So We Adjusted

#31 Got A Little Creative Wrapping Gifts This Year. Rocket Complete With Launch Tower

#32 After 4 Attempts, Roommate Has Given Up On Wrapping Presents

#33 Friend Turned 30 This Week. We Got Him A New Graphics Card. Made A Discreet Packaging

#34 How To Properly Gift Wrap A Golf Club

#35 When They Asked For Tools And You Give Them An Ironing Board

#36 Ran Out Of Wrapping Paper For My Boyfriend's Presents Yesterday And Had To Get Creative

#37 My Dad Is A Jehovah's Witness And Doesn't Celebrate Christmas. This Is How I Wrap His Presents Every Year

#38 I Have A Tendency To Wrap Misleading Presents

#39 My Mom Spaced Out While Wrapping Gifts This Year. Guess I Know Where She Got This One

#40 I Got My Brother A Spare Part For His Bike For Christmas. Only Spent About 4 Hours Wrapping It

#41 My Friend Said He Didn't Have Time To Wrap My Birthday Present, But Then Ran Off For A Minute, And Came Back With This

#42 My Family Makes Fun Of How I Wrap Presents. This Year I Decided To Wrap Them All As Sea Creatures

#43 “Wrapped” My Presents

#44 Had To Pretend It Was Heavy While Carrying It

#45 Just Wrapped My Girlfriend's Present

#46 A Lot Of People Have Posted Their Christmas Present Wrapping Disguises. But, This Is One You Can Hang Your Hat On

#47 Just Finished Wrapping My White Elephant Gift. Everyone Needs An Angle Grinder

#48 Mom Asked Me To Wrap A Couple Presents For Her. I Think I (S)nailed It

#49 My White Elephant Gift. Can You Guess What It Is?

#50 Reddit Inspired Me To Start Wrapping Presents In Misleading Shapes. This Is A Drone For My Dad In The Shape Of A Ten Gallon Hat

#51 Not The Best At Wrapping, But I Think This Present For My Parents Turned Out For The Better

#52 My Dad Is Going To Pretty Bummed When He Figures Out These Are Socks Wrapped Different Ways

#53 Ran Out Of Christmas Wrapping Paper. But I Think I Hacked It Pretty Well

#54 I Know This Is A Month Late, But I Got My Dad 94 VHS Star Trek Tapes For Christmas, So I Decided To Wrap Them Individually. It Took Me Three Hours, And I Only Got One Paper Cut

#55 How I Wrapped A Fragrance Set For My Friend

#56 Decoy Gift Wrapping

#57 “I Got U This Cuz U Said Ur Old Lamp Broke No?” Also Ok Last One For This Year LOL

#58 My Sister Is Better Than Yours, Here Is Last Years Episode Of Wrapping Gifts As Things They Aren’t

#59 As Revenge For My Brother Wrapping My Christmas Present In Duct Tape Last Year, This Year I've Wrapped My Brother's Present In Concrete. Revenge Best Served Stone-Cold

#60 When Dudes Wrap Presents For Other Dudes

#62 My Husbands Christmas Gift Wrapping Technique At Its Finest

#63 This One Was The Easiest One I’ve Done

#64 Don’t Be Suspicious, Nobody’s Gonna Know

#65 The Effort

#66 I Bought My Wife A Necklace For Christmas. The Guy Asked Me If I Would Like It Gift Wrapped I told him yes and asked him to make it look as horrible as possible. He pulled out a roll of tape and said "as you wish sir".



#67 Wrapping Done

#68 Took Longer Than I Care To Admit. But I Successfully Wrapped A Gift Card!

#69 I Tried To Wrap A Present Creativity, It's Supposed To Be A Cow

#70 The Wrapping Job I Did On My Mom’s Christmas Present

#71 Baby Chair

#72 Ingredients May Include: A Couple Hours, Lots Of Cardboard, Tape, And Tissue Paper. There Isnt A Stanley Inside

#73 Wrapping Gifts In Different Shapes Than They Are

#74 Wrapping Gifts

#75 I Was In Charge Of Wrapping Presents This Year

#76 Wrapped One Of My Kids Christmas Presents

#77 So My Friend Asked Her Husband To Wrap At Least One Shirt, This Is What She Got

#78 This Is How I Decided To Wrap His Fishing Rod