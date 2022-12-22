When it comes to gift giving, it’s usually the thought that counts. But when it comes to giving Christmas presents, presentation is definitely on the scorecard. Gorgeous, glittery wrapping paper, a perfectly curled bow, a “to and from” tag that you sneakily sign “Santa Claus”, and perhaps a box of chocolate or tea attached to the outside as a teaser for what else is in store.

I have always loved the art of gift wrapping. There’s something about going the extra mile and delivering a gift from the heart in spectacular wrapping that makes the present feel even more special. And as with anything else in life, gift wrapping can be taken to the next level with just a pinch of creativity.

Below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most creative and fabulously wrapped gifts to inspire you to channel your very own Christmas elf this December. Be sure to upvote the presents you find too beautiful to even open, and let us know in the comments if you have any out of the box tips for how you like to present a present. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring cleverly wrapped and presented holiday gifts, you can find more here and here!