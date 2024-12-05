ADVERTISEMENT

We can all agree that life would be pretty boring without the ability to laugh at certain aspects of it. Whether it’s a lighthearted or more serious topic, sometimes it deserves to be turned into a joke. After all, humor is a powerful tool—it helps relieve pressure, allows us to take a step back, and helps us stress less.

Most of you probably remember ‘Berkeley Mews,’ created by Ben Zaehringer, from our previous posts. How would we describe the series? Hilarious, without a doubt. Ben has a talent for creating clever and totally unexpected twists in his strips, leaving us both amused and laughing our lungs out.

More info: Instagram | berkeleymews.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Comic panel with a VR twist showing a relieved character and a clipboard marked 'Embarrassment Simulator: Success'.

#2

Comic featuring princess swiping on "Nintinder" and meeting a muscular character on a platform; twisted sense of humor.

#3

Comic with a character joking about being "over the moon" after a breakup, followed by the moon waving outside.

#4

Comic strip featuring humorous election debate, highlighting a candidate's responses focused on not being the opponent.

#5

Comics showing a humorous twist on Smurf reproduction, with tiny Smurfs climbing a giant.

#6

Comic strip with stick figures, one saying "and they lived happily ever after," then adding "hashtag the end," and "like."

#7

Twisted humor comic about environmental issues and terraforming Mars.

#8

Two characters point up, mistaking a distant bird and airplane. Twisted humor comic.

#9

Magician's trick gone wrong at med school in a twisted humor comic.

#10

Comic with three vultures in a desert; one asks if Maury is okay; another shouts, "Maury's choking!" Twisted sense of humor.

#11

Chuckle-worthy comic showing parents telling a child about their magical birth, humorously avoiding "the talk."

#12

Chuckle-worthy comic of a mouse holding balloons, scaring a child with a thought bubble of a ferocious animal.

#13

A child plays despite eerie twins, showcasing twisted sense of humor in a comic by berkeleymews.com.

#14

Comic strip with a captain humorously abandoning ship, a twist for those with a dark sense of humor.

#15

A humorous comic with a Tetris block in a messy room, knocking on a door, and being welcomed with "Slide on in."

#16

Green cartoon dinosaur with bad breath jokes about it by blowing air.

#17

Comic strip showing a judge sentencing someone to a hug in a humorous twist.

#18

Comic with a twisted sense of humor: Woman chatting online, then meeting a person with a dog's head at a café.

#19

Comic of a character texting God for guidance, showing "God is typing..." then seen at 8:07 PM, with an annoyed expression.

#20

Comic strip of a cat being woken by a whispering alarm clock in a bedroom, showcasing twisted humor.

#21

Comic strip with a character holding progressively ominous signs, ending with "The End." Twisted humor.

#22

Aliens teaching a blue cow on Earth, leading to a steak on a plate, showcasing twisted humor comics.

#23

Comic illustrating a twisted sense of humor with angelic figures discussing and retrying actions after expelling a person.

#24

Comic strip: Dog eagerly hugs owner after returning, saying, "Oh God finally," showcasing twisted sense of humor.

#25

Comic strip involving bequeathing collectible Funko-Pops, humorously depicting a father's dying wish.

#26

Two cartoon dinosaurs humorously wiggling as they face each other with "Draw" text above.

#27

Comic with twisted humor: two people gaming, a nurse informs one about a death, and he jokes about starting a new game.

#28

Comic strip with a twisted sense of humor: character insists grandpa isn't dead, discovers skeleton in coffin.

#29

Pirates celebrating on a ship with a twist, comic humor in action.

#30

Twisted humor comic showing a man creating a friend from a rock, with a worm popping out, adding a humorous twist.

#31

Comic strip showing a conversation about drawing comics even when feeling unfunny. A clown is feeling down.

#32

Comic panel with a humorous twist, featuring a giant anthropomorphic drink jug causing chaos at a party.

#33

Mermaid signs wish for legs, resulting in chaos, providing a chuckle-worthy twist in the comic.

#34

Comic strip with a man joking about a fortune cookie, then choking, and ending in a hospital bed surrounded by concerned people.

#35

Comic about a dinosaur as a fossil fuel source with a humorous twist.

#36

Comic depicting a bearded figure holding tablets with a QR code, while a crowd holds smartphones below.

#37

Comic strip about a new joke app with submission twist; ideal for those with a twisted sense of humor.

#38

Two cartoon characters on a couch, one calling their mom to ask where babies come from, showcasing twisted humor.

#39

Comic with a twisted sense of humor featuring an angel losing a game and being booed in heaven.

#40

Two characters on an island humorously bored after checking social media with a twisted sense of humor.

#41

Comic strip with a twist: character turns green when angry, making another upset due to a dislike for the color green.

#42

Comic about a robot doing homework wrong, receiving an F grade, highlighting twisted sense of humor.

#43

Comic with characters in a bar: one shares a sad story, the other responds inappropriately, highlighting twisted humor.

#44

Comic character reacting to animated poop reminding them to flush; a scene for twisted sense of humor comics.

#45

Comic with a humorous twist: two characters in bed, one yelling "AAAAA!!" and the other replying to waking from a good dream.

#46

Comic featuring kids in costumes, including a confused robot, adds chuckle-worthy humor with its inability to eat candy.

#47

Comic with elves mischievously switching Santa's naughty and nice lists, featuring a humorous twist.

#48

Cats in a comic discussing a movie; one cat smacks a mug off the table with a humorous twist.

#49

Twisted humor comic: A confused character with wide eyes in one panel, and wearing a bra like glasses in another.

#50

Comic strip with a tape recorder message and a confused character; devil holding a phone, reflecting twisted humor.

#51

Comic with clowns discussing humor, one thinks the other is an a**hole.

#52

Chuckle-worthy comic featuring characters playing a humorous version of Russian roulette with a spinning wheel.

#53

Comic illustration with a character hilariously chasing Funkopops instead of heading towards the light.

#54

Comic strip humorously illustrating a child's narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis in a doctor's office.

#55

Twisted humor comic: A person playfully forces another to hit themselves while a third person watches in surprise.

#56

Comic with superheroes, one green and smashing ground. Twisted humor as crowd searches for missing green attire in a pub.

#57

Zombie dining comic with humorous twist: waiter suggests brain dish pairs with Riesling.

#58

Comic with a green creature hugging a surprised child. The humor is twisted as the creature is unexpectedly the child's father.

