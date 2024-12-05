ADVERTISEMENT

We can all agree that life would be pretty boring without the ability to laugh at certain aspects of it. Whether it’s a lighthearted or more serious topic, sometimes it deserves to be turned into a joke. After all, humor is a powerful tool—it helps relieve pressure, allows us to take a step back, and helps us stress less.

Most of you probably remember ‘Berkeley Mews,’ created by Ben Zaehringer, from our previous posts. How would we describe the series? Hilarious, without a doubt. Ben has a talent for creating clever and totally unexpected twists in his strips, leaving us both amused and laughing our lungs out.

More info: Instagram | berkeleymews.com | x.com | Facebook | patreon.com