If you are out of funny words of appreciation to share with your friends and family, don’t worry! We are here to help with that. Below, we have compiled a list of the best thank you note examples that are funny and heartwarming. Upvote the notes that you found to be the most laugh-inducing. On the other hand, if you have already used one of them, share your experience in the comments below.

The secret behind any hilarious thank you note is the message behind it. The more personal it is, the better. Giggle-inducing thank you notes should playfully remind a friend or family member of the deeds they did for you and how thankful you are for them. They sacrificed their time and sometimes other materials to help you, so a thank you card with some funny words might be the best way to repay this small debt of gratitude.

A truly funny thank you note can go a long way in improving a hard day. It can put a smile on a person's face, which will hang around for the whole day. While positive quotes lift the spirit up, funny thank you notes keep it from falling into a spiral of negative emotions. You can't go wrong with a hilarious appreciation note, and it's easy to share it with a couple of close friends or distant relatives.

#1 "I have nothing funny to say, but thank you."

#2 "I don’t understand people who say, “I don’t know how to thank you!” Like they’ve never heard of money."

#3 "Thanks for not getting me a lump of coal."

#4 "Like cheese, I’m truly grate-ful for all that you do."

#5 "Thank you for always being older than me."

#6 "You're brilliant. Or maybe I'm brilliant because I know you?"

#7 "You're so annoying! All you do is help, help, and help. Sheesh, aren't you tired of being dependable?"

#8 "Thank you for being you; that's all we ever want. A million dollars, and that."

#9 "You conspired to help us, forcing us to send you this thank you card. Takes a lot to fool us."

#10 "Thank you for being my unpaid therapist."

#11 "Just a generic thank-you card to prove I have excellent manners."

#12 "Thanks for nothing and everything."

#13 "I’ll get you next time."

#14 "Thank you for still being my friend, despite being aware of every raunchy, unflattering, explicit detail of my life."

#15 "I truly appreciate you from from my head to my toes."

#16 "I would like to thank my speech writers, copy & paste."

#17 "The way I show appreciation is by not saying it at all. Silence!"

#18 "If I knew how to say thank you, I would."

#19 "If you really want your friends to remember you, give them something cheap. So, thank you!"

#20 "You make me want to say thank you in other languages, and I can barely speak English."

#21 "Thanks for the assistance, I think we make a great team. I bring the brains and you bring the good looks."

#22 "Thanks for the lift, I couldn’t have gotten home without you… and trust me, no one else wanted me to try."

#23 "I don’t know how to thank you enough for your help. I guess I’ll just have to keep thanking you until I get it right."

#24 "Thanks for the assist, I couldn’t have done it without you… or at least not as efficiently."

#25 "Thanks for the support, you’re a true friend. And also the only person who didn’t laugh when I asked for help."

#26 "So you think you're all that? So what if you saved my bacon, solved my problem, and soothed my soul? Show off."

#27 "I've thanked you and thanked you and thanked you and thanked you over a hundred times, it seems—man, I'm sick of repeating myself."

#28 "You're like a diamond in the rough—wait, no, that's me—thank you for always helping to polish me up a little. I need it."

#29 "So you did something wonderful, and now I'm forced to send you this card dripping with thanks, gheesh, does it always have to be about you!!"

#30 "Thank you for just being the freakishly amazing humanoid you are."

#31 "A million bucks, that's what you're worth to us. Unfortunately, this lousy cheap thank you card is all you're getting."

#32 "I put on my best dress, took out the champagne, and toasted to your fantastic, generous nature. Then I bought myself a gift to really show you how much I appreciate you! Not really; it's all true, but the gift part. Thank you."

#33 "Thanks for the help. That's all you're getting, a mouth full of thanks."

#34 "Sometimes, life is not as complicated as it seems. See, helping me wasn't all that bad; at least you got this card with words and such."

#35 "If you could see my face, you’d know immediately how grateful I am, but since you can’t, allow me to describe it. Strong jaw set in chiseled, handsome features. A smile that beams for days. Uncanny good looks that baffle the imagination. A friendly, amiable smile formed around the words, “thank you so, so much!”"

#36 "Roses are red. Violets are blue. But you don’t need to know that. I’m just saying “thank you.”"

#37 "Sorry, this letter is arriving late. I wanted to send out my thanks earlier, but I was afraid of what might happen. I’d say, “thank you” and then you’d feel obligated to thank me for my consideration. I’d have to say thanks again in response, starting an infinite progression of “thank yous” that never ends. So belated thanks… no need to respond."

#38 "Today I am wearing the smile that you left me with the other day."

#39 "If I had a cent for every time I appreciate you, I’d be a millionaire."

#40 "A friend is someone who will bail you out of jail. A best friend is the one sitting next to you saying, “Boy, that was fun!”"

#41 "This isn’t a thank-you card, it’s a hug with a fold in it."

#42 "Thanks for hiring me. Hope you don’t regret it."

#43 "You’re more thoughtful than my mother."

#44 "If you could read my mind, then you’d know how grateful I am for you at this very moment. Creep."

#45 "Thanks for the help, I couldn’t have done it without you… or maybe I could have, but it would have taken me twice as long and been half as fun."

#46 "Thanks for the help, you’re a lifesaver. Or at least a task-saver."

#47 "I’m not sure what I did to deserve your help, but I’m pretty sure I’m going to keep doing it until I do it again."

#48 "I don’t know how to thank you enough for your help, so I’ll just have to keep thanking you until the universe balances itself out."

#49 "You've put my life back on track to being the incredible journey it was meant to be; you're a little too awesome for your underwear."

#50 "Do you even know how to fail? Thank you for never learning that! Your help saved me again."

#51 "Did you go to college to learn how to buy the perfect gift? Man, you sure know how to pick 'em. Thanks for making my gift-giving skills look really bad."

#52 "Some people get to help others, and some people are hopeless cases like me! Thanks again for being who you are."

#53 "In a world of bad guys, you're one of the good guys. Shocking because most of the time, you fit right in as a bad guy. Thanks."

#54 "Enough is enough. All you ever do is help, help, and help—aren't you tired of being the goodie-two-shoes helper guy people can count on? I hope not, cause wow, you're handy to have around in a pinch. Thanks, dude."

#55 "In this world, there are movers, and there are shakers. You're both. Thanks for helping us move."

#56 "In a galaxy far, far away, there's a missing poster of you. You can't be of this world; you've done so much for us! Thank you seems so small."

#57 "You've never given up on anything, and we're grateful because we needed you this last time. Thanks for being a tenacious so-and-so."

#58 "We wanted to buy you a paid vacation to Hawaii as a thank you, but if we could do that, we wouldn't have needed your help and could have hired someone instead and saved the money, and sent ourselves on that trip. Wow, that was rude. Sorry, what we're trying to say is that without your help, we couldn't have written all this gold in your thank you card. So, thank you!"

#59 "To say thank you, we bought you a star—not really, but look up, and the first star you see is yours. You deserve the moon, too; we're working on that."

#60 "Thank you is easy. What you did for us was impossible. So we're taking skydiving lessons to try and keep up with your mad skills."

#61 "If you knew how awesome you were, you'd be way more conceited. Thank goodness you're not too bright. Thanks!"

#62 "We're in a bit of a pickle; we want to thank you, but we're afraid you might think we're grateful. We decided to risk it. Happy thank you card day."

#63 "Did I ever thank you for all you've done? In case I didn't, let this card be your notice of thanks."

#64 "We wanted to thank you for the huge favor you did us recently. We owe you big. If you don’t remember what we’re talking about, it was that minor favor you did that probably didn’t bear mentioning and definitely doesn’t require payback."

#65 "You must have people telling you how awesome you are all the time. Because there’s no way that quality is flying under the radar. You’re a towering beacon of helpfulness, and you shine all the time."

#66 "If I gave you a quarter for every bit of gratitude I feel right now, well, you would bankrupt me."

#67 "We can’t tell you how much we appreciate what you did for us. Your generosity knows no bounds… or does it? Next time we’re going to ask for $100,000 cash, the keys to your lakehouse, and both of your kidneys. Then we’ll see just how generous you really are…"

#68 "To show you how much I appreciate your help I'd do a happy dance at the edge of a volcano. I'd climb inside the tiger's teeth. I'd learn other languages and use them all to say "thanks!" I'd climb up on an arena platform and give into a tiny vat of water, with sparklers attached to my toes while reciting the Star-Spangled Banner. Yes, there's nothing I wouldn't do!"

#69 "I’m doing the happy dance. Thank you!"

#70 "You made me smile from ear to ear."

#71 "Don’t think you’re the only one who knows how to give."

#72 "Not sure if I should send a thank-you email, or not bother you with another email."

#73 "Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! If I had a dollar for each, I’d be rich! (Seriously, let’s put that plan in motion for next year)"

#74 "I would say you’re the greatest, but you already think I’m the greatest. Thanks!"

#75 "I’m not getting you a holiday present because I know you don’t like writing thank-you notes."

#76 "Mom — thank you for teaching me how to use the big potty. That has proven to be a valuable life skill."

#77 "Your generosity is only exceeded by your good looks."

#78 "I know you hate saying “you’re welcome,” so I’ll do you the favor and not say thank you, but I am feeling it on the inside."

#79 "I’m not sure what I did to deserve your help, but I’m pretty sure I’m going to keep doing it."

#80 "I’m not sure what I would do without you… probably make a lot more mistakes, that’s for sure."

#81 "Thanks for the help, I couldn’t have done it without you… or at least not without pulling out half my hair."

#82 "When God was handing out all the talent, he gave you a big chunk of it, didn't he? Cause once again, I'm sending you a damn thank you card for your awesomeness."

#83 "In a world filled with sub-par people, you're an above-the-crowd type. Thanks for being annoyingly perfect."

#84 "Since I'm always sending them to you, I finally got organized and bought a box of 500 thank you cards. Well, thanks for all you did for me, and thanks for the bit of money I saved buying your cards in bulk."

#85 "Are you prepared for the gushing thanks this card is going to be filled with? I'll give you a minute. *breathe in, breathe out* *one and two* *here it comes* "Thank you for being the winner in my life!""

#86 "Did I ever thank you for all you did for me? Just in case I haven't, I'm sending this card to stroke your ego some more."

#87 "Thank you doesn't cut it. But since you already have an inflated version of self-worth, let me add to the pile—'You're awesome, amazing, shockingly good-looking, kind, thoughtful, always right, and most of all, just like me.'"

#88 "I don't want to puke thank you over and over because that's just not cool, so I'll only send you this one card with the words thank you in big print once. Now let's forget everything you've done! Not really. How could I? You're too awesome."

#89 "We have declared today your national day. Every year we'll toast you for what you did. Saying thank you was too lame."

#90 "We're your trophy. It's ok; we promise not to sit on your mantle. Thanks for everything."

#91 "Saying thank you in a card is so lame. That's why we did it, 'cause that's who we are—useless lame ducks who couldn't get through life without your help."

#92 "Somewhere over the rainbow is your pot of gold for all the help you've given me. When you get it, share it because if it weren't for me, you'd have nobody to practice your crazy good side on."

#93 "The next time someone says to you, “I don’t know how to thank you” remind them that Hamilton, Grant, and Benjamin Franklin are all available to help. No one says “thank you” better. Just wait until after this thank you card. Thanks again!"

#94 "You, a rabbi, and I walk into a bar. I sit you down, buy you a beer, slap you on the back, and offer you a hearty “thank you!”. The rabbi sits down at his own table and enjoys a crossword puzzle. And that’s it. Like your willingness to help anyone in need, this message is no joke."

#95 "This card is sending birthday wishes, albeit early... very early. It's also wishing you a happy Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Arbor Day, and really every other holiday you can think of. That's because I owe you so much for your help I want to make sure I never forget to wish you all the happiness for every reason!"

#96 "Thanks shallot."

#97 "I would like to thank my middle finger for always sticking up for me when I needed it."