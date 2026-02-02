ADVERTISEMENT

For those who have the privilege of being able to go to college, those four years can be an extremely transformative time. Students might believe that they’ve got it all figured out because they’re technically adults, but they have the opportunity to ease into adulthood by living in dorms, working part-time, and not being judged for partying every weekend. 

Whether you’re currently in college or you wish to reminisce on those golden years, we’ve got a list right here that you might find painfully relatable. We visited the Bard Kollege Instagram account and gathered their funniest memes below. From jokes about anything from finals to living in dorms, these posts cover all of the quintessential college experiences. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the memes that make you glad you managed to get that degree!

#1

Person in bear costume sitting and reading a book in a lounge area, illustrating college memes for broken students.

bardkollege

6points
POST
    #2

    Relatable college meme showing a cat with changing expressions representing hunger for broken students in class.

    bardkollege

    6points
    POST
    #3

    Kermit the Frog sitting on a couch looking surprised, a relatable college meme for broken students about essay deadlines.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST

    Years after graduation, you’ll probably realize that the college you attended didn’t really matter at all. You could have gotten the degree almost anywhere, and most people wouldn't care where you graduated from, as long as you managed to get that diploma. 

    But where you attended might matter to you personally because of the experiences you had there. You would have never met your closest friends from college if you had gone somewhere else, and you might have had the opportunity to meet professors who changed your life. Because of that, you might look back on your college years fondly, even if it feels like you were attending lectures a lifetime ago.

    #4

    Donald Duck sleeping peacefully in bed, illustrating a relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #5

    Kermit the Frog looking sad through rainy window representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Comparison of a basic college dorm room and a luxurious bedroom, illustrating hilarious and relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST

    In the United States, roughly 18.4 million students were enrolled in colleges during the spring of 2025. About 55% of enrolled students are women, and the vast majority of undergraduates are under the age of 30. 41% of students attend public four-year universities, while 22.2% attend private nonprofit four-year colleges. A quarter of students are enrolled at public two-year universities, and about 5% are enrolled at either a public PAB or a private for-profit four-year university.

    In some ways, getting a degree today is more accessible than ever, as nearly 5 million students across the country are attending classes entirely online. However, the cost of earning a degree is a huge roadblock for many students. Education Data Initiative reports that the average cost of a college education in 2025 was $38,270 per year per student.
    #7

    Blurry Patrick Star meme representing a broken college student rushing to class dehydrated and hungry.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Student in a ski mask looking at a computer screen, representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Cartoon fish character acting as a professor on the first day of class in a relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    Earning a degree can be even more expensive if you want to attend a private university, as the average cost of tuition at a private college is almost four times as much as attending an in-state public university. Plus, when you go to college, you’re not only paying for tuition. You also have to pay for room and board (unless you’re lucky enough to stay at home), textbooks, supplies, and more.  
    #10

    College student sleeping in clouds with blanket, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students and nap struggles.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Person hosing down a car in heavy rain, illustrating funny and relatable college memes for broken students struggling post-graduation.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Outdoor college students on grass with a bike and scenic background featuring a relatable meme about panic attacks and stress.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    Because of the exorbitant costs of earning a degree, many students end up saddled with student loan debt. In fact, 61% of recent bachelor’s degree graduates had to take out student loans to help finance their education. Nearly half of the students who borrowed money owe over $25,000 back, and over one-fifth of American households have some sort of student loan debt. Meanwhile, it typically takes graduates around 20 years to pay all of their loans back.   
    #13

    SpongeBob rushing through a door looking panicked, depicting relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Student surrounded by textbooks and notes, overwhelmed by workload early in semester, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Child with messy hair looking tired and confused, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    Because of all of the economic struggles that may come with going to college, over half of Americans now say that a four-year college degree isn’t worth it. And while going to college certainly isn’t for everyone, it can come along with great benefits for those who thrive in that kind of environment. One of the biggest pluses is having a higher earning potential. In the U.S., men with degrees tend to earn about $655,000 more in their lifetime than men without, while college-educated women typically earn about $450,000 more than their peers who didn’t get a degree.
    #16

    Cat wrapped in a blanket looking worried, relatable college meme about broken students and slipping on ice.

    bardkollege

    5points
    POST
    #17

    Snow-covered rooftop with a small cleared area showing finals completed and large snow area as finals waiting to start, college meme.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Tired young boy sitting and pondering a book question, relatable college memes for broken students humor concept.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST

    At the same time, going to college might provide you with many more job opportunities. It always looks good when an applicant has a degree on their resume, but making connections through your university can go a long way too. Considering how difficult it is to land a job nowadays, workers should take advantage of any leg up that they have! 
    #19

    Tweet by Bex April May about knowledge and wisdom quoting Frankenstein, related to hilarious and relatable college memes for broken students.

    bexlectric , bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Person sleeping peacefully on a cloud with caption about making it to campus, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Blurry photo of a chicken running fast illustrating a relatable college meme about broken students rushing to catch a shuttle.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    Going to college can also be about more than just earning a degree. Yes, the classes are extremely important. But the experience can teach students plenty about themselves as well. For many, this is their first opportunity to live with people who aren’t their family members, which opens them up to new perspectives. College is also a great time to learn how to be a good roommate and how to learn life skills that you didn’t need when Mom and Dad were around to help. 
    #22

    Dog wearing glasses using laptop in bed surrounded by snacks, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #23

    College student cooking an enormous snack late at night, humorously representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Tired dog with messy hair in car representing broken students halfway through the semester in relatable college memes.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST

    Is this list making you miss your college days, pandas? Keep upvoting the memes that you find particularly relatable, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite part about being a student at university was. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious posts about being a student, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Close-up of a dog with tired eyes illustrating college memes for broken students about late assignments and stress.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Dog lying on a bed with mouth open, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students about sacrificing summer for sleep.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Kermit the Frog counting coins on a bed, illustrating relatable college memes for broke students struggling financially.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Car parked on driveway with text about forgetting reading for discussion-based class and professor calling on you, college memes.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Blurry Patrick Star meme representing broken college students heading to make ramen after not eating all morning.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon character with tired eyes illustrating relatable college memes about mental health and student struggles.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Cat looking into kitchen sink with caption about stuff disappearing, a relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Frustrated student reacting to no class cancellation email before class starts, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Person lying face down on grass dragging themselves, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Blurred skeleton meme illustrating the stress of college students writing essays, part of relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Makes for a great debate though

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    College meme showing a professor erasing a whiteboard quickly, relatable for broken students struggling with notes.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Blurry monkey meme representing college students taking multiple power naps during finals season as relatable college memes.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon figure laying in a puddle of tears, illustrating relatable college memes about stress from final essays.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Smiling child with nervous expression, capturing the relatable stress of college memes for broken students near deadlines.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Meme showing a humorous relatable moment for college students avoiding work, highlighting hilarious and relatable college memes.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Small dog dressed with a top hat and cane, humorously captioned about adding "nevertheless" to essay, college memes for students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Collage of college students stressed with studying and a skeleton, depicting relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #42

    A college dorm room with WiFi signals showing strong connection everywhere except the bed, illustrating student meme.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #43

    College meme showing a student tired and stressed, humorously expressing being done for the week midweek.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Skeleton sitting on a bench outdoors with caption me waiting for Spring Break, representing college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Relatable college meme showing a crying stick figure lying in a puddle about securing housing for next year.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #46

    Person in a clown costume lying on a couch using a phone, representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    4points
    POST
    #47

    Illustration of a college student's brain with text about needing to finish reading before Friday, relatable college meme for students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Man's face edited into Minecraft bed representing broken college student trying to get six hours of sleep during breaks.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Sun with a hesitant face shining over a campus filled with students, representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A person hurriedly changing their outfit indoors, illustrating a relatable college meme for broken students about weather changes.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Alt text: Simple line drawing of a person thinking about regretting not taking the first week of classes seriously, college memes theme.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Sad child with tears, representing broken student frustration in relatable college memes about lost keys and unresponsive roommates.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Cartoon character in bed looking worried, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students staying up at night.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Mario and Luigi characters in a funny college meme about taking pictures with friends on campus for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Student wearing a black cap and AirPods, looking anxious about finals in college relatable memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Cartoon character peeking anxiously through a window, illustrating overloaded inbox humor in college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #57

    A small dog with a sly smile, representing relatable college memes about student email interactions.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Confused child meme illustrating relatable college struggles for broken students questioning their major after advisory meetings.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Stressed college student clenching jaw and neck veins, relatable meme for broken students struggling with class requirements.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Kermit meme showing frustration with academic advisors, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Person in casual clothes making a thumbs-up gesture with a funny expression in a relatable college memes post about broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Relatable college meme showing a cheetah in a car with a parent repeatedly asking if everything is taken.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Meme showing a sharp photo versus a pixelated college ID picture, highlighting relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Split image of man laughing versus worried, illustrating relatable college memes about broken students and their finances.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #65

    College meme showing a surreal figure next to an open Bible with humorous text relatable for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Stressed college student crying with text about final assignment received, relatable meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Young girl sitting on the floor in boots taking a picture with a phone, relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #68

    College meme showing a student surrounded by papers and laptop, humorously answering no to learning question, relatable to broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Kermit the Frog looking worried with text about bought items not lasting until Wednesday, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Hand-drawn college party scene with a sad student wearing a party hat, highlighting relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #71

    College student wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with a backpack strap hanging by a thread near a waterfront walkway.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Young student walking late from dorm with backpack, relatable college meme for broken students struggling with time.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Students sleeping in a large lecture hall, illustrating hilarious and relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Child wearing a maroon beanie reacting with surprise and then happiness, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Kermit the Frog looking out window, relatable college meme about students hoping classes aren't canceled.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Skeleton sitting at a table overwhelmed while reading a book, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Kermit the Frog lying on bed exhausted, illustrating relatable college memes about broken students and midterm struggles.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #78

    SpongeBob meme counting down days until break surrounded by fire, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Horse sitting awkwardly in a field with a meme about avoiding eye contact, college memes for broken students humor

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #80

    College meme showing a student in a Big Bird costume feeling out of place in a classroom setting.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #81

    Sleepy dog meme illustrating broken student struggles in college relatable to final exam procrastination and naps.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Relatable college meme showing a kid’s expression about procrastinating homework and preparing for an all-nighter.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #83

    College meme packaging showing a "Halfway Through the Semester" costume with missing homework and blanket pillow.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #84

    A tired college student waking up just before class starts, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #85

    Tired cartoon character with dark circles showing relief when college assignment deadline is extended, relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #86

    Blurry cartoon character staring wide-eyed in relatable college meme about broken students struggling to eat peacefully.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Tired college student leaning on bed with only two hours of sleep, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Student frustrated and clenching fist after seeing a negative comment about a professor in relatable college memes for broken students

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #89

    Young child sitting on couch with arms crossed looking frustrated, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #90

    Meme showing a confused sun face with relatable college humor for broken students about taking pictures at sunrise.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Meme showing a person bowing in an office, highlighting relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #92

    College memes showing different modes of transportation and a sleeping cartoon duck for relatable broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #93

    Sleepy baby face at 1am with text about Google Classroom work due tomorrow college memes for broken students

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #94

    Cartoon character reacting with shock after checking final grades – relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #95

    College meme showing a confident man at semester start and a stressed man with finals due in under two weeks.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Student looking confused and bored while taking notes, relatable college memes for broken students about class expectations.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #97

    Student struggling with a simple math homework problem, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #98

    Cartoon mouse relaxing in bed watching movies for hours, a relatable college meme for broken students avoiding studying.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #99

    Confused student meme expressing frustration during an exam, relatable to college students and broken student struggles.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Old rundown house with damaged roof and torn clothes hanging, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #101

    SpongeBob meme showing reluctant student about to fill out college forms, capturing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #102

    Student humor meme showing a person talking to a brick wall about forgotten college project struggles.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #103

    College meme showing a professor posting assignments early with the caption wehlcome bac on a chalkboard.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #104

    Collage of relatable college memes showing a daily pill organizer, oversized red jacket, mask, and sleep deprivation humor.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #105

    Relatable college meme showing Kermit the Frog's surprised expression about class discussion contribution.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #106

    Relatable college meme featuring a smiling emoji expressing mood, perfect for broken students humor and college struggles.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #107

    Blurry photo of a child with wild hair reacting humorously, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #108

    Tired cartoon character with dark circles under eyes, representing relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #109

    College meme showing proud chef with a funny face after successfully making a waffle, relatable for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #110

    Young child sitting on a couch looking confused and tired, relatable college memes for broken students humor.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #111

    College meme showing a frustrated student pretending to listen in class while typing an essay before midnight.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #112

    College students in a lecture hall facing a complex math blackboard, illustrating relatable college memes for broken students

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #113

    Meme showing a man labeled second semester slapping another labeled me trying to enjoy the weekend college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #114

    Tired dog meme illustrating relatable college struggles and humor for broken students registering for classes early.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #115

    Meme showing a green plush toy with a breathing mask, humorously representing relatable college student struggles.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #116

    Relatable college meme showing a plush duck on a swing with caption about overdue assignments for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #117

    Student walking in shorts and hoodie with backpack in snowy weather, a relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #118

    Cat wearing overalls standing in snow, illustrating a hilarious and relatable college meme for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #119

    Text meme about finals week and snow reacting humorously, over a snowy forest background, relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #120

    Large pan filled with many fried eggs, sausages, and bacon, illustrating hilarious and relatable college memes for broken students.

    bardkollege

    3points
    POST
    #121

    Tense dog with loading symbol on face representing college memes for broken students during snowstorm Zoom chaos.

    bardkollege Report

    3points
    POST
    #122

    Relatable college meme showing a tired character trying to nap before class, highlighting broken student struggles.

    bardkollege Report

    3points
    POST
    #123

    Student looking skeptical about waking up early for an 8:30 class relatable college memes for broken students humor

    bardkollege Report

    3points
    POST
    #124

    College student waiting outside at night in casual clothes, depicting relatable meme about delivery timing for broken students.

    bardkollege Report

    2points
    POST
    #125

    Squidward looking outside window at SpongeBob and Patrick, college memes about broke students feeling left out.

    bardkollege Report

    2points
    POST
    #126

    Sleeping dog meme illustrating broken college students already accepting their fate during midterm grade discussions.

    bardkollege Report

    2points
    POST
