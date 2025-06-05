ADVERTISEMENT

Making new friends, partying together until dawn, and pulling all-nighters in the library to study for next day's exam. It might not sound like much fun now, but back in college days, it was perfect.

A 2015 study by the Leeds Beckett University found that 65% of adults who left university at least 10 years ago think it was the best time of their lives so far. By that logic, it should also breed the best humor of our lives, right?

Let's put this hypothesis to the test with the memes from College Confessions, shall we? It's a page that shares relatable posts for students and recent post-grads. And here we have a selection of their best and funniest memes.

More info: Instagram