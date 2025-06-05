ADVERTISEMENT

Making new friends, partying together until dawn, and pulling all-nighters in the library to study for next day's exam. It might not sound like much fun now, but back in college days, it was perfect.

A 2015 study by the Leeds Beckett University found that 65% of adults who left university at least 10 years ago think it was the best time of their lives so far. By that logic, it should also breed the best humor of our lives, right?

Let's put this hypothesis to the test with the memes from College Confessions, shall we? It's a page that shares relatable posts for students and recent post-grads. And here we have a selection of their best and funniest memes.

#1

ID badge showing Dr Alyson Walker as a sleepy doctor consultant, a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

alysonwalkerRHC Report

cyberzombie23
TerathNinir
TerathNinir
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Number one comment; in no way about college. Dude, somebody needs to try harder

    #2

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing a burrito box with a no olives sign and sad olive characters.

    collegefessing Report

    #3

    Wooden sock organizer with clipped socks and meme text about tracking lost socks, college confessions humor.

    collegefessing Report

    cyberzombie23
    TerathNinir
    TerathNinir
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey! Third on the list and we finally have one that's college related. Not all that interesting of a post, but at least it's on topic

    #4

    Person holding a large metal cup of iced coffee with a straw at a desk, relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    Jay
    Jay
    Jay
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, I need a gallon to keep me awake long enough to do any studying

    #5

    Simple college dinner setup with canned tuna, chopped tomatoes, pasta, energy drink, and vodka, reflecting college confessions meme humor.

    collegefessing Report

    #6

    Grilled cheese made with a waffle maker dipped in tomato soup, a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #7

    Text conversation showing a funny college confession about sending a resignation letter without context.

    collegefessing Report

    #8

    Funny and relatable college meme poster with a dog lawyer offering compensation for broken treats on campus.

    collegefessing Report

    #9

    Relatable college confessions meme showing a sponge in a miniature bed, humorously highlighting unnecessary purchases.

    collegefessing Report

    #10

    Cable arrangement humor with a face photo behind wires, showcasing funny and relatable college confessions meme content.

    collegefessing Report

    #11

    Career path post showing experience as goose farmer and executive roles at Morgan Stanley from a college confessions meme page.

    collegefessing Report

    #12

    College confessions meme post about someone using a streaming account to watch a TV series without permission.

    collegefessing Report

    #13

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing credit cards frozen in ice to save money on weekends.

    collegefessing Report

    CozyBear
    CozyBear
    CozyBear
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn’t be able to restrain my inner shopper. So I would smash the ice in a moment of insanity and just SPEND.

    #14

    Text post from College Confessions meme page showing a funny relatable message about locking in a second Hinge date.

    collegefessing Report

    #15

    Funny and relatable College Confessions meme post about an ex ruining yawns and relationship humor.

    collegefessing Report

    #16

    College confessions meme post about a funny and relatable experience playing Xbox FIFA and getting blocked afterward.

    collegefessing Report

    #17

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme text about napping and balancing hustle with rest during the day.

    collegefessing Report

    #18

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing a witty email reply to a landscaping job rejection.

    collegefessing Report

    #19

    Leftovers arranged to look like a full container in a fridge, a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #20

    Man wearing glasses and a white cap in a mountain landscape, featured in a funny and relatable college confessions meme post

    collegefessing Report

    #21

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing a mistaken email attachment of sausages instead of a resume.

    collegefessing Report

    #22

    Meme post from College Confessions about Capri Sun big jugs and nostalgic 90s and 2000s kids humor.

    collegefessing Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a funny college confessions meme showing a student renaming himself reconnecting to avoid online class.

    collegefessing Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable college confessions meme about accidentally sending a strong message in a chat.

    collegefessing Report

    #25

    Group text chat from the College Confessions meme page showing funny and relatable college conversations.

    collegefessing Report

    #26

    Text meme from college confessions meme page about confusion over Snapchat communication among young adults.

    collegefessing Report

    #27

    Black and white cat next to an unusually large zucchini on a patterned carpet in a relatable college confessions meme post.

    birdietamart Report

    #28

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing a text exchange about time being an illusion in August.

    collegefessing Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable college confession meme about misunderstanding cuffing season, shared on social media.

    collegefessing Report

    #30

    German shepherd dog sitting at a therapy help booth on campus, humorously offering support for college students.

    collegefessing Report

    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love how the caption is misspelled but the therapist actually spelled it correctly. Woof.

    #31

    Broken green soap bar on shower soap holder illustrating a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #32

    Student in graduation gown and cap smiling at an airport after completing college with a high GPA, relatable college confessions meme.

    collegefessing Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a humorous college confessions meme showing a PowerPoint titled My Trauma for relatable posts.

    collegefessing Report

    #34

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme showing awkward pickup line text conversation humor.

    collegefessing Report

    #35

    Text message conversation humor from college confessions meme page showing dad ignoring car fire warning in driveway.

    collegefessing Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a contact named Chris Owe Me with $72 in the name, illustrating a funny college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I change my subscription passwords to that family members name with "paymeback!"

    #37

    Leftover dinner arranged on a plate to look like an expensive meal, from a funny and relatable college confessions post.

    collegefessing Report

    #38

    Paper shredder labeled as suggestion box inside a college professor's office, featured in college confessions meme posts.

    collegefessing Report

    #39

    College confessions meme post about getting in trouble for thanking everyone in a school group chat without any answers.

    collegefessing Report

    #40

    Funny and relatable college confessions meme about using turn signals not being enemy information.

    collegefessing Report

    #41

    Text conversation meme about communication majors making decisions, featured in college confessions meme posts.

    collegefessing Report

    #42

    Text message conversation meme from college confessions meme page about being over the talking stage and summer mornings.

    collegefessing Report

    #43

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable college confessions meme showing a humorous text exchange with a dad.

    collegefessing Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a relatable funny text exchange from the College Confessions meme page about looking like mom.

    collegefessing Report

    #45

    Text message exchange from college confessions meme page showing a humorous lawyer and dating app conversation about tacos.

    collegefessing Report

    #46

    Two people wearing white ski masks sitting in a car with matching masked seat covers, a funny college confessions meme.

    collegefessing Report

    #47

    Before and after images of a repurposed nightstand transformed into a creative Volkswagen-themed piece, relatable college confessions meme.

    collegefessing Report

    #48

    Text message meme showing a boyfriend trying to be supportive by asking solution-oriented questions, relatable college confessions meme.

    collegefessing Report

    #49

    Chat conversation with a Sonic value menu meal, humorous college confessions meme post about GPA priced at 1.99.

    collegefessing Report

    #50

    Person lying in bed using phone with multiple food and online delivery packages, relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #51

    Laundry basket hanging on a closet rod instead of clothes, a funny and relatable college meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #52

    Funny and relatable college meme showing a study failure message saying brain not responding, choose to close book or wait.

    collegefessing Report

    #53

    Funny and relatable college confessions posted on street signs about a stolen bike and parking violations.

    collegefessing Report

    #54

    Text message exchange humor about getting Chinese food, featured in funny college confessions meme posts.

    collegefessing Report

    #55

    A used textbook page filled with handwritten notes and signatures, illustrating relatable college confessions memes.

    collegefessing Report

    #56

    Fitness tracker map showing a 4.76-mile walk and 10,796 steps taken while humorously searching for car keys meme.

    collegefessing Report

    #57

    Rejected offer from the University of Cambridge shown on a LinkedIn profile, a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #58

    Outdoor and indoor views of a 1960s doomsday bunker featured in funny and relatable college confessions meme posts.

    collegefessing Report

    #59

    Text message about being late to work with calculator showing 7:30, a relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #60

    TV menu screen showing Emily in Paris with a funny caption, a relatable meme from college confessions posts

    collegefessing Report

    #61

    Car steering wheel being touched with colorful oven mitts due to scorching heat, from a funny College Confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #62

    Text message conversation from the College Confessions meme page about a party and relationship drama.

    collegefessing Report

    #63

    Car with a humorous sign asking how the driver is doing, paired with a relatable college confessions meme about fast lanes.

    collegefessing Report

    #64

    Text message exchange between a teacher and student’s mom from a funny and relatable college confessions meme post.

    collegefessing Report

    #65

    Text message meme from College Confessions showing a funny and relatable conversation about calling someone baby.

    collegefessing Report

