94 Funny Memes For The Pun And Joke Enthusiasts Among Us (New Pics)
We’re going to have some pun today, pandas! Oops, I meant fun! We’ve taken a trip to the Wholly Pun Bible on Instagram and gathered some of the most clever (and perhaps eyeroll-inducing) puns that they’ve ever posted down below.
From cringey dad jokes to clever wordplay, we hope you enjoy scrolling through these puns, pandas. And be sure to upvote the ones that you plan on passing along to your fellow pun enthusiasts!
While puns often illicit eyerolls and groans from audiences, there are plenty of people out there who can appreciate the beauty of them as well. And if you’re one of those o-pun minded people, you’re going to love the Wholly Pun Bible. This Instagram account has been around since May 2017 and has shared an impressive 5,000 posts.
And clearly, the page is doing a great job, as it has also amassed a whopping 1.7 million followers. From memes to screenshots of brilliant interactions on social media to photos of puns spotted in real life, this page is a wonderful place for anyone who enjoys word play. Plus, it can help anyone out there who needs to have a joke on hand that they can whip out whenever someone asks!
We all know that dads are the masters of puns, so Fatherly, knowing their niche, shared an article discussing what makes puns so irresistible. Apparently one of the reasons some of us love them is because they are linked with “mental and mating aptitude,” one 2011 study found.
“For most of Western history, puns were a sign of high intellect,” John Pollack, author of The Pun Also Rises, told The Atlantic. “They were a tool, and they remain a tool, to pack more meaning into fewer words.”
Puns are also an interesting form of humor because they utilize both the left and right sides of our brains, research suggests. The left side is the linguistic hemisphere, while the right side works to “reveal the surprise double-meaning” of a pun, Fatherly explains.
But apparently, you don’t actually need to have a human brain to create puns. In 2011, scientists from the University of Washington created a program that learned how to add “that’s what she said” to sentences with a 72% success rate. Meaning that, the vast majority of the time, this computer understood when to use Michael Scott’s favorite line.
And according to Charlie Hopper at McSweeney’s, even if you hate puns, there’s an explanation for that too. “A pun sidetracks you. It’s your friend who won’t let you get anything done,” Hopper explains. “It doesn’t know how to further the conversation. It can’t help you figure out anything important. A pun doesn’t bond people together by revealing a shared understanding of life. A pun says nothing about human experience or emotion, at least not on purpose.”
But for those of us who do enjoy a good pun, Shakespearean lecturer Dr. David McInnis says they can often feel like sharing an inside joke. “There's a sense of shared cleverness and intelligence that you get the joke,” McInnis told Pursuit. “Some people understand it and some don’t, so there’s that element of sharing something that’s a bit of a secret in some ways.”
Dr. McInnis does acknowledge, however, that many puns are not very enjoyable to hear. “A lot of puns are really terrible,” he told Pursuit. “It’s a bit like the jokes you get in Christmas crackers that are notoriously bad, and part of that is a communal bonding thing, you know. You hear a really bad joke, everyone collectively groans … it’s a bonding exercise.”
Sometimes, our brains even come up with puns without us even realizing it. Have you ever tried to ask someone if they’d like to meet at a certain time, but you accidentally asked them if they wanted to “eat” because your stomach was growling at the time? These little Freudian slips are one way our minds come up with puns without even consciously trying.
English is also a particularly great language for coming up with puns, as there isn’t even a word for “pun” in Italian or French. John Hajek, Professor of Italian Studies and linguist in the University of Melbourne’s School of Languages and Linguistics, says this is because English is full of homonyms and has less complex grammar than many other languages.
“This is a result of all the vocabulary we have inherited from Germanic, and all the vocabulary we’ve borrowed from French and Latin, which means it’s a lot easier to find words that sound the same, but whose meaning is different,” he told Pursuit.
We hope you're having a great time scrolling through these puns, pandas! Perhaps by the end of this list, you'll have the qualifications to become a pun pundit!