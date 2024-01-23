While puns often illicit eyerolls and groans from audiences, there are plenty of people out there who can appreciate the beauty of them as well. And if you’re one of those o-pun minded people, you’re going to love the Wholly Pun Bible. This Instagram account has been around since May 2017 and has shared an impressive 5,000 posts.

And clearly, the page is doing a great job, as it has also amassed a whopping 1.7 million followers. From memes to screenshots of brilliant interactions on social media to photos of puns spotted in real life, this page is a wonderful place for anyone who enjoys word play. Plus, it can help anyone out there who needs to have a joke on hand that they can whip out whenever someone asks!