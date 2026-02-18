ADVERTISEMENT

We have an endless pool of information at our fingertips, thanks to the internet. But the opposite also holds true. Fiction masquerading as fact will catch you if you aren't careful, and it doesn't just come in the form of words. Pictures can be just as deceiving, especially with AI and Photoshop thrown into the mix.

There was once a time when Photoshop was reserved for those who actually knew how to use it. Nowadays, it's in the hands of anyone from your great aunt to your neighbor and that annoying influencer upstairs, who wants us all to believe their waist is the size of a pencil. People around the globe are bending reality at their will... and the results are not always amazing.

Bored Panda has bravely gone down a rabbit hole of photoshop fails to compile a list of the most confidently bizarre and hilarious ones out there. They show that anything is possible (though not always plausible) when you have the help of a magic wand or a healing brush.