We have an endless pool of information at our fingertips, thanks to the internet. But the opposite also holds true. Fiction masquerading as fact will catch you if you aren't careful, and it doesn't just come in the form of words. Pictures can be just as deceiving, especially with AI and Photoshop thrown into the mix.

There was once a time when Photoshop was reserved for those who actually knew how to use it. Nowadays, it's in the hands of anyone from your great aunt to your neighbor and that annoying influencer upstairs, who wants us all to believe their waist is the size of a pencil. People around the globe are bending reality at their will... and the results are not always amazing.

Bored Panda has bravely gone down a rabbit hole of photoshop fails to compile a list of the most confidently bizarre and hilarious ones out there. They show that anything is possible (though not always plausible) when you have the help of a magic wand or a healing brush.

#1

Was Looking For A Cat Carrier And Stumbled Onto This Gem

Cat with exaggerated makeup photoshopped inside a black soft-sided pet carrier bag, showcasing a funny Photoshop fail.

Real-Instinct Report

You don't have to be a graphic designer or digital professional to be able to use Photoshop. Nowadays, the software is widely available and (almost) anyone can learn to manipulate an image. But it can be fun and entertaining, doing so is not always ethical.

People have been retouching photos long before Photoshop and other editing software entered the market. But back then, the process took more time, effort, resources, and dare we say, skill.
    #2

    Just Why

    Photoshop fail on a bus ad showing a dog with human arms wearing a yellow sweater above a town skyline.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    He Wanted To Show Off His New Boat, His Boyfriend, And Their Apparent Ability To Levitate

    Two men posing on a boat with an obvious Photoshop fail showing an unnaturally elongated neck and distorted body.

    Brew_Cat Report

    Today, apps like Facetune make it possible to change someone's eye color, or remove blemishes at the touch of a button. But digital manipulation can be particularly problematic when it comes to the world of fashion, beauty and aesthetics. Many argue that it promotes unrealistic or unattainable standards.

    "At the same time that the creation of software facilitated the process of retouching images, it also made it possible to make several other profound body modifications, such as stretching the legs and thinning the waist and nose," explains Aela, an online school specializing in UX, Design, and Digital Products. 

    The school's experts add that the manipulation that was previously used to hide an unwanted stain or pimple ended up becoming "a resource for to mold people within a standard of beauty."
    #4

    Something About Those Forearms

    Man in a cowboy hat with exaggerated muscles in funny Photoshop fails showing unrealistic body proportions outdoors and indoors.

    jpct88 Report

    #5

    My Wife And I Got Maternity Photos Done And My Cousin Thought This One Needed A Bit Of Photoshop

    Pregnant woman holding hands with a man whose lower body is edited to look like a horse in hilarious Photoshop fails.

    Jtizzzle Report

    #6

    Photoshop Expert

    Red car parked on street with an awkward Photoshop fail placing a person unnaturally in front of the vehicle.

    DatDerpyAzn Report

    Photo editing isn't just about enhancing an image, it can shape how people perceive reality. And that's why it's important to not compromise an image's authenticity when editing it.

    "Edit the image so it stays true to the subject, rather than misrepresenting it," advises virtual photo editing and design studio Pathedit. The team adds that this is especially important when editing photos of people but also applies to product photography.

    "Authenticity can mean the difference between a returned product and a happy customer," they say.
    #7

    Looks Relaxing

    Woman sitting on a digitally edited sofa with unrealistic shadows and floating feet, showcasing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    gogol_6767 Report

    #8

    On An Asos Ad

    Close-up of a man with a distorted face and mismatched neck demonstrating hilarious Photoshop fails humor.

    energy_whoopsy05 Report

    #9

    I Don't Want That Thing Even Close To My Face

    Man using nose hair trimmer incorrectly by pressing it against his nostril in a funny Photoshop fail image.

    y_da_hec_u_readn_dis Report

    #10

    He Copied The Hulks Trainingplan

    Young man with exaggeratedly large muscles standing outdoors, a clear example of funny Photoshop fails.

    Ok_Season3619 Report

    #11

    Someone From My School Actually Posted This

    Young boy awkwardly photoshopped standing in front of a private jet and convertible car, a hilarious Photoshop fail.

    catsareprettycoo1 Report

    #12

    This Product Image For A Dog Lick Mat On Amazon

    Dog licking an oddly placed peanut butter patch on a wall, showcasing one of the funniest Photoshop fails.

    _passerine Report

    #13

    This Image I Found On Aliexpress Promoting A Phone Holder. I’m All Kinds Of Confused

    Young woman drinking tea in bed using a hands-free phone holder arm, an example of hilarious Photoshop fails.

    deafndepressed Report

    #14

    I Just Don’t Get How Anyone Finishes Editing This And Goes - Yep, That’s The Perfect Photo

    Woman wearing a black dress with distorted facial features showcasing one of the hilarious Photoshop fails at night cityscape background.

    hazelinside Report

    #15

    What’s With The Small Head

    Young woman with an exaggeratedly elongated neck in a bizarre Photoshop fail in an indoor cafe setting.

    Aropia2 Report

    #16

    Not Even Judas Was As Treacherous As That Mirror

    Woman posing indoors with distorted hips due to a funny Photoshop fail in a casual setting.

    Not_newbie_994 Report

    #17

    Something Seems Out Of Place Here

    Colorful parrot sitting on a tiny picnic table with nuts and corn under a red umbrella, a funny Photoshop fail.

    Bobwords Report

    #18

    I Made An Insta For My Dog And This Guy Is One The People On Her Feed. Usually It's Him In A Car Or Something, But It Looks Like He's Been Getting More Creative

    Young man poorly edited into a sunset landscape, showcasing one of the most hilarious Photoshop fails online.

    ginga_gingaa Report

    #19

    A Carousel Of… Whatever This Is

    Two women at the gym with obvious Photoshop fails, including distorted body proportions and exaggerated features.

    sad-eggrice Report

    #20

    Found This Magical Floating Papasan Chair On Amazon. I Guess They Couldn't Even Find A Kid To Sit In It For A Photo

    Child reading book on oversized cushioned chair in a living room showcasing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    Cometpaw Report

    #21

    I Love Listening To My Power Generator

    Packaging box showing a person with headphones sitting outside near a power box with obvious Photoshop fails in the image.

    natutupi Report

    #22

    The “Family Portrait” Featured In A Netflix Christmas Movie

    Family portrait with awkward faces and mismatched lighting, showcasing one of the most hilarious Photoshop fails ever posted.

    Lambamham Report

    #23

    The Person Who Had To Make This Just Did Not Care At All

    Memorial locket pendant with a lock of hair fail showing a transparent background, a notable Photoshop fail.

    xbluewolfiex Report

    #24

    I Need To Know If This Is Photoshopped. I Feel Like It Is And I Feel Like. I Know Where But Please Help With This

    Woman with blonde hair holding a handwritten note in a car, an example of hilarious Photoshop fails caught on camera.

    Me-eh Report

    #25

    Found On Ig Explore Page, How Many Filters Do We Think It Took To Create This?

    Woman with heavily edited facial features showcasing a notable Photoshop fail in makeup and skin retouching.

    gingernoodlez Report

    #26

    Very Normal Windows. And Of Course All Of The Comments Were "Beautiful Lady"

    Woman with distorted long legs in a kitchen by the window, a clear example of hilarious Photoshop fails.

    PopCultureReference2 Report

    #27

    Local Photographer Ad On Facebook

    Two girls in pink dresses sitting on a truck bed with hay, Easter eggs, and a rabbit showing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    mrbigreddog Report

    #28

    Legs For Days?

    Two photos of a woman with exaggeratedly elongated legs and distorted body, showcasing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    gingernoodlez Report

    #29

    31.7k Followers Btw

    Two women in swimsuits with distorted body proportions standing by pools, showcasing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    gingernoodlez Report

    #30

    Expensive Water Bottle From Waterdrop

    Man with dark hair wearing a cream sweater holding a water bottle with an obvious Photoshop fail in the image.

    culminacio Report

    #31

    Coca Cola… Is The Budget Okay?

    Person holding a sandwich and a Coca-Cola can with visible Photoshop fails in the image composition.

    dorodeando Report

    #32

    Just Came Across An Ad For A Sleeping Mask When Something Struck Me Odd

    Collage of people with photoshopped sleep masks covering their eyes in unrealistic and funny ways, showcasing Photoshop fails.

    skontsy Report

    #33

    At Least He Looks Happy

    Elderly person using a rollator walker with three wheels in a park highlighting hilarious Photoshop fails.

    beirizzle Report

    #34

    Nextdoor New Neighbor Fail

    Muscular man wearing a white cap taking a shirtless mirror selfie with visible tattoos and a Photoshop fail on his arm.

    Significant-Break-74 Report

    #35

    Totally Not Edited

    Miss Hong Kong beauty pageant contestant with an exaggerated hourglass shape, showcasing a classic Photoshop fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    My Local Travel Agent. I Didn't Know They Offered Head Transplants

    Photo of a travel advertisement showing a pilot with an unusually large head, a hilarious Photoshop fail example.

    gh1blq Report

    #37

    Sheldon?

    Photoshop fail showing unrealistic hair treatment before and after images in a hair clinic newspaper ad.

    ciesca301 Report

    #38

    Amazon Is Back At It Again

    Woman inside a portable sauna holding a tablet, featuring a Photoshop fail with distorted arm and chair next to her.

    ItsDeCia Report

    #39

    This Was On Volkswagen’s Website

    Blue Volkswagen electric car parked in front of a Volkswagen Group of America building illustrating Photoshop fails.

    tobyarch Report

    #40

    This Ad For A Back-Straightening

    Elderly woman with cane in yellow sweater, shown with a Photoshop fail disrupting the natural arm appearance.

    elmahir Report

    #41

    A Girl I Follow On Instagram Shamelessly Posted This Lil Mess

    Woman taking a mirror selfie with a distorted wooden door showing a classic example of hilarious Photoshop fails.

    lilhunnybunny98_ Report

    #42

    Wayfair Never Fails

    Two young women posing mid-air on a yellow couch in a living room showcasing hilarious Photoshop fails.

    EqualWonder7812 Report

    #43

    Some Thinspo I Had Saved On My Phone And Idolized

    Woman posing in a cropped shirt with a distorted waistline in a funny Photoshop fail example showing editing mistakes.

    Until I found this subreddit and realized it was fake. Thank you creator for making this, it definitely helped me out a little bit.

    sleepyyclouds Report

    #44

    A Glorious Tinder Find

    Man in military uniform with distorted eyes and glasses, an example of a hilarious Photoshop fail.

    moonwaternymph Report

    #45

    Too Much Bodyfilter?

    Woman in a tight red outfit with exaggerated proportions standing next to a large dog outside a rustic house Photoshop fail.

    Bizloz Report

    #46

    So This Girl Deffinetely Photoshopped Him In Her Picture

    Man and woman on a motorcycle with obvious Photoshop fail blending and unrealistic skin tones in a dimly lit room

    strict88 Report

    #47

    Hinge Profile

    Man in dress shirt and red tie with a heavily distorted torso standing next to a black truck in a Photoshop fail.

    diligentlyunbearable Report

    #48

    Boss, I Added In The Sweat

    Woman with ponytail wearing wireless earbuds with visible Photoshop fails and editing errors on her face and shoulder.

    ArcanimusMagic Report

    #49

    Was Getting My Vaccine Today And Found This At Walgreens

    Woman on a reusable forehead thermometer box with a visible Photoshop fail showing measurement scale on her forehead.

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    I Want To Use This Pan Rack In My Shower, Yes

    Bathroom shower with bath scrubbers hanging on a rod illustrating a hilarious Photoshop fail design mistake.

    cheezeitscrust Report

    #51

    How Did They Think This Way Okay?

    Woman with an exaggeratedly edited head and hair in a bizarre Photoshop fail illustrating common editing mistakes.

    gaypurple Report

    #52

    This "Maternity" Wedding Dress

    Woman in a long white flowing dress leaning on a tree by the sea with an obvious Photoshop fail on the dress shape.

    artecomet Report

    #53

    Speechless

    Woman wearing a green hijab and lace dress with an exaggerated, distorted face in a hilarious Photoshop fail.

    Sphaer Report

    #54

    There’s Just So Much Going On Here

    Woman with long hair and glasses on head showing a clear example of hilarious Photoshop fails in a kitchen setting.

    NotYrMama Report

    #55

    All Natural

    Woman with exaggeratedly elongated neck and distorted facial features in a hilarious Photoshop fail at the beach.

    New-Energy-1138 Report

