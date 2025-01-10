ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Solomon, a cartoonist and writer based in Queens, New York, brings everyday experiences to life through her single-panel comics. As a regular contributor to The New Yorker, her work often explores the chaos and humor of modern life, offering sharp observations on the world around her.

Inspired by everything from comedy shows to candid moments in her daily routine, Ali’s cartoons resonate with readers by capturing the universal absurdities of life. Her unique perspective and ability to find humor in the mundane have made her a standout voice in the world of cartooning.

More info: Instagram | ali-solomon.com | x.com

21 Clever And Witty One-Panel Comics By New Yorker Cartoonist Ali Solomon (New Pics)

