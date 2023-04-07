76 Times People Failed To Use The Correct Words And It Resulted In These Hilarious Mishaps (New Pics)
Language is such a complex matter that a lifetime might not be enough to learn all of its ins and outs. And this goes with any of them, which makes English no exception. Despite being the most used one in the world, it often causes difficulties for foreigners and natives alike.
Especially when it comes to set phrases, some of which might sound different from what they actually are. For instance, saving a damsel in this dress, agreeing that looks can be this evening, or seeing a child who is a spit and image of their parent.
Whether it’s lack of familiarity with the language, a typo, or simply uncertainty about what the phrase is exactly, it often leads to some hilarious linguistic misunderstandings. We have browsed the internet to bring to you some of the best examples of such situations that ought to make you giggle. Scroll down for the list and have a good laugh.
Eggs-Been-A-D**k
Thanks for the censorship BP, it really helps with the joke..
Catholic Converter
In Some Near
Standing Ovulation
Salmon Vanilla
Brown Kite Is
Toe Food
Urethra!
Going Into Cardigan Arrest
Ankle Grinder
Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress
Jena Rated
Always Make Sure You Use Your Tongue!
Circumcise
Urethral
Delicious Hand Soup
Mitch Match Civil Where
Living Life Bi-Curiously
Genius Aqua
Took me a good few minutes to decipher that as "je ne said quoi".
Breakfast Nuke
Silent Language
"Looks Can Be A Little This Evening "
Air Ducks
I’d recommend someone but he’s kind of a quack. He doesn’t have the proper duck-uments. You should probably wing it 🤷♀️ je ne sais quack!
Doggy Dog
In case anyone missed it, I feel the need to call attention to where they said that the "enslaving of people is a totally natural part of human life."
Fridge Raider
Paper Machete
I Love All My Metals
Too Flamboyant To Swim
Entry Pioneer
Nip It In The Butt
Jack Off All Traits
Fat Button Girls - Queen
Takin A Bath By Her Beauty
Cadillac Converter!
I always thought that sounded like a cool tool to have. What did you convert the Cadillac into?
Bob Wire
Cone Sent Lmao
But y r u taking pictures of them without their consent- someone who literally gets anxious about pictures
Meta Pause
A Mere Marketplace Mear
Mear, mear on the wall. Who's the worst speller of them all?
Garlic Permission
Chimp Change
Blubbery Cheese Cake
Or Best Awful
A Soccer Punch
Mow-Nourished
Pheasant
Gape Keeping
The Resistance
Like I'm At The Foreskin Of Everybody's Mind
A Pitta Me
Active God
Camel Meal Tea Is Good For You!
Fire Distinguisher
Fire Distinguisher operating instructions: Beat the fire with this brass thing. If the flames beat down slightly it is a Class A (Solids). If burning liquid splatters on you it is Class B (Liquids) (or possibly Class F). If you miss entirely it is Class C (Gases). If it melts the brass thing it is Class D (Metals). If you get electrocuted it is an Electrical Fire. Once you have distinguished the type of fire, go get the appropriately classed modern fire extinguisher. (though it may now be too late so why not relax with a nice cup of Camel Meal tea.)
I Finally Encountered A New One. Universe City
Pond Shop
“Spit And Image”
In case you were wondering - origin below. I grew up hearing the phrase but never thought much about where it came from. --- The term 'spitting image' is an allusion to someone who is so like someone else as to appear to have been spat from his mouth. The concept and phrase were in circulation by 1689, when George Farquhar used it in his play Love and a Bottle: “Poor child! He's as like his own dada as if he were spit out of his mouth.”