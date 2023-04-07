Language is such a complex matter that a lifetime might not be enough to learn all of its ins and outs. And this goes with any of them, which makes English no exception. Despite being the most used one in the world, it often causes difficulties for foreigners and natives alike.

Especially when it comes to set phrases, some of which might sound different from what they actually are. For instance, saving a damsel in this dress, agreeing that looks can be this evening, or seeing a child who is a spit and image of their parent.

Whether it’s lack of familiarity with the language, a typo, or simply uncertainty about what the phrase is exactly, it often leads to some hilarious linguistic misunderstandings. We have browsed the internet to bring to you some of the best examples of such situations that ought to make you giggle. Scroll down for the list and have a good laugh.