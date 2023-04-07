Language is such a complex matter that a lifetime might not be enough to learn all of its ins and outs. And this goes with any of them, which makes English no exception. Despite being the most used one in the world, it often causes difficulties for foreigners and natives alike.

Especially when it comes to set phrases, some of which might sound different from what they actually are. For instance, saving a damsel in this dress, agreeing that looks can be this evening, or seeing a child who is a spit and image of their parent.

Whether it’s lack of familiarity with the language, a typo, or simply uncertainty about what the phrase is exactly, it often leads to some hilarious linguistic misunderstandings. We have browsed the internet to bring to you some of the best examples of such situations that ought to make you giggle. Scroll down for the list and have a good laugh.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Eggs-Been-A-D**k

Eggs-Been-A-D**k

supermav27 Report

25points
POST
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks for the censorship BP, it really helps with the joke..

11
11points
reply
#2

Catholic Converter

Catholic Converter

Tighnari Report

24points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one expects the Spanish Inquisition..... to be located just past your exhaust manifold.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

In Some Near

In Some Near

paininmybass Report

23points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I do hate sleeping next to someone.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Standing Ovulation

Standing Ovulation

esketitty Report

19points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, I guess you technically CAN ovulate while standing. 😉

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Salmon Vanilla

Salmon Vanilla

tastyhotdog245 Report

18points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah! That lame a*s vanilla salmon can go to hell!

1
1point
reply
#6

Brown Kite Is

Brown Kite Is

cityandshannon Report

18points
POST
Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Brown kite is asshdkdlgkdjfl 😂

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#7

Toe Food

Toe Food

vintagepop Report

16points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can we appreciate the wallpaper tho

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#8

Urethra!

Urethra!

Dwaynetherockcullen Report

15points
POST
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now this is just taking the p**s.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

Going Into Cardigan Arrest

Going Into Cardigan Arrest

Scaulbylausis Report

13points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When the ugly sweater is just TOO ugly.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#10

Ankle Grinder

Ankle Grinder

Strong-Plastic4420 Report

13points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course it is. It appears you removed the safety shield.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#11

Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress

Had To Confirm This Is Really What They Mean. Damsel In This Dress

OmenLW Report

12points
POST
Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I understand that the dress become too tight.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Jena Rated

Jena Rated

AntonK2439 Report

12points
POST
David
David
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't really Karen how they are Jena Rated as long as they are Amber taining.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

Always Make Sure You Use Your Tongue!

Always Make Sure You Use Your Tongue!

drbrydges Report

11points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MSW Single White Baker. Enjoys tongue on my white buns and long walks in the park.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Circumcise

Circumcise

unaware-wolf Report

11points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you work retail but your side hustle as a mohel sometimes interferes.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#15

Urethral

Urethral

AgreeableAd9816 Report

10points
POST
#16

Delicious Hand Soup

Delicious Hand Soup

FabulousCeiba Report

10points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm thinking with the small nozzle it is likely just more of a broth.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Mitch Match Civil Where

Mitch Match Civil Where

CuteCanary Report

9points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if your family is Walmart / trailer park kind of people and civil ware is just to classy for them? Got any drama ware or a special tea spilling kit?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Living Life Bi-Curiously

Living Life Bi-Curiously

nickyfrags69 Report

9points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe one of the bridesmaids will help you out.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#19

Genius Aqua

Genius Aqua

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
Eastendbird
Eastendbird
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Took me a good few minutes to decipher that as "je ne said quoi".

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Breakfast Nuke

Breakfast Nuke

discosanta Report

9points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can even see the radiation shadows of the things that used to be on the table.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Silent Language

Silent Language

Hernik26 Report

9points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean, I guess it’s not wrong… XD

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

"Looks Can Be A Little This Evening "

"Looks Can Be A Little This Evening "

MiddleAd4909 Report

8points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luck be a lady tonight! Luck be a lady tonight! Luck if you've ever been a lady to begin with, luck be a lady tonight🎵🎵

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

Air Ducks

Air Ducks

AH_Nastyface Report

8points
POST
Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’d recommend someone but he’s kind of a quack. He doesn’t have the proper duck-uments. You should probably wing it 🤷‍♀️ je ne sais quack!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

Doggy Dog

Doggy Dog

SilentNyxx Report

7points
POST
fair_weather_rose
fair_weather_rose
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case anyone missed it, I feel the need to call attention to where they said that the "enslaving of people is a totally natural part of human life."

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Fridge Raider

Fridge Raider

-BossHog- Report

6points
POST
parmadillo
parmadillo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should be a comma after “fridge”

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#26

Paper Machete

Paper Machete

Murky_Part_6318 Report

6points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

seems like either kind of milk would make the machete soggy.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

I Love All My Metals

I Love All My Metals

Foxically Report

6points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if I have both? I’m so metal.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Too Flamboyant To Swim

Too Flamboyant To Swim

La_Marina Report

6points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are you thinking Liberace or 80s Elton John flamboyant or a slightly more subdued David Bowie kind of flamboyant?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Entry Pioneer

Entry Pioneer

W0lf_LoverTV Report

6points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, a pornstar could be an entry pioneer.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#30

Nip It In The Butt

Nip It In The Butt

TheDriver458 Report

6points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some questions should be left unanswered.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Jack Off All Traits

Jack Off All Traits

PastelHarmony Report

6points
POST
David
David
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've heard it called 'slaying the dragon'. Maybe that is where the sword comes in.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Fat Button Girls - Queen

Fat Button Girls - Queen

I1221Me Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#33

Takin A Bath By Her Beauty

Takin A Bath By Her Beauty

Mr_Makaveli_187 Report

6points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank goodness that person spoke stupid. Could've gone a whole different way!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Cadillac Converter!

Cadillac Converter!

Tw1ch1e Report

6points
POST
Majungasaurus
Majungasaurus
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought that sounded like a cool tool to have. What did you convert the Cadillac into?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Bob Wire

Bob Wire

lewdlySmell46 Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#36

Cone Sent Lmao

Cone Sent Lmao

Accidentally_Lee Report

6points
POST
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But y r u taking pictures of them without their consent- someone who literally gets anxious about pictures

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Meta Pause

Meta Pause

oliviaisacat Report

6points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m 48 and currently on my Meta pause since I don’t have a functional Facebook account.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#38

A Mere Marketplace Mear

A Mere Marketplace Mear

JephaHowler Report

6points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mear, mear on the wall. Who's the worst speller of them all?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Garlic Permission

Garlic Permission

RippyADMB Report

5points
POST
kathoco
kathoco
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is this supposed to be ?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Chimp Change

Chimp Change

the_vince_horror Report

5points
POST
David
David
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe he grew up around organ grinders with little monkeys collecting the change.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Blubbery Cheese Cake

Blubbery Cheese Cake

fluffychonkycat Report

5points
POST
David
David
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Truth in advertising. Cheesecake so good but cheesecake so fattening.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Or Best Awful

Or Best Awful

funkylemongamer Report

5points
POST
David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I see the problem. They spelled "It's stolen" incorrectly.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

A Soccer Punch

A Soccer Punch

scandinalian Report

5points
POST
David
David
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are not allowed to use your hands in soccer. Goal keeper can so maybe they are the one punching you.

1
1point
reply
#44

Mow-Nourished

Mow-Nourished

shmabeog Report

5points
POST
David
David
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mall-nourished. It's how you get when you eat at the mall food court too often.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#45

Pheasant

Pheasant

carib-arena Report

5points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. That would be a fowl marriage.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

Gape Keeping

Gape Keeping

ThatGuyTheyCallAlex Report

4points
POST
David
David
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you're keeping your gape sweetie. You do you.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#47

The Resistance

The Resistance

Exodias_Left_Nut Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Like I'm At The Foreskin Of Everybody's Mind

Like I'm At The Foreskin Of Everybody's Mind

GroundbreakingSeat82 Report

4points
POST
David
David
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you only knew bud. That's just the tip of how we feel about you.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#49

A Pitta Me

A Pitta Me

WalterLeDuy Report

4points
POST
#50

Active God

Active God

GoatBuster01 Report

4points
POST
David
David
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you know if something was done by active God as opposed to passive God just letting it happen?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Camel Meal Tea Is Good For You!

Camel Meal Tea Is Good For You!

Devbrostated Report

4points
POST
David
David
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm wondering how it is hot inside the box.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Fire Distinguisher

Fire Distinguisher

joe-vee-wan Report

4points
POST
David
David
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fire Distinguisher operating instructions: Beat the fire with this brass thing. If the flames beat down slightly it is a Class A (Solids). If burning liquid splatters on you it is Class B (Liquids) (or possibly Class F). If you miss entirely it is Class C (Gases). If it melts the brass thing it is Class D (Metals). If you get electrocuted it is an Electrical Fire. Once you have distinguished the type of fire, go get the appropriately classed modern fire extinguisher. (though it may now be too late so why not relax with a nice cup of Camel Meal tea.)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

I Finally Encountered A New One. Universe City

I Finally Encountered A New One. Universe City

1500sitalyman Report

3points
POST
David
David
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today a lowly nurse's aide but some day a dock tar.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#54

Pond Shop

Pond Shop

casstocoast Report

3points
POST
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

holy c**p. the intended answer is worse than the typo.

1
1point
reply
#55

“Spit And Image”

“Spit And Image”

Any_Illustrator4699 Report

3points
POST
David
David
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In case you were wondering - origin below. I grew up hearing the phrase but never thought much about where it came from. --- The term 'spitting image' is an allusion to someone who is so like someone else as to appear to have been spat from his mouth. The concept and phrase were in circulation by 1689, when George Farquhar used it in his play Love and a Bottle: “Poor child! He's as like his own dada as if he were spit out of his mouth.”

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

Known Demand

Known Demand

RoastThatToast Report

3points
POST
7773989
7773989
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why are Peaky Blinders’ faces being censored?

0
0points
reply
#57

Any Nut Shall, Can’t Punch A Friend While She’s Already Down

Any Nut Shall, Can’t Punch A Friend While She’s Already Down

swaggo666 Report

3points
POST
#58

Ease Dropper

Ease Dropper