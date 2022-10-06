Parents will often encourage their kids to express themselves. "Use your words!" is a common phrase you can hear on a playground. But it's not always easy for children. They are still learning.

However, their attempts to articulate their feelings and thoughts can lead to really hilarious misunderstandings.

"The fact that my nephew told his teacher his mom is on parole. She's on patrol, serving in the National Guard," Caila C (@Cai_Lyfe) recently tweeted. "Patrol."

The anecdote quickly went viral and was also reposted on several social media platforms, prompting people to share more situations where kids tried to say something but sent the wrong message. Continue scrolling to check out the best ones we compiled just for you!

Image credits: Cai_Lyfe

#1

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

DoctorNeu2 Report

28points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

technically the truth, right?

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#2

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

hey_kerith Report

22points
POST
Nor
Nor
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I laughed a little to hard for this

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

LorraineHirsch Report

21points
POST
Amy Pattie
Amy Pattie
Community Member
1 hour ago

I casually mentioned once that my dads been inside every prison in the state. He’s a government building inspector.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#4

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

lparis2mozart Report

20points
POST
STress
STress
Community Member
1 hour ago

Seems legit...

6
6points
reply
#5

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

heintzsight1 Report

20points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hairpiece

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

DreaTheVirgo777 Report

19points
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
1 hour ago

Which is the objective truth!

6
6points
reply
#7

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Inot_chir Report

19points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh... oh

1
1point
reply
#8

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

flatmoon2002 Report

18points
POST
Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
1 hour ago

Good thing it wasn't a therapist... "Mom, the rapist is on the phone."

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

MysticPesky Report

16points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

who complains about lasagna though seriously

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

DrFelysha Report

16points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
2 hours ago

hahaha... 😅

0
0points
reply
#11

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

MotherOfLions3 Report

16points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

IT'S A MIRACLE!!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#12

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

SmithsMas Report

15points
POST
Daniel Bowers
Daniel Bowers
Community Member
1 hour ago

LOL

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#13

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

havely47 Report

15points
POST
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the prayer worked (well, you did come home, after all)!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

MARLENESANTIN1 Report

14points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah, I am too!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Laurawalsh18 Report

14points
POST
Amy Pattie
Amy Pattie
Community Member
1 hour ago

The child did not lie

4
4points
reply
#16

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

WingersSo Report

14points
POST
Na Schi
Na Schi
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is an RN? I figure the N stands for nurse, but the R?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

entplant Report

14points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago

Deuce Bigalow: Principle Gigolo... XP

1
1point
reply
#18

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

HelenaKelleher Report

14points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

Vamos a bailar 🎶

0
0points
reply
#19

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

a1magfly Report

13points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Does't explain the cash, tho' :P

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

rachelvailbooks Report

13points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chefs will now be referred to as Cookies

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

New-Volume4997 Report

13points
POST
Kate
Kate
Community Member
1 hour ago

One more reason to not leave kids in the car, EVER.

2
2points
reply
#22

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

ItsWorsethanYo1 Report

12points
POST
Amy Pattie
Amy Pattie
Community Member
1 hour ago

Guys, guys, grown-up is the word. He watches grown-up movies.

0
0points
reply
#23

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

MusicCityMissy Report

10points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
56 minutes ago

I wanted Herbie myself.

0
0points
reply
#24

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

jenniell_ Report

10points
POST
#25

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

BlackberryParty9821 Report

10points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
52 minutes ago

One of the kindergartens in my city had a teacher note out some time back: "Don't believe ever word your kid tells you about our kindergarten and we promise we will not believe every word your kid tells us about you"

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#26

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

cosmicfunpalace Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Oh, but who wouldn't like to have a casual lobotomy every now and then

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#27

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

tcsced Report

9points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well, technically I drink and drive too. Water, energy drinks, coffee etc XP

0
0points
reply
#28

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

TheNon-Anon Report

9points
POST
Bellala
Bellala
Community Member
6 minutes ago

This would sound even worse in hungarian as the word for crab (the animal) and for cancer is the same

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Johanna_Ann Report

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's some naughty understory there ;)

1
1point
reply
#30

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

notsosugarfree1 Report

8points
POST
#31

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

lackey_rn Report

7points
POST
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Used alcohol wipes! Who takes used alcohol wipes home from the hospital?

-1
-1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

_JacMac_ Report

7points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
53 minutes ago

I daresay I could learn a lot from a sex worker. I just don't think I'd want to.

0
0points
reply
#33

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

LMac8806 Report

7points
POST
#34

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

edabny62 Report

6points
POST
Ranger Kanootsen
Ranger Kanootsen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hey hey, so does mine! (6 feet under)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#35

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

tartredux Report

6points
POST
#36

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

MyLifein3Songs Report

6points
POST
Lord Mysticlaw
Lord Mysticlaw
Community Member
24 minutes ago

My kid once asked me why I have so many beer cans in my car. It was energy drinks, not beer.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

LilButMighty21 Report

6points
POST
#38

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

ruthumstweets Report

5points
POST
#39

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

NordicMamma2 Report

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Why is Jonas staying with mom when dad is away, tho'?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

waterbringer Report

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
45 minutes ago

*sound of CPS knocking at the door*

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#41

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

BrunneaCapilli Report

5points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I need more information

0
0points
reply
#42

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

CityMeanOlWorld Report

5points
POST
#43

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

PamelaCross19 Report

5points
POST
#44

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

louisegohmann Report

5points
POST
DJ
DJ
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Well, He's not wrong.

0
0points
reply
#45

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

TonyMor20327557 Report

4points
POST
#46

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

KalienLuna Report

4points
POST
setsuriseikou
setsuriseikou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pfff, certainly because taking out brains is obviously the best part of any neurosurgical case!

0
0points
reply
#47

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

HecklerJohn1 Report

4points
POST
#48

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

whitecollarzomb13 Report

4points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I can't even imagine!

0
0points
reply
#49

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

GummoNation Report

4points
POST
#50

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

kgriffin33 Report

3points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Why would you be worried if a kid wants to be a chameleon? Let them be! People worry too much and stifle kids' imaginations WAY too much these days. He'll learn in time! But for now, LET HIM BE A KID!!!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#51

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

lkeshavan Report

3points
POST
#52

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Catheri87314921 Report

3points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Now, with that one, the truth is just as rare.

1
1point
reply
#53

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

derek_honore Report

3points
POST
#54

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

SpasmociallySunny Report

3points
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Okay, Sign me up for the d**k show 🤣😂

0
0points
reply
#55

Funny-Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context-Mispronouncing-Words

ScrubCuckoo Report

3points
POST
#56

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Sue70241 Report

2points
POST
Amy Pattie
Amy Pattie
Community Member
1 hour ago

I mean she said what she meant!

1
1point
reply
#57

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

dmark2hi Report

2points
POST
Bouche Clay
Bouche Clay
Community Member
50 minutes ago

LOL

0
0points
reply
#58

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

IrishBelle_1 Report

2points
POST
#59

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

JoelthePastor Report

2points
POST
#60

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

lmw1954 Report

2points
POST
#61

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

kingfan57 Report

2points
POST
#62

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

Mathowitz Report

1point
POST
#63

Kids-Said-Things-Without-Context

CAweir1993 Report

1point
POST
Snorky The Pig
Snorky The Pig
Community Member
36 minutes ago

But in all seriousness, a harmful metaphor.

0
0points
reply

