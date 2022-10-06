Parents will often encourage their kids to express themselves. "Use your words!" is a common phrase you can hear on a playground. But it's not always easy for children. They are still learning.

However, their attempts to articulate their feelings and thoughts can lead to really hilarious misunderstandings.

"The fact that my nephew told his teacher his mom is on parole. She's on patrol, serving in the National Guard," Caila C (@Cai_Lyfe) recently tweeted. "Patrol."

The anecdote quickly went viral and was also reposted on several social media platforms, prompting people to share more situations where kids tried to say something but sent the wrong message. Continue scrolling to check out the best ones we compiled just for you!

Image credits: Cai_Lyfe