63 Funny Times Kids Tried To Say Something But It Didn’t Come Out Right
Parents will often encourage their kids to express themselves. "Use your words!" is a common phrase you can hear on a playground. But it's not always easy for children. They are still learning.
However, their attempts to articulate their feelings and thoughts can lead to really hilarious misunderstandings.
"The fact that my nephew told his teacher his mom is on parole. She's on patrol, serving in the National Guard," Caila C (@Cai_Lyfe) recently tweeted. "Patrol."
The anecdote quickly went viral and was also reposted on several social media platforms, prompting people to share more situations where kids tried to say something but sent the wrong message. Continue scrolling to check out the best ones we compiled just for you!
I casually mentioned once that my dads been inside every prison in the state. He’s a government building inspector.
One of the kindergartens in my city had a teacher note out some time back: "Don't believe ever word your kid tells you about our kindergarten and we promise we will not believe every word your kid tells us about you"
Oh, but who wouldn't like to have a casual lobotomy every now and then
Well, technically I drink and drive too. Water, energy drinks, coffee etc XP
I daresay I could learn a lot from a sex worker. I just don't think I'd want to.
My kid once asked me why I have so many beer cans in my car. It was energy drinks, not beer.
Pfff, certainly because taking out brains is obviously the best part of any neurosurgical case!
Why would you be worried if a kid wants to be a chameleon? Let them be! People worry too much and stifle kids' imaginations WAY too much these days. He'll learn in time! But for now, LET HIM BE A KID!!!
While others may take what kids say literally, most teachers would be well aware of mispronunciations and use of incorrect words.
As a daycare worker, I took a Friday off to give my apartment a good cleaning, as my mom was coming to visit. I told the children (3-5). When Steffi got picked up that evening, she said, "Teacher's not coming to school tomorrow. She has to stay home and clean her room. Her mommy's making her."
As a daycare worker, I took a Friday off to give my apartment a good cleaning, as my mom was coming to visit. I told the children (3-5). When Steffi got picked up that evening, she said, "Teacher's not coming to school tomorrow. She has to stay home and clean her room. Her mommy's making her."