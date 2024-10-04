ADVERTISEMENT

Children are the future, but they often don’t get enough credit for how bright they are. They’re always listening and observing, and their little brains are soaking up information like sponges. But another thing about kids is that they’re basically tiny little comedians. 

And if you’re in the mood to read some hilarious quotes from clever kiddos, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Live From Snack Time! Instagram and gathered some of their best posts down below. Enjoy scrolling through and being astounded by these little comedic geniuses, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite pics!

More info: LiveFromSnackTime.com

#1

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#2

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#3

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

Live From Snack Time is one of the most wholesome corners of the internet. It was created by NYC school teacher Alyssa Cowit, who was inspired by all of the brilliant things that her kindergarteners would say on the daily. She partnered up with her friend and fellow Ithaca College alum Greg Dunbar, and together, they’ve created a page that boasts over 706K followers on Instagram.

Today, Live From Snack Time has shared over 2,300 quotes, and it’s a precious reminder of how brilliant and incredible the younger generations are. You can even buy merch featuring some of the best quotes from LFST or purchase a book that can be an excellent conversation starter on your coffee table. 
#4

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#5

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#6

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

We’re big fans of Live From Snack Time here at Bored Panda, so it’s not the first time we’ve covered the wholesome page. And lucky for us, we were previously able to get in touch with Alyssa to find out more about what it’s like to run this beloved account.

“Live From Snack Time has very much changed my day to day life,” she shared. “As a teacher, I speak to kids all day long. I love collaborating with my teaching team, but there is usually only a short time for that. LFST allows me to speak with adults, consult the community, hear from people all over the world, share recommendations, and insight from followers and professionals outside of the education field.”
#7

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#8

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#9

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

“It's been pretty fascinating,” Alyssa continued. “We often pose questions to our community like, ‘What is your biggest parenting failure?’ or ‘Which baby products do you secretly love for yourself?’ and it's interesting to hear how similar and relatable the answers are.”

“We are so much alike, adults from all over the globe have made the same hilarious parenting mistakes,” she noted. “I hope LFST continues to bring us together in funny ways.”
#10

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#11

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#12

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

We were also curious about what Alyssa loves most about running Live From Snack Time. “I think the best part of LFST is that it proves that kids say the things we as adults wish we could,” she shared. “It's unfiltered hilarious gold (most of the time). A year-old kid said recently, ‘I cry on sad days, I cry on bad days, and I cry on regular days.’ It is just so real and clearly something they were reflecting on. I hope the adult nearby said, ‘Yes! And that is totally okay!’”

#13

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#14

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#15

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

Alyssa also believes we should all be amplifying children’s voices. “It's so incredibly important to listen to children and be explicit, even/especially if it's something so abstract, like emotions,” she told Bored Panda. “It is our job to help them process and grow. When kids have these big reactions, we often assume they are seeking attention. But most often they are curious or seriously confused. Even if they are seeking attention, why are they needing it? That's also important!”
#16

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#17

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#18

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

The creator shared that Live From Snack Time has even changed the way she views the world, as well as social media. “While it could bring out the ugly in people, we feel LFST brings humor, and connection to our community,” Alyssa says. “We find that our followers have responded so well to our content because we were all once kids, have kids, or teach kids. It's a way to unify us and yeah in ways, inspire or remind us of that childlike wonder.”
#19

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#20

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#21

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

And if you’re a teacher, parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle or friend to children, you might have some perfect content to share with Live From Snack Time too! “Please continue to submit quotes to LiveFromSnackTime.com,” Alyssa says. “The account is run on 90% of submissions, so we need that. We have big dreams of a podcast/live show... So stay tuned, and thanks for following along!”

#22

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#23

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#24

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

We hope you’re getting a kick out of all of these hilarious quotes from kids, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below what the funniest thing you’ve ever heard a child say was. Then, if you’d like to check out even more quotes from Live From Snack Time, look no further than right here!
#25

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#26

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#27

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#28

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#29

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#30

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#31

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#32

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#33

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#34

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#35

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#36

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#37

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#38

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#39

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#40

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#41

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#42

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#43

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#44

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#45

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#46

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#47

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#48

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#49

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#50

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#51

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#52

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#53

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#54

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#55

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#56

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#57

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#58

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#59

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#60

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#61

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#62

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#63

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#64

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#65

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#66

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#67

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#68

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#69

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#70

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#71

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#72

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#73

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#74

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#75

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#76

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#77

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#78

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#79

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#80

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#81

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#82

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#83

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#84

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#85

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#86

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#87

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#88

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#89

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#90

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#91

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#92

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#93

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#94

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#95

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#96

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#97

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#98

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#99

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#100

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#101

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#102

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#103

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#104

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#105

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

#106

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes

livefromsnacktime Report

