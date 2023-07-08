51 Times Kids Delivered Such Good Quotes, People Just Had To Submit Them To This Account (New Pics)
NYC school teacher Alyssa Cowit was so fascinated by the questions and comments from her kindergarteners that she started an Instagram account called 'Live from Snack Time' to show everyone just how funny and sweet they can be.
Later, Alyssa partnered with friend and fellow Ithaca College graduate Greg Dunbar, who now works in digital marketing for Walt Disney Studios, and together they've spread the project to different social media platforms, built it a website where people can submit their own quotes, and set up an online store where fans can support them and get cool merch.
Live from Snack Time now has over 769K cumulative followers, with mentions from the biggest publishers, and even Ashton Kutcher!
More info: LiveFromSnackTime.com | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Truer words have never been spoken. That’s exactly what I want too.
I don't like pants. I stopped having a body so I wouldn't have to wear them
Once I had a dream where I had a gigantic (think wedding-cake-size) chocolate cake and also a model cruise ship (like the kind you see in museums, a little smaller than the wedding cake). I didn’t get to eat any of it because my dad ate it before I could. When I woke up I went to my parents’ room and yelled at him for it.
Me when I'm trying to eat and people keep talking to me
The innocence is refreshing.
To the people doubting kids speak like this- yes they do. 2 year old chatterboxes will quite happily talk your leg off and use sentences. In some cases the parent may translate from child to English "Mumma jumped on jumplaline!" Vs "Mum jumped on the trampoline", but the ideas and thoughts sound exactly like a small child.
The innocence is refreshing.
To the people doubting kids speak like this- yes they do. 2 year old chatterboxes will quite happily talk your leg off and use sentences. In some cases the parent may translate from child to English "Mumma jumped on jumplaline!" Vs "Mum jumped on the trampoline", but the ideas and thoughts sound exactly like a small child.