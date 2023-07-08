NYC school teacher Alyssa Cowit was so fascinated by the questions and comments from her kindergarteners that she started an Instagram account called 'Live from Snack Time' to show everyone just how funny and sweet they can be.

Later, Alyssa partnered with friend and fellow Ithaca College graduate Greg Dunbar, who now works in digital marketing for Walt Disney Studios, and together they've spread the project to different social media platforms, built it a website where people can submit their own quotes, and set up an online store where fans can support them and get cool merch.

Live from Snack Time now has over 769K cumulative followers, with mentions from the biggest publishers, and even Ashton Kutcher!

More info: LiveFromSnackTime.com | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

20points
POST
View more comments
#2

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

18points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pillows are actually great so

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

17points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hannah, you're an absolute gem for noticing.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#6

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

16points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is the only reason i would be running

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

14points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

fridges are awesome so understandable

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#9

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#10

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#11

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#12

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

13points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Truer words have never been spoken. That’s exactly what I want too.

2
2points
reply
#13

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

13points
POST
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's a day without cake, anyway?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#16

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

12points
POST
LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn't even take one break?! 😂

1
1point
reply
#17

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#18

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

11points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if only my parents understood this 😔

4
4points
reply
#19

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#20

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

10points
POST
#21

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#22

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#23

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What… what exactly is an “inappropriate food”?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#25

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
#26

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
#27

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

if only it was that easy

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#28

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

9points
POST
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like the rest of society.

2
2points
reply
#29

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
"Disembodied voice"
"Disembodied voice"
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like pants. I stopped having a body so I wouldn't have to wear them

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
#32

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could do this sometimes lmao

1
1point
reply
#33

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#34

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
PlatinumTheCat
PlatinumTheCat
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What 4 year old can speak full sentences like this?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#35

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#36

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

7points
POST
#37

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

7points
POST
#38

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#39

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

7points
POST
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once I had a dream where I had a gigantic (think wedding-cake-size) chocolate cake and also a model cruise ship (like the kind you see in museums, a little smaller than the wedding cake). I didn’t get to eat any of it because my dad ate it before I could. When I woke up I went to my parents’ room and yelled at him for it.

0
0points
reply
#40

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

7points
POST
LinManuelMiranda
LinManuelMiranda
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me when I'm trying to eat and people keep talking to me

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
#42

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
Mmmm
Mmmm
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it must be really cold

2
2points
reply
#43

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#44

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
#45

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
#46

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This could be a pretty good Doritos commercial!

5
5points
reply
#47

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

6points
POST
Blaze Fitzwater
Blaze Fitzwater
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a serious friendship if we include summer. 🤔

0
0points
reply
#48

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#49

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

5points
POST
#50

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Wholesome-Kids-Quotes-Livefromsnacktime

livefromsnacktime Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!