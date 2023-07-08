NYC school teacher Alyssa Cowit was so fascinated by the questions and comments from her kindergarteners that she started an Instagram account called 'Live from Snack Time' to show everyone just how funny and sweet they can be.

Later, Alyssa partnered with friend and fellow Ithaca College graduate Greg Dunbar, who now works in digital marketing for Walt Disney Studios, and together they've spread the project to different social media platforms, built it a website where people can submit their own quotes, and set up an online store where fans can support them and get cool merch.

Live from Snack Time now has over 769K cumulative followers, with mentions from the biggest publishers, and even Ashton Kutcher!

