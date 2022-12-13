The world without kids would be a blunt and boring place. And I’m not saying it's easy to be a parent. Ask any mom, dad, or caregiver and they will tell you how often challenging it is to be one, how much your life changes when you become one, and how it all suddenly is about that little daredevil who still has little clue about anything, really.

But all the happy, goofy, and silly moments overshadow the hardships of parenting. Because children can be witty, hilarious, and cute all at the same time and when that happens, the chances are it ends up on this entertaining Reddit community known as “Kids Are Stupid.”

“Welcome to r/KidsAreStupid, where you can get a laugh out of kids doing dumb things because they don't know any better,” the group’s description says and we’re totally up for it!