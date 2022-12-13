The world without kids would be a blunt and boring place. And I’m not saying it's easy to be a parent. Ask any mom, dad, or caregiver and they will tell you how often challenging it is to be one, how much your life changes when you become one, and how it all suddenly is about that little daredevil who still has little clue about anything, really.

But all the happy, goofy, and silly moments overshadow the hardships of parenting. Because children can be witty, hilarious, and cute all at the same time and when that happens, the chances are it ends up on this entertaining Reddit community known as “Kids Are Stupid.

“Welcome to r/KidsAreStupid, where you can get a laugh out of kids doing dumb things because they don't know any better,” the group’s description says and we’re totally up for it!

I Bet They Tricked The Teacher!

I Bet They Tricked The Teacher!

Angela B
Angela B
Community Member
1 hour ago

So wholesome. I can't tell the two boys apart either.

Chocolate Guy

Chocolate Guy

Kids Are Idiots

Kids Are Idiots

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

I legit respect that kid,

Sheesh

Sheesh

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

If the kid was famous, the value of it would go up

This Actually Happened

This Actually Happened

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sounds like a plot to a kids movie tbh

Yay!

Yay!

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

This really sounds like something Calvin would say in a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip

How Can You Mess Up That Bad

How Can You Mess Up That Bad

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

He's gonna major in the Allodynia of the Auricle.

Family That Brushes Together Stays Together

Family That Brushes Together Stays Together

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Did you know that you can use a dry erase marker to leave Tooth Fairy messages on the bathroom mirror and get your kids to floss, too?

Snitches Get Stitches

Snitches Get Stitches

Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

Title is wrong...it should be 'Snitches end up in ditches'

I Guess I Really Admired Cows

I Guess I Really Admired Cows

Babies: Not That Smart And No Depth Perception

Babies: Not That Smart And No Depth Perception

Chewing Yoghurt Lids

Chewing Yoghurt Lids

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

Satan: "Let me just say, I'm a big fan"

Who Has Time To Cook?

Who Has Time To Cook?

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
27 minutes ago

It’s me. I’m that kid.

Well What Can I Say?

Well What Can I Say?

Hmm.. Yes My Sh#t

Hmm.. Yes My Sh#t

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

They were probably so proud of their s**t

My Brother Rearranged My Keyboard

My Brother Rearranged My Keyboard

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

Give him credit, he knew his ABC's perfectly

Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill

Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill

Sasy
Sasy
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love this about kids, if they cannot see you, you cannot see them.

That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It

That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

There's an Impostor Among Us

No You Are Not

No You Are Not

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

She's in her 20's now, wonder is she knows yet

Alrighty Then

Alrighty Then

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cakey will remember your sins

Well That's Incredibly Dangerous

Well That's Incredibly Dangerous

lenka
lenka
Community Member
1 hour ago

Except... I dont think thats plastic. Its a rice paper roll.

I Feel This Guy

I Feel This Guy

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can't believe Marvel stole Spider-Man from Fortnite.

I Wished

I Wished

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

If you want to sell them that bad, make a Pyramid Scheme for Spongebob popsicles

When Your Son Loves The New Toy Trucks In Daycare

When Your Son Loves The New Toy Trucks In Daycare

Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

the grass is always greener...

My 4 Year Old Brought Me A Rubber Band And Asked Me To Do This To Him

My 4 Year Old Brought Me A Rubber Band And Asked Me To Do This To Him

Ah Yes, The Recognizable Shape Of A Flamingo

Ah Yes, The Recognizable Shape Of A Flamingo

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago

The feet are so unsettling

I Mean, Who Can Blame Them?

I Mean, Who Can Blame Them?

Facepalm Kids Edition

Facepalm Kids Edition

Roc
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

December 13th- To do list: "Cry about Leg"

Omfg

Omfg

Sadistic Laughing

Sadistic Laughing

You Didn’t Know The Earth Was 2022 Years Old?

You Didn’t Know The Earth Was 2022 Years Old?

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They had balls of steel to post the eye rolling emoji

F In The Chat For That Kid Who Had To Go To The Principal's Office

F In The Chat For That Kid Who Had To Go To The Principal's Office

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a friendly reminder

I Loughed Too Hard At This

I Loughed Too Hard At This

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesterday, before I could stop it, I had a 9 year old student ask his friends sitting in his group, “Can I tickle your pickle?” And his one friend, who is a girl, responded with such sass, “I don’t have a pickle. I’m a girl.” And the look of sheer confusion that crossed his face told me that he had no clue what kind of euphemism he was using. Innocent babe. Then the realization hit him… and the look of utter panic set in when he realized just what he had been asking his friends to do… “OMG! No! I take it back! I didn’t meant THAT!” (Side note: I did address his comment later on, privately, so as not to embarrass him. I told him it wasn’t school appropriate. He agreed. 😆)

Absolute Madlad

Absolute Madlad

This Is Wat You Get If You Hike With Kids!

This Is Wat You Get If You Hike With Kids!

This Kid Ran Into A Lamppost While Chasing His Favourite Soccer Player

This Kid Ran Into A Lamppost While Chasing His Favourite Soccer Player

Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor kid. The look of triumph on his face tho

*hissing*

*hissing*

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Minecraft kids were awesome tbh

Alright, Who's Telling Him When He Finally Does It Willingly?

Alright, Who's Telling Him When He Finally Does It Willingly?

April Caron
April Caron
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once got a foster kid that wouldn’t eat anything I cooked. Pre-packaged cereal and stuff was OK, but not an actual meal. After about a week, I was getting worried. Then one day, we drove past McDonald’s and she was ecstatic. I was tired, so I decided McDonald’s for dinner wasn’t a bad idea. She ate it all. Which gave me an idea. I had some high school students who worked there, so I arranged to buy some of their hamburger boxes. That night we ate spaghetti from McDonald’s… and she ate every bite! The next day, it was roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans from McDonald’s. Again, she ate it all. (Turns out, her bio parents never cooked. McDonald’s was all she knew.)

I Don’t Know Where This Is Supposed To Go.. But I Think The Kid Has A Chance

I Don’t Know Where This Is Supposed To Go.. But I Think The Kid Has A Chance

Kicking A Wall

Kicking A Wall

Kel Jones
Kel Jones
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

dude...no one cares about your toes

This Is So Sad Again Can We Get 500 Upvotes

This Is So Sad Again Can We Get 500 Upvotes

Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t get the title? Can someone explain?

My Little Brother’s Search History

My Little Brother’s Search History

I Should Leave This Package Outside

I Should Leave This Package Outside

I Got My Stomach Pumped Lol

I Got My Stomach Pumped Lol

Holesum Eviction

Holesum Eviction

Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such a creative way to announce!

Can Tell This Kid Likes His Own Comment

Can Tell This Kid Likes His Own Comment

Found This Comment On Youtube, Full Credit Goes To Whoever Said This

Found This Comment On Youtube, Full Credit Goes To Whoever Said This

≈7 / 8 I Saw Turtles Humping And Thought It Was “Romantic” … This Was What My Parents Got For Their Next Anniversary

≈7 / 8 I Saw Turtles Humping And Thought It Was “Romantic” … This Was What My Parents Got For Their Next Anniversary

Is It Real School Or School With You?

Is It Real School Or School With You?

Blursed_victory

Blursed_victory

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is actually very wholesome, I could tell they are a good kid if they are a good sport

My Man Has Not Breathe In 2-3 Months!

My Man Has Not Breathe In 2-3 Months!

Mom, The Zombies Are Coming!!!

Mom, The Zombies Are Coming!!!

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids just stare at the nearest disabled person in shock when their tablet runs out of battery

Found This On R/Holup

Found This On R/Holup

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They had us in the first half, not gonna lie

I Work In It. We Had A Request To Disable The Search Bar After This

I Work In It. We Had A Request To Disable The Search Bar After This

Rocke-Road
Rocke-Road
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most mature Minecraft SMP fan

Kid Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him In Mathematics

Kid Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him In Mathematics

guhh
guhh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg! I have infinite dollars in my bank account!

Let’s All Give This Boy An F In The Chat

Let’s All Give This Boy An F In The Chat

This Is Why Youtube Removed Dislikes

This Is Why Youtube Removed Dislikes

I'm 26

I'm 26

Monday
Monday
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean...it could be a 26 year old using their daughter/sister as a profile pic

This Explains Everything

This Explains Everything

guhh
guhh
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thank you hulk. f*****g Jalen

Stomach Aches!

Stomach Aches!

Puffy Panda
Puffy Panda
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, why’d the girl think she was having a stomach ache? Or was the girl not the baby?

#61

My Little Brothers Jokes From When He Was Around 7

My Little Brothers Jokes From When He Was Around 7

thatrandofurry Report