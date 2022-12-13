99 Stupid Things Kids Did That Adults Just Had To Share In This Online Group
The world without kids would be a blunt and boring place. And I’m not saying it's easy to be a parent. Ask any mom, dad, or caregiver and they will tell you how often challenging it is to be one, how much your life changes when you become one, and how it all suddenly is about that little daredevil who still has little clue about anything, really.
But all the happy, goofy, and silly moments overshadow the hardships of parenting. Because children can be witty, hilarious, and cute all at the same time and when that happens, the chances are it ends up on this entertaining Reddit community known as “Kids Are Stupid.”
“Welcome to r/KidsAreStupid, where you can get a laugh out of kids doing dumb things because they don't know any better,” the group’s description says and we’re totally up for it!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Bet They Tricked The Teacher!
Chocolate Guy
Kids Are Idiots
Sheesh
This Actually Happened
Yay!
This really sounds like something Calvin would say in a Calvin and Hobbes comic strip
How Can You Mess Up That Bad
Family That Brushes Together Stays Together
Did you know that you can use a dry erase marker to leave Tooth Fairy messages on the bathroom mirror and get your kids to floss, too?
Snitches Get Stitches
I Guess I Really Admired Cows
Babies: Not That Smart And No Depth Perception
Chewing Yoghurt Lids
Who Has Time To Cook?
Well What Can I Say?
Hmm.. Yes My Sh#t
My Brother Rearranged My Keyboard
Playing Hide And Seek With A Toddler Is Always A Thrill
That Time I Figured Out How To Take The Lid Off Of The Vent, And Proceeded To Get Stuck In It
No You Are Not
Alrighty Then
Well That's Incredibly Dangerous
I Feel This Guy
I Wished
If you want to sell them that bad, make a Pyramid Scheme for Spongebob popsicles
When Your Son Loves The New Toy Trucks In Daycare
My 4 Year Old Brought Me A Rubber Band And Asked Me To Do This To Him
Ah Yes, The Recognizable Shape Of A Flamingo
I Mean, Who Can Blame Them?
Facepalm Kids Edition
Omfg
Sadistic Laughing
You Didn’t Know The Earth Was 2022 Years Old?
F In The Chat For That Kid Who Had To Go To The Principal's Office
I Loughed Too Hard At This
Yesterday, before I could stop it, I had a 9 year old student ask his friends sitting in his group, “Can I tickle your pickle?” And his one friend, who is a girl, responded with such sass, “I don’t have a pickle. I’m a girl.” And the look of sheer confusion that crossed his face told me that he had no clue what kind of euphemism he was using. Innocent babe. Then the realization hit him… and the look of utter panic set in when he realized just what he had been asking his friends to do… “OMG! No! I take it back! I didn’t meant THAT!” (Side note: I did address his comment later on, privately, so as not to embarrass him. I told him it wasn’t school appropriate. He agreed. 😆)
Absolute Madlad
This Is Wat You Get If You Hike With Kids!
This Kid Ran Into A Lamppost While Chasing His Favourite Soccer Player
*hissing*
Alright, Who's Telling Him When He Finally Does It Willingly?
I once got a foster kid that wouldn’t eat anything I cooked. Pre-packaged cereal and stuff was OK, but not an actual meal. After about a week, I was getting worried. Then one day, we drove past McDonald’s and she was ecstatic. I was tired, so I decided McDonald’s for dinner wasn’t a bad idea. She ate it all. Which gave me an idea. I had some high school students who worked there, so I arranged to buy some of their hamburger boxes. That night we ate spaghetti from McDonald’s… and she ate every bite! The next day, it was roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and green beans from McDonald’s. Again, she ate it all. (Turns out, her bio parents never cooked. McDonald’s was all she knew.)
I Don’t Know Where This Is Supposed To Go.. But I Think The Kid Has A Chance
Kicking A Wall
This Is So Sad Again Can We Get 500 Upvotes
My Little Brother’s Search History
I Should Leave This Package Outside
I Got My Stomach Pumped Lol
Holesum Eviction
Can Tell This Kid Likes His Own Comment
Found This Comment On Youtube, Full Credit Goes To Whoever Said This
≈7 / 8 I Saw Turtles Humping And Thought It Was “Romantic” … This Was What My Parents Got For Their Next Anniversary
Is It Real School Or School With You?
Blursed_victory
This is actually very wholesome, I could tell they are a good kid if they are a good sport
My Man Has Not Breathe In 2-3 Months!
Mom, The Zombies Are Coming!!!
Kids just stare at the nearest disabled person in shock when their tablet runs out of battery
Found This On R/Holup
I Work In It. We Had A Request To Disable The Search Bar After This
Kid Has A Bright Future Ahead Of Him In Mathematics
Let’s All Give This Boy An F In The Chat
This Is Why Youtube Removed Dislikes
I'm 26
This Explains Everything
Stomach Aches!
Wait, why’d the girl think she was having a stomach ache? Or was the girl not the baby?