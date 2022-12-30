In this hectic and competitive world where connections are of the most value, it might not be that easy to be an introvert. Even if you’re not socially anxious or shy, it can be pretty challenging to endure one hour of social interaction or even a minute of a small talk. Finding a fellow introvert might therefore be a huge relief.

Thanks to the internet, you don’t have to look far. We’ve gathered the best introvert memes, as shared by this Twitter account “introverts memes”, for you to feel less alone. The page has gotten 554 million tweet impressions in December 2022, with the most viral post reaching over 16.6 million people. So if you’re one of the ‘sorry, I can’t go out! I’m busy laying in my bed with my phone’ type of people, we believe you’ll find these images very relatable.

