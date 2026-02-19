46 Times Animal Names Were So Ridiculous, People Questioned The Sanity Of Scientists Who Named Them
Animal names usually fall into one of two categories. There are the simple, familiar ones we all know—African elephant, common dolphin, brown bear. Or their scientific names, if you want to get technical: Loxodonta africana, Delphinus delphis, Ursus arctos, and so on.
Sensible and straightforward, sure. But rather boring, don’t you think? Well, it seems some scientists felt exactly the same way—because mixed in with the textbook names are some truly inappropriate, wildly unexpected ones that make you wonder who approved them with a straight face.
Whether it was a dare or just a very specific sense of humor, we may never know. The results, though, are absolutely hilarious. Scroll down for a guaranteed giggle.
“Lumpsuckers”. This would make a great collective insult term.
Sharks and other cartilaginous fish have the most amazing names. For example the brownsnout spookfish.
I saw this fish in an encyclopedia as a kid. Taught myself how to say the name correctly
Haha lmao. 8 literally just spit my pop while laughing...
Sounds like something tv censors dub in to cover up swearing.
True. The nests made of dried spit were made into bird's nest soup. That's why I'm never eating birds nest soup.
In the 18th century, the term macaroni refered to men that wore excessive, extravacant, or floppish clothing, as referred to in the song "Yankee Doodle". I don't know if this is why this penguin is called thus, but it sure fits.
The keep using that word I don’t think it means what they think it means.
To dogs we are the "two legged ball thrower". To cats we are the "soft can opener".Load More Replies...
