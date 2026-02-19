ADVERTISEMENT

Animal names usually fall into one of two categories. There are the simple, familiar ones we all know—African elephant, common dolphin, brown bear. Or their scientific names, if you want to get technical: Loxodonta africana, Delphinus delphis, Ursus arctos, and so on.

Sensible and straightforward, sure. But rather boring, don’t you think? Well, it seems some scientists felt exactly the same way—because mixed in with the textbook names are some truly inappropriate, wildly unexpected ones that make you wonder who approved them with a straight face.

Whether it was a dare or just a very specific sense of humor, we may never know. The results, though, are absolutely hilarious. Scroll down for a guaranteed giggle.