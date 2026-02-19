ADVERTISEMENT

Animal names usually fall into one of two categories. There are the simple, familiar ones we all know—African elephant, common dolphin, brown bear. Or their scientific names, if you want to get technical: Loxodonta africana, Delphinus delphis, Ursus arctos, and so on.

Sensible and straightforward, sure. But rather boring, don’t you think? Well, it seems some scientists felt exactly the same way—because mixed in with the textbook names are some truly inappropriate, wildly unexpected ones that make you wonder who approved them with a straight face.

Whether it was a dare or just a very specific sense of humor, we may never know. The results, though, are absolutely hilarious. Scroll down for a guaranteed giggle.

Wobbegong shark resting on ocean floor, one of the animal names that made people question the sanity of scientists.

Probably really effective at camouflage.

    #2

    Boops boops fish swimming in a school off the coast of Greece with unusual animal names questioned by scientists.

    #3

    Bright orange lumpsucker fish with detailed fins underwater, showcasing one of the most ridiculous animal names by scientists.

    “Lumpsuckers”. This would make a great collective insult term.

    #4

    Illustration of Dumb Gulper shark with conservation status showing endangered, highlighting unusual animal names.

    Sharks and other cartilaginous fish have the most amazing names. For example the brownsnout spookfish.

    #5

    Comment mentioning the sacabambaspis alongside an image of a bizarre-looking fish, highlighting ridiculous animal names.

    #6

    Unusual animal names shown by a jellyfish called the ping-pong tree sponge, highlighting ridiculous animal names debate.

    Omg, this is SO cool!

    #7

    Illustrations of the bony-eared assfish from north of New Guinea and south of Panama with unusual animal names.

    That was probably picked by scientists who thought they were so delicious that they wanted to keep others from discovering that.

    #8

    Slippery d**k fish underwater with unusual animal name highlighting crazy animal names by scientists

    Ya you are, ha ha ha, aaaahhhh.

    #9

    Illustration and x-ray of Humuhumunukunukuapua’a fish showing unusual animal names that puzzled scientists.

    I saw this fish in an encyclopedia as a kid. Taught myself how to say the name correctly

    #10

    Image showing a bizarre animal name involving a dongfish and its scungle attached to a dillsack, highlighting ridiculous animal names.

    Haha lmao. 8 literally just spit my pop while laughing...

    #11

    Collage of elegant tit bird perched on branches, showcasing unusual animal names that make people question scientists’ naming choices.

    REALLY?????wow ..

    #12

    Several close-up photos of a hoary puffleg bird perched on branches showcasing unusual animal names by scientists.

    #13

    Yellowbar angelfish shown on screen as an example of ridiculous animal names that question scientists' naming sanity.

    #14

    Close-up of a puddingwife wrasse fish underwater, showcasing one of the most ridiculous animal names scientists gave.

    Sounds like something tv censors dub in to cover up swearing.

    #15

    Illustration of a wahoo fish with a sleek body and striped pattern, highlighting unusual animal names by scientists.

    They got the name when everyone was so delighted with how tasty they were.

    #16

    Northern Hogsucker fish with unusual animal names that made people question the sanity of scientists who named them.

    It would have to be amphibious to earn that name.

    #17

    Red-footed booby seabird with spread wings, an example of ridiculous animal names that question scientists' sanity.

    Not to be confused with the blue-footed booby.

    #18

    Edible-nest swiftlet building nests and flying, an example of ridiculous animal names questioning scientists' naming sanity.

    True. The nests made of dried spit were made into bird's nest soup. That's why I'm never eating birds nest soup.

    #19

    Macaroni penguin with bright yellow crest feathers shown in different natural rocky and grassy habitats, unusual animal names highlighted.

    In the 18th century, the term macaroni refered to men that wore excessive, extravacant, or floppish clothing, as referred to in the song "Yankee Doodle". I don't know if this is why this penguin is called thus, but it sure fits.

    #20

    Bright orange Andean c**k-of-the-rock bird shown in various angles, highlighting unusual and funny animal names by scientists.

    No that's funny

    #21

    Grey go-away-bird perched on branches and grass, showcasing unusual animal names that question scientists' naming sanity.

    I love these birds. Common in South Africa.

    #22

    Dickinsonia fossil images showing unique patterns and shapes in a collection of strangely named animals.

    #23

    Illustration of the grubby sculpin fish with unusual animal names that question scientists’ naming sanity.

    #24

    Fluffy-backed tit-babbler bird perched on branches, showcasing unusual animal names that baffle scientists and nature enthusiasts.

    Try saying that ten times.

    #25

    Satanic nightjar bird shown in natural habitat among leaves, illustrating unusual animal names that confuse scientists.

    This looks more understandable than many of these names.

    #26

    Various images of the bananaquit bird showcasing unusual animal names that question scientists’ naming sanity.

    Lovely name!!

    #27

    Images of Kirk's dik-dik, a small antelope with a unique name, native to Eastern and Southern Africa in natural habitats.

    #28

    Close-up and full-body images of boobies seabirds with blue feet, highlighting ridiculous animal names questioned by scientists.

    #29

    Four images of the large green pigeon perched on tree branches in natural green foliage, highlighting unusual animal names.

    #30

    Pink fairy armadillo images showcasing one of the most ridiculous animal names that question scientists' naming sanity

    #31

    Reconstructed images and fossils of Nigersaurus, one of the most ridiculous animal names questioned by scientists.

    Wow ,how do they come up with these names, really...

    #32

    Images of the Himalayan snowcock bird in its natural rocky habitat, illustrating unusual animal names by scientists.

    #33

    American woodcock bird shown in various natural settings illustrating unusual animal names by scientists.

    The envy of males from many species.

    #34

    Collage of yellow-bellied sapsucker bird images highlighting unusual and ridiculous animal names given by scientists.

    #35

    Close-up and full-body images of the invisible rail bird, showcasing unusual animal names that baffle scientists.

    The keep using that word I don’t think it means what they think it means.

    #36

    Tufted tit-tyrant bird perched on branches showcasing unusual and ridiculous animal names by scientists.

    #37

    Mewing kingfisher bird perched on branches, illustrating one of the most ridiculous animal names questioned by scientists.

    #38

    Photos of the American bushtit bird showcasing one of the animal names that made people question scientists' naming choices.

    #39

    Rough-faced s**g bird standing on rocky shore with ocean background illustrating ridiculous animal names.

    This is what happens when you're doing it face down on concrete.

    #40

    S***m whale swimming underwater with a calf, illustrating an example of unusual animal names questioned by scientists.

    #41

    Dickcissel bird shown in multiple poses as an example of ridiculous animal names challenging scientists' sanity.

    It describes the sound of its call.

    #42

    Great tit bird perched on branches illustrating animal names that made people question scientists' sanity.

    #43

    Blue-footed booby bird with bright blue feet, an example of ridiculous animal names that question scientists’ naming sanity.

    #44

    White-breasted nuthatch bird on tree bark, showcasing one of the most ridiculous animal names questioned by scientists.

    #45

    Photos of the long-tailed tit bird, illustrating one of the ridiculous animal names that questioned scientists' sanity.

    #46

    Colorful Sergeant Major fish swimming underwater illustrating ridiculous animal names that question scientists' naming sanity

