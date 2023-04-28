‘Humans Of Capitalism’: 83 Pics That Might Make You Laugh And Cry At The Same Time (New Pics)
Capitalism, while it may have its merits, can often seem downright absurd. We live in a world where profits are very often put over people, and the pursuit of endless growth is prioritized over sustainability. Not to mention little things like companies using manipulative advertising tactics to convince us to buy things we don't need, the prevalence of unpaid internships and so on.
So let's take a moment to reflect on the absurdities of capitalism with some examples of what this economic and political system is actually like in our day-to-day lives. For this article, we’ve collected some of the best posts shared by the Instagram page “Humans of Capitalism”, documenting the most extreme and dystopian instances of corporate power. Scroll down to see what we mean.
Nowadays, people's purchasing decisions can reflect their identity. That includes their personality, hobbies, and even profession. Actually, one can learn a lot about someone by examining their shopping bag.
Capitalism has created a society that is consumer-based. It has made consumption become a fundamental element of today’s world, particularly in Western countries. Heading to a supermarket to buy a carton of milk? Don’t worry, you will have an abundance of options to choose from. While it's great to have a variety of choices, at times it can become excessive and absurd.
Can we talk about how everybody says therapy is the solution but you can't have that solution unless you have the money?
In Europe there are lots and lots of old churches and worship places that were desacralized (is that the word?). They still have the appearance of sacred places but are not anymore and could be pretty much anything: homes, libraries, stores, banks, even a skate park.
However, the vast amount of choices available leads to the constant introduction of new trends. That results in overconsumption habits.
The desire to purchase things in order to increase self-worth is not uncommon in today's society. People may engage in conspicuous consumption in order to signal their status and wealth to others. This type of behavior, however, can be motivated by deeper psychological needs, such as a desire for validation, acceptance, or a sense of control.
……wtf is that all these posts aren’t making any sense to me
Useful advice: if you ever have to evacuate a plane (not as unusual as you may think, more common than a crash) the main danger after you’re out comes from the fire/assistance trucks that have to rush but have very low visibility. You’re tiny and unnoticeable next to a plane. There are numerous cases of passengers who got hit on the runways. Don’t make a selfie, go to safety far from the action.
The urge to earn and buy more has led to a variety of societal and environmental issues. People tend to work longer and harder to make more money so that they can buy more goods. Consuming more means producing more, which ultimately leads to increased pollution, deforestation, and depletion of natural resources.
A study, “Consumers’ Pursuit Of Material And Experiential Purchases” by Thomas Gilovich and Iñigo Gallo in 2019, has shown that consumers are more satisfied and happy with experiential consumption (travel and purchases that contribute to their well-being) than with material things. The same results were found in many other similar studies.
Lara Croft decided to ignore tombs from now on
Not necessarily connected to capitalism, it could be his choice
While these images might make us laugh, it’s important to address the issues here. Recognizing the underlying motivations behind our consumption habits can help us make more conscious choices about what we buy and why. It can also help us focus on personal growth, relationships, and contributing to the well-being of others and the world around us. Let’s not forget that happiness can be found in little things as well!
Why group projects in school were a total sham and also an important lesson...
The guy on the left...I can feel his stares
For those like me who needed more info: This couple contaminated a city of Brazil's main water supply by painting a waterfall blue for a gender reveal. They have been charged.
Seriously, is there anyone who would NOT do that if they inadvertently birthed in a McDonalds? Or some other Macca’s inspired nickname? (I would call mine “Little Mac”)
… used especially in operating and radiology rooms that are almost all the time in the basement or ground floor (= little or no direct sun light) because of the weight of the equipment.
Not unusual, many immigrants end up in Belgium, France, NL or Germany after trying UK and seeing what it is. They want to go there because it’s easier to settle and live with no papers but they are quickly disappointed.
Cos that’ll totally work🤦♂️. Remove facking echo from the room…
Would love to know who produced this image and what their intention was... Anyone?
All kinds of things are biodegradable but still pollute, and in this case it’s a public health hazard due to parasites and diseases. Please please do not leave your dog’s 5h1t lying around. The vast majority of dog owners are scrupulously responsible on this front - don’t be the a**ehole
Blocking the patios included in everyone's rent behind the sign... Ugh
Isn't she a postulant? They go through a stage where they live with the nuns to learn about their lives to see if they want to be one. I presume there's some rules but they haven't taken vows so they're not the same as a nun.
I see nothing in this picture except those half-on shoes! Somebody make it stop!