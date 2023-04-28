Capitalism, while it may have its merits, can often seem downright absurd. We live in a world where profits are very often put over people, and the pursuit of endless growth is prioritized over sustainability. Not to mention little things like companies using manipulative advertising tactics to convince us to buy things we don't need, the prevalence of unpaid internships and so on.

So let's take a moment to reflect on the absurdities of capitalism with some examples of what this economic and political system is actually like in our day-to-day lives. For this article, we’ve collected some of the best posts shared by the Instagram page “Humans of Capitalism”, documenting the most extreme and dystopian instances of corporate power. Scroll down to see what we mean.

If you liked this list and are interested in exploring further, you can take a look at Bored Panda's previous articles here and here.

#1

#2

James016
James016
This is more a British sense of humour thing rather than a dystopian capitalism.

#3

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Wow. Sad and powerful..

Nowadays, people's purchasing decisions can reflect their identity. That includes their personality, hobbies, and even profession. Actually, one can learn a lot about someone by examining their shopping bag.

Capitalism has created a society that is consumer-based. It has made consumption become a fundamental element of today’s world, particularly in Western countries. Heading to a supermarket to buy a carton of milk? Don’t worry, you will have an abundance of options to choose from. While it's great to have a variety of choices, at times it can become excessive and absurd.
#4

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Can we talk about how everybody says therapy is the solution but you can't have that solution unless you have the money?

#5

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
In Europe there are lots and lots of old churches and worship places that were desacralized (is that the word?). They still have the appearance of sacred places but are not anymore and could be pretty much anything: homes, libraries, stores, banks, even a skate park.

#6

James016
James016
Isn't this the one where Samsung are basically funding the repairs but in return they get to show adverts until the work is completed

However, the vast amount of choices available leads to the constant introduction of new trends. That results in overconsumption habits.

The desire to purchase things in order to increase self-worth is not uncommon in today's society. People may engage in conspicuous consumption in order to signal their status and wealth to others. This type of behavior, however, can be motivated by deeper psychological needs, such as a desire for validation, acceptance, or a sense of control.
#7

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
……wtf is that all these posts aren’t making any sense to me

#8

#9

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Useful advice: if you ever have to evacuate a plane (not as unusual as you may think, more common than a crash) the main danger after you’re out comes from the fire/assistance trucks that have to rush but have very low visibility. You’re tiny and unnoticeable next to a plane. There are numerous cases of passengers who got hit on the runways. Don’t make a selfie, go to safety far from the action.

The urge to earn and buy more has led to a variety of societal and environmental issues. People tend to work longer and harder to make more money so that they can buy more goods. Consuming more means producing more, which ultimately leads to increased pollution, deforestation, and depletion of natural resources.

A study, “Consumers’ Pursuit Of Material And Experiential Purchases” by Thomas Gilovich and Iñigo Gallo in 2019, has shown that consumers are more satisfied and happy with experiential consumption (travel and purchases that contribute to their well-being) than with material things. The same results were found in many other similar studies.
#10

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Lara Croft decided to ignore tombs from now on

#11

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Not necessarily connected to capitalism, it could be his choice

#12

While these images might make us laugh, it’s important to address the issues here. Recognizing the underlying motivations behind our consumption habits can help us make more conscious choices about what we buy and why. It can also help us focus on personal growth, relationships, and contributing to the well-being of others and the world around us. Let’s not forget that happiness can be found in little things as well!
#13

Widdershins66
Widdershins66
How awful. Should literally be no1!

#14

blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Okay this one is kinda funny...

#15

#16

#17

#18

Charlie
Charlie
These are not up to date! The more exclusive BMW logo has red in it.

#19

Edgar
Edgar
Isn't it an incentive to emigrate from USA to UK ?

#20

#21

PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
Why group projects in school were a total sham and also an important lesson...

#22

#23

Sheila Stamey
Sheila Stamey
For those like me who needed more info: This couple contaminated a city of Brazil's main water supply by painting a waterfall blue for a gender reveal. They have been charged.

#24

S Schmidt
S Schmidt
Considering sitting all day is supposed to be as bad for your health as smoking, this is kind of on point.

#25

#26

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Modern icons, literally worshipped

#27

#28

Kobe
Kobe
So this is the new young green generation ?

#29

Lolly Gagger
Lolly Gagger
Seriously, is there anyone who would NOT do that if they inadvertently birthed in a McDonalds? Or some other Macca’s inspired nickname? (I would call mine “Little Mac”)

#30

Dystopia Has Entered The Chat. #humansoflatecapitalism

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Community Member
… used especially in operating and radiology rooms that are almost all the time in the basement or ground floor (= little or no direct sun light) because of the weight of the equipment.

#31

Donkeywheel
Donkeywheel
Not unusual, many immigrants end up in Belgium, France, NL or Germany after trying UK and seeing what it is. They want to go there because it’s easier to settle and live with no papers but they are quickly disappointed.

#32

Best Behave
Best Behave
Cos that’ll totally work🤦‍♂️. Remove facking echo from the room…

#33

Dani M
Dani M
please, this must be satire

#34

Lolly Gagger
Lolly Gagger
This is a very stupid article - hardly any explanations!

#35

#36

Ember
Ember
Either this guy didn’t think this through or he doesn’t like the baby

#37

#38

#39

PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
Would love to know who produced this image and what their intention was... Anyone?

#40

#41

PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
Seize the means of production! Viva le revolution!

#42

Best Behave
Best Behave
All kinds of things are biodegradable but still pollute, and in this case it’s a public health hazard due to parasites and diseases. Please please do not leave your dog’s 5h1t lying around. The vast majority of dog owners are scrupulously responsible on this front - don’t be the a**ehole

#43

PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
Blocking the patios included in everyone's rent behind the sign... Ugh

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

S Schmidt
S Schmidt
Isn't this a good thing, they can support themselves, gives them something constructive to do and a sense of purpose.

#50

giku T
giku T
hope the flames caught up with her. i am all for natural selection

#51

#52

S Schmidt
S Schmidt
Yeah it's every girl's fantasy to be a poor Victorian.

#53

#54

S Schmidt
S Schmidt
Whatever floats your boat.

#55

PunnyPanda
PunnyPanda
I would too if Waldo's kid was behind me

#56

#57

MargyB
MargyB
They must have won a radio station competition

#58

Liz Clarke
Liz Clarke
Isn't she a postulant? They go through a stage where they live with the nuns to learn about their lives to see if they want to be one. I presume there's some rules but they haven't taken vows so they're not the same as a nun.

#59

#60

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
I see nothing in this picture except those half-on shoes! Somebody make it stop!

#61